worldFlats Ridgewood
134 East Ridgewood Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Flats
Athena
Inspired by Greek cuisine: Spinach and herb blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pickled red onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce
Banh Mi
Hailing from Southeast Asia - Red bean & ginger blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with napa cabbage, shred carrots, shitake mushrooms, cucumbers, scallions, and sesame seeds, drizzled with vegan sriracha mayo or hoisin vinaigrette
Euphrates
A vegan adaptation of an ancient near-east classic -Lahmajun: Lentil & vegetable blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, radishes, parsley with lemon-parsley dressing
Genoa
A local delight inspired by Genoa Italy, the home of Basil Pesto- White bean & nut-free pesto blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, fresh mozzarella, Jersey tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions and fresh basil with fig balsamic vinaigrette
Masala
Southeast Asian flavors: Spiced chickpea & tomato blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with roasted onions & tomatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, peas, chickpeas, and a touch of shredded lettuce, drizzled with your choice of yogurt or spicy green-chili sauce
Rio Grande
Mexican favorites: Black bean & corn blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with shredded lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro, cotija & jack cheeses and drizzled with lime crema
Roma
tomato sauce with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses melted on thin lavash bread topped with roasted vegetables, fresh basil, and shaved parmiggiano cheese, with drizzled extra virgin olive oil
Yerevan
Mimicking the flavors of Armenian String Cheese - White cheese & herb blend melted on thin lavash bread topped with warm figs, roasted red tomatoes, fresh parsley and nigella seeds drizzled with a fig balsamic glaze
Grain Bowls
Athena Grain Bowl
a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & white beans curated seasonings topped with arugula, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled red onions, kalamata olives & crumbled feta cheese topped with our signature tzatziki dressing.
Banh Mi Grain Bowl
a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & red beans curated seasonings topped with shredded napa cabbage, carrots, shitake mushrooms, cucumbers, pickled red cabbage, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, with a choice of our signature dressing, vegan sriracha mayo or hoisin vinaigrette.
Euphrates Grain Bowl
a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & lentils with curated seasonings topped with chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, radishes, parsley & drizzled with our signature lemon-parsley vinaigrette dressing.
Genoa Grain Bowl
a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & white beans with curated seasonings topped with arugula, shredded cheese blend (mozzarella & provolone) tomatoes cucumbers, pickled red onions topped with fig balsamic glaze & our signature lemon-basil dressing.
Masala Grain Bowl
a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & chickpeas with curated seasonings topped with arugula, cilantro, sauteed onions, roasted red tomatoes, sweet potatoes, peas and your choice of our signature yogurt dressing or spicy green dressing.
Rio Grande Grain Bowl
a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & black beans with curated seasonings topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, cotija & shred jack cheeses topped with our signature lime crema dressing.
Roma Grain Bowl
a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) white beans and roasted vegetables with curated seasonings topped with shredded iceberg, shred blended cheese (mozzarella & provolone) tomatoes, basil with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Yerevan Grain Bowl
a base of warm protein-rich gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum), white beans, figs, roasted red tomatoes with curated seasonings topped with arugula, parsley, nigella seeds and fig balsamic glaze.
Plant-Based Specialties
Crispy CHIQUIN Sandwich
Meatless crispy CHIQUIN (made from mycoprotein) on a vegan farmhouse roll with lettuce & pickle and your choice of spicy vegan sriracha mayo or seasoned avocado
Boneless CHIQUIN Wings & Croquettes
6 meatless boneless Chiquin wings (made from mycoprotein) with potato croquettes and your choice of dipping sauce
Falafel Wrap
Plant-based for centuries. 3 FALAFEL balls (chickpeas & herbs) rolled up in an ultra-thin traditional-style lavash bread with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, spicy pickle & garlic-tahini sauce
Fast Flats
Athena FF
Our Athena base flat layered with arugula & our signature Tzatziki dressing rolled up & wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!
Banh Mi FF
Our Banh Mi base flat layered with shredded Napa cabbage & our signature vegan sriracha mayo dressing rolled up and wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!
Euphrates FF
our Euphrates base flat layered with chopped Romaine and our signature lemon-parsley vinaigrette dressing, rolled up and wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!
Genoa FF
our Genoa base flat layered with arugula & our signature lemon-basil vinaigrette dressing and a drizzle of fig glaze rolled up and wrapped to et with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!
Masala FF
our Masala base flat layered with arugula & our signature yogurt dressing or spicy green dressing rolled up and wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!
Rio Grande FF
our Rio Grande base flat layered with shredded iceberg lettuce & our signature Lime Crema dressing, rolled up & wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!
Roma FF
our Roma base flat layered with shredded iceberg lettuce and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, then rolled up & wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!
Yerevan FF
our Yerevan base flat layered with arugula and a drizzle of fig balsamic glaze then rolled up & wrapped to eat with one hand for a quick snack or a meal on the go!
Salads
Beet, Goat Cheese & Arugula
baby arugula, roasted red beets, crumbled goat cheese, dried cranberries and toasted walnuts with lemon-basil vinaigrette dressing
Harvest Salad
Chopped Kale, sweet potatoes, cranberries and slivered Almonds with lemon-basil vinaigrette dressing
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano, ciabatta garlic croutons, with classic Caesar dressing
Basic Salad
Chopped Romaine, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, pickled red onions with lemon-parsley dressing.
Soups
Carrot Ginger
blend of carrots, Spanish onions, ginger, and vegetable broth (12 oz) with 2 sesame bread sticks
Fire-Roasted Vegetable
roasted root vegetables, savoy cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, sweet potatoes and vegetable stock (12 oz) along with 2 sesame bread sticks
Black Bean & Corn
black bean and roasted corn with red peppers (12 oz) with 2 sesame bread sticks
Sides & Chips
Desserts
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
store-baked vegan chocolate chip cookies (pack of 3)
Gluten-Free Brownie
One brownie
Macarons
variety of French macarons (box of 5). Almond, Chocolate, Lemon, Pistachio, Raspberry
Gluten-Free Almond Honey Cake
Made with just almond flour, egg, honey, and baking powder, with a drop of vanilla and a pinch of salt.
Nats Raw Cake Choc. Hazelnut
Nats Raw Cake Very Berry
Yogurt Drinks
Beverages
Agua Fresca - Mango
Mango-infused water with a touch of blue agave - made in-house
Agua Fresca - Pomegranate
pomegranate-infused water with a touch of blue agave - made in-house
Chlorophyll Water (Bottle)
Chlorophyll + Purified Mountain Spring Water + Vitamin A, Vitamin B 12, Vitamin C and Vitamin D
Agua Fresca Lemonade
Traditional lemonade made in-house with pure cane sugar
Glaceau Smart Water (20 oz bottle)
Pellegrino Sparkling Water (Bottle)
500ml bottle
Poland Spring Water (Bottle)
16.9 oz bottle
Pepsi (Bottle)
20 oz bottle
Diet Pepsi (Bottle)
20 oz bottle
Sierra Mist (Bottle)
20 oz bottle
Pure Leaf - Organic Black Tea with Sicilian Lemon and Honeysuckle (Bottle)
14oz bottle
Pure Leaf - Organic Green Tea with Fuji Apple and Ginger (Bottle)
Izze Sparkling Clementine (Bottle)
12oz bottle
Izze Sparkling Pomegranate (Bottle)
12oz bottle
Schweppes Lemon Lime Seltzer 20 oz
Kids
Roma - Kid
tomato blend with mozzarella and provolone cheeses melted on thin lavash bread (12 oz kid cup beverage with re-usable bendy straw included)
Grains & Beans Bowl
a base of warm protein-rich, gluten-free grains (brown rice, quinoa, sorghum) & black beans topped with shred carrots and blended cheese (mozzarella & provolone) optional
Nuggets & Croqs
3 Plant based chick'n nuggets & 3 potato croquettes with ketchup
Teas
Nitro & Hot Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Home to world flavors made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our food is crafted by hand and ready to eat in minutes, offering a savory and nutritious meal for everyone.
134 East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450