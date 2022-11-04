Jamaican food prepared with you in mind, Island taste at its best.
No reviews yet
1643 Pulaski Highway
Salem Shopping center, corner of Salem church Rd and route 40
Bear, DE 19701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lunch & Dinner (Oxtail, Fish, Chicken, Goat etc)
Brownstew Chicken Platter
Legs and thigh, cooked in brownstew sauce includes bell peppers, carrots, Irish pantoates served with rice & beans and two additional sides.
Curry chicken Platter
Jerk Chicken Platter
Leg and Thigh seasoned with Jamaican herbs and spices smothered in our own special homemade Jerk sauce.
Fish and Bammy (One size ) Large Fish
Large fish steamed, brown stewed, or escovitch with bell peppers, carrots cooked in a sauce or fried. One whole bammy, fried with Escovitch and Brownstew or steamed with your steamed fish.
Curry Goat Platter
Fried Chicken (Requires 20mins One size )
Large Oxtail Platter
Large platter 20 Ounces of oxtail served with rice and two additional sides.
Pepper Steak Platter
Pork Stew / Jerk Platter ( Avaialble Thursdays to Saturdays Only)
Red Snapper Platter
Shrimp Platter (One size )
Sweet n Sour Chicken Platter (Requires 15-20 mins)
Chicken breast cut in cubes fried tender and marinate in sweet n sour sauce along with pineapple, red and green bell peppers and carrots. Served with choice of rice and two additional sides.
Wings Platter ( One size)
3 Jumbo whole wings served with choice of rice, and two additional sides
Mini Brownstew chicken platter
Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side
Mini Jerk Chicken Platter
Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side
Mini Curry Chicken Platter
Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side
Pigstail & Stewpeas (Only Fridays & Saturdays )
Cured pigtail cooked with red beans, served with white rice preferably and two additional sides with 6 sides to choose from to include additional rice and Callaloo /Collard greens on Saturdays.
Red snapper Fishbowl (Requires 30 Minutes)
Extra-large whole fish, steamed with ockro, Corn, pumpkin, carrots, bell peppers onion with sauce and spice level to your desire.
Red snapper Fish Create your own platter (Requires 20 Minutes) large Fish
Create your own Red Snapper platter, choose from 3 preparation styles and additional sides. Large Red snapper prepared as you desire.
Veggie Platter
Veggie platter includes rice of your choice, and 2 sides with choice of gravy. Place gravy request in special request section on your order.
Red Snapper fish & Festivals (Requires 20 minutes)
Large Reds Snapper Escovitch with fried festival (4 festivals)
Salmon Fish Large Platter (Prepared to order 20 Minutes)
12 Ounces of Salmon jerked or Escovitch, served with a choice of rice or Roti and two additional sides.
Deserts
Round Spice Bun
Square Spice Bun
Jamaican Cheese
St. Mary Banana Chips
Excelsior Water crackers
Shirley Biscuit
Royal Caribbean Bulla cake
Golden krust Bulla Cake
Jamaican Fruit Cake
Cocoa Bread
Royal Caribbean 28 0Z bread
Jamaica Choice Classic Crackers 300 grams
National Cream Crackers 225 G
Royal Caribbean 4O Oz HardDough Bread
Time & Patience Single Bulla Cake
Coconut Drops
Grace Sweet Plantain Chips 2.5 OZ
Royal Caribbean 44 OZ Hardough Bread
Gloden Krust Rock Cake 5OZ
Individual sides for sale
Side of Sweet Yams
Side of Cabbage
Side of Plantain
Side of Macaroni & Cheese
Side Order of Rice
Single Roti
Side order of roasted fried Breadfruit (3 slices )
Roasted fried breadfruit 3 slices or equivalent
Side Order of Fried Festival (3)
Side Order Of Fried Dumplings
Juices
12 OZ Can Soda
Arizona Can
Arizona All Natural Juice 20oz
Arizona Iced Tea 16oz
Big Bamboo Irish Moss
Cranberry Water
Fanta Bottle Soda 20 oz
Sunkist Bottle Orange
Goya Malt
Brazilian 1 Liter Coconut Water
Coconut water from Brazil
Grace 1 Liter Tropical Rhyyhm
Grace Can Coconut Water
Imported Jamaican Coconut water
Grace Box Peanut punch
Homemade Carrot
Homemade Sorrel
Jamaican Supligen
Jamaican Ting
Bottled Water
Snapple Tea
Bai Antioxidant Infusion 18 OZ
Naturally flavored juice with 1gram of sugar, and no artificial sweetener
Gatorade
V8 Splash Juice
Veggie Terry Natural Juices
Welch Juices
Hint Flavored Water
o Calories flavored water
Nantucket
RedBull
Aloe Vera Juice
Aloe Vera Juice 1.5 Liter
Regular Bottle Pepsi 20 OZ
Diet Bottle Pepsi 20 OZ
2 Liter Jamaican soda
Baba Roots
Natural Jamaican herb packed with vitamins and minerals for renewed energy
Jamaican Supligen 1 Litre
Nestle Peanut Punch 1 Litre
Roze Mar Soursop Juice 16.9 FL OZ
Natural pure soursop, packed with multiple sources of nutrients.
True Juice 1 Liter Orange Pineapple
True Juice 1 Liter June Plum
Grace Kennedy 1 Liter Coconut Water
Jamaican coconut water from Grace Kennedy, a pioneer in food processing in Jamaica
Gold Peak Tea
Honest Kids
Organic kids natural juice , no added sugar and only 35 Calories
Lipton Tea
Tropicana
Snapple Juice
Vitamin Water
Little Hugs
2 Liter Ice Tea
La Fe 1 Liter Juice
Juice made from concentrate with only 130 Calories
Mounsier Papa Guava Nectar
2 Liter Jamaican Ting
1 Liter Iberia Natural Juice
True Juice 1 Liter Guava Pineapple
True Juice 1 Liter Fruit Punch
Side Order of Meats
Side Order Brownstew Chicken
Side Order Jerk Chicken
Side Order Curry chicken
Side Order Oxtail
Side Order Curry Goat
Side Order Shrimp
13 Jumbo shrimp cooked in jerk or curry sauce with bell peppers and carrots.
Side Order Pepper Steaks
Chunks of beef cooked with Irish potatoes, carrots along with red and green bell peppers .
Side Order Pork Jerk / Stew (Thursdays to Saturdays)
Side Order Liver (Only on Saturdays )
Side Order of Codfish/Salt Fish
Side Order Sweet n Sour Chicken (Requires 20 minutes )
Chicken breast is tenderly fried and smothered in sweet n sour sauce to include bell peppers, carrots, pineapple, and sweet and sour sauce. (COOKED TO ORDER 20 MINUTES)
Side Order Cowfeet( Thursdays thru Saturdays )
Side order of pigstail & stew peas (Fridays & Saturdays ONLY)
Soup
York Castle Jamaican Ice Cream
Whole chicken wings
Jamaican Tastee Cheese 1 KG
Jamaican Tastee Cheese 500g Whole tin
Jamaican Mountain Peak Instant Coffee
Pocasville NONI Juice
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Prepared and serves Jamaican food.
1643 Pulaski Highway, Salem Shopping center, corner of Salem church Rd and route 40, Bear, DE 19701