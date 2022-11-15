Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers
American

Cask & Pig

review star

No reviews yet

780 State Road

Dartmouth, MA 02747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac'n Cheese
BIG Tender (12)
Brisket Grilled Cheese

SOUPS

Cup Vavo's Kale Soup

Cup Vavo's Kale Soup

$4.00

Roasted chourico, potatoes, kale, beef/ckn broth, caramalized onions.

Bowl Vavo's Kale Soup

$6.00

Roasted chourico, potatoes, kale, beef/ckn broth, caramalized onions.

Cup 4-Hour Chili

Cup 4-Hour Chili

$4.50

House ground brisket and sirloin, kidney beans, mixed with mirepoix and spices in a sweet and spicy combination

Bowl 4-Hour Chili

$6.50

House ground brisket and sirloin, kidney beans, mixed with mirepoix and spices in a sweet and spicy combination

SALADS

Sm Cask & Pig Simple Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onions, shredded carrots, balsamic dressing

Lg Cask & Pig Simple Salad

Lg Cask & Pig Simple Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onions, shredded carrots, balsamic dressing

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, croutons

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, croutons

Sm Chopped Salad

Sm Chopped Salad

$7.95

Romaine, eggs, bacon, roasted corn, cucumbers, bleu cheese, tomatoes, parmesan peppercorn dressing

Lg Chopped Salad

$10.95

Romaine, eggs, bacon, roasted corn, cucumbers, bleu cheese, tomatoes, parmesan peppercorn dressing

Sm Autumn Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, roasted sweet potato, butternut squash, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette.

Lg Autumn Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, roasted sweet potato, butternut squash, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette.

APPETIZERS

Ahi Tuna

$14.95

five spiced and sesame rubbed tuna seared rare, pickled onions, cucumber-wasabi slaw, crispy wontons, sweet soy.

Brisket Burnt Ends

Brisket Burnt Ends

$13.95

Double smoked beef brisket, served with C&P BBQ sauce.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.95

maple glazed bacon, dijon & smoked paprika aioli, chives.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.95

House pickled, pimienta moida aioli, honey mustard

Loaded Poutine

Loaded Poutine

$12.95

Hand-cut fries, mozzarella cheese curds, crumbled linguica, sunny side-up egg*, steak sauce

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$9.95

Baked, salted soft pretzel, cheese dipping sauce

Scallops & Brisket

Scallops & Brisket

$16.95

Pan-seared scallops, bbq brisket burnt ends, sweet soy glaze, asian slaw

Sticky Ribs

Sticky Ribs

$13.95

Fried baby back ribs, sweet chili glaze, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds, asian slaw

TC Nachos TO GO

TC Nachos TO GO

$16.95

Cheddar cheese, black bean corn relish, cumin sour cream, Don't for to add Chili, Guacamole, Pulled pork, Crumbled chourico, BBQ brisket, or Fried chicken for an extra charge.

WINGS

SINGLE (6) Bone-In

$12.95

Deep fried Bone-in chicken wings with your choice of one sauce. C&P BBQ, Pineapple Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)

SINGLE Tender (6)

$10.95

Hand dipped and battered chicken breast tenders with your choice of one sauce. C&P BBQ,,Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)

BIG (12) Bone-In

$19.95

Deep fried Bone-in chicken wings with your choice of two sauces. C&P BBQ, Pineapple Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)

BIG Tender (12)

$16.95

Hand dipped and battered chicken breast tenders with your choice of two sauces. C&P BBQ,,Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)

WCKD BIG (18) Bone-In

$25.95

Deep fried Bone-in chicken wings with your choice of three sauces. C&P BBQ, Pineapple Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)

WCKD BIG Tender (18)

WCKD BIG Tender (18)

$22.95

Hand dipped and battered chicken breast tenders with your choice of three sauces. C&P BBQ, Pineapple Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)

BURGERS

C & P Burger

C & P Burger

$14.95

Hand ground burger patty, fried egg, crumbled chouriço, american cheese, pimenta moida aioli, french fries

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.95

Hand ground burger patty, american cheese, greens, tomatoes, red onion, pickles, mayo, french fries

Fancy Burger

Fancy Burger

$14.95

Hand ground burger patty, bacon jam, smoked gouda, fried pickles, red onion, greens, sriracha mustard, french fries

Plain Burger

$12.95

Hand ground burger patty, served with pickles & french fries.

SANDWICHES

served with pickles and a side salad or hand-cut fries substitute our Sweet Potato Fries for 1 Gluten Free Rolls are available
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Smoked beef brisket, cheddar and american cheese, with C&P BBQ sauce

Fried Haddock Sandwich

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$13.95

Ale battered fillet of Haddock , Cole slaw, Sriracha aioli, and greens

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Vine ripe tomato, pickled red onion, microgreens, and smoked mustard aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Vine ripe tomato, pickled red onion, microgreens, and smoked mustard aioli

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

cole slaw, fried onion straws, pineapple chipotle BBQ sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Crispy buttermilk chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, aioli, pickles, cole slaw, buttered potato bun, french fries

PASTA

Mac'n Cheese

Mac'n Cheese

$16.95

Cavatappi pasta, house blend cheese sauce, and seasoned bread crumbs Add puled pork or veggies $4, add buffalo chicken $5 and now Add Lobster meat.

Shrimp Mozambique

Shrimp Mozambique

$20.95

Suateed shrimp, zesty sazón sauce, garlic, onions, fresh linguine, and garlic bread

Autumn Risotto

$15.95

Creamy Parmesan risotto, cremini mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, roasted carrots, pesto, roasted garlic and black pepper mascarpone.

Pumpkin Ravioli

$18.95

Pumpkin & butternut squash stuffed pasta, apples, sage, asparagus, toasted hazelnuts, maple cream sauce.

THE PIT

New England Smoked BBQ Get it While it lasts!
Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$19.95

Slow smoked baby back ribs with our special blend of spices and C&P BBQ sauce

BBQ Festa

BBQ Festa

$29.95

Slow smoked ½ rack of baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and C&P BBQ sauce

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$17.95

In house smoked rotisserie style BBQ chicken.

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.95

A half pound of our 12-hour smoked pork butt, and C&P BBQ sauce.

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

14 hour smoked beef brisket, C&P BBQ sauce, Choice of half or Full pound. (Choose of two sides)

CHICKEN & BEEF

Bourbon Tips

Bourbon Tips

$23.95

Wood-grilled, marinated tenderloin tips garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, with a bourbon glaze

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.95

Sea salt and butterscotch waffle, spicy dry rubbed fried chicken breasts, cinnamon butter, applejack spiked maple syrup.

Portuguese Sirloin

Portuguese Sirloin

$26.95

12 oz sirloin*, hand-cut fries, sunny side-up egg*, hot red peppers, steak sauce, Spanish rice

SEAFOOD

Crazy Good Scallops

Crazy Good Scallops

$25.95

Seared george’s bank scallops, parmesan risotto, cucumber salad, honey ginger wasabi, sweet soy glaze

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Beer or dry battered fresh haddock, hand-cut fries, Cole slaw, sriracha tartar sauce

Fishermans Platter

Fishermans Platter

$24.95

Beer or dry battered fried haddock, scallops, shrimp, hand-cut fries, Cole slaw, sriracha tartar sauce

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$20.95

Sautéed shrimp, crumbled chouriço, onions, hot red peppers, smoked gouda grits

Stuffed Haddock

Stuffed Haddock

$21.95

Fresh haddock, corn bread & chourico stuffing, sweet potato strings, maple bacon brussels sprouts, lemon aioli

Cranberry Salmon

$21.95

Oven roasted salmon, sweet potato and butternut hash, grilled asparagus, cranberry-bourbon glaze.

SPECIALS

Crispy tater tots, pulled pork, cheddar cheese , scallions, Carolina gold gravy

Smokehouse Meatballs

$15.00

House ground brisket, ribeye & sirloin, sweet & sour BBQ sauce, smoked mozzarella & gouda, toasted baguette

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Panko crusted Wisconsin cheddar, house marinara sauce

Soba Noodle Salad

$13.00

Sesame marinated soba, edamame, roasted corn, black beans, crushed wasabi peas, sweet soy

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Smoked turkey, fontina cheese, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, grilled wheat berry bread, french fries

Sausage & Broccolini Ravioli

$23.00

Sundried tomatoes, cannellini beans, parmesan & black pepper sauce, garlic bread

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

12oz wood grilled ribeye, herbed garlic butter, roasted mushrooms, banana peppers, seasoned potato wedges

SIDES

Collard Greens

$4.00

Extra Cornbread

$4.00

3 pieces of our house made corn bread with cinnamon maple butter

SD 1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$11.00

SD Asparagus

$5.00
SD Baked Mac

SD Baked Mac

$7.00

SD Boston Baked Beans

$3.00

SD Brisket Flats

$8.00Out of stock

SD Fries

$3.00

SD Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

SD Garlic Bread

$2.50

SD Garlic Mashed

$3.00

SD Grits

$4.00

SD Guacamole

$4.00

SD Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

SD Parmesan Risotto

$6.00

SD Pulled Pork

$5.00

SD Slaw

$3.00

SD Sweet Mashed

$4.00

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

XT SD Queso

$3.00

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Classic grilled cheese with cheddar and american cheese, grilled on sourdough bread with french fries.

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$6.95

Penne pasta with a butter sauce.

Kids Steak Tips

$9.95

Wood grilled tenderloin tips and fries

Kids ChickenTenders

$8.95

Hand battered chicken tenders and fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$9.95

Child size chicken and waffles with real maple syrup

DESSERTS

Malasada Bread Pudding

$6.95

New York Cheesecake

$6.95

served with strawberry compote

Twinkamisu

Twinkamisu

$6.95

espresso soaked twinkies, mascarpone mousse, cocoa powder

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.95
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.95
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.95
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.95
Aquafina

Aquafina

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a New England style gastropub with an eclectic menu influenced by southern barbeque, Portuguese cuisine & local favorites. Many of our menu items are smoked, wood grilled or prepared on our rotisserie. We have 24 beers on draft (mostly craft), one cask, craft cocktails made with fresh juice, great wine selection if you don’t like beer! And we have one of the coolest atmospheres you’ll see in a Restaurant or Pub!

Website

Location

780 State Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747

Directions

Gallery
Cask & Pig image
Cask & Pig image
Cask & Pig image
Cask & Pig image

Similar restaurants in your area

DNB burgers
orange starNo Reviews
768 Purchase St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Union Flats Seafood Company - 37 Union St
orange starNo Reviews
37 Union St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Moby Dick Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 1,231
16 S Water St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Pub 6T5
orange starNo Reviews
736 Ashley Blvd New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Mikey B's
orange star4.2 • 629
989 Victoria Street New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Ice House Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
136 Huttleston Avenue Fairhaven, MA 02719
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Dartmouth
New Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston