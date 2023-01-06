Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Niko

review star

No reviews yet

3771 Katella Avenue Ste 115

Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
Caramel Brulee Latte
Vanilla Latte

Breakfast

Bagel with Butter & Jelly

$4.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.95
Lemon Pepper Bagel

Lemon Pepper Bagel

$8.75

bagel, cream cheese, tomato, avocado, lemon pepper seasoning

Egg & Cheese SANDWICH

$7.50

egg patty, American cheese

Egg, Cheese, & Meat SANDWICH

Egg, Cheese, & Meat SANDWICH

$8.50

egg patty, American cheese, choice of meat

Egg & Cheese BURRITO

$6.95

scrambled egg, shredded cheese

Egg, Cheese & Meat BURRITO

Egg, Cheese & Meat BURRITO

$8.95

scrambled egg, shredded cheese, choice of meat

Egg & Cheese QUESADILLA

Egg & Cheese QUESADILLA

$6.95

Egg, Cheese & Meat QUESADILLA

$8.95

Oatmeal

$5.95

served with butter, brown sugar, raisins & milk

Homemade Belgian Waffle

$5.95

served with maple syrup & butter

Belgian Waffle with Fruit

Belgian Waffle with Fruit

$8.95

served with sliced strawberries, banana, Nutella & whip cream

Grecian Belgian Waffle

Grecian Belgian Waffle

$7.95

served with honey, walnuts, cinnamon, maple syrup

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side of Meat

$2.00

Side of Potato Patty

$1.00

Soups & Salads

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.25

Cup of Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$8.95

Chicken Cesar Salad

$8.95

lettuce, chicken, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, cucumbers, croutons, parmesan cheese packet, Cesar dressing, roll with butter

Chinese Chicken Salad

$8.95

lettuce, chicken, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, crunchy chow mein noodles, almonds, sesame dressing, roll with butter

Chef Salad

$8.95

lettuce, chicken, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, cucumber, turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, croutons, shredded cheese, ranch dressing, roll with butter

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.95

lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil, red wine vinegar & oregano, roll with butter

Italian Salad

$8.95

lettuce, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, red onion, pepperoncinis, Italian dressing

Cobb Salad

$8.95

lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, egg, red onion, blue cheese, ranch dressing

Fruit & Nut Salad

Fruit & Nut Salad

$8.95

lettuce, pecans, cranberries, pear, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Small Green Salad

$4.00

lettuce, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, cucumber, croutons, ranch dressing

Hot Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$10.75

chicken, shredded cheese, ranch dressing, bbq sauce, Fritos, grilled French roll

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$10.75

chicken, shredded cheese, buffalo wing sauce, ranch dressing, grilled French roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, grilled French roll

Tuna Melt

$10.75

albacore tuna, mayo, choice of bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.75

ham, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Grilled Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$10.75

turkey, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Grilled Roast Beef & Cheese Sandwich

$10.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

provolone, American cheese, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, choice of bread

Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, tomato, grilled sourdough bread

Greek Gyro Sandwich

Greek Gyro Sandwich

$9.95

beef gyro, tomato, red onion, homemade tzatziki sauce (Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic), grilled pita flatbread

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.75

pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard, grilled French roll

Meatball Hero Sandwich

Meatball Hero Sandwich

$11.75

meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, grilled French roll

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.75

chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, shredded cheese, ranch, grilled French roll

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.75

beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, Thousand Island dressing, sesame bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.95

beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, Thousand Island dressing, sesame bun

Guacamole Bacon Cheeseburger

Guacamole Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

beef patty, bacon, fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperjack cheese, Thousand Island dressing, sesame bun

BBQ Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger

$8.95

beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, sesame bun

Veggie Burger

$7.75

veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, Thousand Island dressing, sesame bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.95

beef patty, American cheese, red onions, 1000 Island dressing, grilled rye bread

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.75

turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Ham Sandwich

$9.75

ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.75

roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Italian Sandwich

$9.75

salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.75

albacore tuna salad with mayo, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.75

egg salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Chicken Mix Sandwich

Chicken Mix Sandwich

$9.75

chicken mix salad with walnuts, grapes & mayo, lettuce, choice of cheese, choice of bread

BLT Sandwich

$9.75

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.75

turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Veggie Sandwich

$9.75

lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, avocado, choice of cheese, choice of bread

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$5.95

turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$5.95

ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

1/2 Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.95

roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

1/2 Tuna Sandwich

$5.95

albacore tuna, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.95

egg salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread

1/2 Chicken Mix Sandwich

$5.95

chicken mix with walnuts & grapes, lettuce, mayo, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Wraps

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$9.75

chicken, lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Cesar dressing, tortilla wrap

BBQ Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.75

chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, Fritos, tortilla wrap

Turkey Bacon Avocado Ranch Wrap

Turkey Bacon Avocado Ranch Wrap

$9.75

turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, ranch dressing, tortilla wrap

Chinese Chicken Wrap

$9.75

chicken, lettuce, crunchy chow mein noodles, almonds, sesame dressing, tortilla wrap

Burritos, Bowls & More

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.95

chicken, beans, Spanish rice, cheese, lettuce, avocado sauce, fresh pico de gallo (on the side)

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$9.95

teriyaki chicken, veggie blend, jasmine rice, teriyaki sauce, green onions

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$7.95

acai sorbet, strawberries, banana, granola, coconut

Chicken Tamale

$4.00

Cheese & Chili Tamale

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95
Lasagna Hot Deal (small Caesar salad, roll, small fountain drink)

Lasagna Hot Deal (small Caesar salad, roll, small fountain drink)

$11.75

Italian sausage and beef lasagna, small Caesar salad, roll with butter

Pastries & Desserts

blueberry, banana nut, or pumpkin muffin

$4.00

oatmeal raisin cookie or chocolate chip

$2.00

royal cookie

$2.50

berry scone

$4.00

carrot cake

$5.00

cheesecake

$5.00

chocolate cake

$5.00

pie

$4.00

pecan or lemon bar

$4.00

jello

$2.50

banana nut bread

$3.00

coffee cake

$3.00

small danish

$2.00

large danish

$3.00

mini chocolate or powder donuts

$3.00

Haagen-Daz coffee almond toffee crunch ice cream bar

$3.75

Nestle Toll House chocolate chip ice cream sandwich

$3.75

Nestle Crunch Dibs

$3.75

Nestle vanilla ice cream sandwich

$2.50

Nestle Drumstick

$3.75

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$2.50

Side Items

chips

$1.75

spinach artichoke dip

$4.00

spinach artichoke dip, multigrain crackers, grapes

potato salad

$4.00

macaroni salad

$4.00

pasta salad

$4.00

fruit salad

$4.00

Cesar chicken pasta

$4.00

crab salad

$4.00

boiled eggs

$3.00

angel eggs

$4.00

turkey & cheese wrap

$9.75

turkey, shredded cheese, cream cheese, lettuce (carrots and ranch on the side)

chicken mix wrap

$9.75

chicken mix, cream cheese, lettuce (carrots and ranch on the side)

candy bar

$1.75

Kind bar

$2.50

energy bar

$3.00

peanuts

$2.00

fig bar

$2.00

Welch's fruit snacks

$2.00

gum

$2.50

biscotti

$2.00

banana

$1.25
protein pack

protein pack

$5.95

salami, pepperoni, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, almonds, tomato

dolmathes

$4.95

stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs; tzatziki sauce (Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic)

veggies & hummus

$4.00

Misc

small salad dressing

$0.75

large salad dressing

$1.00

Advil/Tylenol

$2.00

Pepcid

$2.00

Chapstick

$2.00

phone adapter

$4.00

Scope

$2.00

drink cup

$1.00

Starbucks Coffee

Freshly Brewed Coffee

Starbucks Tea

Teavana Chai Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Teavana Brewed Hot Tea

London Fog

Medicine Ball

Starbucks Espresso

Cappuccino

Caffe Latte

Caffe Mocha

Vanilla Latte

Caramel Macchiato

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

Caffe Americano

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Espresso Shot

Starbucks Iced Coffee & Iced Tea

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Teavana Shaken Iced Tea

Starbucks Frappaccino

Coffee Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

Mocha Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Frappuccino

Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino

Starbucks Smoothie

Mango Smoothie (Grande Only)

$5.25

Strawberry Smoothie (Grande Only)

$5.25

Starbucks Refresher

Strawberry Acai

Mango Dragon Fruit

Pink Drink

Dragon Drink

Starbucks Hot Chocolate

Mocha Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

Starbucks Extras

Extras

Starbucks Seasonal Beverages

Pumpkin Latte

Apple Macchiato

Pumpkin Cold Brew

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Caramel Brulee Latte

Caramel Brulee Latte

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Caramel Brulee Frappuccino

Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Frappuccino

Irish Creme Cold Brew

Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Frappuccino

Pistachio Creme Cold Brew

Other Beverages

Small fountain drink

$2.25

Medium fountain drink

$2.50

Large fountain drink

$2.75

soda can

$1.35

Perrier

$1.75

water bottle

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Bang

$3.00

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00

Snapple bottle

$2.50

juice bottle

$2.50

milk

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Cafe Niko proudly serves Starbucks specialty coffee and tea drinks and quick-service breakfast and lunch. We are located in the Los Alamitos Medical Center across from the hospital main entrance..

Location

3771 Katella Avenue Ste 115, Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
10895 Los Alamitos Blvd Los Alamitos, CA 90720
View restaurantnext
Pietrini Pizza Napoletana - 5262 Katella Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5262 Katella Ave. Los Alamitos, CA 90720
View restaurantnext
Bite Mi - Cypress
orange star4.6 • 203
5895 Katella Ave Cypress, CA 90630
View restaurantnext
Marri's Pizza, Inc.
orange star4.4 • 1,224
6436 E Stearns St Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Country Cafe 22
orange starNo Reviews
4911 Lincoln Ave. Cypress, CA 90630
View restaurantnext
Ramen and Tsukemen TAO - Buena Park - 10488 Valley View St
orange starNo Reviews
10488 Valley View St Buena Park, CA 90620
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Los Alamitos
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston