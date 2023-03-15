Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Friendly 2222 W. Hefner Rd. Ste D

review star

No reviews yet

2222 W. Hefner Rd. Ste D

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverage Menu

Craft Herbal N/A Cocktails

Fresh Cold Press Celery Lemon Martini

$10.00

Fresh Cold Press Cucumber Mint Martini

$10.00

Fresh Cold Press Carrot Beet Citrus Martini

$10.00

Cranberry Lime Martini

$8.00

Wild Blueberry Lemon Martini

$9.00

Dark Rum Mojito

$9.00

Pomegranate Lime Margarita

$8.00

Perfect Margarita

$8.00

Pineapple Margarita

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Fresh Cold Press Celery Lemon Martini

$10.00

Fresh Cold Press Cucumber Mint Martini

$10.00

Fresh Cold Press Carrot Beet Citrus Martini

$10.00

Cranberry Lime Martini

$8.00

Dark Rum Mojito

$9.00

Pomegranate Lime Margarita

$8.00

Perfect Margarita

$8.00

Wild Blueberry Lemon Martini

$9.00

Fresh COLD PRESSED Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange, Cold Pressed Carrot, Beet and Ginger

Carrot

$4.58+

Celery

$4.58+

Beet

$4.58+

Orange Alliance

$4.58+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice and Cold Pressed Carrot Juice

Orange

$4.58+

Root Reboot

$4.58+

Cold pressed Carrot, Beet and Ginger

Green Goddess

$4.58+

Cold Pressed Apple, Celery, Spinach, Ginger, and Mint

Revitalizer

$4.58+

Which blend do you like?

Frozen Margaritas

9oz Frozen Margarita

$4.58

12oz Frozen Margarita

$6.42

16oz Frozen Margarita

$8.25

Food Menu

Sides

SMALL Classic Tater Tots

$2.00

SMALL Queso Tots

$3.00

SMALL Classic Plant-Based Cole Slaw

$3.00

SMALL West Indian Plant-Based Cole Slaw

$3.00

Corn Dogs

Classic Plant-Based Corn Dog

$3.00

Classic Plant-Based Corn Dog + Vegan Queso

$3.50

Grocery Items

Beverages

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Karma Water

$2.75

CBD Selzter

$4.58

Vitacoco

$2.75

Snapple

$1.83

Mitra9 Seltzers

$7.33

N/A Beers

$3.67

Essentia Water 1.5L

$3.67

Fiji Water 500ml

$1.83

Bai Coconut Water 18oz

$2.75

Kirkland Coconut Water 330ml

$2.75

Kirkland Coconut Water 1L

$4.58

D9 Shooter 20mg

$11.92

Food

Better Nut Bar Dark Chocolate

$1.83

Wonderful Pistachio Nuts Single Pack

$0.91

Planters Peanuts Single Pack

$0.91

Planters Cashews Single Pack

$0.91
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our plant magic menu!

Location

2222 W. Hefner Rd. Ste D, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Old School Bagel Cafe - May
orange star4.1 • 144
10946 N May Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73120
View restaurantnext
Twenty6 - 9622 North May Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
9622 North May Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73120
View restaurantnext
Mattie's Coffee Co
orange starNo Reviews
9235 North Pennsylvania Avenue The Village, OK 73120
View restaurantnext
Coffee Jerks - Northpark
orange starNo Reviews
2820 Northwest 122nd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73120
View restaurantnext
Coffee Jerks - Northpark
orange starNo Reviews
2820 Northwest 122nd Street STE A Oklahoma City, OK 73120
View restaurantnext
Officer Dining Room
orange starNo Reviews
777 NW 63rd St Oklahoma City, OK 73116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse -
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (163 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston