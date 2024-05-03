Natures Detox
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Looking to fill in the nutritional void and fight against obesity with vegetables.
Location
245 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
15 E Ridgewood Ave - NJ, Ridgewood [38]
No Reviews
15 E Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurant
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Ridgewood
No Reviews
166 East Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurant