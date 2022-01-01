Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Captain's Sports Lounge - Grain Valley 301 SW Eagles Parkway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
301 SW Eagles Parkway, Grain Valley, MO 64029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables - 321 SE Main St
No Reviews
321 SE Main St Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurant
More near Grain Valley