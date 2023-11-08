Cheshire Coffee -Waterbury 3670 East Main Street
3670 East Main Street
Waterbury, CT 06705
Coffee & Espresso
Hot
- Drip Coffee$2.95+
Daily Choice of our freshly roasted coffee
- Latte$4.25+
Fresh espresso shot with steamed milk
- Cappuccino$4.25+
Fresh espresso shot with steamed milk and thick rich foam
- Named Latte$4.25+
- Caramel Macchiatto$5.05+
Fresh espresso shot with steamed milk, vanilla and caramel
- Americano$3.45+
Fresh espresso shot with hot water
- Café Au Lait$3.75+
Our freshly roasted dark roast coffee with steamed milk
- Espresso (Shots)$2.95
Our signature roast coffee concentrated and extracted on our espresso machine
- Espresso Con Pana$3.05
Fresh espresso shot topped with a dollop of whipped cream
- Espresso Macchiatto$3.05
Fresh espresso shot topped with a small amount of steamed milk
- Eggnog Latte (Seasonal)$5.05+
**Made with Real Eggnog - cannot be made dairy free
- Mayan Mocha Latte$5.05+
- Box of Joe$19.95
- Drip Refill$1.95
Iced
Coffee Alternative
Hot
- Tea$3.25+
- Tea Latte$4.05+
- London Fog$4.85+
- Thai Tea Latte$4.75+
- Chai Tea Latte$4.75+
- Dirty Chai Tea Latte$5.75+
- Green Tea Matcha Latte$4.75+
- Hot Chocolate$2.95+
- White Hot Chocolate$2.95+
- Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate$2.95+
- Named Hot Chocolate$2.95+
- Mexican Spiced Cocoa$2.95+
- Steamer (Steamed Milk)$1.29+
- Apple Cider$2.95+
- Caramel Apple Cider$4.75+
- Apple Chai-der$5.55+
- Chai Tea Latte (Copy)$4.75+
Iced
Blended Drinks
Fruit Smoothies
Bubble Teas
Breakfast Items
Croissants
Bagels
Muffins
- Banana Nut Muffin (Seasonal)$3.50
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
- Bran Muffin$3.50
- Corn Muffin$3.50
- Cranberry Orange Muffin (Seasonal)$3.50
- Double Chocolate Muffin$3.50
- French Toast Muffin$3.50
- Lemon Poppy Muffin$3.50
- Peach Muffin (Seasonal)$3.50
- Pistachio Muffin$3.50
- Pumpkin Muffin (Seasonal)$3.50
- Triple Berry Muffin$3.50
Afternoon Desserts
Desert Bars
Loaves (Pound Cakes)
Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwiches
Ciabatta Sandwiches
Wraps
Granola & Biscotti
Granola
Snacks & Chips
Chocolates
Chocolate Covered / Pretzels
Deep River Chips
Modern Oats Oatmeal Cups
Bottled Drinks
Bai Drinks
- Bai Brasilia Blueberry$2.95
- Bai Costa Rica Clementine$2.95
- Bai Dominica Dragon Passion Fruit$2.95
- Bai Ipanema Pomegranate$2.95
- Bai Kula Watermelon$2.95
- Bai Kupang Strawberry Kiwi$2.95
- Bai Malawi Mango$2.95
- Pilavo Pineapple Mango$2.95
- Bai Zambia Bing Cherry$2.95
- Bai Molokai Coconut$2.95
- Bai Buka Black Raspberry$2.95
Harney & Sons
- Harney & Sons Organic Peach Iced Tea$2.95
- Harney & Sons Organic Green with Citrus & Ginkgo Iced Tea$2.95
- Harney & Sons Organic Cranberry Juice$2.95
- Harney & Sons Organic Plain Black Iced Tea$2.95
- Harney & Sons White Peach Matcha Iced Tea$2.95
- Harney & Sons Blood Orange Iced Tea$2.95
- Harney & Sons Organic Black Currant Iced Tea$2.95
- Harney & Sons Organic Orange Mango Juice Drink$2.95
- Harney & Sons Organic 100% Apple Juice$2.95
- Harney & Sons Organic Lemonade & Tea Juice Drink$2.95
Foxon Park
- Foxon Park Kola$2.50
- Foxon Park Diet Kola$2.50
- Foxon Park Root Beer$2.50
- Foxon Park White Birch$2.50
- Foxon Park Diet White Birch$2.50
- Foxon Park Orange Soda$2.50
- Foxon Park Diet Orange Soda$2.50
- Foxon Park Gassosa$2.50
- Foxon Park Lemon-Lime$2.50
- Foxon Park Ginger Ale$2.50
Misc
Retail
Whole Bean Coffee
Harney & Sons Tea Tins (Sachets)
- Harney & Sons HT Pomegranite Oolong (20 Sachets)$10.00
Exotic Oolong with Pomegranite
- Harney & Sons HT African Autumn (20 Sachets)$9.00
Herbal Rooibos, Cranberry, and Bright Orange
- Harney & Sons HT Cherry Blossom (20 Sachets)$14.00
A delicate Green Tea with Springtime Cherries
- Harney & Sons HT Blueberry Green (20 Sachets)$9.00
Green Tea with Blueberries
- Harney & Sons HT Chocolate Mint (20 Sachets)$9.00
Black Tea with Fresh Mint and Chocolate Flavor
- Harney & Sons HT Yellow and Blue (20 Sachets)$9.00
A soothing Herbal Infusion of Chamomile and Lavender
- Harney & Sons Royal Palace Blueberry Green (30 Sachets)$12.00
Green Tea Blended with Blueberry Flavor and Pieces
- Harney & Sons Royal Palace Tea (30 Sachets)$16.00
Black Tea with Lemon and Grapefruit
- Harney & Sons Classic Peppermint Herbal (20 Sachets)$9.00
- Harney & Sons Classic Chamomile Herbal (20 Sachets)$9.00
Harney & Sons Tea Bag Packs
Mugs & Tumblers
Syrup Bottles - DaVinci
- DaVinci Amaretto Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Apple Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Banana Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Blackberry Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Blueberry Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Butterscotch Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Caramel Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Caramel Pecan Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Cake Batter Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Cinnamon Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Coconut Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Coffee Liquor Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Hawaiin Salted Caramel Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Irish Cream Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Macadamia Nut Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Pumpkin Pie Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Peppermint Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Raspberry Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Red Velvet Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Strawberry Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Vanilla Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Sugar Free Caramel (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Sugar Free Hazlenut (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Sugar Free Raspberry (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
- DaVinci Sugar Free Vanilla (25.4 fl oz)$10.95
Syrup Bottles - Monin
- Monin Cinnamon Bun Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Frosted Mint Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Gingerbread Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Lavendar Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Maple Spice Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Mango Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Passionfruit Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Peach Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Pomegranite Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Toasted Almond Mocha Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Toasted Marshmallow Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Toffee Nut Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
- Monin Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup (25.4 fl oz)$12.95
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3670 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT 06705