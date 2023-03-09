Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gallivant Global Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

442 Central Ave

Dover, NH 03820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Brunch

Main

Shakshouka

$16.00

A spiced tomato stew with eggs, topped with herb oil drizzle, tahini crema, and feta cheese. Served with Naan Toast

Tiramisu French Toast

$15.00

French toast soaked in an Allen's Coffee Brandy custard, layered with sweetened mascarpone, and topped with coco powder, powdered sugar

Crazy Burger aka Loco Moco

$17.00

Our take on a Hawaiian favorite. Seasoned beef patty, savory mushroom gravy, sunny up egg, on a bed of crispy rice, garnished with tempura kimchi

Breakfast Torta

$13.00

Spicy chorizo, refried black beans, pickled fresnos, queso fresco, and an egg your way, on a fresh roll

Breakfast Bao

$12.00

Crispy pork belly, Japanese omelet ribbons, wasabi pickles, topped with Sriracha and Japanese mayo

Food Truck Shrimp (and Grits)

$18.00

Lemon garlic shrimp, herb oil, tahini aioli, crispy ham, on heirloom corn grits

Spanish Benedict

$16.00

poached egg, olive tapenade hollandaise, crispy serrano ham, herb oil, harissa, on grilled olive bread

Plantain and Carnitas Hash

$16.00

a mix of sweet and crispy plantains with pork carnitas, black beans, pickled fresno chilis and herb oil drizzle

Bubble Waffle

$16.00

Hong Kong style waffle topped with a rotating mix of syrups and fruits

Shareables

Halloumi Fries

$12.00

Fresh crispy cheese sticks drizzled with herb oil and served with hot honey dipping sauce

Blistered Shishitos

$11.00

fresh grilled, mostly mild peppers, served with tahini cream dipping sauce and grilled lemon

Curry Tots with Date Ketchup

$9.00

crispy potato puffs, tossed in curry seasoning, served with house made date ketchup

Chili Lime Tostones

$9.00

crispy green plantains tossed in chili lime seasoning and salsa rosada dipping sauce

Pork Belly Bites

$11.00

Crispy pork belly bites served with a sticky sweet and sour sauce

Sweets

Baby Banana Lumpia with Miso Caramel

$10.00

Indonesian inspired banana spring rolls with miso caramel dipping sauce

Donut of the Week

$5.00

Fruit and Honey Bruschetta

$10.00

Guava and Cheese Empanada

$10.00

Salad

Citrus and Fennel Salad

$9.00

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$9.00

Specials

Breakfast Nachos

$16.00

Red Bean Donut

$6.00

Kids Menu

Sprinkle Toast

$6.00

buttered brioche toast topped with Dutch sprinkles (Hagelslag). A favorite breakfast of kids in the Netherlands!

Keiki Plate Breakfast

$9.00

Inspired by a traditional Hawaiian Plate Lunch. Scrambled egg, a scoop of steamed rice, and a side of "ham fries"

Kids Bubble Waffle

$8.00

a small version of our full-sized bubble waffle

Mexican Grilled Cheese

$7.00

aka a cheese quesadilla served with a side of refried black beans

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a Globally Inspired Brunch restaurant, providing beautiful food and beverages in an environment that celebrates all humans.

Website

Location

442 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

603 Bar and Lounge Dover - 368 Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
368 Central Avenue Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Garrison City Beerworks
orange starNo Reviews
455 Central Avenue Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
The Farm Bar & Grille - Dover
orange starNo Reviews
25a Portland Ave Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Dover)
orange starNo Reviews
8 Pierce Street Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (DOVER)
orange starNo Reviews
8 Pierce Street Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
orange star4.7 • 502
83 Main St Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dover

Blue Latitudes - Blue Latitudes
orange star4.2 • 829
431 Central Ave Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Ember Wood Fired Grill
orange star4.9 • 778
1 Orchard St Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Stalk
orange star5.0 • 634
286 Central Ave Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
orange star4.7 • 502
83 Main St Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dover
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
No reviews yet
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston