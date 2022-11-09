Restaurant header imageView gallery

Autumn Arch Beer Project

review star

No reviews yet

810 Pencader Dr

Newark, DE 19702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Social Hour
Ancient Light
Ale Mary Pale Ale

On Tap

Arch Lite

$11.50+

A crisp & lean lager for the sophisticated craft beer enthusiast. Defined by a dry and uncomplicated smoothness. 4.6% ABV

Bagpipe Dreams

$12.50+

Lovely notes of soft dough, dried peach, and golden raisins combine within an easy drinking scottish style light ale. 3.5% ABV

Confection Connection

$2.50+

Where twix meets beer. Brewed with a dark brown sugar and candi syrup, and conditioned on shortbread, roasted cashews, and dates. This rich stout pours thick with strong notes of carmel & silky chocolate. 6.2% ABV

DDH Rad Hangs

$2.50+

Leveling up a mild red IPA with some irresponsible dry hopping. A blend of pine needles and a medley of west coast hops (Strata, Cascade and Chinook). 5.8% ABV

Hobo Museum

$18.50+

From the cellar, 4 months of barrel conditioning brings forth a medley of flavors in a big, complex Belgian ale. Red wine, dark bread, banana, dates, and classic Belgian spice. Ends with a lingering boozy finish. 10.7% ABV

Pink Prowess

$12.50+

This Cherry Raspberry Kolsch brings the color to October while supporting Breast Cancer Awareness. This simple kolsch recipe was irresponsibly dosed with cherries and raspberries. Pink Prowess pours a deep fuchsia and is layered with jamminess and a subtle tartness. 20% of proceeds with go to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. 4.2% ABV

Is This Seat Taken?

$18.50+

6 months on a bourbon barrel and another 12 months of aging since then. Sweet and subtle orange aroma mixes with a hint of bourbon in this huge barleywine. Rife with flavors of caramel and toffee, Is This Seat Taken blends a big autumn beer with a whiskey cocktail and no apologies. 12.5% ABV

Negative Split

$2.50+

*NEW* Crisp as autumn leaves on a chilly morning. This Pale Boch features boastful notes of bready croutons mingles with the mildness of Noble hops in this golden lager. 7.3% ABV

Recline Design

$15.00+

The big lager makes a rare appearance. This golden-hued pilsner heavily layers the grassy & floral elements alongside a strong alcohol warmth. Clean and dry finish with a slight nuance of orange peel. 8.7% ABV

Sans Pumpkin

$13.50+

Fall isn’t complete without a pumpkin-inspired beer. We brewed a dark porter to capture the pumpkin spice essence commonly found in pies and lattes. Although this beer tastes like a pumpkin pie, no pumpkins were harmed in the making of this beer; we saved those for actual pie! 7% ABV

Straw-megranate

$16.00+

The debut of our red sours offers a tingle of tartness that mingles with nuanced barnyard funk, fruit leather, and jam soaked bread notes.

Table Juicy

$2.50+

Crisp, light and refreshing, fluffy cereal like notes round the body out with soft piney, tropical, and citrus notes carrying it all home. 4.5% ABV

Yeast vs West

$2.50+

This IPA features candied tangerine and grapefruit mingle together with resinous pine needles. Fermented with Kveik yeast at a blazing hot 95F for an edge of interesting-ness which leaves a dry yet fruity ale. 7% ABV

Cans

Ale Mary Pale Ale

Ale Mary Pale Ale

$18.00+

When hope hangs by a thread and there’s still a chance for glory. However remote, however unlikely, send up a prayer and heave the ball. Ale Mary goes deep with low notes of soft creamy orange, a nuanced dusting of coconut, and a pillowy pine finish with just enough bitterness to enjoy the game. 4.5% ABV

Arrows of Light Hazy IPA

Arrows of Light Hazy IPA

$19.00+

A 70s retro IPA with tendency to burst forth with sassy notes of pear and stone fruit. Like a diva at the roller rink, Arrows of Light delivers an unnaturally smooth body compounded with thick haziness and an “I got this” attitude. Bitterness is left alone at the snack bar...as it should be. 6% ABV

d'Wiesn Festbier

d'Wiesn Festbier

$18.00+

Celebrate Oktoberfest with our festbier, which technically is a marzen, as all respectable festbiers should be. Superbly smooth honey and biscuits around the edges, with a subtle yet sweet lingering floral finish. 5.8% ABV

Bottles

Ancient Light

Ancient Light

$19.00

Effervescent tartness clothed in dark hues of musky grapes and warm tea biscuits. This farmhouse sour stands on its own with no adjuncts - just the characteristic Autumn Arch funkiness mingling with some low intensity tobacco notes. 7% ABV

Hundred Spokes

Hundred Spokes

$18.00

A delicate blend of saison and gose fermented and aged in tequila barrels for 18 months, then doused with copious lime peels and a generous dash of sea salt. A subtle aroma of gold tequila and citrus rinds blends with a clean boozy flavor reminiscent of salted rims and taco nights at your favorite cantina. 9% ABV (500 mL)

Social Hour

Social Hour

$19.00

A heavy-handed addition of marshmallows and graham crackers yields nuanced complexity to this intensely rich, no-nonsense imperial stout. Thick layers of roasted malt and chocolate compliment the steep alcohol component. 12.5% ABV

Other

Craft Root Beer

$7.25+

Merchandise

Wilderness Trucker Hat

Wilderness Trucker Hat

$15.00
Leather Patch Trucker Hat

Leather Patch Trucker Hat

$15.00
Sour Beer Glass

Sour Beer Glass

$10.00

42.5 cl Rastal

BruMate Hopsulator TRiO

BruMate Hopsulator TRiO

$28.00
Beer Can Dog Toy

Beer Can Dog Toy

$13.00
Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Autumn Arch Beer Project is a local small batch, experimental brewery specializing in deep flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. With a fervent attention to fundamental brewing principles, a respect for traditional styles, and an entrepreneurial spirit, Autumn Arch produces ales, lagers, and sour beers of the highest character. Our brewery and family-friendly tasting room share the same space, placing you, the beer drinker, in close proximity to the beer brewing process.

Website

Location

810 Pencader Dr, Newark, DE 19702

Directions

Gallery
Autumn Arch Beer Project image
Autumn Arch Beer Project image
Autumn Arch Beer Project image
Autumn Arch Beer Project image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Casa Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
120 Four Seasons Parkway Newark, DE 19702
View restaurantnext
Tonic Bar and Grille - Recreational Events
orange starNo Reviews
6 Shea Way Newark, DE 19713
View restaurantnext
Olive Tree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,263
13 Chestnut Hill Plz Newark, DE 19713
View restaurantnext
Jamaican food prepared with you in mind, Island taste at its best.
orange starNo Reviews
1643 Pulaski Highway Bear, DE 19701
View restaurantnext
Bing's Bake & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
57 South Main Street Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
Freddy's Wings & Wraps
orange star4.3 • 4,132
174 E Main St Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newark

Freddy's Wings & Wraps
orange star4.3 • 4,132
174 E Main St Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
Olive Tree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,263
13 Chestnut Hill Plz Newark, DE 19713
View restaurantnext
Midnight Oil Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 478
674 Pencader Drive Newark, DE 19702
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 129 E Main St
orange star4.8 • 254
129 E Main St Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Newark
orange star4.3 • 148
58 E Main St Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newark
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
North East
review star
No reviews yet
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Port Deposit
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston