Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ 477227 Highway US-95 N

No reviews yet

477227 Highway US-95 N

Ponderay, ID 83852

Farmhouse Cheeseburger
Smoked Brisket
Smoked Chicken

Drinks

Apple Cider

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Barqs

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fuze Tea

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Tractor Rotating

$4.00

Virgil's black cherry

$3.00

Virgil's cream soda

$3.00

Virgil's orange cream

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

SF Redbull

$3.00

Chocloate Milk

$3.00

Canned Sodas

$1.00

Water

12 OZ BBQ Sauce

Bottle Huck

$6.00

Bottle Jalapeno

$6.00

Bottle House

$6.00

Vandal Sauce

Red

$6.00

Adult T-Shirt

Adult T

$18.00

Hat

Farmhouse Hat

$25.00

S-L

BBQ

Smoked Brisket

$18.00

Smoked Turkey

$15.00

Smoked Chicken

$15.00

Chopped Pork Dinner

$15.00

Three Meat Sampler

$30.00

Half Rack Pork Ribs

$22.00

Full Rack Pork Ribs

$30.00

Burgers

Farmhouse Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Blackbean Veggie Burger

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Seasonal Salad

$10.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Seasonal Salad

$5.00

Snacks from the Cantina

Pork Carnitas

$5.00+

Birria Beef Tacos

$5.00+

Nachos

$11.00

Favorites

Brisket Fries

$14.00

Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$16.00

Sweets

Cheesecake

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Shakes and Floats

Vanilla Shake

$5.00+

Chocolate Malt

$5.00+

Huckleberry Shake

$5.00+

Cookies n Cream Shake

$5.00+

Marionberry "Spritz"

$5.00+

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

$5.00+

Orange Creamsicle Float

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Double Vanilla Float

$7.00

Black Cherry Float

$7.00

Marionberry "Spritzer" Float

$7.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Fries

$4.00+

Tots

$4.00+

Baked Beans

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Farmhouse Burgers, BBQ & Events is a restaurant melding southern BBQ into North Idaho flavors. All of our foods and drinks are created by passionate chefs! We’re all about delicious local meats smoked for days and house-made sauces!

477227 Highway US-95 N, Ponderay, ID 83852

