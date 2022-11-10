A map showing the location of C&R Pub - Hampstead 721 Hanover PikeView gallery

C&R Pub - Hampstead 721 Hanover Pike

721 Hanover Pike

Hampstead, MD 21074

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Billie Burger

APPETIZERS

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

C&R Tenders

$11.99

Hand-breaded excellence.

Crabby Dip

$13.99

Celery, carrots and soft pretzels.

Crabby Tots

$13.99

Dang Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheddar pepper jack, shredded iceberg, diced tomato, sautéed peppers, onions & sour cream.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.99

Grilled Wings

$12.99

Always grilled, never fried. Bleu cheese, celery, and carrots.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Mozzarella cheese breaded and deep fried served with a side of marinara sauce.

Nacho Grande

$12.99

Black bean, jalapeño, cheddar pepper jack, tomato, green onion, shredded lettuce, roasted poblanos, avocado cream & sour cream.

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine hearts, croutons and parmesan cheese.

Southern Cobb

$14.99

Chopped tenders, roasted corn salsa, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg and buffalo bleu cheese dressing.

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$16.99

House Side Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

SOUPS

Cup Chili

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Cup Tomato Soup

$4.99

Bowl Tomato Soup

$6.99

SIDES

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar salad

$4.99

Side of Pretzel Stix (4)

$4.99

Slaw

$4.99

Small Spicy Mac&Cheese

$4.99

Smashed Potatoes

$4.99

Spanish RIce

$4.99

Steak Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.99

Tots

$4.99

Veggies

$4.99

SLIDERS

Burger Sliders

$9.99

Chicken Salad Sliders

$9.99

Pork Sliders

$9.99

Prime Rib Sliders

$10.99

Pulled Chicken Sliders

$9.99

SANDWICHES

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$14.99

Seared tuna, fresh grilled pineapple, sliced avocado, LT, wasabi aioli.

Bama Pulled Pork

$11.99

Slow braised pork shoulder with house BBQ and pickled jalapeño slaw. Served on brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Tenders, LTO, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, flour tortilla.

Chicken Salad

$11.99

hand-pulled chicken in Old Bay dressing with lettuce and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.

Hillbilly Philly

$16.99

Shaved prime rib, sautéed peppers and onions, provolone and LTO. Served on a toasted sub roll.

Key Brew Fish Sandwich

$13.99

With house tartar sauce, LT, pickles, and American cheese. Served on a sub roll.

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper, squash, zucchini, balsamic dressing, flour tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

BURGERS

Billie Burger

$13.99

House-made BBQ, thick cut onion ring, bacon, cheddar and swiss on a brioche bun.

Murica Burger

$13.99

How you do it at home. LTO, pickles, mayo and American cheese. A Classic!

Rattlesnake Burger

$14.99

Jalapeño, bacon, cheddar, pepper jack, sriracha aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato and onion petals.

Plain Burger

$13.99

PIZZA

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Pulled chicken, bacon, red onion, bbq sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Pulled chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, red onion, buffalo sauce.

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Cheese, cheese, cheese!

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

Crispy pepperoni, cheese, cheese, chesse!

ENTREES

Chicken Teriyaki and Brussels

$12.99

Key Brew Fish and Chips

$16.99

Key brewery beer battered Alaskan pollock, steak fries, cole slaw, remoulade and malt vinegar.

Redneck Ribeye

$18.99

12oz hand-cut ribeye steak, C&R steak butter, smashed potatoes and fresh veggies.

Rotisserie Chicken

$10.99

Spicy Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Pork & Grits

$17.99

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$9.99

American Cheese on country white.

CR Salmon

$22.99

KIDS

KIDS BURGER

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS TENDERS

$7.00

DESSERT

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Brownie & Ice Cream

$4.50

Mile High Pie

$7.00

NY Cake

$6.00

Raspberry Drop

$6.00

Red Velvet

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.99

FRY DAY

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.99

SPECIAL OF THE WEEK

Crabby Burger

$16.99
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location

721 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, MD 21074

Directions

