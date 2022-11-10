Casa Familia Bluefield 4025 College Ave
No reviews yet
4025 College Ave
Bluefield, VA 24605
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Our House refried beans smothered with our house cheese dip.
Cheese Dip
Fresh house made cheese dip.
Chorizo Dip
Fresh cooked chorizo smothered in house cheese dip.
Guacamole
Fresh avocados blended with our house seasoning, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro.
Casa Sampler
Comes with bean nachos, two chicken taquitos, cheese quesadilla and jalapeno rellenos served with salsa for dipping.
20 Wings
Large cheese Dip
Casa Dip
Ques Fundido
Familia Dip
Large Guacamole
6 Wings
Kids Menu
Salads
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad
Served in a taco salad shell with shredded chicken comes with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Served in a taco salad shell with ground beef comes with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Steak Taco Salad
Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled steak, onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Chicken & Steak Taco Salad
Served in a taco salad shell with grilled chicken and steak, onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Millionaire Taco Salad
Served in a Taco Salad shell comes with grilled steak, shrimp, chicken, onion, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
House Salad
Fresh lettuce and spinach topped with tomato, onion, green peppers and cheese.
Key Lime Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion and baby yellow corn.
Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad
Pick 2
Fajitas
Casa Fajita
Grilled onion, fresh cactus, marinated chicken, steak, pork and shrimp topped with a stuffed cheesy pepper.
Steak Fajita
Grilled Steak, onion, green peppers and tomato.
Chicken Fajita
Grilled Chicken comes with grilled onions, green peppers and tomato.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled Shrimp, onions, tomato and green peppers.
Millionaire Fajita
Grilled Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, onions, green peppers and tomato,
Chorizo Fajita
Fresh chorizo with onions, green peppers and tomato.
Mixed Fajitas
Double Mixed Fajitas
Quesadilla
Chicken Fajita Ques
Grilled Chicken with onions, green peppers and tomato in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled Steak with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Mixed Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled Steak and Chicken with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Shrimp Faj Quesa
Grilled Shrimp with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Millionaire Faj Quesadilla
Grilled Steak, Chicken and Shrimp with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Grilled Steak stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Mixed Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken and Steak stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Chicken Rellena Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Grilled Steak Rellena Quesadilla
Grilled Steak stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Shredded Chicken Rellena
Shredded Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Shredded Beef Rellena Quesadilla
Shredded beef stuffed in a tortilla with melt cheese. Comes lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Birria Quesadilla
Mixed
Pollo Loco
House made rice topped with grilled chicken, onion, mushroom, squash, and zucchini smothered in cheese dip.
Chori Pollo
Grilled Chicken, chorizo and pineapple smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Chile Colorado
Marinated Chicken cooked to perfection covered in marinate sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Chile Colorado
Marinated Steak cooked to perfection covered in marinate sauce served with rice and beans.
Pork Chile Colorado
Marinated Pork cooked to perfection covered in marinate sauce served with rice and beans.
Cheesy Chicken
Grilled Chicken with mixed vegetables covered in cheese dip served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Coal Miners Chicken
Grilled Chicken with onions, green peppers, mushrooms topped with cheese dip served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada
Two thinly sliced ribeye steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Texas Steak
Ribeye Steak smothered in grilled onion, mushrooms and covered in cheese dip served with rice and beans.
Pina Loco
Fresh stuffed pineapple with chicken, steak, shrimp, onion, green peppers, tomato, covered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.
T-Bone with grilled shrimp
Freshly cut T-Bone steak served with grilled shrimp comes with rice and house salad.
Smothered T-Bone
Carnitas
Freshly made Carnitas served with Pico de Gallo, rice and beans.
Chicken Chimichangas
Two Shredded Chicken Chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
Beef Chimichangas
Two Shredded Beef Chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
Shrimp Loco
Bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp, onion, mushrooms, squash, zucchini smothered in cheese dip.
Mexican Tostadas
Three shredded beef tostadas topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
ACP
Arroz Millionaire
Arroz Steak
Steak chimichanga
Millionaire Chimichanga
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Grilled Shrimp Chimichanga
Pollo Parrilla
Pollo Feliz
Tacos
Steak Street Tacos
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled steak, onion, and cilantro.
Chicken Street Tacos
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled chicken, onion, and cilantro.
Mixed Street Tacos
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled steak, chicken, onion, and cilantro.
Chorizo Street Tacos
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled chorizo, onion, and cilantro.
Chicken Carbon Tacos
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled chicken with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Carbon Tacos
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled Steak with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Mixed Carbon Tacos
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled chicken and steak with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Carbon Tacos
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled shrimp with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos
Two tacos topped with grilled tilapia on flour tortilla, covered with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and avocado served with rice and beans.
Wet Tacos
Three Shredded beef on a grilled corn tortilla, with melted cheese, onions and cilantro comes with soup for dipping.
Tacos Al Pastor
Four marinated pork tacos on corn tortilla topped with onion and cilantro.
Nachos
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Grilled Chicken , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Steak Fajita Nachos
Grilled steak , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Mixed Fajita Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Steak, onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Chorizo Fajita Nachos
Grilled Chorizo , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Grilled Shrimp , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Millionaire Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Nachos Supreme
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Cheese Nachos
Melted shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Bean Nachos
Refried beans topped with melted cheese and cheese dip.
Chorizo Nachos
Freshly grilled chorizo topped with melted cheese and cheese dip.
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Shredded chicken with melted cheese and cheese dip.
Shredded Beef Nachos
Shredded beef with melted cheese and cheese dip.
Ground Beef Nachos
Burritos/ Enchiladas
Ground Beef Burrito Supreme
Two ground beef burritos topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Shredded Chicken Burrito Surpreme
Two shredded chicken burritos topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Chicken California Burrito
Large burrito with grilled chicken stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream smothered in cheese dip.
Steak California Burrito
Large burrito with grilled steak stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream smothered in cheese dip.
Enchilada Supreme
Four enchilada- chicken, beef, bean and cheese topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Premium
Shredded chicken topped with house tomato sauce and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three shrimp enchiladas with choice of tomato or cheese dip served with rice,
Millionaire Burrito
Chicken, steak and shrimp in a flour tortilla topped with cheese dip.
Bean Burrito
Steak Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Fajita Burrito
Seafood
AHI Tuna
Grilled Ahi Tuna choice of temperature served with grilled vegetables and rice.
Tilapia and Grilled Shrimp
Grilled tilapia with grilled shrimp served with rice and veggies.
Shrimp Scampi
Buttery garlic shrimp tossed with onions, green peppers and mushrooms served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Cocktail
Twelve marinated shrimp in house special seasoned tomato sauce.
Ague Chile
Twelve lime shrimp served in a marinated red onion and jalapeno sauce served with tostadas.
Ceviche
Lime marinated tilapia served with tostadas and pico de gallo.
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and mushrooms. Grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and tortillas.
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled Flour tortilla with melted cheese, onion, green peppers, tomato, squash, zucchini and mushrooms served with rice and beans.
Veggie Tostadas
Two tostadas topped with refried bean, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Veggie Combo
Pick two cheese or bean burrito, cheese or bean enchilada or cheese quesadilla.