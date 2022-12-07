Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cavanaugh's at Priest Lake

review star

No reviews yet

40 Vacation Court

Coolin, ID 83821

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Pizza Sticks
Fish & Chips
Veggie Bowl

STARTERS

Calamari

$17.00

Memphis Fried Pickles

$14.00

Potstickers

$14.00

Selkirk Nachos

$18.00

Happy Hour Friendship Pretzel

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

SALADS and SOUP

Simple Greens FULL

$11.00

Simple Greens HALF

$6.00

Hail Caesar Full

$12.00

Hail Caesar Half

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Cobb

$17.00

Soup du Jour Cup

$6.00

Soup du Jour Bowl

$9.00

Bowl Chili

$10.00

Cup Chili

$7.00

SANDWICHES

Big Eye

$19.00

Black & Blue Elk Burger

$21.00

Hickory Burger

$17.00

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Old Fashioned Burger

$15.00

Prime Rib Sliders

$19.00

Spicy Adobo Orange Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

PIZZA STICKS

Meatlover's Sticks Full

$18.00

Meatlovers Half Order

$12.00

Pizza Sticks Full

$16.00

Pizza Sticks Half Order

$10.00

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Priest Lake Pasta

$23.00

Encrusted Ahi

$30.00

Sushi Bowl

$21.00

Veggie Bowl

$16.00

12 oz. Rib Eye

$33.00

Chicken Strips

$15.00

1\2 Rack Ribs

$28.00

Prime Rib Dinner

$28.00

Beef Stroganoff

$20.00

KIDS

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pizza Sticks

$10.00

Oktoberfest Drinks

Gluhwien

$8.00

Das Boot Dom

$20.00

Das Boot Micro

$26.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bavarian Coffee

$7.00

Apfelschorle

$4.00

Lemon Spezi

$4.00

Radler Beer

$6.00

Stein domestic

$10.00

Stein microbrew

$14.00

Oktoberfest Food

Oktoberfest Buffet (one pass)

$25.00

Oktoberfest (2nd pass)

$7.00

Oktoberfest Pretzels

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandy beach, sunset views, delicious food and Moments Created Daily!

Website

Location

40 Vacation Court, Coolin, ID 83821

Directions

Gallery
Cavanaugh's at Priest Lake image
Cavanaugh's at Priest Lake image

Similar restaurants in your area

Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95
orange starNo Reviews
477100 US-95 Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay
orange star4.0 • 149
477272 Hwy 95 Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
orange starNo Reviews
477227 Highway US-95 N Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Simply Pho - 476534 Hwy 95 Ste B
orange starNo Reviews
476534 Hwy 95 Ste B Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Babs' Pizzeria - 1319 hwy 2
orange starNo Reviews
1319 US Route 2 Sandpoint, ID 83864
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
324 W. 4th St. Newport, WA 99156
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Coolin
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston