Casa Familia Bramwell 127 Main St
127 Main St
Bramwell, WV 24715
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Our House refried beans smothered with our house cheese dip.
Cheese Dip
Fresh house made cheese dip.
Chorizo Dip
Fresh cooked chorizo smothered in house cheese dip.
Guacamole
Fresh avocados blended with our house seasoning, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro.
Large cheese Dip
Familia dip
Kids Menu
Salads
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Served in a taco salad shell with ground beef comes with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Steak Taco Salad
Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled steak, onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Chicken & Steak Taco Salad
Served in a taco salad shell with grilled chicken and steak, onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Millionaire Taco Salad
Served in a Taco Salad shell comes with grilled steak, shrimp, chicken, onion, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad
Pick 2
Fajitas
Casa Fajita
Grilled onion, fresh cactus, marinated chicken, steak, pork and shrimp topped with a stuffed cheesy pepper.
Steak Fajita
Grilled Steak, onion, green peppers and tomato.
Chicken Fajita
Grilled Chicken comes with grilled onions, green peppers and tomato.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled Shrimp, onions, tomato and green peppers.
Millionaire Fajita
Grilled Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, onions, green peppers and tomato,
Chorizo Fajita
Fresh chorizo with onions, green peppers and tomato.
Mixed Fajitas
Quesadilla
Chicken Fajita Ques
Grilled Chicken with onions, green peppers and tomato in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled Steak with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Mixed Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled Steak and Chicken with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Millionaire Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled Steak, Chicken and Shrimp with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Grilled Steak stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Mixed Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken and Steak stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Chicken Rellena Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Grilled Steak Rellena Quesadilla
Grilled Steak stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
Mixed
Pollo Loco
House made rice topped with grilled chicken, onion, mushroom, squash, and zucchini smothered in cheese dip.
Chori Pollo
Grilled Chicken, chorizo and pineapple smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Chile Colorado
Marinated Chicken cooked to perfection covered in marinate sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Chile Colorado
Marinated Steak cooked to perfection covered in marinate sauce served with rice and beans.
Pork Chile Colorado
Marinated Pork cooked to perfection covered in marinate sauce served with rice and beans.
Cheesy Chicken
Grilled Chicken with mixed vegetables covered in cheese dip served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Coal Miners Chicken
Grilled Chicken with onions, green peppers, mushrooms topped with cheese dip served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada
Two thinly sliced ribeye steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Texas Steak
Ribeye Steak smothered in grilled onion, mushrooms and covered in cheese dip served with rice and beans.
Pina Loco
Fresh stuffed pineapple with chicken, steak, shrimp, onion, green peppers, tomato, covered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Chimichangas
Two Shredded Chicken Chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
Steak Chimichangas
Two Shredded Beef Chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
Shrimp Loco
Bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp, onion, mushrooms, squash, zucchini smothered in cheese dip.
ACP
Arroz Millionaire
Tacos
Steak Street Tacos
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled steak, onion, and cilantro.
Chicken Street Tacos
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled chicken, onion, and cilantro.
Mixed Street Tacos
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled steak, chicken, onion, and cilantro.
Chorizo Street Tacos
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled chorizo, onion, and cilantro.
Chicken Carbon Tacos
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled chicken with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Carbon Tacos
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled Steak with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Mixed Carbon Tacos
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled chicken and steak with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Carbon Tacos
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled shrimp with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos
Two tacos topped with grilled tilapia on flour tortilla, covered with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and avocado served with rice and beans.
Nachos
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Grilled Chicken , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Steak Fajita Nachos
Grilled steak , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Mixed Fajita Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Steak, onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Chorizo Fajita Nachos
Grilled Chorizo , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Grilled Shrimp , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Millionaire Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Nachos Supreme
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Cheese Nachos
Melted shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Bean Nachos
Refried beans topped with melted cheese and cheese dip.
Chorizo Nachos
Freshly grilled chorizo topped with melted cheese and cheese dip.
Ground beef nachos
Burritos/ Enchiladas
Ground Beef Burrito Supreme
Two ground beef burritos topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Chicken California Burrito
Large burrito with grilled chicken stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream smothered in cheese dip.
Steak California Burrito
Large burrito with grilled steak stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream smothered in cheese dip.
Enchilada Premium
Shredded chicken topped with house tomato sauce and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three shrimp enchiladas with choice of tomato or cheese dip served with rice,
Millionaire Burrito
Chicken, steak and shrimp in a flour tortilla topped with cheese dip.
Bean Burrito
Seafood
AHI Tuna
Grilled Ahi Tuna choice of temperature served with grilled vegetables and rice.
Tilapia and Grilled Shrimp
Grilled tilapia with grilled shrimp served with rice and veggies.
Shrimp Scampi
Buttery garlic shrimp tossed with onions, green peppers and mushrooms served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and mushrooms. Grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and tortillas.
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled Flour tortilla with melted cheese, onion, green peppers, tomato, squash, zucchini and mushrooms served with rice and beans.
Veggie Combo
Pick two cheese or bean burrito, cheese or bean enchilada or cheese quesadilla.
Sides
Beans Side
Rice
Pico De Gallo
1 Taco
Side grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Taco
Side Steak
Sour Cream
Lettuce
Shrimp 12
Shrimp 6
Cheese Side
Grill Onions
Grilled Vegtables
Tomaillo Sauce
Cilantro
Fresh onions
Fresh tomatoes
Grill Tomato
Tortillas
Green Peppers
Avocado
3 Tacos
Extra Chips and Salsa
Extra bag of chips
Extra salsa
Fries
Steak Taco
Grilled Mushrooms
Chille Relleno
Tamal
Side Shrimp Ench
Cactus Side
1 Fish Taco
Shredded Chick Ench
Beef Ench
Cheese Ench
1 Steak Burrito
1 grill chicken Burrito
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
127 Main St, Bramwell, WV 24715