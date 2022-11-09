Autumn Arch Beer Project

Arrows of Light Hazy IPA

$19.00 +

A 70s retro IPA with tendency to burst forth with sassy notes of pear and stone fruit. Like a diva at the roller rink, Arrows of Light delivers an unnaturally smooth body compounded with thick haziness and an “I got this” attitude. Bitterness is left alone at the snack bar...as it should be. 6% ABV