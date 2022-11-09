- Home
LunaZul
841 S Main St Suite E
Hampstead, MD 21074
Popular Items
Aperitivos
Elote
Mexican style corn-on-the-cob topped with lime, aoli sauce, Mexican cheese and Tajin seasoning
Guacamole
Made in-house with Haas avocados, onions, tomatoes & cilantro with a hint of fresh lime juice
Jalapeño Rellenos
Stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with choice of dressing
Mexican Fries
Fried potatoes covered in cheese and chipotle sauces, bacon and jalapeño peppers
Nachos
Chips topped with refried beans, cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream. Meat added for additional charge.
Queso con Chile
Spicy blend of cheeses
Queso Fundido
Melted Monterey cheese, onions & peppers. Served with tortillas
Queso Supremo
Chorizo topped with queso, ground beef, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Wings
8 large, meaty wings with choice of chipotle, verde, habanero or buffalo sauce
Sopas & Ensaladas
Asada Salad
Choice of one: grilled chicken, grilled steak, ground beef, shredded chicken, shrimp, carnitas or scallops on top of a bed of lettuce, cheese, rice, radish, tomatoes, cilantro, onions & avocado
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese & avocado
Caldo de Mexico
Chicken broth with chicken, rice, avocado, onions, tomato, topped with cilantro and a squeeze of lime
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese & avocado
Taco Bowl Salad
Choice of one: grilled chicken or steak, ground beef, shredded chicken or beef, chorizo or carnitas on top of lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, onions, radish & avocado in an in-house made tortilla shell
Tortilla Soup
Chicken & guajillo (mild pepper) broth with shredded chicken, melted cheese, fried tortillas strips & freshly sliced avocado
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese & avocado
Enchiladas
Chef's Favorite Enchilada
Stuffed with ground beef, pineapple, raisins, peach & tomatoes, topped with tomatillo salsa & queso fresco, sour cream, onion & cilantro
Chicken & Sour Cream Enchiladas
Filled with shredded chicken topped with sour cream sauce & Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and jalapenos
Combo Enchiladas
Choice of 2 or 3 meats
Creamy Chipotle Enchiladas
Choice of meat, topped with creamy chipotle sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream.
Four Seasons Enchiladas
Two shredded chicken enchiladas each topped with sour cream sauce and verde sauce; two ground beef enchiladas each topped with habanero sauce and creamy chipotle sauce
Habanero Enchiladas
choice of meat filled tortillas, topped with spicy habanero salsa, Mexican cheese & sour cream
Mole Enchiladas
Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with mole sauce, queso fresco & sour cream
Poblanas Enchiladas
Topped with creamy poblano Chile sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream
Rojas Enchiladas
Your choice of meat filled tortillas, topped with a mild red sauce, Mexican cheese & sour cream.
Tejanas Enchiladas
Topped with a mild Tex-Mex sauce & melted cheddar cheese
Verdes Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas topped with tomatillo sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream
Yucatecas Enchiladas
Filled with cochinita pibil* (slow cooked shredded pork with spices from Yucatn), topped with cabbage, green sauce & a mix of pickled onions & jalapeño peppers.
Family Pack Enchiladas
8 enchiladas, 1 pint rice, 1 pint beans. Can choose up to 2 meats & 2 sauces. Choice of meat: shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground meat. Choice of sauce: creamy chipotle, verde, sour cream & Tejanas
Tacos
Baja Style Tacos
2 flour tortillas filled with choice of grilled shrimp or fish topped with shredded cabbage, chipotle aoli sauce, tomato & cilantro, served with side of charro beans
Cochinita Pibil Tacos
3 corn tortillas topped with cochinita pibil (slow cooked shredded pork with spices from Yucatan) and a mix of pickled onions & jalapeño peppers
Combo Tacos (3)
Choice of 2 or 3 meats
Family Taco 12-Pack
12 tacos served with taco sauce. Choice of up to 3 meats: shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or beef fajita. Choice of corn, flour or crispy tortilla. Tex-Mex or Mexican Street styles.
Family Taco 8-Pack
8 tacos served with taco sauce. Choice of up to 2 meats: shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or beef fajita. Choice of corn, flour or crispy tortilla. Tex-Mex or Mexican Street styles.
Family Tacos Campechanos Pack
8 tortillas topped with beef or chicken fajita & chorizo, topped with melted white cheese, onions and cilantro, served with side of charro beans
Taco Monstruo
Two MONSTER tacos with corn tortillas topped with approximately 1 lb. of chorizo, beef & chicken fajita, ground beef, shredded beef & carnitas. Served with a side of charro beans, pico de gallo & a wedge of lime. NO SUBSTITUTIONS, please.
Taco Veracruzano (seafood)
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, scallops, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheeses, topped with cabbage, Pico de Gallo & sour cream. Served with a side of creamy chipolte sauce.
Tacos Campechanos
3 corn tortillas filled with beef OR chicken fajita and chorizo topped with melted white cheese, onions and cilantro, served with a. side of charro beans.
Three Tacos (3)
Mexican Street Tacos - topped with onions & cilantro; Tex-Mex - topped with lettuce, tomato & cheese
Parilla
Carne Asada
Grilled skirt steak served with grilled onions, served with side of rice, charro beans, side salad, jalapeño relleno and corn tortillas.
Fajitas
Choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with sides of rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas. Combination of any 2 or 3 add $2.00
Fajitas (2 meat combo)
Choice of any 2 meats
Molcajete
Molcajete bowl with steak, chicken, chorizo, nopales (cactus strips), 2 quesadillas and verde chipotle salsa. Served with beans, rice. guacamole & tortillas.
Parrilla Grande
For 3 people. Grilled flank steak, chicken, shrimp, and pork carnitas on a bed of onions & bell peppers. Topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese & pico de gallo. Served with beans, rice, guacamole & tortillas.
Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled chicken breast served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, side salad, jalapeño relleno and corn tortillas.
Seafood Molcajete
Molcajete bowl with grilled shrimp, scallops, rockfish, nopales (cactus strips), 2 quesadillas & verde chipotle sauce. Served with beans, rice, guacamole & tortillas.
Fajita Family Pack
Feeds 3-4. Includes 1 cup each: rice, beans, guacamole & 10 tortillas. Choice of 1 meat: Chicken, Steak or Shrimp.
Fajita Family Pack (2 meat combo)
Feeds 3-4 people. Included 1 cup rice, 1 cup beans, 1 cup cheese, 1 cup guacamole, 10 tortillas and choice of 2 meats. Meat choices: Chicken, beef or shrimp.
Tapas Mexicanas
Ajillo
Shrimp or fish sautéed with garlic & guajillo peppers. Served with rice.
Carnitas a la Mexicana
Slow cooked pork sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & jalapeños. Served with rice & tortillas.
Chalupas
Two corn tortillas topped with red sauce, ground beef, Mexican cheese & sour cream
Diabla
Shrimp or fish sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice.
Empanada
"Fried corn turnover" stuffed with cheese & choice of shrimp, chorizo, chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, queso fresco, tomato & sour cream.
Fish Taco
Grilled fish topped with grilled onion, poblano paper, melted cheese & pico de Gallo
Flautas
Stuffed with shredded chicken or beef & fried. Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato & sour cream.
Huarache
Thick oval corn tortillas topped with choice of steak, shredded chicken, ground beef or carnitas with refried beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream & guacamole
Nopalitos
Cactus, chorizo, avocado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes & queso fresco served with tortillas
Platanitos
Sliced & fried plantain topped with sour cream
Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp topped with grilled onion, poblano paper, melted cheese & pico de Gallo
Sopes
Two thick corn tortillas topped with red sauce, ground beef, Mexican cheese, sour cream & avocado
Tamal de Pollo
House made chicken verde tamal topped with salsa verde, queso fresco & sour cream
Tamal de Puerco
House made pork tamal topped with salsa roja
Tostada
Crispy corn tortilla topped with choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, carnitas or cochinita pibil, beans, lettuce, queso fresco, tomato, sour cream & guacamole
Platillos
Burrito Mexico Norte
A large flour tortilla filled with chorizo, grilled steak fajita with onions & peppers, charro beans, cheese and guacamole. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo.
Burro Cali
Burrito stuffed with choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef or chorizo, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, rice & beans. Served with side of cheese sauce.
Burro Fajita
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, ground beef, chicken fajita, beef fajita with beans, rice, shredded cheese, onions & peppers. Served with salsa
Chilaquiles
Fried, crispy tortillas sautéed with verde or habanero salsa. Topped with queso fresco, onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado & choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, chicken fajita or beef fajita. Served with refried beans
Chile en Nogada
Poblano pepper stuffed with a delicious mix of ground beef, pineapple, raisins, peach & tomatoes. Topped with a cool creamy walnut sauce and pomegranate; served with rice
Chile Relleno
Battered poblano pepper stuffed with choice of carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef or Monterrey Jack cheese. Topped with salsa roja & melted cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, carnitas or chorizo, rice, refried beans & cheese, deep fried & served with salsa & guacamole.
Mi Pueblo
Carnitas, grilled chicken, rice, charro beans, salsa verde, avocado and 1 chicken flauta. Served with tortillas.
Quesadilla
Choice of steak or chicken fajita meat, shredded chicken, ground beef, chorizo, carnitas, cheese or veggies on 12" flour tortilla with melted cheese, onions, & peppers. Served with guacamole & salsa
Quesadilla Hampstead
One enormous quesadilla filled with pastor, guacamole, Monterrey and cheddar cheeses along with a soft-crispy, double decker taco filled with chorizo, refried beans & yellow cheese. All served with a side of charro beans, sour cream, lettuce and Pico de Gallo
Street Quesadillas
4 Corn tortillas (2) filled with steak fajita, (2) filled with shredded beef, both with grilled onions, accompanied by a side of charro beans, pico de gallo & salsa
Surf & Turf Bowl
Mexican rice topped with scallops, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo, steak fajita, bell peppers, onions & croutons.
Tortilla Azteca
Large grilled flour tortilla topped with carnitas and chorizo, beans, nopales (cactus strips), salsa verde, queso fresco, avocado & sour cream
Burrito Bowl
A deconstructed burrito in a bowl that you can eat however you want. Eat with the two cheese quesadillas and rebuild or enjoy like a salad. Choose between pastor or shredded chicken to accompany the lettuce, rice, cilantro, onion, charro beans, bell pepper and green sauce.
Plato De Combinación
Platillo Poblano
Choice of chile en nogada, carnitas chile relleno or chile relleno con queso with two chicken poblano enchiladas. Served with rice & charro beans
Tejano Sampler
One crispy ground beef taco, one cheese tejana enchilada, one chicken tostada and carne guisada. Served with rice.
Mexican Sampler
1 chorizo taco, 1 chicken verde enchilada, shredded beef flauta, & asado de puerco. Served with rice.
Hot Winter
Spicy chicken burrito; crispy ground beef taco with Tex-Mex toppings; ground beef & jalapeño quesadilla; chipotle sope topped with chorizo, cheese & sour cream with charro beans & habanero sauce
Cochinita Pibil Sampler
1 each: corn taco topped with a mix of pickled onions & jalapeño peppers, street cochinita pibil quesadilla, verde enchilada and pork tamal
Tortas & Hamburgers
Classic Hamburger
with lettuce, tomato & side of regular fries
Meat Lovers Torta
Mexican sandwich topped with ground beef, shredded beef, chorizo and carnitas with beans, lettuce, tomato and mayo, Monterey cheese and side of jalapeños.
Surf & Turf Hamburger
8 oz beef patty, topped with shrimp, onions, poblano pepper, Monterey Jack cheese & pico de Gallo. Accompanied by a crispy chorizo taco & Mexican fries.
Torta
Mexican sandwich topped with choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, chorizo, pastor or carnitas with beans, lettuce, tomato & mayo, Monterey Jack cheese & side of jalapeños
Children's Menu
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice. Shredded chicken or ground beef - additional $2
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
served with French fries
Kid's Tejana Cheese Enchilada
A corn tortilla topped with a mild Tex-Mex sauce & melted cheddar cheese, served with rice
Kid's Chicken Soup
soup with chicken & rice
Kid's Taco
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken on a soft or crispy tortilla, topped with cheese, served with rice.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
served with French fries
Sides
Charro Beans Cup
Chips & Salsa TOGO
Chips TOGO
FAJITA SIDE PLATE
French Fries
Side Guacamole -
Side Jalapeños
Lettuce
Side Refried Beans
Salsa TOGO
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Avocado
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Rice
Side Salad
Side Salsa (4 oz)
Side Sour Cream
Single Taco
Tortillas
Desserts
Chips Ahoy Tres Leches Cake
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk, topped with crushed Chips Ahoy cookies
Churros
Fried pastry coated in cinnamon & sugar
Coconut Flan
Chef Jorge's famous flan now in coconut with light notes of Mexican chocolate & Nutella.
Flan
A traditional Mexican dessert. A luxurious baked custard with a rich caramelized topping
Sweet Jorge
Delicious lightly fried Mexican bread, sweetened & spiced with cinnamon, sugar and vanilla, topped with ice cream & caramel drizzle
Monthly Special
1 LITER CARAFE DRINKS - TAKE OUT ONLY
"Skinny" Marg - 1 liter carafe
Blood Orange Marg - 1 liter carafes
Bloody Mary - 1 liter carafe
Blueberry Cobbler Marg - 1 liter carafe
Blueberry Pomegranate - 1 Liter carafe
Cabarita Marg - 1 Liter carafe
Carmel Apple Marg - 1 liter carafe
Classic Margarita - 1 liter carafe
CoCo Berry Marg - 1 liter carafe
Habanero Marg - 1 liter carafe
Jalapeno Marg - 1 liter carafe
Jamaica Marg - 1 liter carafe
Mango Marg - 1 liter carafe
Passion Fruit Marg - 1 liter carafe
Peach-Jalapeno Marg - 1 liter carafe
Prickly Pear Marg - 1 liter carafe
Red Raspberry Lemonade Marg - 1 liter carafe
Sangria - 1 liter carafe
Strawberry - Pomegranate - 1 liter carafe
Strawberry Marg - 1 liter carafe
Strawberry-Kiwi Marg - 1 liter carafe
Tamarindo Marg - 1 liter carafe
Tropical Sunset - 1 Liter
Watermelon Marg - 1 liter carafe
1/2 CARAFE DRINKS - TAKE OUT ONLY
"Skinny" Marg - 1/2 carafe
Blood Orange Marg - 1/2 carafe
Bloody Mary - 1/2 carafe
Blueberry Cobbler Marg - 1/2 carafe
Cabarita Marg - 1/2 carafe
Carmel Apple Marg - 1/2 carafe
Classic Margarita - 1/2 carafe
Coco Berry Marg - 1/2 carafe
Habanero Marg 1/2 carafe
Jalapeno Marg - 1/2 carafe
Jamaica Marg - 1/2 carafe
Mango Marg - 1/2 carafe
Passion Fruit Marg - 1/2 carafe
Prickly Pear Marg - 1/2 carafe
Red Raspberry Lemonade Marg - 1/2 carafe
Sangria - 1/2 carafe
Strawberry - Pomegranate - 1/2 carafe
Strawberry Marg - 1/2 carafe
Strawberry-Kiwi Marg - 1/2 carafe
Tamarindo Marg - 1 /2 carafe
Watermelon Marg - 1/2 carafe
SINGLE CARAFE DRINKS - TAKE OUT ONLY
"Skinny" Marg - single serving carafe
Blood Orange Marg - single serving carafe
Bloody Mary - single serving carafe
Blueberry Cobbler Marg - single serving carafe
Carmel Apple Marg - single serving carafe
Classic Margarita - single serving carafe
CoCo Berry Marg - single serving carafe
Habanero Marg - single serving carafe
Jalapeno Marg - single serving carafe
Jamaica Marg - single serving carafe
Mango Marg - single serving carafe
Passion Fruit Marg - single serving carafe
Prickly Pear Marg - single serving carafe
Red Raspberry Lemonade Marg - single serving carafe
Sangria - single serving carafe
Strawberry - Pomegranate - single serving carafe
Strawberry Marg - single serving carafe
Strawberry-Kiwi Marg - single serving carafe
Tamarindo Marg - single serving carafe
Watermelon Marg - single serving carafe
Appetizers
Veggie Queso Fundido
Melted Monterey cheese, topped with grilled poblano peppers & onions. Served with tortillas
Veggie Nachos
Chips topped with cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, & guacamole
Veggie Nopalitos
Cactus, avocado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes & Mexican cheese served with tortillas
Veggie Papas Mexico
French fries topped with cheese & chipotle sauces, green & jalapeño peppers
Salads
Tacos
Enchiladas
Vegetarian Creamy Chipotle Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese or Monterrey cheese; topped with creamy chipotle sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream
Vegetarian Habanero Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese or Monterrey cheese; topped with spicy habanero salsa, Mexican cheese & sour cream
Vegetarian Poblanas Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese or Monterrey cheese; topped with creamy poblano Chile sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream
Vegetarian Verdes Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese or Monterrey cheese; topped with tomatillo sauce, melted Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream
Platillos
Veggie Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla with melted Monterey cheese, grilled peppers & onions.
Cheese Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla with melted Monterey cheese.
Veggie Sizzling Fajitas
Grilled onions, bell peppers, cactus leaves & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas.
Veggie Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans & cheddar cheese then deep fried. Topped lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese & sour cream.
Cheese Chiles Rellenos
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, topped with salsa roja and melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Veggie Cali Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & guacamole, served with cheese sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We're an authentic Mexican scratch kitchen specializing in tapas Mexicanas, fajitas and many authentic Mexican street foods.
841 S Main St Suite E, Hampstead, MD 21074