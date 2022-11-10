Cafe Colorado N/A

A map showing the location of Cafe Colorado N/AView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Traditional

2 Eggs

$10.95

2 Eggs & 1 Meat

$11.95

2 Eggs & Steak

$14.95

2 Eggs & 2 Pork Chops

$14.95

2 Eggs & Chicken Fried Steak

$13.25

2 Egg & Corned Beef

$12.50+

2 Egg Scrambler

$12.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.95

Biscuits & Gravy w/ Meat

$10.95

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$7.95

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy w/ Meat

$9.95

Oatmeal

$8.95+

Sun Special

$12.50+

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Cheese w/ 1 Meat Omelette

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Omelette

$11.95

Spanish

$12.95

4 Egg Omelette

$15.95

Spinach Omelette

$11.95

Sandwiches & Specialties

* 1 Egg on English Muffin

$8.95

* 1 Egg on Biscuit

$8.95

* Croissant

$10.25

* Country Benedict

$11.95+

* Quesdilla (Half)

$9.25

* Quesdilla

$11.25

* Sopapilla

$12.50+

* Burrito

$12.25

* Hand-Held Burrito

$8.95

Huevos Rancheros

$12.25+

Breakfast Bowl

$10.95

* Enchilada & 2 Eggs

$11.25+

For the Kids

* 1 Egg

$6.75

* Cheese Omelette

$6.75

* Pancake & 1 Egg

$6.75

* Fresh Toast

$6.75

Bean & Chz Burr

$6.75

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

2% Milk

$3.25+

Orange

$3.25+

Apple

$3.25+

Cranberry

$3.25+

Grapefruit

$3.25+

Something Sweet It Is

Pancake

$5.25

Short Stack

$9.25

Stacker

$12.25

French Toast 3pc.

$9.95

French Toast 2pc.

$7.95

French Toast & Eggs

$11.25

Waffle

$7.95

Waffle & Eggs

$11.75

Pancake & Eggs

$10.25

Sides

Toast

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Buscuit

$3.50

Gluten Free Bread

$4.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.50

1 Flour Tortillas

$2.25

3 Corn Tortillas

$2.25

Beans

$2.95

Cup of Red Chile

$4.75

Cup of Green Chile

$4.75

Hash Brown

$3.50

Gravy

$3.00

SIDE 2 Eggs

$4.25

Sausage

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Bacon (4 pieces)

$6.50

Green Chill Hashbrowns w/ Tortillas

$7.25

S\ 1Egg

$2.25

S/ Avo

$3.50

S\Grits

$2.25

Misc

Newspaper

$0.93

Shirts Med/ Lg/Xl

$20.00

Shirts 2Xl/ 3 Xl

$25.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.75

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Mountain Man Burger

$13.25

Smothered Chile Burger

$12.95

King Burger

$13.95

Tortilla Burger

$12.75

Hawaiian Burger

$12.95

Cream Cheese Jalapeño Burger

$12.95

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$10.50

Ultimate Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

Colorado Club

$11.95

French Dip

$11.95

Reuben

$11.95

BLT

$10.95

Grilled Chicken & Swiss

$10.75

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$9.95

Grilled Cheese &b Bacon

$9.95

Lunch Sides

Cheese Fries

$5.25

Chili Fries

$8.95

French Fries

$4.25

Red Chile (cup)

$4.75

Green Chile (cup)

$4.75

Onion Rings

$5.25

Chips annd Salsa

$4.95

Guacaomle & Chips

$6.25

Curly Fries

$5.25

Sopapilla

$2.95

Mac & Chz

$3.25

Kids Lunch

Burger Sliders

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Corn Dog

$6.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Chicken Strips

$6.95

Lunch Favorites

Bean & Chees Burrito

$10.25

Beef & Bean Burrito

$10.95

2 Cheese Enchiladas Full

$10.50

1 Cheese Enchiladas Half

$7.75

2 Beef Enchiladas Full

$10.95

1 Beef Enchiladas Half

$7.95

Stuffed Sopapilla Full

$10.95

Stuffed Sopapilla Half

$7.95

Frito Pie

$9.50

Chicken Fried Steak Meal

$11.95

Bowl of Chili

$8.50

Nacho

$10.95+

Chicken Strips

$11.95

Thurs Special

$11.25+

Salads, Ect

Cobb Salad

$12.75+

Chef Salad

$11.95+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95+

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Fiesta Salad

$11.95+

Beef Taco Salad

$10.50

Caeser Salad

$11.50+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95+

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.95

Small Dinner Salad

$3.50

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.50

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

565 Village Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

