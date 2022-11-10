Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Familia Bluefield 4025 College Ave

4025 College Ave

Bluefield, VA 24605

Popular Items

Cheesy Chicken
Rice
Cheese Dip

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$7.38

Our House refried beans smothered with our house cheese dip.

Cheese Dip

$4.50

Fresh house made cheese dip.

Chorizo Dip

$7.75

Fresh cooked chorizo smothered in house cheese dip.

Guacamole

$5.25

Fresh avocados blended with our house seasoning, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro.

Casa Sampler

$9.99

Comes with bean nachos, two chicken taquitos, cheese quesadilla and jalapeno rellenos served with salsa for dipping.

20 Wings

$20.00Out of stock

Large cheese Dip

$8.50

Casa Dip

$7.37
Ques Fundido

Ques Fundido

$9.99
Familia Dip

Familia Dip

$9.99

Large Guacamole

$8.50

6 Wings

$6.90

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Comes with three tenders then choice of fries or rice.

Kids ACP

$8.25

House made rice topped with grilled chicken smothered in cheese dip.

Mac-N-Cheese

$7.50

Kraft Mac-N-Cheese

Pick One

$6.75

Choose cheese quesadilla, Taco or Burrito with choice of rice or beans

Salads

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

$10.50

Served in a taco salad shell with shredded chicken comes with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$10.50

Served in a taco salad shell with ground beef comes with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$12.25

Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Grilled Steak Taco Salad

$14.75

Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled steak, onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Grilled Chicken & Steak Taco Salad

$14.75

Served in a taco salad shell with grilled chicken and steak, onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Millionaire Taco Salad

$15.75

Served in a Taco Salad shell comes with grilled steak, shrimp, chicken, onion, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

House Salad

$5.25

Fresh lettuce and spinach topped with tomato, onion, green peppers and cheese.

Key Lime Chicken Salad

$12.25

Grilled Chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion and baby yellow corn.

Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad

$15.75

Pick 2

Pick Two

$11.50

Fajitas

Casa Fajita

Casa Fajita

$20.99

Grilled onion, fresh cactus, marinated chicken, steak, pork and shrimp topped with a stuffed cheesy pepper.

Steak Fajita

$18.99

Grilled Steak, onion, green peppers and tomato.

Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Grilled Chicken comes with grilled onions, green peppers and tomato.

Shrimp Fajita

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp, onions, tomato and green peppers.

Millionaire Fajita

$18.99

Grilled Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, onions, green peppers and tomato,

Chorizo Fajita

$16.99

Fresh chorizo with onions, green peppers and tomato.

Mixed Fajitas

$18.99

Double Mixed Fajitas

$35.99

Quesadilla

Chicken Fajita Ques

$14.99

Grilled Chicken with onions, green peppers and tomato in a tortilla with melted cheese.

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$16.99

Grilled Steak with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.

Mixed Fajita Quesadilla

$16.99

Grilled Steak and Chicken with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.

Shrimp Faj Quesa

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.

Millionaire Faj Quesadilla

$17.50

Grilled Steak, Chicken and Shrimp with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Grilled Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$9.75

Grilled Steak stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.

Grilled Mixed Quesadilla

$9.75

Grilled Chicken and Steak stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.75

Grilled Shrimp stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.

Grilled Chicken Rellena Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Grilled Steak Rellena Quesadilla

$12.25

Grilled Steak stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Shredded Chicken Rellena

$10.25

Shredded Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Shredded Beef Rellena Quesadilla

$10.26

Shredded beef stuffed in a tortilla with melt cheese. Comes lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Birria Quesadilla

$15.99

Mixed

Pollo Loco

$16.50

House made rice topped with grilled chicken, onion, mushroom, squash, and zucchini smothered in cheese dip.

Chori Pollo

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, chorizo and pineapple smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Chile Colorado

$15.99

Marinated Chicken cooked to perfection covered in marinate sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Chile Colorado

$16.99

Marinated Steak cooked to perfection covered in marinate sauce served with rice and beans.

Pork Chile Colorado

$15.99

Marinated Pork cooked to perfection covered in marinate sauce served with rice and beans.

Cheesy Chicken

$15.99

Grilled Chicken with mixed vegetables covered in cheese dip served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Coal Miners Chicken

$13.99

Grilled Chicken with onions, green peppers, mushrooms topped with cheese dip served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada

$18.50

Two thinly sliced ribeye steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.

Texas Steak

Texas Steak

$18.99

Ribeye Steak smothered in grilled onion, mushrooms and covered in cheese dip served with rice and beans.

Pina Loco

$18.99

Fresh stuffed pineapple with chicken, steak, shrimp, onion, green peppers, tomato, covered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.

T-Bone with grilled shrimp

$21.50

Freshly cut T-Bone steak served with grilled shrimp comes with rice and house salad.

Smothered T-Bone

$20.25

Carnitas

$15.99

Freshly made Carnitas served with Pico de Gallo, rice and beans.

Chicken Chimichangas

$13.75

Two Shredded Chicken Chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.

Beef Chimichangas

$13.75

Two Shredded Beef Chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.

Shrimp Loco

Shrimp Loco

$17.75

Bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp, onion, mushrooms, squash, zucchini smothered in cheese dip.

Mexican Tostadas

$13.99

Three shredded beef tostadas topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream.

ACP

$14.99

Arroz Millionaire

$17.99

Arroz Steak

$17.99

Steak chimichanga

$16.75

Millionaire Chimichanga

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$15.75

Grilled Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.75

Pollo Parrilla

$17.50

Pollo Feliz

$16.99

Tacos

Steak Street Tacos

$15.25

Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled steak, onion, and cilantro.

Chicken Street Tacos

$13.75

Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled chicken, onion, and cilantro.

Mixed Street Tacos

$15.25

Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled steak, chicken, onion, and cilantro.

Chorizo Street Tacos

$14.75

Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled chorizo, onion, and cilantro.

Chicken Carbon Tacos

$12.50

Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled chicken with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Carbon Tacos

$13.75

Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled Steak with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Mixed Carbon Tacos

$13.75

Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled chicken and steak with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Carbon Tacos

$13.75

Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled shrimp with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Two tacos topped with grilled tilapia on flour tortilla, covered with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and avocado served with rice and beans.

Wet Tacos

$13.99

Three Shredded beef on a grilled corn tortilla, with melted cheese, onions and cilantro comes with soup for dipping.

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.99

Four marinated pork tacos on corn tortilla topped with onion and cilantro.

Nachos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$14.50

Grilled Chicken , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.

Steak Fajita Nachos

$17.50

Grilled steak , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.

Mixed Fajita Nachos

$17.50

Grilled Chicken, Steak, onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.

Chorizo Fajita Nachos

$17.50

Grilled Chorizo , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$17.60

Grilled Shrimp , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.

Millionaire Nachos

$17.50

Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$12.50

Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese and cheese dip.

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Melted shredded cheese and cheese dip.

Bean Nachos

$8.25

Refried beans topped with melted cheese and cheese dip.

Chorizo Nachos

$14.50

Freshly grilled chorizo topped with melted cheese and cheese dip.

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Shredded chicken with melted cheese and cheese dip.

Shredded Beef Nachos

$9.99

Shredded beef with melted cheese and cheese dip.

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.99

Burritos/ Enchiladas

Ground Beef Burrito Supreme

$11.50

Two ground beef burritos topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Shredded Chicken Burrito Surpreme

$11.50

Two shredded chicken burritos topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Chicken California Burrito

$14.75

Large burrito with grilled chicken stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream smothered in cheese dip.

Steak California Burrito

$15.75

Large burrito with grilled steak stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream smothered in cheese dip.

Enchilada Supreme

$12.99

Four enchilada- chicken, beef, bean and cheese topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Enchilada Premium

Enchilada Premium

$12.99

Shredded chicken topped with house tomato sauce and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.99

Three shrimp enchiladas with choice of tomato or cheese dip served with rice,

Millionaire Burrito

$17.99

Chicken, steak and shrimp in a flour tortilla topped with cheese dip.

Bean Burrito

$5.50

Steak Burrito

$9.75

Chicken Burrito

$7.50

Fajita Burrito

$15.75

Seafood

AHI Tuna

$17.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna choice of temperature served with grilled vegetables and rice.

Tilapia and Grilled Shrimp

$15.50

Grilled tilapia with grilled shrimp served with rice and veggies.

Shrimp Scampi

$15.50

Buttery garlic shrimp tossed with onions, green peppers and mushrooms served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Twelve marinated shrimp in house special seasoned tomato sauce.

Ague Chile

$14.50

Twelve lime shrimp served in a marinated red onion and jalapeno sauce served with tostadas.

Ceviche

$14.50

Lime marinated tilapia served with tostadas and pico de gallo.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.50

Grilled peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and mushrooms. Grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and tortillas.

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.50

Grilled Flour tortilla with melted cheese, onion, green peppers, tomato, squash, zucchini and mushrooms served with rice and beans.

Veggie Tostadas

$9.60

Two tostadas topped with refried bean, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Veggie Combo

$11.25

Pick two cheese or bean burrito, cheese or bean enchilada or cheese quesadilla.

Sides

Beans Side

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Pico De Gallo

$2.25

1 Taco

$2.50

Side grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.00

Side Steak

$8.99