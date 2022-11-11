Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttermilk Sky Pie - Mansfield

No reviews yet

3150 E Broad St

Mansfield, TX 76063

9" Key Lime
9" Nanny's Pecan
9" Granny's Apple

9" Pies

9" Granny's Apple

9" Granny's Apple

$28.00

Apple pie availability changes throughout the day. If you place an order without calling first your pie is not guaranteed.

9" Nanny's Pecan

9" Nanny's Pecan

$28.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted “Best Pecan Pie” by Taste of the South for a reason.

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip

$28.00

Brown sugar, chocolate chips and vanilla combined and baked into a buttery shortbread crust.

9" I-40

9" I-40

$28.00

Pecans, chocolate chips, a sprinkle of toasted coconut, and a smooth pecan pie filling combined in a sweet shortbread crust.

9" Chocolate Cream

9" Chocolate Cream

$28.00

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.

9" Key Lime

9" Key Lime

$28.00

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.

9" Peanut Butter Cream

9" Peanut Butter Cream

$28.00

Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.

9" Coconut Cream

9" Coconut Cream

$28.00

Rich, creamy, and with a taste like summer, our Coconut Cream Pie is one that can be enjoyed no matter the season.

9" Southern Custard

9" Southern Custard

$28.00

Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.

9" Gluten Friendly Nanny's Pecan

9" Gluten Friendly Nanny's Pecan

$32.00

Requires 24 hour notice

9" Gluten Friendly I-40

9" Gluten Friendly I-40

$32.00

Requires 24 hour notice

9" Gluten Friendly Chocolate Cream

9" Gluten Friendly Chocolate Cream

$32.00

Requires 24 hour notice

Seasonal 9" - Spiced Pumpkin

Seasonal 9" - Spiced Pumpkin

$28.00

This Fall favorite is no ordinary pumpkin pie. We start with our sweet and creamy spiced pumpkin filling inside our signature shortbread crust. We then top each pie with a beautiful shortbread pumpkin and bake to perfection. This pie tastes as good as it looks!

Pie It Forward - 9" Granddaddy's Sweet Potato

Pie It Forward - 9" Granddaddy's Sweet Potato

$28.00

Is there a difference between sweet potato and pumpkin pie? Yes! This pie is less on spice and more on sweet. Think of your favorite holiday sweet potato casserole and you’re close. It’s topped with ginger whipped cream and candied pecans that make it pretty enough to grace your holiday table. Feel free to enjoy it all year long!

2" Party Pies

Pre-Assorted Dozen

Pre-Assorted Dozen

$22.00

3 Each of Key Lime, Chocolate Cream, Peanut Butter Cream and Coconut Cream.

Thumbprints & Ice Cream

Seasonal Pumpkin Spice Thumbprint

$1.00
Vanilla (12)

Vanilla (12)

$10.00

Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, vanilla icing.

Chocolate (12)

Chocolate (12)

$10.00

House-made chocolate shortbread, with our perfectly sweet chocolate ganache.

Seasonal - Pumpkin Spice (12)

Seasonal - Pumpkin Spice (12)

$10.00
Cloud Cookies

Cloud Cookies

$15.00

Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky pie shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please!

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

3150 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063

Directions

