Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mediterranean

LunaZul

66 Reviews

$$

841 S Main St Suite E

Hampstead, MD 21074

Popular Items

Three Tacos (3)
Chips & Salsa TOGO
Quesadilla

Aperitivos

Elote

$6.00

Mexican style corn-on-the-cob topped with lime, aoli sauce, Mexican cheese and Tajin seasoning

Guacamole

$12.00

Made in-house with Haas avocados, onions, tomatoes & cilantro with a hint of fresh lime juice

Jalapeño Rellenos

$9.00

Stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with choice of dressing

Mexican Fries

$8.00

Fried potatoes covered in cheese and chipotle sauces, bacon and jalapeño peppers

Nachos

$10.00

Chips topped with refried beans, cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream. Meat added for additional charge.

Queso con Chile

$8.00

Spicy blend of cheeses

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Melted Monterey cheese, onions & peppers. Served with tortillas

Queso Supremo

$10.00

Chorizo topped with queso, ground beef, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Wings

$12.00

8 large, meaty wings with choice of chipotle, verde, habanero or buffalo sauce

Sopas & Ensaladas

available dressings: ranch, cilantro-lime, blue cheese or caesar

Asada Salad

$15.00

Choice of one: grilled chicken, grilled steak, ground beef, shredded chicken, shrimp, carnitas or scallops on top of a bed of lettuce, cheese, rice, radish, tomatoes, cilantro, onions & avocado

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese & avocado

Caldo de Mexico

$7.00+

Chicken broth with chicken, rice, avocado, onions, tomato, topped with cilantro and a squeeze of lime

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese & avocado

Taco Bowl Salad

$15.00

Choice of one: grilled chicken or steak, ground beef, shredded chicken or beef, chorizo or carnitas on top of lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, onions, radish & avocado in an in-house made tortilla shell

Tortilla Soup

$8.00+

Chicken & guajillo (mild pepper) broth with shredded chicken, melted cheese, fried tortillas strips & freshly sliced avocado

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese & avocado

Enchiladas

3 corn tortilla enchiladas served with rice and refried beans. Filled with choice of Carnitas, shredded beef, shredded chicken, ground beef, chorizo or cheese

Chef's Favorite Enchilada

$14.00

Stuffed with ground beef, pineapple, raisins, peach & tomatoes, topped with tomatillo salsa & queso fresco, sour cream, onion & cilantro

Chicken & Sour Cream Enchiladas

$14.00

Filled with shredded chicken topped with sour cream sauce & Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and jalapenos

Combo Enchiladas

$16.00

Choice of 2 or 3 meats

Creamy Chipotle Enchiladas

$14.00

Choice of meat, topped with creamy chipotle sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream.

Four Seasons Enchiladas

$14.00

Two shredded chicken enchiladas each topped with sour cream sauce and verde sauce; two ground beef enchiladas each topped with habanero sauce and creamy chipotle sauce

Habanero Enchiladas

$14.00

choice of meat filled tortillas, topped with spicy habanero salsa, Mexican cheese & sour cream

Mole Enchiladas

$15.00

Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with mole sauce, queso fresco & sour cream

Poblanas Enchiladas

$14.00

Topped with creamy poblano Chile sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream

Rojas Enchiladas

$14.00

Your choice of meat filled tortillas, topped with a mild red sauce, Mexican cheese & sour cream.

Tejanas Enchiladas

$14.00

Topped with a mild Tex-Mex sauce & melted cheddar cheese

Verdes Enchiladas

$14.00

3 corn tortillas topped with tomatillo sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream

Yucatecas Enchiladas

$14.00

Filled with cochinita pibil* (slow cooked shredded pork with spices from Yucatn), topped with cabbage, green sauce & a mix of pickled onions & jalapeño peppers.

Family Pack Enchiladas

$31.00

8 enchiladas, 1 pint rice, 1 pint beans. Can choose up to 2 meats & 2 sauces. Choice of meat: shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground meat. Choice of sauce: creamy chipotle, verde, sour cream & Tejanas

Tacos

Baja Style Tacos

$12.00

2 flour tortillas filled with choice of grilled shrimp or fish topped with shredded cabbage, chipotle aoli sauce, tomato & cilantro, served with side of charro beans

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$15.00

3 corn tortillas topped with cochinita pibil (slow cooked shredded pork with spices from Yucatan) and a mix of pickled onions & jalapeño peppers

Combo Tacos (3)

$13.00

Choice of 2 or 3 meats

Family Taco 12-Pack

$39.00

12 tacos served with taco sauce. Choice of up to 3 meats: shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or beef fajita. Choice of corn, flour or crispy tortilla. Tex-Mex or Mexican Street styles.

Family Taco 8-Pack

$26.00

8 tacos served with taco sauce. Choice of up to 2 meats: shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or beef fajita. Choice of corn, flour or crispy tortilla. Tex-Mex or Mexican Street styles.

Family Tacos Campechanos Pack

$29.00

8 tortillas topped with beef or chicken fajita & chorizo, topped with melted white cheese, onions and cilantro, served with side of charro beans

Taco Monstruo

$16.00

Two MONSTER tacos with corn tortillas topped with approximately 1 lb. of chorizo, beef & chicken fajita, ground beef, shredded beef & carnitas. Served with a side of charro beans, pico de gallo & a wedge of lime. NO SUBSTITUTIONS, please.

Taco Veracruzano (seafood)

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, scallops, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheeses, topped with cabbage, Pico de Gallo & sour cream. Served with a side of creamy chipolte sauce.

Tacos Campechanos

$13.00

3 corn tortillas filled with beef OR chicken fajita and chorizo topped with melted white cheese, onions and cilantro, served with a. side of charro beans.

Three Tacos (3)

$12.00

Mexican Street Tacos - topped with onions & cilantro; Tex-Mex - topped with lettuce, tomato & cheese

Parilla

Served with charro beans, rice, guacamole & tortillas
Carne Asada

$24.00

Grilled skirt steak served with grilled onions, served with side of rice, charro beans, side salad, jalapeño relleno and corn tortillas.

Fajitas

$20.00

Choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with sides of rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas. Combination of any 2 or 3 add $2.00

Fajitas (2 meat combo)

$22.00

Choice of any 2 meats

Molcajete

$21.00

Molcajete bowl with steak, chicken, chorizo, nopales (cactus strips), 2 quesadillas and verde chipotle salsa. Served with beans, rice. guacamole & tortillas.

Parrilla Grande

$42.00

For 3 people. Grilled flank steak, chicken, shrimp, and pork carnitas on a bed of onions & bell peppers. Topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese & pico de gallo. Served with beans, rice, guacamole & tortillas.

Pollo a la Plancha

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, side salad, jalapeño relleno and corn tortillas.

Seafood Molcajete

$25.00

Molcajete bowl with grilled shrimp, scallops, rockfish, nopales (cactus strips), 2 quesadillas & verde chipotle sauce. Served with beans, rice, guacamole & tortillas.

Fajita Family Pack

$40.00

Feeds 3-4. Includes 1 cup each: rice, beans, guacamole & 10 tortillas. Choice of 1 meat: Chicken, Steak or Shrimp.

Fajita Family Pack (2 meat combo)

$44.00

Feeds 3-4 people. Included 1 cup rice, 1 cup beans, 1 cup cheese, 1 cup guacamole, 10 tortillas and choice of 2 meats. Meat choices: Chicken, beef or shrimp.

Tapas Mexicanas

Small Plates

Ajillo

$10.00

Shrimp or fish sautéed with garlic & guajillo peppers. Served with rice.

Carnitas a la Mexicana

$8.00

Slow cooked pork sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & jalapeños. Served with rice & tortillas.

Chalupas

$5.00

Two corn tortillas topped with red sauce, ground beef, Mexican cheese & sour cream

Diabla

$10.00

Shrimp or fish sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice.

Empanada

$6.00

"Fried corn turnover" stuffed with cheese & choice of shrimp, chorizo, chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, queso fresco, tomato & sour cream.

Fish Taco

$5.00

Grilled fish topped with grilled onion, poblano paper, melted cheese & pico de Gallo

Flautas

$7.00

Stuffed with shredded chicken or beef & fried. Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato & sour cream.

Huarache

$5.00

Thick oval corn tortillas topped with choice of steak, shredded chicken, ground beef or carnitas with refried beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream & guacamole

Nopalitos

$6.00

Cactus, chorizo, avocado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes & queso fresco served with tortillas

Platanitos

$5.00

Sliced & fried plantain topped with sour cream

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Grilled shrimp topped with grilled onion, poblano paper, melted cheese & pico de Gallo

Sopes

$10.00

Two thick corn tortillas topped with red sauce, ground beef, Mexican cheese, sour cream & avocado

Tamal de Pollo

$5.00

House made chicken verde tamal topped with salsa verde, queso fresco & sour cream

Tamal de Puerco

$5.00

House made pork tamal topped with salsa roja

Tostada

$6.00

Crispy corn tortilla topped with choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, carnitas or cochinita pibil, beans, lettuce, queso fresco, tomato, sour cream & guacamole

Platillos

Main Dishes
Burrito Mexico Norte

$15.00

A large flour tortilla filled with chorizo, grilled steak fajita with onions & peppers, charro beans, cheese and guacamole. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo.

Burro Cali

$12.00

Burrito stuffed with choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef or chorizo, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, rice & beans. Served with side of cheese sauce.

Burro Fajita

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, ground beef, chicken fajita, beef fajita with beans, rice, shredded cheese, onions & peppers. Served with salsa

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Fried, crispy tortillas sautéed with verde or habanero salsa. Topped with queso fresco, onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado & choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, chicken fajita or beef fajita. Served with refried beans

Chile en Nogada

$12.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with a delicious mix of ground beef, pineapple, raisins, peach & tomatoes. Topped with a cool creamy walnut sauce and pomegranate; served with rice

Chile Relleno

$12.00

Battered poblano pepper stuffed with choice of carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef or Monterrey Jack cheese. Topped with salsa roja & melted cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Chimichanga

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, carnitas or chorizo, rice, refried beans & cheese, deep fried & served with salsa & guacamole.

Mi Pueblo

$16.00

Carnitas, grilled chicken, rice, charro beans, salsa verde, avocado and 1 chicken flauta. Served with tortillas.

Quesadilla

$14.00

Choice of steak or chicken fajita meat, shredded chicken, ground beef, chorizo, carnitas, cheese or veggies on 12" flour tortilla with melted cheese, onions, & peppers. Served with guacamole & salsa

Quesadilla Hampstead

$19.00

One enormous quesadilla filled with pastor, guacamole, Monterrey and cheddar cheeses along with a soft-crispy, double decker taco filled with chorizo, refried beans & yellow cheese. All served with a side of charro beans, sour cream, lettuce and Pico de Gallo

Street Quesadillas

$16.00

4 Corn tortillas (2) filled with steak fajita, (2) filled with shredded beef, both with grilled onions, accompanied by a side of charro beans, pico de gallo & salsa

Surf & Turf Bowl

$18.00

Mexican rice topped with scallops, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo, steak fajita, bell peppers, onions & croutons.

Tortilla Azteca

$13.00

Large grilled flour tortilla topped with carnitas and chorizo, beans, nopales (cactus strips), salsa verde, queso fresco, avocado & sour cream

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

A deconstructed burrito in a bowl that you can eat however you want. Eat with the two cheese quesadillas and rebuild or enjoy like a salad. Choose between pastor or shredded chicken to accompany the lettuce, rice, cilantro, onion, charro beans, bell pepper and green sauce.

Plato De Combinación

Combination Plates

Platillo Poblano

$18.00

Choice of chile en nogada, carnitas chile relleno or chile relleno con queso with two chicken poblano enchiladas. Served with rice & charro beans

Tejano Sampler

$18.00

One crispy ground beef taco, one cheese tejana enchilada, one chicken tostada and carne guisada. Served with rice.

Mexican Sampler

$18.00

1 chorizo taco, 1 chicken verde enchilada, shredded beef flauta, & asado de puerco. Served with rice.

Hot Winter

$18.00

Spicy chicken burrito; crispy ground beef taco with Tex-Mex toppings; ground beef & jalapeño quesadilla; chipotle sope topped with chorizo, cheese & sour cream with charro beans & habanero sauce

Cochinita Pibil Sampler

$18.00

1 each: corn taco topped with a mix of pickled onions & jalapeño peppers, street cochinita pibil quesadilla, verde enchilada and pork tamal

Tortas & Hamburgers

Hamburgers made with 1/2 pound of grilled beef. Served with fries

Classic Hamburger

$10.00

with lettuce, tomato & side of regular fries

Meat Lovers Torta

$17.00

Mexican sandwich topped with ground beef, shredded beef, chorizo and carnitas with beans, lettuce, tomato and mayo, Monterey cheese and side of jalapeños.

Surf & Turf Hamburger

$18.00

8 oz beef patty, topped with shrimp, onions, poblano pepper, Monterey Jack cheese & pico de Gallo. Accompanied by a crispy chorizo taco & Mexican fries.

Torta

$12.00

Mexican sandwich topped with choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, chorizo, pastor or carnitas with beans, lettuce, tomato & mayo, Monterey Jack cheese & side of jalapeños

Children's Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice. Shredded chicken or ground beef - additional $2

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

served with French fries

Kid's Tejana Cheese Enchilada

$5.00

A corn tortilla topped with a mild Tex-Mex sauce & melted cheddar cheese, served with rice

Kid's Chicken Soup

$5.00

soup with chicken & rice

Kid's Taco

$5.00

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken on a soft or crispy tortilla, topped with cheese, served with rice.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

served with French fries

Sides

Charro Beans Cup

$4.00

Chips & Salsa TOGO

$5.00

Chips TOGO

$5.00

FAJITA SIDE PLATE

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side Guacamole -

$4.00

Side Jalapeños

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.75

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Salsa TOGO

$4.00+

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Salsa (4 oz)

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Single Taco

$4.50

Tortillas

$2.00

Desserts

Chips Ahoy Tres Leches Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk, topped with crushed Chips Ahoy cookies

Churros

$8.00

Fried pastry coated in cinnamon & sugar

Coconut Flan

$10.00

Chef Jorge's famous flan now in coconut with light notes of Mexican chocolate & Nutella.

Flan

$8.00

A traditional Mexican dessert. A luxurious baked custard with a rich caramelized topping

Sweet Jorge

$10.00

Delicious lightly fried Mexican bread, sweetened & spiced with cinnamon, sugar and vanilla, topped with ice cream & caramel drizzle

Monthly Special

Shrimp & Pasta Mexico Style

$17.00

A bowl of penne pasta that has been tossed with a spicy poblano sauce, topped with grilled shrimp and cheese. Another favorite Mexican comfort food dish from LunaZul!

1 LITER CARAFE DRINKS - TAKE OUT ONLY

"Skinny" Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Blood Orange Marg - 1 liter carafes

$35.00

Bloody Mary - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Blueberry Cobbler Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pomegranate - 1 Liter carafe

$35.00

Cabarita Marg - 1 Liter carafe

$35.00

Carmel Apple Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Classic Margarita - 1 liter carafe

$30.00

CoCo Berry Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00Out of stock

Habanero Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Jalapeno Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Jamaica Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Mango Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Passion Fruit Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00
Peach-Jalapeno Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Prickly Pear Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Red Raspberry Lemonade Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Sangria - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Strawberry - Pomegranate - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Strawberry Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Strawberry-Kiwi Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Tamarindo Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

Tropical Sunset - 1 Liter

$35.00

Watermelon Marg - 1 liter carafe

$35.00

1/2 CARAFE DRINKS - TAKE OUT ONLY

"Skinny" Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Blood Orange Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Bloody Mary - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Blueberry Cobbler Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Cabarita Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Carmel Apple Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Classic Margarita - 1/2 carafe

$18.00

Coco Berry Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00Out of stock

Habanero Marg 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Jalapeno Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Jamaica Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Mango Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Passion Fruit Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Prickly Pear Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Red Raspberry Lemonade Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Sangria - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Strawberry - Pomegranate - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Strawberry Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Strawberry-Kiwi Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

Tamarindo Marg - 1 /2 carafe

$20.00

Watermelon Marg - 1/2 carafe

$20.00

SINGLE CARAFE DRINKS - TAKE OUT ONLY

"Skinny" Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Blood Orange Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Bloody Mary - single serving carafe

$10.00

Blueberry Cobbler Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00Out of stock

Carmel Apple Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Classic Margarita - single serving carafe

$9.00

CoCo Berry Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Habanero Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Jalapeno Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Jamaica Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Mango Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Passion Fruit Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Prickly Pear Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Red Raspberry Lemonade Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Sangria - single serving carafe

$10.00

Strawberry - Pomegranate - single serving carafe

$10.00

Strawberry Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Strawberry-Kiwi Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Tamarindo Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Watermelon Marg - single serving carafe

$10.00

Appetizers

Guacamole

$12.00

Made in-house with Haas avocados, onions, tomatoes & cilantro with a hint of fresh lime juice

Queso con Chile

$8.00

Spicy blend of cheeses

Veggie Queso Fundido

$9.00

Melted Monterey cheese, topped with grilled poblano peppers & onions. Served with tortillas

Veggie Nachos

$10.00

Chips topped with cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, & guacamole

Veggie Nopalitos

$6.00

Cactus, avocado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes & Mexican cheese served with tortillas

Veggie Papas Mexico

$8.00

French fries topped with cheese & chipotle sauces, green & jalapeño peppers

Salads

Veggie Taco Bowl Salad

$12.00

Crispy tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, grilled onions & bell peppers, radish, cheddar cheese, sour cream & avocado

Vegetarian Avocado Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, rice, radish, tomato, cilantro, onion & avocado

Tacos

3 corn or flour tortillas

Tacos Luna

$9.00

3 tortillas filled with avocado, pico de gallo & Mexican cheese

Tacos Veracruz (Vegetariano)

$9.00

3 tortillas filled with grilled cactus leaves, onion, cilantro & cheese

Tacos Hampstead

$9.00

3 tortillas filled with rice, black beans, Monterey cheese & creamy chipotle sauce

Enchiladas

3 corn tortillas stuffed with choice of grilled peppers & onions; cheddar cheese or Monterey cheese

Vegetarian Creamy Chipotle Enchiladas

$14.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese or Monterrey cheese; topped with creamy chipotle sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream

Vegetarian Habanero Enchiladas

$14.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese or Monterrey cheese; topped with spicy habanero salsa, Mexican cheese & sour cream

Vegetarian Poblanas Enchiladas

$14.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese or Monterrey cheese; topped with creamy poblano Chile sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream

Vegetarian Verdes Enchiladas

$14.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese or Monterrey cheese; topped with tomatillo sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream

Platillos

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Large flour tortilla with melted Monterey cheese, grilled peppers & onions.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Large flour tortilla with melted Monterey cheese.

Veggie Sizzling Fajitas

$14.00

Grilled onions, bell peppers, cactus leaves & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas.

Veggie Chimichanga

$12.00

Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans & cheddar cheese then deep fried. Topped lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese & sour cream.

Cheese Chiles Rellenos

$12.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, topped with salsa roja and melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Veggie Cali Burrito

$10.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & guacamole, served with cheese sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're an authentic Mexican scratch kitchen specializing in tapas Mexicanas, fajitas and many authentic Mexican street foods.

Website

Location

841 S Main St Suite E, Hampstead, MD 21074

Directions

Gallery
LunaZul image
Banner pic
LunaZul image

