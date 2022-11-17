Restaurant header imageView gallery

worldFlats Ridgewood

134 East Ridgewood Avenue

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Flats

Athena

Athena

$11.25

Inspired by Greek cuisine: Spinach and herb blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pickled red onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$11.25

Hailing from Southeast Asia - Red bean & ginger blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with napa cabbage, shred carrots, shitake mushrooms, cucumbers, scallions, and sesame seeds, drizzled with vegan sriracha mayo or hoisin vinaigrette

Euphrates

Euphrates

$11.25

A vegan adaptation of an ancient near-east classic -Lahmajun: Lentil & vegetable blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, radishes, parsley with lemon-parsley dressing

Genoa

Genoa

$11.25

A local delight inspired by Genoa Italy, the home of Basil Pesto- White bean & nut-free pesto blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, fresh mozzarella, Jersey tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions and fresh basil with fig balsamic vinaigrette

Masala

Masala

$11.25

Southeast Asian flavors: Spiced chickpea & tomato blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with roasted onions & tomatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, peas, chickpeas, and a touch of shredded lettuce, drizzled with your choice of yogurt or spicy green-chili sauce

Rio Grande

Rio Grande

$11.25

Mexican favorites: Black bean & corn blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with shredded lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro, cotija & jack cheeses and drizzled with lime crema

Roma

Roma

$11.25

tomato sauce with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses melted on thin lavash bread topped with roasted vegetables, fresh basil, and shaved parmiggiano cheese, with drizzled extra virgin olive oil

Yerevan

Yerevan

$11.25

Mimicking the flavors of Armenian String Cheese - White cheese & herb blend melted on thin lavash bread topped with warm figs, roasted red tomatoes, fresh parsley and nigella seeds drizzled with a fig balsamic glaze

Grain Bowls

Athena Grain Bowl

$12.25

a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & white beans curated seasonings topped with arugula, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled red onions, kalamata olives & crumbled feta cheese topped with our signature tzatziki dressing.

Banh Mi Grain Bowl

$12.25

a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & red beans curated seasonings topped with shredded napa cabbage, carrots, shitake mushrooms, cucumbers, pickled red cabbage, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, with a choice of our signature dressing, vegan sriracha mayo or hoisin vinaigrette.

Euphrates Grain Bowl

$12.25

a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & lentils with curated seasonings topped with chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, radishes, parsley & drizzled with our signature lemon-parsley vinaigrette dressing.

Genoa Grain Bowl

$12.25

a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & white beans with curated seasonings topped with arugula, shredded cheese blend (mozzarella & provolone) tomatoes cucumbers, pickled red onions topped with fig balsamic glaze & our signature lemon-basil dressing.

Masala Grain Bowl

$12.25

a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & chickpeas with curated seasonings topped with arugula, cilantro, sauteed onions, roasted red tomatoes, sweet potatoes, peas and your choice of our signature yogurt dressing or spicy green dressing.

Rio Grande Grain Bowl

$12.25

a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & black beans with curated seasonings topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, cotija & shred jack cheeses topped with our signature lime crema dressing.

Roma Grain Bowl

$12.25

a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) white beans and roasted vegetables with curated seasonings topped with shredded iceberg, shred blended cheese (mozzarella & provolone) tomatoes, basil with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Yerevan Grain Bowl

$12.25

a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum), white beans, figs, roasted red tomatoes with curated seasonings topped with arugula, parsley, nigella seeds and fig balsamic glaze.

Plant-Based Specialties

Crispy CHIQUIN Sandwich

$12.95

Meatless crispy CHIQUIN (made from mycoprotein) on a vegan farmhouse roll with lettuce & pickle and your choice of spicy vegan sriracha mayo or seasoned avocado

Boneless CHIQUIN Wings & Croquettes

$12.95

6 meatless boneless Chiquin wings (made from mycoprotein) with potato croquettes and your choice of dipping sauce

Falafel Wrap

$8.95

Plant-based for centuries. 3 FALAFEL balls (chickpeas & herbs) rolled up in an ultra-thin traditional-style lavash bread with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, spicy pickle & garlic-tahini sauce

Fast Flats

Athena FF

$5.55

Our Athena base flat layered with arugula & our signature Tzatziki dressing rolled up & wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!

Banh Mi FF

$5.55

Our Banh Mi base flat layered with shredded Napa cabbage & our signature vegan sriracha mayo dressing rolled up and wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!

Euphrates FF

$5.55

our Euphrates base flat layered with chopped Romaine and our signature lemon-parsley vinaigrette dressing, rolled up and wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!

Genoa FF

$5.55

our Genoa base flat layered with arugula & our signature lemon-basil vinaigrette dressing and a drizzle of fig glaze rolled up and wrapped to et with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!

Masala FF

$5.55

our Masala base flat layered with arugula & our signature yogurt dressing or spicy green dressing rolled up and wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!

Rio Grande FF

$5.55

our Rio Grande base flat layered with shredded iceberg lettuce & our signature Lime Crema dressing, rolled up & wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!

Roma FF

$5.55

our Roma base flat layered with shredded iceberg lettuce and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, then rolled up & wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!

Yerevan FF

$5.55

our Yerevan base flat layered with arugula and a drizzle of fig balsamic glaze then rolled up & wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!

Salads

Beet, Goat Cheese & Arugula

Beet, Goat Cheese & Arugula

$12.25

baby arugula, roasted red beets, crumbled goat cheese, dried cranberries and toasted walnuts with lemon-basil vinaigrette dressing

Harvest Salad

$11.25

Chopped Kale, sweet potatoes, cranberries and slivered Almonds with lemon-basil vinaigrette dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$11.25

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano, ciabatta garlic croutons, with classic Caesar dressing

Basic Salad

Basic Salad

$8.25

Chopped Romaine, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, pickled red onions with lemon-parsley dressing.

Soups

Carrot Ginger

Carrot Ginger

$6.00

blend of carrots, Spanish onions, ginger, and vegetable broth (12 oz) with 2 sesame bread sticks

Fire-Roasted Vegetable

Fire-Roasted Vegetable

$6.00

roasted root vegetables, savoy cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, sweet potatoes and vegetable stock (12 oz) along with 2 sesame bread sticks

Black Bean & Corn

Black Bean & Corn

$6.00

black bean and roasted corn with red peppers (12 oz) with 2 sesame bread sticks

Sides & Chips

Stacy's Pita Chips

$2.25

Guacamole

$2.95

Chips sold separately

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$2.25

Potato Croquettes

$6.00

Vegan Potato Croquettes, with your choice of ketchup, siracha mayo or za'atar

Desserts

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.75

store-baked vegan chocolate chip cookies (pack of 3)

Gluten-Free Brownie

Gluten-Free Brownie

$4.25

One brownie

Macarons

Macarons

$9.95

variety of French macarons (box of 5). Almond, Chocolate, Lemon, Pistachio, Raspberry

Gluten-Free Almond Honey Cake

$4.25

Made with just almond flour, egg, honey, and baking powder, with a drop of vanilla and a pinch of salt.

Nats Raw Cake Choc. Hazelnut

$7.95

Nats Raw Cake Very Berry

$7.95

Yogurt Drinks

Served in a 20oz cup
Chobani - Strawberry Banana (7oz Bottle)

Chobani - Strawberry Banana (7oz Bottle)

$2.95

Greek Yogurt Drink with Probiotics

Chobani - Mixed Berry (7oz Bottle)

Chobani - Mixed Berry (7oz Bottle)

$2.95

Greek Yogurt Drink with Probiotics

Beverages

Agua Fresca - Mango

$2.95

Mango-infused water with a touch of blue agave - made in-house

Agua Fresca - Pomegranate

$2.95

pomegranate-infused water with a touch of blue agave - made in-house

Chlorophyll Water (Bottle)

Chlorophyll Water (Bottle)

$5.95

Chlorophyll + Purified Mountain Spring Water + Vitamin A, Vitamin B 12, Vitamin C and Vitamin D

Agua Fresca Lemonade

$2.95

Traditional lemonade made in-house with pure cane sugar

Glaceau Smart Water (20 oz bottle)

$2.95

Pellegrino Sparkling Water (Bottle)

$2.95

500ml bottle

Poland Spring Water (Bottle)

$2.95

16.9 oz bottle

Pepsi (Bottle)

$2.95

20 oz bottle

Diet Pepsi (Bottle)

$2.95

20 oz bottle

Sierra Mist (Bottle)

$2.95

20 oz bottle

Pure Leaf - Organic Black Tea with Sicilian Lemon and Honeysuckle (Bottle)

$2.95

14oz bottle

Pure Leaf - Organic Green Tea with Fuji Apple and Ginger (Bottle)

Pure Leaf - Organic Green Tea with Fuji Apple and Ginger (Bottle)

$2.95

Izze Sparkling Clementine (Bottle)

$3.00

12oz bottle

Izze Sparkling Pomegranate (Bottle)

$3.00

12oz bottle

Schweppes Lemon Lime Seltzer 20 oz

Schweppes Lemon Lime Seltzer 20 oz

$2.95

Kids

Roma - Kid

$8.95

tomato blend with mozzarella and provolone cheeses melted on thin lavash bread (12 oz kid cup beverage with re-usable bendy straw included)

Grains & Beans Bowl

$8.95

a base of warm protein-rich, gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & black beans topped with shred carrots and blended cheese (mozzarella & provolone) optional

Nuggets & Croqs

$8.95

3 Plant based chick'n nuggets & 3 potato croquettes with ketchup

Teas

Organic Jasmine Green Tea

$2.95

12oz cup

Organic Black Tea

$2.95

12oz cup

Organic Moroccan Mint Tea

$2.95

12oz cup

Organic Chamomile Tea

$2.95

12oz cup

Nitro & Hot Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold Brew Coffee charged with Nitrogen to give it a rich, creamy head giving it the effect of being sweet without sugar, smooth without cream. 12oz cup.

Hot Coffee

$2.95

12oz cup

Hot Coffee (Decaf)

$2.95

12oz cup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home to world flavors made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our food is crafted by hand and ready to eat in minutes, offering a savory and nutritious meal for everyone.

Website

Location

134 East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Directions

