Chapel + Main 83 Main St

502 Reviews

$$

83 Main St

Dover, NH 03820

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
6pc Chicken Nugget
Meatloaf Sandwich

Snacks

Smoked Trout Spread

$8.00

Dill. Lemon. Horseradish. Parsley. Toast.

6pc Chicken Nugget

$9.00

Spicy BBQ, Sweet n Sour, or Ranch.

Regular Sloppy Fries

$14.00

Queso Blanco. Sloppy Joe. Pickled Jalapeno. Green Onion.

Half Sloppy Fries

$9.00

Corn Doggies

$12.00

Spicy Ketchup. Spicy Mustard.

Street Corn Mac 'N' Cheese

$12.00

Jalapeno. Lime. Crema. Cotija.

French Fries

$6.00

Hand-Cut Daily.

Soup+Salad

Ritz cracker crumb.

Cream of Broccoli Soup

$9.00

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Ritz cracker crumb

Radicchio Salad

$10.00

Cranberry. Pear. Roasted Ginger Vinaigrette.

Beet Salad

$11.00

Baby Spinach. Apricot. Goat Cheese. Pistachio. White Balsamic-Apricot Vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Korean Chili Sauce. Garlic. Scallion. Sesame Seed. Mayo. Brioche Bun.

KF Tofu Sandwich

$14.00

Korean Chili Sauce. Garlic. Scallion. Sesame Seed. Vegan Mayo. Sesame Bun.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Beef+Mushroom Meatloaf. Pickled Jalapenos. American Cheese. Crispy Shallots. Spicy BBQ. Sesame Bun.

C+M Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Roasted Tomato. Arugula. Pesto. Ciabatta. Tomato Soup, Fries or Greens..

Mains

Pork Cutlet

$22.00

Kale. Roast Apple. Cheddar. Apple-Dijon Vinaigrette.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Line-Caught local Haddock. Beer Batter. Coleslaw. Hand-cut French Fries. Tartar Sauce.

Pork Ragout

$24.00

Orecchiette. Marinara. Ricotta. Gremolatta.

Seared Scallops

$28.00

Cauliflower Risotto. Shallot. Bacon.

Smaller Appetites

Plain Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$8.00

4pc Chicken Nugget w/ Fries

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side Ciabatta

$3.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Greens

$4.00

Something Sweet

Parsnip Cake

$9.00

Pecans. Cream Cheese Frosting.

Brown Butter Brownie

$9.00

Salted Caramel. Whipped Cream.

Coconut Cream Pie

$9.00

Chocolate Macaroon Crust. Almond Coconut Bark. Whipped Cream.

Retail Cans

Daydream 4pk

$16.00

Daydream Single

$4.00

Yodelstorm 4pk

$16.00

Yodelstorm Single

$4.00

Cosmic Heart Brown 4pk

$16.00

Cosmic Heart Single

$4.00

Dolce Vita 4pk

$16.00

Dolce Vita Single

$4.00

Karaoke King 4pk

$16.00

Karaoke Single

$4.00

Dragon 4pk

$16.00

Dragon Single

$4.00

Lost Coin 4pk

$16.00

Lost Coin Single

$4.00

Amy's Pale Ale 4pk

$16.00

Amy's Pale Ale Single

$4.00

Lazy One's 4pk

$16.00

Lazy One's Single

$4.00

Half Stack 4pk

$16.00

Half Stack Single

$4.00

Ponyhof Pils 4pk

$16.00

Ponyhof Pilsner Single

$4.00Out of stock

Case

$84.00

Merchandise

Logo Sticker

Logo Sticker

$1.00
C+M Hat

C+M Hat

$20.00
C+M Baseball Cap

C+M Baseball Cap

$20.00
Blue C+M Cat Tee, Unisex

Blue C+M Cat Tee, Unisex

$20.00
Mustard C+M Cat Tee, Unisex

Mustard C+M Cat Tee, Unisex

$20.00
Grey C+M Cat Tee, Unisex

Grey C+M Cat Tee, Unisex

$20.00
Green C+M Cat Tee, Unisex

Green C+M Cat Tee, Unisex

$20.00
C+M Alone Tee, Unisex

C+M Alone Tee, Unisex

$20.00
C+M Cat Tee, Ladies

C+M Cat Tee, Ladies

$20.00
C+M Alone Zip Hoodie

C+M Alone Zip Hoodie

$50.00
C+M Pullover Hoodie

C+M Pullover Hoodie

$40.00
C+M Round Logo Tee, Unisex

C+M Round Logo Tee, Unisex

$20.00
C+M Mug

C+M Mug

$28.00
Shaker Pint

Shaker Pint

$5.00
Willi Betcher

Willi Betcher

$7.00

5yr White Tiger Tee

$20.00

5yr Pink Tiger Tee

$20.00

5yr Black Tiger Tee

$20.00

5yr Trucker Hat

$20.00

Chapel+Main Mug Club - Q4 Prorated

$60.00
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant and Brewery

Website

Location

83 Main St, Dover, NH 03820

Directions

Chapel + Main image
Chapel + Main image

