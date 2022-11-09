Autumn Arch Beer Project
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Autumn Arch Beer Project is a local small batch, experimental brewery specializing in deep flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. With a fervent attention to fundamental brewing principles, a respect for traditional styles, and an entrepreneurial spirit, Autumn Arch produces ales, lagers, and sour beers of the highest character. Our brewery and family-friendly tasting room share the same space, placing you, the beer drinker, in close proximity to the beer brewing process.
Location
810 Pencader Dr, Newark, DE 19702
