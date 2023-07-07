  • Home
A map showing the location of Dimple's Philly Cheese Steaks, LLC 131 S Main St. North East Maryland 21901

Dimple's Philly Cheese Steaks, LLC 131 S Main St. North East Maryland 21901

No reviews yet

131 South Main Street

North East, MD 21901

Drinks

Pepsi Co

Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Orange Crush

$2.49

Grape Crush

$2.49

Aquafina Water

$2.49

RockStar

$2.99

RockStar Fruit Punch

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Coca Cola

Coco Cola

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Dasani

$2.59

Fanta

$2.59

Gold Peak

$2.59

Monster

$3.00

Candy

Mars Candy

Straburst

$1.59

Milky Way

$1.59

Twix

$1.59

Crunch

$1.59

Butterfinger

$1.59

M&Ms

$1.59

Snicker

$1.59

Double Mint

$1.59

Juicy Fruit

$1.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All things Philly!

Location

131 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

