  • Bluefield
  • The Roasted Bean - 103 A, Spring Street, Blue field, VA
The Roasted Bean 103 A, Spring Street, Blue field, VA

No reviews yet

103 Spring Street

A

Bluefield, VA 24605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Drinks

Reg Drinks

Milkshake

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Half & Half Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Soda

$2.49

Coffee

12 OZ Regular Drip Coffee

$2.50

16 oz Reg Coffee

$2.75

12 OZ Decaf Drip Coffee

$2.50

12 OZ Hot Latte

$4.25

16 OZ Hot Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

16 OZ Iced Latte

$4.25

24 OZ Iced Latte

$5.25

16 OZ Frappe

$4.75

24 OZ Frappe

$5.75

Americano

$3.49

Flat White

$3.49

Macchiato

$4.75

Mocha

$4.25

White Mocha

$4.50

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.00

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.00

Almond Joy Smoothie

$7.75

Unsweetened almond milk, cocoa powder, almond butter, cinnamon

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.75

Strawberries, greek yogurt, almond butter, honey, almond milk

Blueberry Smoothie

$7.75

Blueberries, almond milk, greek yogurt, banana, honey

Peaches & Cream Smoothie

$7.75

Peaches, mango, almond milk, collagen, cinnamon, honey

Immune Boost​ Smoothie

$7.75

Mixed berries, almond milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, flax seeds, cinnamon

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.00

Lunch

Lunch Entrees

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Club Sandwich

$6.75

Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on three slices of toast

Hamburger

$5.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup

Hot Ham & Cheese

$5.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.25

House Salad

$6.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Lunch Sides

Potato Chips (Bagged)

$1.50

Celery and Carrots

$2.25

Pepperoni Cheese Rolls

$3.99

Nanny Margaret's Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Add Ons

Bacon per slice

$1.00

Sausage Patty

$2.49

Scoop of Chicken/Tuna Salad

$2.99

Tomato per slice

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Cheese per Slice

$0.75

Healthy Eats

Cranberry-Pecan Energy Bites

$5.99

Rolled Oats, Almond Flour, Organic Peanut Butter, Flax & Chia Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Honey, Pecans, & Stevia Sweetened Chocolate Chips

Healthy Morning Muffin

$4.99

Almond Flour, Carrots, Zucchini, Sour Cream, Swerve Sugar, Eggs

Breakfast

Breakfast Entrees

Biscuit Sandwich

$3.49

Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage

Bagel Sandwich

$5.99

Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage

Croissant Sandwich

$5.99

Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage

Classic Platter

$6.49

2 Egg, 2 slices of Bacon or 1 Sausage Patty and hashbrown

Single Gravy Biscuit

$4.50

Double Gravy Biscuit

$5.99

Egg Bites

$4.99

Mini Savory quiche minus the crust (2 per order)

Pancakes

$3.99

Breakfast Sides

Bagel

$2.49

Biscuit

$1.49

Croissant

$2.49

Toast per slice

$0.99

Hashbrown

$1.69

Pastries & Donuts

Pastries

Whoopie Pies

$2.99

Brownies

$1.99

Cookies

$2.00

Cupcakes

$1.99

Filled Cupcakes

$2.75

Cream Puffs

$2.99

Muffins

$2.49

Cinnamon Buns

$1.99

Donuts

Single Glazed Donut

$1.99

Single Filled Donut

$2.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Through serving a hot cup of ground coffee, sweet & savory eats, fresh donuts, & more – The Roasted Bean isn’t just baking delicious food, we’re adding more flavor to your day.

103 Spring Street, A, Bluefield, VA 24605

Directions

