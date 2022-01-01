Captain's Sports Lounge - Grain Valley imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Captain's Sports Lounge - Grain Valley 301 SW Eagles Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

301 SW Eagles Parkway

Grain Valley, MO 64029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
Boneless Wings
Fries

KIDS MAC

KID MAC N CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

KID CHICKEN BITES

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Sauces

4oz Queso

$1.50

SD Balsamic Vin

$0.50

SD Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Sd Banging Bbq Sauce

$0.50

SD Bistro Sauce

$0.50

SD Bleu Cheese

$0.50

SD Candied Jalapeno Sauce

$0.50

SD Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

SD Creamy Horsey

$0.50

SD Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.50

SD Honey BBQ Sauce

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard

$0.50

SD Honey Sriracha

$0.50

SD Italian Dressing

$0.50

SD KC Style BBQ Sauce

$0.50

SD Mayo

$0.50

Mojo

$0.50Out of stock

SD Napalm Sauce

$0.50

SD Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

SD Pesto

$0.50

SD Pineapple Habanero Sauce

$0.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Raspberry Vin

$0.50

SD Raw Horsey

$0.50

SD Salsa

$0.50

SD Sesame Lime Vin

$0.50

SD Spicy Garlic Sauce

$0.50

SD Sriracha Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

SD Sweet Spicy Thai

$0.50

Starters TOGO

Bacon Torpedos

$13.50

Cheese Fries

$10.50

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.50

Nachos

$13.50

Pretzel Sticks

$10.50

Eggrolls

$11.50

Sampler

$18.50

Southwest Shrimp

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.50

Quick Bites TOGO

Cheese Bites

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Chips and Queso

$8.50

Crab Rangoon

$8.50

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.50

Burgers TOGO

Captain's Signature Burger

$12.50

Black And Blue Burger

$14.50

Crazy Burger

$14.50

Cowboy Burger

$14.50

Buffalo Burger

$14.50

Breakfast Burger

$14.50

Torpedo Burger

$16.50

Salad TOGO

Buffalo Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Asian Salad

$11.50

Summer Salad

$11.50

Wings TOGO

Boneless Wings

$14.50

Traditional Wings

$14.50

Wing Platter & FF

$30.50

Wing Basket

$11.50

Cauliflower Wings

$10.50

Handhelds TOGO

Bang Bang BLT

$11.50

Buffalo Wrap

$13.50

Burnt End Sammie

$15.50

Candied Quesadilla

$12.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.50

Tenderloin

$13.50

Cubano

$13.50

Veggie Wrap

$11.50Out of stock

Captain's Club

$13.50

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.50

Pizza TOGO

14inch Davey Jones Meat

$17.50

14inch The Works

$18.50

14inch The Luau

$16.50

14inch Cheese Head

$15.50

Mac's TOGO

Buffalo Mac

$12.50

Burnt End Mac

$15.50

Sides TOGO

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Pots

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Veggies

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Mac

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Sauce

NA Beverages TOGO

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

SF Red Bull

$3.00

Blue Red Bull

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Water

Baskets TOGO

Fish & Chips Basket

$12.50

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.50

Chicken Fingers Basket

$12.50

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$12.50

Ribs Basket

$13.50

Ribs & Burnt Ends Basket

$15.50

Soup TOGO

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

301 SW Eagles Parkway, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Directions

Gallery
Captain's Sports Lounge - Grain Valley image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavern 24
orange starNo Reviews
825 N Dakota Drive, 24 HWY INDEPENDENCE, MO 64056
View restaurantnext
Third Street Social - Lee's Summit
orange starNo Reviews
123 SE 3rd Street Lees Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext
Arcade Alley
orange starNo Reviews
316 SE Douglas Lee Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables - 321 SE Main St
orange starNo Reviews
321 SE Main St Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Wing Studio
orange star4.5 • 6
280 SW Blue Pkwy Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
J. Rieger & Co.
orange star4.5 • 75
2700 Guinotte Ave. Kansas City, MO 64120
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Grain Valley
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston