  • Jamaican food prepared with you in mind, Island taste at its best.
Jamaican food prepared with you in mind, Island taste at its best.

No reviews yet

1643 Pulaski Highway

Salem Shopping center, corner of Salem church Rd and route 40

Bear, DE 19701

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Platter
Large Oxtail Platter
Curry chicken Platter

Lunch & Dinner (Oxtail, Fish, Chicken, Goat etc)

Brownstew Chicken Platter

Brownstew Chicken Platter

$12.50+

Legs and thigh, cooked in brownstew sauce includes bell peppers, carrots, Irish pantoates served with rice & beans and two additional sides.

Curry chicken Platter

Curry chicken Platter

$12.50+
Jerk Chicken Platter

Jerk Chicken Platter

$12.50+

Leg and Thigh seasoned with Jamaican herbs and spices smothered in our own special homemade Jerk sauce.

Fish and Bammy (One size ) Large Fish

Fish and Bammy (One size ) Large Fish

$24.75

Large fish steamed, brown stewed, or escovitch with bell peppers, carrots cooked in a sauce or fried. One whole bammy, fried with Escovitch and Brownstew or steamed with your steamed fish.

Curry Goat Platter

Curry Goat Platter

$16.50+

Fried Chicken (Requires 20mins One size )

$15.50
Large Oxtail Platter

Large Oxtail Platter

$25.75

Large platter 20 Ounces of oxtail served with rice and two additional sides.

Pepper Steak Platter

Pepper Steak Platter

$15.50+

Pork Stew / Jerk Platter ( Avaialble Thursdays to Saturdays Only)

$13.50+
Red Snapper Platter

Red Snapper Platter

$24.75+
Shrimp Platter (One size )

Shrimp Platter (One size )

$21.00
Sweet n Sour Chicken Platter (Requires 15-20 mins)

Sweet n Sour Chicken Platter (Requires 15-20 mins)

$17.50

Chicken breast cut in cubes fried tender and marinate in sweet n sour sauce along with pineapple, red and green bell peppers and carrots. Served with choice of rice and two additional sides.

Wings Platter ( One size)

$17.50

3 Jumbo whole wings served with choice of rice, and two additional sides

Mini Brownstew chicken platter

$10.50

Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side

Mini Jerk Chicken Platter

$10.50

Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side

Mini Curry Chicken Platter

$10.50

Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side

Pigstail & Stewpeas (Only Fridays & Saturdays )

$16.50+

Cured pigtail cooked with red beans, served with white rice preferably and two additional sides with 6 sides to choose from to include additional rice and Callaloo /Collard greens on Saturdays.

Red snapper Fishbowl (Requires 30 Minutes)

Red snapper Fishbowl (Requires 30 Minutes)

$25.00

Extra-large whole fish, steamed with ockro, Corn, pumpkin, carrots, bell peppers onion with sauce and spice level to your desire.

Red snapper Fish Create your own platter (Requires 20 Minutes) large Fish

Red snapper Fish Create your own platter (Requires 20 Minutes) large Fish

$25.00

Create your own Red Snapper platter, choose from 3 preparation styles and additional sides. Large Red snapper prepared as you desire.

Veggie Platter

Veggie Platter

$10.75+

Veggie platter includes rice of your choice, and 2 sides with choice of gravy. Place gravy request in special request section on your order.

Red Snapper fish & Festivals (Requires 20 minutes)

$25.00

Large Reds Snapper Escovitch with fried festival (4 festivals)

Salmon Fish Large Platter (Prepared to order 20 Minutes)

$29.75

12 Ounces of Salmon jerked or Escovitch, served with a choice of rice or Roti and two additional sides.

Deserts

Round Spice Bun

$3.75

Square Spice Bun

$6.75

Jamaican Cheese

$2.75

St. Mary Banana Chips

$2.75

Excelsior Water crackers

$5.50

Shirley Biscuit

$2.00

Royal Caribbean Bulla cake

$7.00

Golden krust Bulla Cake

$6.00

Jamaican Fruit Cake

$5.50

Cocoa Bread

$2.75

Royal Caribbean 28 0Z bread

$7.75

Jamaica Choice Classic Crackers 300 grams

$3.50

National Cream Crackers 225 G

$3.50

Royal Caribbean 4O Oz HardDough Bread

$8.75

Time & Patience Single Bulla Cake

$2.00

Coconut Drops

$4.00

Grace Sweet Plantain Chips 2.5 OZ

$3.00

Royal Caribbean 44 OZ Hardough Bread

$9.50

Gloden Krust Rock Cake 5OZ

$3.50

Individual sides for sale

Side of Sweet Yams

$5.00

Side of Cabbage

$5.60

Side of Plantain

$5.50

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$6.25

Side Order of Rice

$5.50

Single Roti

$5.50
Side order of roasted fried Breadfruit (3 slices )

Side order of roasted fried Breadfruit (3 slices )

$6.00

Roasted fried breadfruit 3 slices or equivalent

Side Order of Fried Festival (3)

Side Order of Fried Festival (3)

$6.00

Side Order Of Fried Dumplings

$3.00

Juices

12 OZ Can Soda

12 OZ Can Soda

$1.00
Arizona Can

Arizona Can

$1.50
Arizona All Natural Juice 20oz

Arizona All Natural Juice 20oz

$1.75

Arizona Iced Tea 16oz

$1.50
Big Bamboo Irish Moss

Big Bamboo Irish Moss

$3.25
Cranberry Water

Cranberry Water

$2.25
Fanta Bottle Soda 20 oz

Fanta Bottle Soda 20 oz

$2.25

Sunkist Bottle Orange

$2.25
Goya Malt

Goya Malt

$2.75
Brazilian 1 Liter Coconut Water

Brazilian 1 Liter Coconut Water

$6.00

Coconut water from Brazil

Grace 1 Liter Tropical Rhyyhm

Grace 1 Liter Tropical Rhyyhm

$6.00
Grace Can Coconut Water

Grace Can Coconut Water

$3.75

Imported Jamaican Coconut water

Grace Box Peanut punch

Grace Box Peanut punch

$2.75
Homemade Carrot

Homemade Carrot

$4.50
Homemade Sorrel

Homemade Sorrel

$5.50
Jamaican Supligen

Jamaican Supligen

$3.25
Jamaican Ting

Jamaican Ting

$2.85

Bottled Water

Snapple Tea

Snapple Tea

$2.10
Bai Antioxidant Infusion 18 OZ

Bai Antioxidant Infusion 18 OZ

$2.25

Naturally flavored juice with 1gram of sugar, and no artificial sweetener

Gatorade

$2.00

V8 Splash Juice

$2.00
Veggie Terry Natural Juices

Veggie Terry Natural Juices

$4.25
Welch Juices

Welch Juices

$2.10
Hint Flavored Water

Hint Flavored Water

$1.75

o Calories flavored water

Nantucket

Nantucket

$2.00
RedBull

RedBull

$3.50
Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe Vera Juice

$2.25
Aloe Vera Juice 1.5 Liter

Aloe Vera Juice 1.5 Liter

$5.00
Regular Bottle Pepsi 20 OZ

Regular Bottle Pepsi 20 OZ

$2.25
Diet Bottle Pepsi 20 OZ

Diet Bottle Pepsi 20 OZ

$2.25

2 Liter Jamaican soda

$4.00
Baba Roots

Baba Roots

$4.50

Natural Jamaican herb packed with vitamins and minerals for renewed energy

Jamaican Supligen 1 Litre

Jamaican Supligen 1 Litre

$6.50
Nestle Peanut Punch 1 Litre

Nestle Peanut Punch 1 Litre

$6.50
Roze Mar Soursop Juice 16.9 FL OZ

Roze Mar Soursop Juice 16.9 FL OZ

$5.50

Natural pure soursop, packed with multiple sources of nutrients.

True Juice 1 Liter Orange Pineapple

True Juice 1 Liter Orange Pineapple

$6.00
True Juice 1 Liter June Plum

True Juice 1 Liter June Plum

$6.00
Grace Kennedy 1 Liter Coconut Water

Grace Kennedy 1 Liter Coconut Water

$6.00

Jamaican coconut water from Grace Kennedy, a pioneer in food processing in Jamaica

Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50
Honest Kids

Honest Kids

$0.75

Organic kids natural juice , no added sugar and only 35 Calories

Lipton Tea

Lipton Tea

$2.00

Tropicana

$1.50

Snapple Juice

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Little Hugs

$0.75

2 Liter Ice Tea

$3.50

La Fe 1 Liter Juice

$4.50

Juice made from concentrate with only 130 Calories

Mounsier Papa Guava Nectar

$1.25

2 Liter Jamaican Ting

$5.25

1 Liter Iberia Natural Juice

$4.00

True Juice 1 Liter Guava Pineapple

$6.00

True Juice 1 Liter Fruit Punch

Side Order of Meats

Side Order Brownstew Chicken

Side Order Brownstew Chicken

$9.50

Side Order Jerk Chicken

$9.50
Side Order Curry chicken

Side Order Curry chicken

$9.50
Side Order Oxtail

Side Order Oxtail

$16.00
Side Order Curry Goat

Side Order Curry Goat

$13.50
Side Order Shrimp

Side Order Shrimp

$14.00

13 Jumbo shrimp cooked in jerk or curry sauce with bell peppers and carrots.

Side Order Pepper Steaks

Side Order Pepper Steaks

$11.50

Chunks of beef cooked with Irish potatoes, carrots along with red and green bell peppers .

Side Order Pork Jerk / Stew (Thursdays to Saturdays)

Side Order Pork Jerk / Stew (Thursdays to Saturdays)

$10.50

Side Order Liver (Only on Saturdays )

$10.50

Side Order of Codfish/Salt Fish

$10.00

Side Order Sweet n Sour Chicken (Requires 20 minutes )

$12.50

Chicken breast is tenderly fried and smothered in sweet n sour sauce to include bell peppers, carrots, pineapple, and sweet and sour sauce. (COOKED TO ORDER 20 MINUTES)

Side Order Cowfeet( Thursdays thru Saturdays )

$10.50

Side order of pigstail & stew peas (Fridays & Saturdays ONLY)

$11.50

Soup

Chicken Soup ( Mondays to Saturdays )

Chicken Soup ( Mondays to Saturdays )

$6.25+

Chicken soup cooked with red beans or pumpkin, carrots, Irish potatoes.

Manish Water /Goat Soup (FRIDAYS & SATURDAYSONLY)

Manish Water /Goat Soup (FRIDAYS & SATURDAYSONLY)

$7.50+

Soup cooked with goat, head, feet, with yam, banana, carrots etc (This is not goat meat that is used for Curry goat)

York Castle Jamaican Ice Cream

York Castle Ice Cream Pint

York Castle Ice Cream Pint

$7.75
York Castle Ice Cream Quart

York Castle Ice Cream Quart

$11.00
York Castle Ice Cream Half Gallon

York Castle Ice Cream Half Gallon

$15.50

Whole chicken wings

Quantity of wings

Quantity of wings

$12.75+

Whole wings, Jerked or Fried

Jamaican Tastee Cheese 1 KG

Jamaican Tastee Cheese 1 KG Whole TIN

Jamaican Tastee Cheese 1 KG Whole TIN

$27.00

Jamaican Tastee Cheese 1 KG Half Tin

$15.00

Jamaican Tastee Cheese 1 KG Quarter Tin

$9.00

Jamaican Tastee Cheese 500g Whole tin

500kg Tin Cheese

500kg Tin Cheese

$17.99

Jamaican Bun

National Bun 35 0Z

National Bun 35 0Z

$19.25
Maxfield Easter Bun 48 OZ

Maxfield Easter Bun 48 OZ

$25.75

Jamaican Mountain Peak Instant Coffee

Size

Pure Jamaican coffee

Pocasville NONI Juice

Pocasville NONI Juice

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Prepared and serves Jamaican food.

Website

Location

1643 Pulaski Highway, Salem Shopping center, corner of Salem church Rd and route 40, Bear, DE 19701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

