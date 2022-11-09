Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mattie's Coffee Co

9235 North Pennsylvania Avenue

The Village, OK 73120

ESPRESSO DRINKS

DOUBLE

$2.75

Two shots of espresso.

TRIPLE

$3.25

Three shots of espresso.

CREMA

$3.95+

Espresso and sweet cream.

AMERICANO

$2.95+

Espresso and hot water.

LATTE

$3.75+

Espresso and milk.

MOCHA

$4.25+

Espresso, chocolate and milk.

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75+

Espresso and steamed milk with foam.

ITALIAN MACCHIATO

$2.95+

Espresso with a dash of foam.

SHAKEN NOT STIRRED

$3.45+

Double shot espresso poured over ice and shaken together with your choice of flavor and milk.

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.25+

FRAPPES

CARAMEL LATTE FRAPPE

$4.75+

Caramel blended with milk, coffee and ice.

DOUBLE ESPRESSO FRAPPE

$5.45+

Espresso blended with milk, coffee and ice.

MOCHA FRAPPE

$4.75+

Mocha blended with milk, coffee and ice.

TOFFEE COFFEE FRAPPE

$4.75+

Toffee syrup blended with milk, coffee and ice.

COFFEE-FREE

COOKIES AND CREAM FRAPPE

$5.25+

Real chocolate cookie crumbles blended with milk and ice.

CHOCOLATE DECADENCE FRAPPE

$5.25+

Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate! Blended with milk and ice.

WHITE CHOCOLATE SYMPHONY FRAPPE

$4.55+

Smooth white chocolate blended with milk and ice.

LOW-SUGAR VANILLA FRAPPE

$4.75+

Rich and real Madagascar vanilla blended with milk and ice.

FLORIDA SUNSHINE FRAPPE

$4.95+

Low-sugar vanilla with fresh orange juice and a splash of pineapple, blended with ice.

WHITE CHOCO STRAWBABY

$4.95+

COFFEE

FRESHLY BREWED COFFEE

$1.95+

Artisan, house-roasted coffee.

ICED COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.95+

Artisan, house-roasted coffee, carefully steeped for hours and served on-ice

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.95+

DECAF

DECAF COFFEE

$2.75

Who says those with caffeine get to have all the fun?

WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 12 oz bag

House Blend

$12.95

NOT COFFEE

HOT TEAS

$2.85+

Choose any of our Republic of Tea offerings!

ICED TEAS

$2.85+

An incredible Republic of Tea du jour; herbal and sugar free!

LONDON FOG

$4.15+

Earl Grey tea, vanilla and steamed milk.

CHAI LATTE

$4.15+

Chai spices and milk.

MATCHA LATTE

$4.25+

Matcha (specially grown and processed green tea leaves) and milk.

LEMONADE

$3.25+

Fresh, lemony and delicious!

ORANGE JUICE

$3.45+

Bright, orangey and delicious!

MATTIES BOTTLED WATER

$2.25

Sourced from Colorado Rockies and bottled in Jet, OK

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.25+

HANK'S ROOT BEER

$2.75

COCK N BULL GINGER BEER

$2.75

COKE PRODUCTS

$2.75

SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER

$2.75

HORIZON MILK

$1.95

SPECIAL BREAKFAST DRINKS

FLORIDA SUNSHINE FRAPPE

$4.95+

Low-sugar vanilla with fresh orange juice and a splash of pineapple, blended with ice.

DOUBLE ESPRESSO FRAPPE

$5.45+

Two shots of espresso, blended with milk and ice.

BREAKFAST

QUICHE DU JOUR + CORN BISCUIT

$9.00

A savory quiche-of-the-day, accompanied by a Matties Corn Biscuit

MATTIES CORN BISCUIT

$2.00

Matties signature corn biscuit, served with butter and jelly.

CROISSANT

$4.00

A buttery croissant served with butter and jelly.

BAGEL

$4.00

Choose from our assortment of bagels. All are served with cream cheese and jelly.

OVERSIZED ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.00

Not-your-average-sized english muffin, served with butter and jelly.

PASTRIES

Apple Pie Mattie

$3.45

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.55

Fresh-baked gooey yumminess.

Cookies

$2.95

Freshly baked in house

Fudgey Chewy Brownies

$2.95

Chewey, fudgey, and deep dark chocolate.

Gourmet Rice Krispie Squares

$3.15

Drizzled with caramel and M&Ms

Heavenly Scones

$3.45

Surely made in heaven. These scones are the best. Ever.

Hello MATTIES

$3.15

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.95

Lemon Bar

$2.95

Tangy and sweet lemon curd on a thin shortbread crust

Nutella & Jelly Croissant

$4.85

Nutella and jelly "stirred" and stuffed all-butter croissant.

Over-The-Top Muffins

$3.45

Pecan Pie

$2.95

Served warm

Cookie Monsters

$3.95

SOUP

SOUP DU JOUR

$4.50+

Season-appropriate soup crafted with fresh ingredients. Served with ciabatta bread.

SOUP AND SALAD

$10.00

Small soup du jour served with choice of small fruit or house salad

SANDWICHES

STRAWBERRY AND BACON GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Fresh strawberries, crisp bacon and creamy Havarti on grilled sourdough . Served with chips.

HAM AND CHEESE BAGUETTE

$11.00

Paris-style baguette layered with Boar's Head Black Forest Ham and brie, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips.

CUBAN

$13.00

Fresh roasted pork and Boar's Head Black Forest Ham layered with swiss, crispy kosher dill slices, and adult mustard on crusty cuban bread. Served with chips.

BLTA

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato... and... avocado! Your choice of grilled breads: whole wheat or jalapeno cornbread. Served with chips.

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

$13.00

Matties Tea Room's Famous Chicken Salad on a large all-butter croissant, with sliced tomatoes and lettuce and served with chips.

CARMELIZED ONION ROAST BEEF

$13.00

QUICHE

QUICHE DU JOUR

$10.00

WHOLE QUICHE TO GO

WHOLE QUICHE TO GO

$30.00

SALADS

BLTA SALAD

$12.00

Bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado on a bed of mixed greens, topped with ranch dressing and croutons.

CHEF SALAD

$12.00

CHICKEN SALAD BOWL

$12.00

Matties Tea Room's Famous Chicken salad plated with cherry tomatoes and fruit.

FRUIT SALAD

$9.00

Fresh cut seasonal fruit dressed with MATTIES secret sauce. Don't ask.

SOUP AND SALAD

$10.00

Cup of soup du jour with your choice of a small house or small fruit salad.

CHIPS

Variety

$1.95

FRUIT

Bananas

$1.00

Apples

$1.00

TEA TINS

TINS

$14.96

STACKABLE TINS

$19.95

TUMBLERS

TUMBLERS

$30.00

SPICE GIRL MUGS

SPICE GIRL MUGS

$21.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

At MATTIES COFFEE COMPANY we specialize in fresh roasted artisan coffee, creamy frappes, over-the-top sandwiches, soups, salads, and a smorgasbord of freshly baked pastries.

Location

9235 North Pennsylvania Avenue, The Village, OK 73120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

