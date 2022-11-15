- Home
Cask & Pig
780 State Road
Dartmouth, MA 02747
Popular Items
SOUPS
Cup Vavo's Kale Soup
Roasted chourico, potatoes, kale, beef/ckn broth, caramalized onions.
Bowl Vavo's Kale Soup
Roasted chourico, potatoes, kale, beef/ckn broth, caramalized onions.
Cup 4-Hour Chili
House ground brisket and sirloin, kidney beans, mixed with mirepoix and spices in a sweet and spicy combination
Bowl 4-Hour Chili
House ground brisket and sirloin, kidney beans, mixed with mirepoix and spices in a sweet and spicy combination
SALADS
Sm Cask & Pig Simple Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onions, shredded carrots, balsamic dressing
Lg Cask & Pig Simple Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onions, shredded carrots, balsamic dressing
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, croutons
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, croutons
Sm Chopped Salad
Romaine, eggs, bacon, roasted corn, cucumbers, bleu cheese, tomatoes, parmesan peppercorn dressing
Lg Chopped Salad
Romaine, eggs, bacon, roasted corn, cucumbers, bleu cheese, tomatoes, parmesan peppercorn dressing
Sm Autumn Salad
Mixed greens, roasted sweet potato, butternut squash, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette.
Lg Autumn Salad
Mixed greens, roasted sweet potato, butternut squash, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette.
APPETIZERS
Ahi Tuna
five spiced and sesame rubbed tuna seared rare, pickled onions, cucumber-wasabi slaw, crispy wontons, sweet soy.
Brisket Burnt Ends
Double smoked beef brisket, served with C&P BBQ sauce.
Deviled Eggs
maple glazed bacon, dijon & smoked paprika aioli, chives.
Fried Pickles
House pickled, pimienta moida aioli, honey mustard
Loaded Poutine
Hand-cut fries, mozzarella cheese curds, crumbled linguica, sunny side-up egg*, steak sauce
Pretzel Sticks
Baked, salted soft pretzel, cheese dipping sauce
Scallops & Brisket
Pan-seared scallops, bbq brisket burnt ends, sweet soy glaze, asian slaw
Sticky Ribs
Fried baby back ribs, sweet chili glaze, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds, asian slaw
TC Nachos TO GO
Cheddar cheese, black bean corn relish, cumin sour cream, Don't for to add Chili, Guacamole, Pulled pork, Crumbled chourico, BBQ brisket, or Fried chicken for an extra charge.
WINGS
SINGLE (6) Bone-In
Deep fried Bone-in chicken wings with your choice of one sauce. C&P BBQ, Pineapple Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)
SINGLE Tender (6)
Hand dipped and battered chicken breast tenders with your choice of one sauce. C&P BBQ,,Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)
BIG (12) Bone-In
Deep fried Bone-in chicken wings with your choice of two sauces. C&P BBQ, Pineapple Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)
BIG Tender (12)
Hand dipped and battered chicken breast tenders with your choice of two sauces. C&P BBQ,,Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)
WCKD BIG (18) Bone-In
Deep fried Bone-in chicken wings with your choice of three sauces. C&P BBQ, Pineapple Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)
WCKD BIG Tender (18)
Hand dipped and battered chicken breast tenders with your choice of three sauces. C&P BBQ, Pineapple Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Chile Sriracha, Secret Weapon Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Maple Buffalo, Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)
BURGERS
C & P Burger
Hand ground burger patty, fried egg, crumbled chouriço, american cheese, pimenta moida aioli, french fries
Classic Burger
Hand ground burger patty, american cheese, greens, tomatoes, red onion, pickles, mayo, french fries
Fancy Burger
Hand ground burger patty, bacon jam, smoked gouda, fried pickles, red onion, greens, sriracha mustard, french fries
Plain Burger
Hand ground burger patty, served with pickles & french fries.
SANDWICHES
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Smoked beef brisket, cheddar and american cheese, with C&P BBQ sauce
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Ale battered fillet of Haddock , Cole slaw, Sriracha aioli, and greens
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Vine ripe tomato, pickled red onion, microgreens, and smoked mustard aioli
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Vine ripe tomato, pickled red onion, microgreens, and smoked mustard aioli
Pulled Pork Sandwich
cole slaw, fried onion straws, pineapple chipotle BBQ sauce
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, aioli, pickles, cole slaw, buttered potato bun, french fries
PASTA
Mac'n Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, house blend cheese sauce, and seasoned bread crumbs Add puled pork or veggies $4, add buffalo chicken $5 and now Add Lobster meat.
Shrimp Mozambique
Suateed shrimp, zesty sazón sauce, garlic, onions, fresh linguine, and garlic bread
Autumn Risotto
Creamy Parmesan risotto, cremini mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, roasted carrots, pesto, roasted garlic and black pepper mascarpone.
Pumpkin Ravioli
Pumpkin & butternut squash stuffed pasta, apples, sage, asparagus, toasted hazelnuts, maple cream sauce.
THE PIT
Baby Back Ribs
Slow smoked baby back ribs with our special blend of spices and C&P BBQ sauce
BBQ Festa
Slow smoked ½ rack of baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and C&P BBQ sauce
Half Chicken
In house smoked rotisserie style BBQ chicken.
Pulled Pork Platter
A half pound of our 12-hour smoked pork butt, and C&P BBQ sauce.
Smoked Brisket
14 hour smoked beef brisket, C&P BBQ sauce, Choice of half or Full pound. (Choose of two sides)
CHICKEN & BEEF
Bourbon Tips
Wood-grilled, marinated tenderloin tips garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, with a bourbon glaze
Chicken & Waffles
Sea salt and butterscotch waffle, spicy dry rubbed fried chicken breasts, cinnamon butter, applejack spiked maple syrup.
Portuguese Sirloin
12 oz sirloin*, hand-cut fries, sunny side-up egg*, hot red peppers, steak sauce, Spanish rice
SEAFOOD
Crazy Good Scallops
Seared george’s bank scallops, parmesan risotto, cucumber salad, honey ginger wasabi, sweet soy glaze
Fish & Chips
Beer or dry battered fresh haddock, hand-cut fries, Cole slaw, sriracha tartar sauce
Fishermans Platter
Beer or dry battered fried haddock, scallops, shrimp, hand-cut fries, Cole slaw, sriracha tartar sauce
Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed shrimp, crumbled chouriço, onions, hot red peppers, smoked gouda grits
Stuffed Haddock
Fresh haddock, corn bread & chourico stuffing, sweet potato strings, maple bacon brussels sprouts, lemon aioli
Cranberry Salmon
Oven roasted salmon, sweet potato and butternut hash, grilled asparagus, cranberry-bourbon glaze.
SPECIALS
Smokehouse Meatballs
House ground brisket, ribeye & sirloin, sweet & sour BBQ sauce, smoked mozzarella & gouda, toasted baguette
Fried Cheese Curds
Panko crusted Wisconsin cheddar, house marinara sauce
Soba Noodle Salad
Sesame marinated soba, edamame, roasted corn, black beans, crushed wasabi peas, sweet soy
Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey, fontina cheese, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, grilled wheat berry bread, french fries
Sausage & Broccolini Ravioli
Sundried tomatoes, cannellini beans, parmesan & black pepper sauce, garlic bread
Ribeye Steak
12oz wood grilled ribeye, herbed garlic butter, roasted mushrooms, banana peppers, seasoned potato wedges
SIDES
Collard Greens
Extra Cornbread
3 pieces of our house made corn bread with cinnamon maple butter
SD 1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs
SD Asparagus
SD Baked Mac
SD Boston Baked Beans
SD Brisket Flats
SD Fries
SD Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
SD Garlic Bread
SD Garlic Mashed
SD Grits
SD Guacamole
SD Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts
SD Parmesan Risotto
SD Pulled Pork
SD Slaw
SD Sweet Mashed
SD Sweet Potato Fries
XT SD Queso
KIDS
Kids Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese with cheddar and american cheese, grilled on sourdough bread with french fries.
Kids Pasta w/ Butter
Penne pasta with a butter sauce.
Kids Steak Tips
Wood grilled tenderloin tips and fries
Kids ChickenTenders
Hand battered chicken tenders and fries.
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Chicken & Waffle
Child size chicken and waffles with real maple syrup
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are a New England style gastropub with an eclectic menu influenced by southern barbeque, Portuguese cuisine & local favorites. Many of our menu items are smoked, wood grilled or prepared on our rotisserie. We have 24 beers on draft (mostly craft), one cask, craft cocktails made with fresh juice, great wine selection if you don’t like beer! And we have one of the coolest atmospheres you’ll see in a Restaurant or Pub!
780 State Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747