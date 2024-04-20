Vinny’s pizza Vinny's Pizza
394 Franklin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Pizza's, Stromboli & Calzones
Slices
- Plain cheese slice$3.50
- Pepperoni slice$4.25
- Sausage slice$4.25
- One topping slice$4.25
- Chicken bacon ranch slice$4.75
- Chicken Parm (parmigiana)slice$4.75
- Buffalo chicken slice$4.75
- Chicken Alfredo slice$5.00
- Bbq chicken slice$4.75
- Vinny, Vegas slice$5.00
- Uncle Frank slice$4.50
- Sicilian slice$4.50
- Fradiavalo Sicilian slice$5.00
- White slice$4.25
- Brooklyn slice$4.75
- Grandma slice$4.25
- Grandma with sausage Slice$4.75
- Grandma w/pepperoni Slice$4.75
- Arugula pie$4.50
- Margarita slice$4.00
- Bruschetta slice$4.50
- Vodka slice$4.50
- Truffle pizza slice$4.75
- Thick cut meatball slice$5.00
- Hawaiian slice$4.50
- Veggie slice$4.50
Medium 14"
- Medium 14" BYO Pizza$15.00
- Medium Arugula Pie$20.00
Olive oil, tomato sauce, red roasted peppers, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan & balsamic glaze
- Medium Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Crispy chicken cutlet with chunky tomato sauce, spices, grated cheese, light garlic & oil
- Medium Margherita$19.00
Chunky style plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil & olive oil
- Medium Meatalicious$20.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball & bacon
- Medium White$19.00
Mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, ricotta, spices & light garlic oil
- Medium Vegetarian$20.00
Broccoli, spinach, olives, mushrooms, eggplant, peppers & onions
- Medium Vinny's Vegas Pie$25.00
Potatoes in alfredo sauce, bacon pieces, mozzarella & Cheddar
- Medium Chicken Alfredo Pie$25.00
Finished with arugula & shaved Parmesan
- Medium Uncle Frank's Pie$21.00
Sausage, chunky tomato sauce, fresh garlic, mozzarella & olive oil
- Medium Meatball Pizza$21.00
Thick cut meatballs with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce grated cheese & spices
- Medium Truffle Pizza$21.00
Arugula, mushrooms, shaved Parmesan, mozzarella & truffle oil
- Medium Hawaiian$19.00
Ham & pineapple
- Medium Chicken Ranch$21.00
Breaded chicken, bacon & ranch
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$21.00
Fresh crispy buffalo chicken with mozzarella & finished with buffalo & blue cheese drizzle
- Medium BBQ Chicken$21.00
Chicken with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar & ranch drizzle
- Medium Bruschetta$25.00
Tomatoes, arugula, olive oil, red onions, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, shaved Parmesan, & balsamic glaze
- Medium Pizza Alla Vodka$20.00
Homemade vodka sauce & fresh mozzarella
- Medium The Works$21.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, peppers & onions
Large 16"
- Large 16" BYO Pizza$18.00
- Arugula Pie$3.50
Olive oil, tomato sauce, red roasted peppers, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan & balsamic glaze
- Large Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Crispy chicken cutlet with chunky tomato sauce, spices, grated cheese, light garlic & oil
- Large Margherita$23.00
Chunky style plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil & olive oil
- Large Meatalicious$26.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball & bacon
- Large White$23.00
Mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, ricotta, spices & light garlic oil
- Large Vegetarian$26.00
Broccoli, spinach, olives, mushrooms, eggplant, peppers & onions
- Large Vinny's Vegas Pie$28.00
Potatoes in alfredo sauce, bacon pieces, mozzarella & Cheddar
- Large Chicken Alfredo Pie$28.00
Finished with arugula & shaved Parmesan
- Large Uncle Frank's Pie$24.00
Sausage, chunky tomato sauce, fresh garlic, mozzarella & olive oil
- Large Meatball Pizza$26.00
Thick cut meatballs with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce grated cheese & spices
- Large Truffle Pizza$25.00
Arugula, mushrooms, shaved Parmesan, mozzarella & truffle oil
- Large Hawaiian$23.00
Ham & pineapple
- Large Chicken Ranch$25.00
Breaded chicken, bacon & ranch
- Large Buffalo Chicken$25.00
Fresh crispy buffalo chicken with mozzarella & finished with buffalo & blue cheese drizzle
- Large BBQ Chicken$25.00
Chicken with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar & ranch drizzle
- Large Bruschetta$27.00
Tomatoes, arugula, olive oil, red onions, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, shaved Parmesan, & balsamic glaze
- Large Pizza Alla Vodka$25.00
Homemade vodka sauce & fresh mozzarella
- Large The Works$26.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, peppers & onions
Square Pizza
Pan 16"
- Pan 16" Cheese Pizza$19.00
- Pan Arugula Pie$26.00
Olive oil, tomato sauce, red roasted peppers, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan & balsamic glaze
- Pan Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
Crispy chicken cutlet with chunky tomato sauce, spices, grated cheese, light garlic & oil
- Pan Margherita$24.00
Chunky style plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil & olive oil
- Pan Meatalicious$27.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball & bacon
- Pan White$25.00
Mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, ricotta, spices & light garlic oil
- Pan Vegetarian$27.00
Broccoli, spinach, olives, mushrooms, eggplant, peppers & onions
- Pan Vinny's Vegas Pie$29.00
Potatoes in alfredo sauce, bacon pieces, mozzarella & Cheddar
- Pan Chicken Alfredo Pie$29.00
Finished with arugula & shaved Parmesan
- Pan Uncle Frank's Pie$25.00
Sausage, chunky tomato sauce, fresh garlic, mozzarella & olive oil
- Pan Meatball Pizza$27.00
Thick cut meatballs with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce grated cheese & spices
- Pan Truffle Pizza$26.00
Arugula, mushrooms, shaved Parmesan, mozzarella & truffle oil
- Pan Hawaiian$24.00
Ham & pineapple
- Pan Chicken Ranch$26.00
Breaded chicken, bacon & ranch
- Pan Buffalo Chicken$26.00
Fresh crispy buffalo chicken with mozzarella & finished with buffalo & blue cheese drizzle
- Pan BBQ Chicken$26.00
Chicken with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar & ranch drizzle
- Pan Bruschetta$28.00
Tomatoes, arugula, olive oil, red onions, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, shaved Parmesan, & balsamic glaze
- Pan Pizza Alla Vodka$26.00
Homemade vodka sauce & fresh mozzarella
- Pan The Works$27.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, peppers & onions
Calzones
Stromboli & Rolls
Gluten Free/ Cauliflower Pizza
Main Menu
Appetizers & Sides
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
7 pieces
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$12.00
5 pieces
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Served with side of marinara
- Buffalo Calamari$16.00
Crispy fried calamari with buffalo sauce & side of a bleu cheese or ranch
- Mussels Marinara$15.00
12 pieces sautéed in garlic oil with red tomato sauce
- Wings$14.00
Buffalo or BBQ with side of bleu cheese or ranch
- Boneless Wings$12.00
8 pieces with fries
- Buffalo Shrimp$16.00
Buffalo shrimp served with a side of bleu cheese
- Buffalo Shrimp & Mozzarella$17.00
With fresh mozzarella served with bleu cheese or ranch
- French Fries$8.00
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$12.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Meatballs$9.00
With marinara sauce
- Sausage*$9.00
With marinara sauce
- Sautéed Spinach$8.00
With garlic
- Sautéed Broccoli$8.00
With garlic
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Garlic Knots$6.00
6 pieces served with marinara
Philly Cheesesteak
Italian Classics
Vinny's Cheesy Flatbreads
Entrées
- Veal Milanese$25.00
Pan fried veal topped with arugula, red onions, cherry tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette
- Veal Parmigiana$25.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Breaded chicken with our tomato sauce & mozzarella, baked to perfection
- Chicken Marsala$21.00
Chicken with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Milanese Dinner$21.00
Pan fried chicken topped with arugula, red onions, cherry tomatoes& balsamic vinaigrette
- Shrimp Parmigiana$22.00
- Shrimp Scampi$23.00
Salads & Soups
- House Salad$8.00+
House mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & red roasted peppers
- Antipasto$15.00
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, cucumbers, artichokes & olives with homemade Italian vinaigrette
- Strawberry & Mandarin Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, feta & glazed pecans with raspberry vinaigrette
- San Remo Platter$13.00
Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh arugula, shaved Parmesan & balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.00+
Romaine, croutons & shaved Parmesan
- Sofia Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, buffalo chicken tenders, tomatoes, red onions, Cheddar cheese & bleu cheese vinaigrette dressing
- Popeye Salad$12.00
Spinach, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers & glazed walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette
- La Caprese$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar & olive oil
- Soup Pasta Fagioli$9.00
Pint
- Soup Lentil$9.00
Pint
Italian Pasta Dishes
- Penne Alla Arrabbiata$15.00
Garlic, onions, kalamata olives, Italian sausage & a spicy basil tomato sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
- Fettuccine Taromina$26.00
With shrimp, mushrooms, onions & peas in a pink cream vodka sauce
- Penne Vodka$16.00
- Spaghetti Bolognese$15.00
Meat sauce with touch of cream
- Spaghetti*$13.00
With fresh marinara
- Linguine$13.00
With fresh marinara
- Penne*$13.00
With fresh marinara
- Linguine Alle Vongole$21.00
Linguine with clam sauce
- Zappa De Pesce$28.00
Shrimp, clams, mussels & calamari with sautéed garlic & plum tomato sauce served over linguine
Kids Menu
Desserts
Subs
Subs - Hot
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.00+
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$11.00+
- Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub$12.00+
- Shrimp Parmigiana Sub$12.00+
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.00+
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$11.00+
- Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub$11.00+
With tomato sauce
- Chicken Cutlet Sub$12.00+
Crispy breaded chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo & light Italian vinaigrette
- Chicken Milanese Sub$12.00+
Crispy breaded chicken, mozzarella, arugula, onions & balsamic vinaigrette
- Grilled Chicken Sub$12.00+
Grilled chicken grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions & Italian vinaigrette
Subs - Cold
Catering Menu
Catering Appetizers
- Buffalo Wings$50.00+
- Boneless Buffalo Wings$50.00+
- Chicken Fingers$45.00+
- La Caprese Salad$50.00+
- Fried Calamari$45.00+
- Mozzarella Sticks$40.00+
- Fresh Mixed Vegetables$40.00+
- Shrimp Cocktail$90.00+
- Shrimp Arrabbiata$50.00+
- Fried Shrimp$65.00+
- Onion Rings$35.00+
- Garlic Knots$25.00+
- Garlic Bread$25.00+
- Chicken Parm Sliders$50.00+
- Fried Cheese Ravioli$35.00+
- Antipasto Platter$95.00+