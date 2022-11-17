Candlelight Inn Clinton
1,118 Reviews
511 Riverview Dr
Clinton, IA 52732
Popular Items
Small Family George
1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces, Bread
Medium Family George
2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces, Bread
Large Family George
3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread
Raegan's Family Chicken
8 Pieces, 3 Individual Sides and Bread
Julie's Family Chicken
12 Pieces, 4 Individual sides and Bread
Bob's Family Chicken
16 Pieces, 6 Individual Sides and Bread
Small Family Buffalo
1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces and Bread
Medium Family Buffalo
2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces and Bread
Large Family Buffalo
3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread
Small Mixed George
1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces and Bread
Medium Mixed George
2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces and Bread
Large Mixed George
3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread
1# George
1# of our Famous Chicken George with 2 sauces
1# Buffalo George
1# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo sauce with 2 sauces
1# Prime George
Seasoned and grilled for a lighter choice
1# Grilled George
Grilled Plain Chicken
1/2 Mixed
1/2 Chicken All Dark
1/2 Chicken All White
2oz Jan's
12oz Jan's
2oz
12oz
Can Pop
Appetizer
1/2 and 1/2 Appetizer
Boom Boom Shrimp App
Battered Shrimp tossed in our house made Boom Boom Sauce
Cheese Curds
Fresh from Elsworth Creamery in Elsworth, Wisconisn. We batter them fresh to order.
Fried Cauliflower
1/2 pound of hand battered cauliflower
Fried Mushrooms
1/2 pound of fried button mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Hand battered pickles served with ranch
Mixed Platter
Fried pickles, mushrooms, cauliflower, and onion rings. A house favorite
Onion Rings
Large onion rings, hand battered
Prime Rib Frites
Fresh Fries topped with caramelized onion, buttered mushrooms, monterey cheese sauce and prime rib.
Scampi
5 Succulent shrimp in Scampi sauce
Chicken
1# George
1# of our Famous Chicken George
.5# George
.5# of our Famous Chicken George
1# Buffalo George
1# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo Sauce
.5# Buffalo George
.5# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo Sauce
1# Prime George
1# seasoned and grilled for a lighter choice
.5# Prime George
.5# Seasoned and Grilled for a lighter choice
1# Grilled George
1# of plain grilled chicken
.5# Grilled George
1# of plain grilled chicken
1# 1/2 and 1/2 George
.5# 1/2 and 1/2 George
Smothered Chicken
1/2 Chicken Dark
1/2 Chicken All White
1/4 Chicken Dark
1/4 Chicken White
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Parmesan Chicken
1/2 Chicken Mix
Beef and Pork
Prime Stack
Mashed Potatoes,sauteed mushrooms, sliced prime rib, au jus and topped with crispy onion straws
Ribeye 12oz
USDA Prime cooked to order. Recomend to order one temperature down as it will cook during transport.
Queen Prime Rib
12oz Angus Beef
King Prime Rib
16oz Angus Beef
Filet Medallions
2 - 3oz medalions served over rice with a sauce of your choosing.
Queen Grilled Prime
Extra seasoning then finished on the grill with caramalized onions, buttered mushrooms and peppers.
King Grilled Prime
Extra seasoning then finished on the grill with caramalized onions, buttered mushrooms and peppers.
Country Fried Pork
Ultimate Combo
Prime Pork Ribeye
10oz Ground Sirloin W/Onions
Top Sirloin 8oz
New York Strip 12oz
Pasta
Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine smothered in Alfredo Sauce topped with Chicken
Mac & George
Our house made mac-n-cheese topped with our famous Chicken George.
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine smothered in Alfredo Sauce topped with Shrimp
Shrimp Scampi (10)
10 large Shrimp prepared in garlic parmesan butter. Served on wild blend rice
Seafood
Broiled Chicken of the Sea
5 Broiled shrimp and our famous Chicken George
Chicken of the Sea
5 Beautiful Deep Fried Shrimp and our famous Chicken George
Salmon
Fresh Center Cut Salmon. Add a cedar aroma and flavor when ordered on a cedar plank
Salmon Rockefeller
Rockafeller sauce, Served over fettuccine
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine smothered in Alfredo Sauce topped with Shrimp
Shrimp Lovers Platter
For the Hungry Shrimp Lover, 5 broiled shrimp, 5 fried shrimp, 5 shrimp scampi
Shrimp Scampi (10)
10 large Shrimp prepared in garlic parmesan butter. Served on wild blend rice
Broiled Shrimp Platter (10)
Fried Shrimp Platter (10)
Parmesan Crusted Whitefish
Bluegill and Chips
8oz Baked Whitefish
Mediterranean Salmon
Shrimp Platter (12)
12 Jumbo Shrimp
Broiled Shrimp Platter (12)
12 grilled shrimp.