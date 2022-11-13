Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carmelo's Linthicum

419 South Camp Meade Rd

Linthicum Height, MD 21090

Order Again

Popular Items

16" New York Style X-Large
Philly Steak & Cheese
14" New York Style Large

Appetizers

Calamari Fritti

$10.99

Lightly dusted & fried to a golden brown, served with a side of marinara sauce.

Buffalo Wings (6) W/Fries

$10.99

Served with fries.

Buffalo Wings W/Fries (12)

$16.99

Served with fries.

Appetizer Sampler

$14.99

Onion rings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, & fried mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49
Mozzarella Caprese

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella di bufula & Roma tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil, garlic & fresh basil.

Bruschetta Napoletana

$11.99

Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, marinated in olive oil, garlic & basil.

Chicken Fingers W/Fries

$9.99

Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Bites w/fries

$10.99

Served with fries

Mussels

$10.99

Mussels sautéed in your choice of marinara, scampi or balsamic sauce, served with garlic bread

Antipasto Italiano

$11.99

A variety of cured Italian meats, cheeses & fresh-roasted, marinated vegetables

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Sides

Onion Rings

$6.99