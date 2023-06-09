Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Amici

review star

No reviews yet

315 Franklin Ave

Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Starters

Calamari

$18.00

Marinara, ginger sauce, fresh lemon

Chicken Dumplings

$13.00

Fried Meatball

$13.00

Fried Zucchini

$14.00

Fresh lemon, yogurt sauce

Hummus

$13.00

Flatbread, mixed vegetables

Rice Ball

$10.00

Vegetable Spring Roll

$12.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

Mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00+

Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, balsamic

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00+

Mozzarella, shallots, white truffle oil

Arugula, Goat Cheese Pizza

$16.00+

Mozz, lemon, olive oil

Burgers

Amici Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, choice of cheese, fries

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Fresh ground turkey, avocado, micro greens, mango chutney, brioche bun, sweet potato fries

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Our blend with micro greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, chipotle mayo, multi grain toast, fries

FIRE

*******************************

Prosciutto Parma, tomato, basil, olive oil

WAIT FOR FIRE

Croutons, shaved pecorino

FIRE

Mixed greens, tomato, olives, shaved pecorino, red wine vinigrette

Pasta

Penne Vodka

$23.00

Classic crème sauce, pecorino

Rigatoni Melanzane

$25.00

Marinara, eggplant, mozzarella, breadcrumbs

Orecchiette

$27.00

Broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, sweet sausage

Tagliatelle

$30.00

tomato, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Linguine Vongole

$27.00

Wild mushrooms, braised short ribs truffle

Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

Traditional meat ragout, mascarpone

Entrees

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

arugula, radish, radicchio, tomato mozzarella, balsamic

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Mozzarella, marinara, side of penne pasta

Chicken Scarpariello

$27.00

hot & sweet sausage hot & sweet peppers, potato

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Mashed potato, spinach, natural pan sauce

Ahi Tuna Entree

$35.00

Jasmine rice, shredded vegetables, miso glaze

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Stewed lentils, escarole, tomato romesco

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Coconut Layer Cake

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Pound Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Warm Lemon Blueberry Cake

$7.00

Brownie

$7.00

Cannoli Cake

$9.00

A La Mode

$3.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$7.00

Chocolate

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie Crust

$7.00

Chip Mint

$7.00

Sea Salt Carmel

$7.00

Lemon Sorbet

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Kids Pizza

$11.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$10.00

Kids Penne with Marinara

$10.00

Kids Penne with Butter

$10.00

Kids Penne with Vodka

$12.00

Featured Signature Salads (Copy)

Wyckoff Chopped

$16.00

Romaine, chopped mixed greens, radish, cucumbers, tomato, hearts of palm, red onion, olives, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette

The Thai Salad

$16.00

Romaine, chopped field greens, cucumber, carrot, roasted peanuts, crispy noodles, peanut dressing, siracha sauce

Southwest Kale Salad

$16.00

Chopped super green, black beans, cherry tomato, shredded carrot, red onion, avocado, citrus vinaigrette

Quinoa & Arugula Salad

$16.00

Cranberries, feta, asparagus, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

Goat Cheese & Fruit

$16.00

Mixed greens, apple, cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, raspberry balsamic

Grilled Chicken Paillard Salad

$19.00

Chicken breast pounded thin, grilled asparagus, baby arugula, radicchio, tomato, radish, shaved asiago cheese, pesto, red wine vinaigrette

Buffalo Cobb

$22.00

Spicy breaded chicken, chopped romaine, avocado, chopped bacon, egg, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing

Noodle Bowl

$24.00

Sliced sashimi grade tuna, soba noodles, seaweed salad, avocado, scallions, ginger, sesame seeds, spicy peanut dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.00

Mixed greens, avocado, mango, cherry tomato, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy ginger vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad (pint)

$8.00

Chicken Salad (quart)

$16.00

Tuna Salad (pint)

$10.00

Tuna Salad (quart)

$20.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$16.00

Romaine, chopped mixed greens, radish, cucumbers, tomato, hearts of palm, red onion, olives, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

$16.00

Iceberg, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese

Beet Salad

$15.00

Kale Romaine Ceasar

$12.00

Brunch

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Chicken noodle or cabbage, potato & bacon

Eggs Benedict Amici

$15.00

Two poached eggs, toasted English muffin, sautéed black forest ham, hollandaise sauce

Eggs Benedict Napa

$16.00

Two poached eggs, toasted English muffin, sliced tomato, avocado, hollandaise sauce

Eggs Benedict Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Two poached eggs over toasted English muffin, smoked salmon, hollandaise sauce

Side of Breakfast Sausage

$5.00

3 links

Bacon, Peppers, Onion, Asparagus, and American Cheese Omelet Special

$16.00

Served with side of home fries & toast

Zucchini, Tomato, Mushroom, Broccoli, and Swiss Cheese Omelet Special

$16.00

Served with side of home fries & toast

Eggs Any Style

$14.00

Choice of eggs with home fries, bacon, and toast

Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

Fresh fruit

French Toast

$14.00

Challah bread, fresh fruit

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Two poached eggs, toasted multigrain, bacon, tomato, greens

Steak and Eggs

$23.00

Eggs any style with steak & home fries

Smoked Salmon Platter

$21.00

Sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion, dill cream cheese, toasted multi grain or English muffin

Corned Beef Hash

$17.00

2 poached eggs

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked bacon, egg & American cheese, brioche bun, side of breakfast potato

Drinks

Cola

$3.50

Diet Cola

$3.50

7up

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Seltzer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Homemade Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$1.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Purezza Flat Water Bottle

$5.00

Pureeza Sparkling Water Bottle

$5.00

Lunch

Starters

Chicken Dumplings

$13.00

Calamari

$18.00

Marinara, ginger sauce, fresh lemon

Fried Zucchini

$14.00

Fresh lemon, yogurt sauce

Hummus

$13.00

Flatbread, mixed vegetables

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Quart of Chicken Soup

$12.00

Quart of Soup of the Day

$12.00

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

Mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00+

Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, balsamic

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00+

Mozzarella, shallots, white truffle oil

Arugula, Goat Cheese Pizza

$16.00+

Mozz, lemon, olive oil

Burgers

Amici Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, choice of cheese, fries

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Fresh ground turkey, avocado, micro greens, mango chutney, brioche bun, sweet potato fries

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Our blend with micro greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, chipotle mayo, multi grain toast, fries

Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$18.00

Sautéed onions, American cheese, ciabatta roll, hand cut fries

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$17.00

Arugula, red onion, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, ciabatta roll, hand cut fries

TBLT

$16.00

Roasted turkey, bacon lettuce, tomato mayo, toasted white bread, hand cut fries

Prosciutto Sandwich

$18.00

Sweet peppers, arugula, mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, toasted ciabatta, house - made potato chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Multi grain, lettuce, tomato, house made chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy bacon, toasted whole wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, hand cut fries

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$21.00

Palermo

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Kids Pizza

$11.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$10.00

Kids Penne with Marinara

$10.00

Kids Penne with Butter

$10.00

Kids Penne with Vodka

$12.00

Add Grilled Chicken (1pc kids)

$6.00

Featured Signature Salads

Wyckoff Chopped

$16.00

Romaine, chopped mixed greens, radish, cucumbers, tomato, hearts of palm, red onion, olives, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette

The Thai Salad

$16.00

Romaine, chopped field greens, cucumber, carrot, roasted peanuts, crispy noodles, peanut dressing, siracha sauce

Southwest Kale Salad

$16.00

Chopped super green, black beans, cherry tomato, shredded carrot, red onion, avocado, citrus vinaigrette

Quinoa & Arugula Salad

$16.00

Cranberries, feta, asparagus, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

Goat Cheese & Fruit

$16.00

Mixed greens, apple, cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, raspberry balsamic

Grilled Chicken Paillard Salad

$19.00

Chicken breast pounded thin, grilled asparagus, baby arugula, radicchio, tomato, radish, shaved asiago cheese, pesto, red wine vinaigrette

Buffalo Cobb

$22.00

Spicy breaded chicken, chopped romaine, avocado, chopped bacon, egg, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing

Noodle Bowl

$24.00

Sliced sashimi grade tuna, soba noodles, seaweed salad, avocado, scallions, ginger, sesame seeds, spicy peanut dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.00

Mixed greens, avocado, mango, cherry tomato, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy ginger vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad (pint)

$8.00

Chicken Salad (quart)

$16.00

Tuna Salad (pint)

$10.00

Tuna Salad (quart)

$20.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Two poached eggs, toasted multigrain, bacon, tomato, greens

French Toast

$14.00

Challah bread, fresh fruit

Eggs Any Style

$14.00

Choice of eggs with home fries, bacon, and toast

Omelet of the Day

$15.00

Specials

Lunch

Omelette Special

$14.00

Amici Parafit

$12.00

Skillet

$16.00

Corn Beef Hash

$17.00

Salad Special

$20.00

BEEF TACOS

$22.00

Egg Sandwich Special

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Lunch Combo

$14.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Chicken noodle or cabbage, potato & bacon

Dinner

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Chicken noodle or cabbage, potato & bacon

PORK CHOP

$36.00

CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

WATERMELON

$13.00

MONKFISH

$38.00

MUSSELS

$19.00

PASTA SPECIAL

$37.00

SWORDFISH

$40.00

BEEFSTEAK TOMATO SALAD

$12.00

TRI TIP SIRLOIN

$39.00

CRAB CAKE

$24.00

Misc

*******************************

Prosciutto Parma, tomato, basil, olive oil

WAIT FOR FIRE

Croutons, shaved pecorino

FIRE

Mixed greens, tomato, olives, shaved pecorino, red wine vinigrette

Cake Fee

$15.00

Sides

Sides (Copy) (Deep Copy)

Side French Fries

$7.00

Prosciutto Parma, tomato, basil, olive oil

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Croutons, shaved pecorino

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, olives, shaved pecorino, red wine vinigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Bacon, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing

Side Side of Fruit

$5.00

Goat cheese, pecans, arugula, olive oil, balsamic

Side Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side Side of Bacon (4pcs)

$5.00

Side Home Fries

$5.00

Side White Toast

$2.00

Side Multi Grain

$3.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Side Julienne Vegetables

$7.00

Side of Spinach

$7.00

Side of Mashed Potato

$7.00

Side of Jasmine Rice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

315 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Willow and Whisk
orange star4.6 • 8
319 Franklin Ave, Unit 114 Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View restaurantnext
Uncle Louie's Pizza - Franklin Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
754 Franklin Ave Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
View restaurantnext
Allendale Steakhouse
orange star4.7 • 318
95 W Allendale Ave Allendale, NJ 07401
View restaurantnext
Mezza Luna - Allendale
orange starNo Reviews
96 west allendale ave Allendale, NJ 07401
View restaurantnext
La Vie En Rose Bakery Cafe
orange star4.5 • 172
10A West Prospect St Waldwick, NJ 07463
View restaurantnext
Yella's
orange starNo Reviews
1103 Goffle Road Suite 2 Hawthorne, NJ 07506
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wyckoff

Clean Juice - Wyckoff
orange star4.7 • 255
319 Franklin Ave Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View restaurantnext
Willow and Whisk
orange star4.6 • 8
319 Franklin Ave, Unit 114 Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wyckoff
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Ramsey
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Mahwah
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston