Chesapeake Inn Restaurant Chesapeake Inn

605 2nd Street

Chesapeake City, MD 21915

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
A place for everyone. A multi level venue with fine dining and ballroom on 2nd floor. Hosts special events, weddings and more. The casual Deck area offers pub fare, 60 slip marina & outdoor tiki bar on the waterfront with live entertainment 7 days/week in the summer!

605 2nd Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915

