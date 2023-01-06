- Home
- Los Alamitos
- Cafe Niko
Cafe Niko
3771 Katella Avenue Ste 115
Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Breakfast
Bagel with Butter & Jelly
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Lemon Pepper Bagel
bagel, cream cheese, tomato, avocado, lemon pepper seasoning
Egg & Cheese SANDWICH
egg patty, American cheese
Egg, Cheese, & Meat SANDWICH
egg patty, American cheese, choice of meat
Egg & Cheese BURRITO
scrambled egg, shredded cheese
Egg, Cheese & Meat BURRITO
scrambled egg, shredded cheese, choice of meat
Egg & Cheese QUESADILLA
Egg, Cheese & Meat QUESADILLA
Oatmeal
served with butter, brown sugar, raisins & milk
Homemade Belgian Waffle
served with maple syrup & butter
Belgian Waffle with Fruit
served with sliced strawberries, banana, Nutella & whip cream
Grecian Belgian Waffle
served with honey, walnuts, cinnamon, maple syrup
Side of Toast
Side of Meat
Side of Potato Patty
Soups & Salads
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
Chicken Cesar Salad
lettuce, chicken, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, cucumbers, croutons, parmesan cheese packet, Cesar dressing, roll with butter
Chinese Chicken Salad
lettuce, chicken, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, crunchy chow mein noodles, almonds, sesame dressing, roll with butter
Chef Salad
lettuce, chicken, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, cucumber, turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, croutons, shredded cheese, ranch dressing, roll with butter
Greek Salad
lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil, red wine vinegar & oregano, roll with butter
Italian Salad
lettuce, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, red onion, pepperoncinis, Italian dressing
Cobb Salad
lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, egg, red onion, blue cheese, ranch dressing
Fruit & Nut Salad
lettuce, pecans, cranberries, pear, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Small Green Salad
lettuce, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, cucumber, croutons, ranch dressing
Hot Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Ranch Sandwich
chicken, shredded cheese, ranch dressing, bbq sauce, Fritos, grilled French roll
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich
chicken, shredded cheese, buffalo wing sauce, ranch dressing, grilled French roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, grilled French roll
Tuna Melt
albacore tuna, mayo, choice of bread
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
ham, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Grilled Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
turkey, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Grilled Roast Beef & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
provolone, American cheese, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, choice of bread
Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich
basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, tomato, grilled sourdough bread
Greek Gyro Sandwich
beef gyro, tomato, red onion, homemade tzatziki sauce (Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic), grilled pita flatbread
Pastrami Sandwich
pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard, grilled French roll
Meatball Hero Sandwich
meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, grilled French roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, shredded cheese, ranch, grilled French roll
Burgers
Hamburger
beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, Thousand Island dressing, sesame bun
Cheeseburger
beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, Thousand Island dressing, sesame bun
Guacamole Bacon Cheeseburger
beef patty, bacon, fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperjack cheese, Thousand Island dressing, sesame bun
BBQ Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger
beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, sesame bun
Veggie Burger
veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, Thousand Island dressing, sesame bun
Patty Melt
beef patty, American cheese, red onions, 1000 Island dressing, grilled rye bread
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Ham Sandwich
ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Roast Beef Sandwich
roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Italian Sandwich
salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
albacore tuna salad with mayo, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
egg salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Chicken Mix Sandwich
chicken mix salad with walnuts, grapes & mayo, lettuce, choice of cheese, choice of bread
BLT Sandwich
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Club Sandwich
turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Veggie Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, avocado, choice of cheese, choice of bread
1/2 Turkey Sandwich
turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
1/2 Ham Sandwich
ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
1/2 Roast Beef Sandwich
roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
1/2 Tuna Sandwich
albacore tuna, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich
egg salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, choice of bread
1/2 Chicken Mix Sandwich
chicken mix with walnuts & grapes, lettuce, mayo, choice of cheese, choice of bread
Wraps
Chicken Cesar Wrap
chicken, lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Cesar dressing, tortilla wrap
BBQ Chicken Ranch Wrap
chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, Fritos, tortilla wrap
Turkey Bacon Avocado Ranch Wrap
turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, ranch dressing, tortilla wrap
Chinese Chicken Wrap
chicken, lettuce, crunchy chow mein noodles, almonds, sesame dressing, tortilla wrap
Burritos, Bowls & More
Chicken Burrito
chicken, beans, Spanish rice, cheese, lettuce, avocado sauce, fresh pico de gallo (on the side)
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
teriyaki chicken, veggie blend, jasmine rice, teriyaki sauce, green onions
Acai Bowl
acai sorbet, strawberries, banana, granola, coconut
Chicken Tamale
Cheese & Chili Tamale
Cheese Quesadilla
Lasagna Hot Deal (small Caesar salad, roll, small fountain drink)
Italian sausage and beef lasagna, small Caesar salad, roll with butter
Pastries & Desserts
blueberry, banana nut, or pumpkin muffin
oatmeal raisin cookie or chocolate chip
royal cookie
berry scone
carrot cake
cheesecake
chocolate cake
pie
pecan or lemon bar
jello
banana nut bread
coffee cake
small danish
large danish
mini chocolate or powder donuts
Haagen-Daz coffee almond toffee crunch ice cream bar
Nestle Toll House chocolate chip ice cream sandwich
Nestle Crunch Dibs
Nestle vanilla ice cream sandwich
Nestle Drumstick
Snickers Ice Cream Bar
Side Items
chips
spinach artichoke dip
spinach artichoke dip, multigrain crackers, grapes
potato salad
macaroni salad
pasta salad
fruit salad
Cesar chicken pasta
crab salad
boiled eggs
angel eggs
turkey & cheese wrap
turkey, shredded cheese, cream cheese, lettuce (carrots and ranch on the side)
chicken mix wrap
chicken mix, cream cheese, lettuce (carrots and ranch on the side)
candy bar
Kind bar
energy bar
peanuts
fig bar
Welch's fruit snacks
gum
biscotti
banana
protein pack
salami, pepperoni, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, almonds, tomato
dolmathes
stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs; tzatziki sauce (Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic)
veggies & hummus
Misc
Starbucks Coffee
Starbucks Espresso
Starbucks Iced Coffee & Iced Tea
Starbucks Frappaccino
Starbucks Smoothie
Starbucks Refresher
Starbucks Hot Chocolate
Starbucks Extras
Starbucks Seasonal Beverages
Pumpkin Latte
Apple Macchiato
Pumpkin Cold Brew
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Caramel Brulee Latte
Peppermint Mocha
Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
Caramel Brulee Frappuccino
Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino
Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Frappuccino
Irish Creme Cold Brew
Pistachio Latte
Pistachio Frappuccino
Pistachio Creme Cold Brew
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Cafe Niko proudly serves Starbucks specialty coffee and tea drinks and quick-service breakfast and lunch. We are located in the Los Alamitos Medical Center across from the hospital main entrance..
3771 Katella Avenue Ste 115, Los Alamitos, CA 90720