Cafe Amici
315 Franklin Ave
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Dinner
Starters
Pizzas
Burgers
FIRE
Pasta
Penne Vodka
Classic crème sauce, pecorino
Rigatoni Melanzane
Marinara, eggplant, mozzarella, breadcrumbs
Orecchiette
Broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, sweet sausage
Tagliatelle
tomato, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Linguine Vongole
Wild mushrooms, braised short ribs truffle
Rigatoni Bolognese
Traditional meat ragout, mascarpone
Entrees
Chicken Milanese
arugula, radish, radicchio, tomato mozzarella, balsamic
Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella, marinara, side of penne pasta
Chicken Scarpariello
hot & sweet sausage hot & sweet peppers, potato
Roasted Chicken
Mashed potato, spinach, natural pan sauce
Ahi Tuna Entree
Jasmine rice, shredded vegetables, miso glaze
Grilled Salmon
Stewed lentils, escarole, tomato romesco
Desserts
Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Featured Signature Salads (Copy)
Wyckoff Chopped
Romaine, chopped mixed greens, radish, cucumbers, tomato, hearts of palm, red onion, olives, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
The Thai Salad
Romaine, chopped field greens, cucumber, carrot, roasted peanuts, crispy noodles, peanut dressing, siracha sauce
Southwest Kale Salad
Chopped super green, black beans, cherry tomato, shredded carrot, red onion, avocado, citrus vinaigrette
Quinoa & Arugula Salad
Cranberries, feta, asparagus, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
Goat Cheese & Fruit
Mixed greens, apple, cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, raspberry balsamic
Grilled Chicken Paillard Salad
Chicken breast pounded thin, grilled asparagus, baby arugula, radicchio, tomato, radish, shaved asiago cheese, pesto, red wine vinaigrette
Buffalo Cobb
Spicy breaded chicken, chopped romaine, avocado, chopped bacon, egg, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing
Noodle Bowl
Sliced sashimi grade tuna, soba noodles, seaweed salad, avocado, scallions, ginger, sesame seeds, spicy peanut dressing
Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, mango, cherry tomato, wasabi, pickled ginger, soy ginger vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
House Salad
Chicken Salad (pint)
Chicken Salad (quart)
Tuna Salad (pint)
Tuna Salad (quart)
Mozzarella Caprese
Romaine, chopped mixed greens, radish, cucumbers, tomato, hearts of palm, red onion, olives, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Iceberg Wedge
Iceberg, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese
Beet Salad
Kale Romaine Ceasar
Brunch
Soup of the Day
Chicken noodle or cabbage, potato & bacon
Eggs Benedict Amici
Two poached eggs, toasted English muffin, sautéed black forest ham, hollandaise sauce
Eggs Benedict Napa
Two poached eggs, toasted English muffin, sliced tomato, avocado, hollandaise sauce
Eggs Benedict Smoked Salmon
Two poached eggs over toasted English muffin, smoked salmon, hollandaise sauce
Side of Breakfast Sausage
3 links
Bacon, Peppers, Onion, Asparagus, and American Cheese Omelet Special
Served with side of home fries & toast
Zucchini, Tomato, Mushroom, Broccoli, and Swiss Cheese Omelet Special
Served with side of home fries & toast
Eggs Any Style
Choice of eggs with home fries, bacon, and toast
Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes
Fresh fruit
French Toast
Challah bread, fresh fruit
Avocado Toast
Two poached eggs, toasted multigrain, bacon, tomato, greens
Steak and Eggs
Eggs any style with steak & home fries
Smoked Salmon Platter
Sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion, dill cream cheese, toasted multi grain or English muffin
Corned Beef Hash
2 poached eggs
Breakfast Sandwich
Smoked bacon, egg & American cheese, brioche bun, side of breakfast potato
Drinks
Cola
Diet Cola
7up
Ginger Ale
Seltzer
Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Homemade Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Latte
Cappuccino
Iced Cappuccino
Espresso
Double Espresso
Purezza Flat Water Bottle
Pureeza Sparkling Water Bottle
Lunch
Starters
Pizzas
Burgers
Sandwiches
Cheese Steak
Sautéed onions, American cheese, ciabatta roll, hand cut fries
Chicken Milanese Sandwich
Arugula, red onion, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, ciabatta roll, hand cut fries
TBLT
Roasted turkey, bacon lettuce, tomato mayo, toasted white bread, hand cut fries
Prosciutto Sandwich
Sweet peppers, arugula, mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, toasted ciabatta, house - made potato chips
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Multi grain, lettuce, tomato, house made chips
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Crispy bacon, toasted whole wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, hand cut fries
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Palermo
Kids Menu
Specials
Lunch
Dinner
Sides
Sides (Copy) (Deep Copy)
Side French Fries
Prosciutto Parma, tomato, basil, olive oil
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Croutons, shaved pecorino
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, olives, shaved pecorino, red wine vinigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Bacon, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing
Side Side of Fruit
Goat cheese, pecans, arugula, olive oil, balsamic
Side Truffle Fries
Side Side of Bacon (4pcs)
Side Home Fries
Side White Toast
Side Multi Grain
Side Broccoli Rabe
Side Julienne Vegetables
Side of Spinach
Side of Mashed Potato
Side of Jasmine Rice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
315 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481