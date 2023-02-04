Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caffiend

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5910 Waxhaw Highway

Suite D

Waxhaw, NC 28173

Lattes

Classic Latte

$3.75+

Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Butter Toffee Latte

$4.25+

Mochas

Classic Mocha

$3.75

Caramel Mocha

$4.25+

Butter Toffee Mocha

$4.25+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.25+

Hazelnut

$4.25+

Milk

Horizon Milk

$2.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Sprite

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Tea

Small Hot Tea

$1.29

Medium Hot Tea

$1.59

Large Hot Tea

$1.89

Hot Coffee

Small Light Roast

$1.00

Medium Light Roast

$1.00

Large Light Roast

$1.00

Small Breakfast Blend

$1.00

Medium Breakfast Blend

$1.00

Large Breakfast Blend

$1.00

Small Dark Roast

$1.00

Medium Dark Roast

$1.00

Large Dark Roast

$1.00

Small Decaf

$1.00

Medium Decaf

$1.00

Large Decaf

$1.00

Apple

Apple

$1.79

Banana

Banana

$1.19

Cookies

Cookies

$4.00

Muffins

Muffin

$4.50

Orange

Orange

$1.79

Specialty Cookies

Specialty Cookies

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5910 Waxhaw Highway, Suite D, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Directions

