Casa Grande - Poplar Bluff 2027 North Westwood Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

2027 North Westwood Boulevard

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizer

Queso Dip

$6.99

Guacamole

$6.99

Casa Dip

$6.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Choriqueso

$7.99

Guacamole Mexicano

$9.99

Nachos

$6.49

Nachos De La Casa

$10.99

Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Taquitos Deluxe

$10.99

Elote

$4.99

Soup and Salad

Chicken Soup

$10.99

Seafood Soup

$15.99

Spicy Noodle Soup

$15.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Mexican Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Specialties

Arroz De La Casa

$13.99

Papitas Locas

$11.99

Sky, Surf, & Turf

$11.99

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$10.99

Tamales Supremos

$10.99

Arroz Special

$10.99

Arroz Con Queso

$11.99

Arroz Frito

$10.99

Mongolian Beef

$12.99

Chile Colorado

$11.99

Chile Verde

$11.99

Molcajete Mexicano

$16.99

Carne Asada

$14.99

Milaneza

$13.99

Carnitas

$13.99

Poblanos Supremos

$10.99

Papa Grande

$11.99

Queso Flameado

$12.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

Camarones Al Ajillo

$13.99

Coctel De Camaron

$13.99

Chicken

Pollo Chipotle

$10.99

Pollo San Luis

$12.99

Pollo Gordo

$10.99

Pollo De La Casa

$15.99

Pollo Potosino

$12.99

Pollo Mexicano

$10.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Bravas Fajita

$16.99

Shrimp Fajita

$16.99

Seafood Fajita

$18.99

Parillada De La Casa

$15.99

Piña Fajita

$14.99

Burritos

Burrito California

$13.99

Burrito Carne Asdad

$10.99

Burrito De La Casa

$9.99

Burrito Grande

$12.99

Burrito Arcoiris

$12.99

Burrito De Milaneza

$11.99

Taste Of Mexico

Tacos Rojos

$10.99

Torta

$11.99

Enchiladas San Luis

$10.99

Enchiladas Potosinas

$10.99

Sopes

$4.99

Gorditas

$4.99

Tacos

Street Tacos

$9.99

Tacos Cane Asada Especiales

$12.99

Tacos Al Pastor

$10.99

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.99

Grilled Steak Tacos

$10.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.99

Enchiladas Tipicas

$10.99

Chimichangas & Quesadillas

Chicken Chimichanga

$10.99

Beef Chimichanga

$13.99

Brava Chimichanga

$13.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Quesadilla Santa Fe

$10.99

Quesadilla Suprema

$12.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Lunch

Huevos Mexicanos -L

$6.99

Fajita Quesadilla -L

$9.99

Quesadilla Rellena -L

$7.99

Burrito De La Casa -L

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Burrito -L

$8.99

Chimichanga -L

$9.99

Nachos Arcoiris -L

$9.99

Fajitas -L

$9.99

Pollo Mexicano -L

$8.99

Chile Relleno -L

$7.99

Taco Salad -L

$7.99

A La Carte

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Crunchy Taco

$1.75

Soft Taco

$1.99

Tamales

$2.99

Chimichanga

$6.99

Enchilada

$2.49

Tostada

$3.99

Order Of Rice

$2.99

Order Of Beans

$2.99

Tortillas

$1.25

Quesadilla

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Burrito

$4.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids Arroz Special

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$4.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kids Nachos

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Taco

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2027 North Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Directions

