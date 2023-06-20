Chicago Deli Solon
No reviews yet
34390 Aurora Road
Solon, OH 44139
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
Beverage Menu
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Raspberry iced tea
Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Orange Soda
Sweet Iced tea
Sweet Iced tea (Copy)
(Can) Coke
(Can) Diet Coke
(Can) Sprite
(Can) Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Black Cherry
Root Beer
Cream Soda
Diet Cream Soda
Diet Black Cherry
Cocktails
LUNCH/DINNER
Appetizer
Fried Mozzarella
served with marinara sauce
Zucchini Wedges
served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Six gigantic onion rings fried to golden perfection
Chicken Tenders
served with your choice of sauce
Chicken Wings
served with your choice of sauce
Chopped Liver Paté
served with a slice of onion, tomato, olives and crackers
Tuna Salad Appetizer
served over leaf lettuce with tomato, olives and crackers
Chicken Salad Appetizer
served over leaf lettuce with tomato, olives and crackers
Egg Salad Appetizer
served over leaf lettuce with tomato, olives and crackers
Potato Skins
Loaded with bacon and Cheddar served withsour cream
Deli Salads
House Salad
Cobb Salad
Charbroiled tender breast of chicken sliced over fresh greens with egg slices, tomatoes, olives and cherry peppers
Tossed Green Salad
A bed of greens topped with tomatoes, cherry peppers, olives, and sliced egg
Grilled Veggie Salad
A bed of greens topped with fresh grilled broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, red and green peppers and carrots
Chicago Julienne
Turkey, ham, salami, American and swiss sliced on top of a bed of greens with sliced egg, tomato, olives and cherry peppers
Greek Salad
A bed of greens topped with feta cheese, banana peppers, olives, tomatoes and cucumbers tossed with our homemade Mediterranean dressing
Rush Street Salad
A bed of greens topped with grilled chicken, sunflower seeds, avocado, strawberries, crumbled bleu cheeseand cucumber
Caesar Salad
A bed of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, tomato and croutons
Chopped Salad
Chopped greens with red and green peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and soft salami topped with shredded mozzarella. Served with crispy Mediterranean pita wedges
Fruit Cup
Seasonal
Fruit Bowl
Seasonal
Vegetarian
California Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Muenster, and American cheese on grilled Texas toast topped with cucumber, spinach, and avocado
Portabella Melt
Balsamic glaze drizzled over portabella mushrooms, tomato, grilled onion, roasted red pepper and spinach. Topped with Muenster cheese on grilled rye withgarlic sauce
Roasted Vegetable Panini
Roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, squash and mozzarella all pressed in an Italian flatbread with pesto
Veggie Wrap
Fresh chopped red and green peppers, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and our homemade Mediterranean dressing wrapped in a pita
Soups
Deli Sandwiches
Hot Corned Beef
Grilled Corned Beef
Lean Corned Beef
Hot Romanian Pastrami
Grilled Pastrami
Brisket of Beef
Hot or Cold
Roast Beef
Breast of Turkey
Lettuce and Tomato
Grilled Turkey Breast
Turkey off the Bone
Lettuce and Tomato
Smoked Turkey
Lettuce and Tomato
BLT
Black Forest Ham
Grilled Ham
Hard Salami
Soft Salami
Homemade Chicken Salad Sand.
Lettuce and Tomato
Homemade Tuna Salad Sand.
Lettuce and Tomato
Homemade Egg Salad
Lettuce
Chopped Liver
Onion
Hand-Breaded Cod Sandwich
Lettuce and Tomato
Grilled Cheese
American
Certified Angus Beef Hot Dog
(1/4 lb)
Eastside Bagel
Lox, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion served on a plain bagel
Bagel, Lox & Cream Cheese
Lox & Cream Cheese only
1/2 Sandwich
1/2 Sandwich GRILLED
Specialty Sandwiches, Clubs + Wraps
Solon Square
Brisket of beef topped with onion, mushroom and melted Cheddar on grilled rye
Gyro
Sliced lamb, tomato, lettuce, onion and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a toasted pita
Reuben
Corned beef or turkey topped with Ohio Swiss and sauerkraut on grilled rye
Tuna Melt
Our homemade tuna salad with American cheese, Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled rye
Steak Sandwich
Charbroiled center cut ribeye with lettuce and tomato on a garlic toasted bunwith mushrooms
Philly Croissant
Grilled slices of ribeye, onion, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese
French Dip
Sliced tender beef brisket with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll with a side of au jus
Corned Beef & Pastrami with Swiss
Sliced hot corned beef and pastrami served on three slices of rye bread with lettuce, tomato and Swiss
Turkey Panini
Roasted turkey-off-the-bone, pepper Jack cheese and cranberry sauce on grilledchallah bread
Turkey Club with Bacon
Sliced turkey served on three slices of white bread with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo
Chicken Salad Club with Bacon
Homemade chicken salad served on three slices of white bread with lettuce, tomatoand bacon
Croissant Club with Swiss
Sliced turkey with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon,and mayo
Vermont Gobbler
Smoked turkey, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on sourdough
Philadelphian
Hot pastrami topped with coleslaw
New Yorker
Corned beef topped with coleslaw
King Corned Beef
Served on rye
BYO Sandwich
All sandwiches include your choice of two meats, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese stacked on three slices of bread with your choice of one side
BYO Platter
Our deli platters are piled high with your favorite meat and choice of two sides. Served with fresh rye bread and butter on the side
Chicken Chipotle Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pepper Jack and chipotle mayo wrapped in aflour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders topped with hot sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla
George's Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomato, red and green peppers, onion, cucumber and our homemade Mediterranean dressing
California BLT Wrap
Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato drizzled with ranch and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Mediterranean Specialties
Hummus Appetizer
Chick peas blended with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and tahini.
Tabouli Appetizer
hopped parsley, onion, tomato and cracked wheat with lemon juice and olive oil
Baba Ghanoush Appetizer
Eggplant blended with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice & tahini
Falafel Appetizer
Ground chick peas and fava beans blended with spices and fried to perfection. Servedwith tahini
Grape Leaves
Grape leaves stuffed with vegetables and rice and topped with feta cheese
Mediterranean Sampler
Pick three: hummus, baba ghanoush, tabouli, falafel or grape leaves. Served with fresh vegetables andpita bread
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Mediterranean-spiced sliced chicken breast with tahini, onion, tomato and pickles, wrapped in a toasted pita
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Grilled slices of spiced ribeye with tahini, onion, tomato and pickles, wrapped in atoasted pita
Shish Kebab Wrap
Marinated medallions of tenderloin skewered with onion and green peppers, wrapped in a toasted pita with pickles, onion and tomato
Falafel Wrap
Our falafel wrapped in a pita with red and green peppers, cucumbers, onion, tomato, lettuce and tahini
Shish Tawook Wrap
Our marinated chicken breast skewered with onion and red peppers, wrapped in a toasted pita with pickles, onion, tomato and garlic sauce
Fattoush Salad
A bed of greens with tomato, red and green peppers, cucumbers and onions all tossed with our homemade Mediterranean dressing and pita chips
Side Baba
Side of Hummus
Side Tabouli
Shish Tawook Platter
Charbroiled chicken breast skewered with onions and red peppers served over rice or greens with garlic sauce and pita bread and your choice of hummus, baba, tabouli,or fattoush
Chicken Shawarma Platter
Mediterranean-spiced tender slices of grilled chicken breast served over rice or greens with tahini sauce and pita bread and your choice of hummus, baba, tabouli, or fattoush
Beef Shawarma Platter
Grilled slices of ribeye spiced with Mediterranean seasoning served over rice or greens with tahini sauce and pita bread and your choice of hummus, baba, tabouli, or fattoush
Shish Kebab Platter
Marinated medallions of tenderloin skewered with onions and green peppers served over rice or greens with pita bread and your choice of hummus, baba, tabouli, or fattoush
Mediterranean Combo Platter
Get all of the above meats over rice or greens with two of the same side choices! Enough for two people to try a little bit of everything and enjoy!
Burgers and Broils
Texas Burger
Bacon and American cheese, served with a Side of BBQ sauce
Breakfast Burger
Topped with a fried egg, bacon, potato pancake, andAmerican cheese
The Traditional
Topped with a fried egg, bacon, potato pancake, andAmerican cheese
Chicago Burger
Topped with swiss and bleu cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms
George's Big Burger
Two 4 oz beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and George's secret sauce on a sesame seed bun
Patty Melt
American and Swiss cheese with grilled onions served on grilled rye (no lettuceand tomato)
Plain Hamburger
Lettuce and tomato
Chicken Reuben
Sauerkraut and Swiss on grilled rye with 1000 Island dressing on the side.(no lettuce or tomato)
Chicken Club
Topped with Ohio Swiss and bacon
Navajo Chicken
Served on focaccia bread with avocado, applewood smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese
Chicago Chicken
Topped with Swiss and bleu cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms
Chicken Deluxe
Topped with mushrooms, mozzarella and bacon
The Naked
Lettuce and tomato
Sides
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Spicy Fries
Big Gus Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Macaroni Salad
Homefries
Home Fries NO Onion
Shredded Home Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Applesauce
Cottage Cheese
Baked Potato (after 4pm)
Vegetable of the Day
Kettle Chips BBQ
Kettle Chips Sea Salt
Hummus
Baba
Tabouli
Rice
Pickles
1 Slice of Bread
2 Slices of Bread
Entrees
Hand-Breaded Cod
10 oz of center cut Atlantic cod hand-breaded or broiled to perfection with garlic butter and lemon. Served with a side of your choice, vegetable and house salad or a cup of soup
Broiled Cod
10 oz of center cut Atlantic cod hand-breaded or broiled to perfection with garlic butter and lemon. Served with a side of your choice, vegetable and house salad or a cup of soup
Fantail Shrimp Dinner
Golden fried shrimp with a tangy cocktail sauce and lemon. Served with a side of your choice, vegetable and house salad or a cup of soup
Baby Beef Liver
Tender liver sautéed with onions and bacon. Served with a side of your choice, vegetable and house salad or a cup of soup
House Roasted Turkey
Tender, juicy breast of turkey, piled high on top of stuffing, with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetable
Chicken Tender Platter
Golden fried chicken tenders served with steak fries
Chicken Stir Fry
Boneless tender breast of chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce, sautéed with fresh broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini and red and green peppers. Served on herbal rice
Vegetable Stir Fry
Vegetable glazed with teriyaki sauce- vegetables sautéed with fresh broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini and red and green peppers. Served on herbal rice
House Specialties
Open-Faced Roast Beef
Lean roast beef over two slices of fresh white bread, with coleslaw, mashed potatoesand gravy
Open-Faced Hot Roast Turkey
Tasty turkey over two slices of fresh white bread, with coleslaw, mashed potatoesand gravy
Open-Faced Brisket
Tender beef brisket over two slices of fresh white bread, with coleslaw, mashed potatoesand gravy
Homemade Potato Pancakes
Served with sour cream or applesauce (both .50 extra)
Beef Latka
Corned beef and potato pancake Sandwich
Cheese Blintz
Served with sour cream or applesauce (both .50 extra)
Pasta
Traditional Spaghetti Dinner
Topped with our homemade marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast and a house salad
Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken breast hand-breaded with our special blend of herbs and spices, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection. Served with garlic bread, spaghetti marinara and a house salad
Rotating Specials
Open-Faced Prime Rib
Open-Faced Pork Loin
Prime Rib and Eggs
Scramble Special
Stuffed Cabbage
Authentic recipe done to perfection topped with tomato gravy and served with homemade mashed potatoes and coleslaw
Stuffed Peppers
Homemade stuffed peppers topped with tomato gravy. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and coleslaw
Beef Stroganoff
Express Menu
Breakfast Express
Lunch Express
Tuesday Specials
Daily Specials - Tuesday (Copy)
Stuffed Peppers
Homemade stuffed peppers topped with tomato gravy. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and coleslaw
Roasted Pork Loin
Tender roasted pork loin topped with our homemade sauce and served with homemade mashed potatoes, vegetable and coleslaw
1/2 stuffed pepper
Pulled pork
BREAKFAST
Specialty Breakfast
Steak & Eggs
A juicy ribeye steak cooked to perfection, served with two farm-fresh eggs (any style), homefries and toast or a bagel
Chicago Scramble
Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with tender slices of pastrami and Cheddar cheese, served with homefries and toast or a bagel
Sunrise Breakfast Special M-F 7-11am
Two extra large farm-fresh eggs (any style), served with toast, homefries and choice of sausage, bacon, ham or turkey sausage.
Farmer's Scramble
Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with potatoes, diced ham, American cheese and onions, served with homefries and toast or a bagel
Garden Scramble
Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with mushrooms, onions and green peppers, served with homefries and toast or a bagel
Salami or Corned Beef & Eggs
"Pancake style," with homefries and toast or bagel
Corned Beef Hash
Our famous fresh hash mixed with potatoes and onions and topped with two eggs (any style), served with toast or a bagel.
Lox & Eggs
Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with lox and onions, served with homefries and a bagel
Classic Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs and ham over an English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce, served with homefries
Sunrise Benedict
Two poached eggs and bacon over potato pancakes, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce, served with homefries
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Two poached eggs and smoked salmon over English muffins, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce, served with homefries
Breakfast Skillet
Green peppers, onion, sausage and homefries topped with two eggs (any style), with Cheddar cheese and a ranch drizzle. Served with toast or a bagel
Philly Cheesesteak Skillet
Grilled ribeye, onions, peppers and provolone, topped with two eggs (any style), over hashbrowns
Avocado Bagel
Smashed avocado with poached eggs, topped with diced tomato and chives on a wheat bagel
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Croissant
Bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage, two scrambled eggs and American cheese on a fresh croissant, served with homefries
Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage, two scrambled eggs and Cheddar cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with homefries and salsa
Breakfast Pita
Two egg whites, spinach, tomato and provolone cheese, rolled in a soft white pita, served with homefries
Breakfast Latkas
Corned beef and eggs pancake style between two potato latkas. Served with applesauce or sour cream
Breakfast Muffin
Two scrambled eggs on a toasted English muffin topped with a ham slice and American cheese. Served with homefries
Breakfast Bagel
Bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage, two scrambled eggs and American cheese on a toasted bagel, served with homefries
Sunrise Salmon Bagel
Smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, onions and cap
Breakfast Sides
Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast
Breakfast Bundle
Challah French Toast
Three pieces of our incomparable challah bread dipped in rich tapioca and deep fried. With choice of meat for an additional price
Texas Style French Toast
Thick sliced Texas toast dipped in tapioca and grilled to
Golden Pancakes
Three golden brown pancakes with syrup and butter. With choice of meat for an additional price
Gluten Free Pancakes
Three golden brown pancakes with syrup and butter. With choice of meat for an additional price
Belgian Waffle w/Strawberries
Served with butter and syrup. Add toppings or choice of meat for an additional price
Belgian Waffle
Served with butter and syrup. Add toppings or choice of meat for an additional price
Blintzes & Latka
Omelets
The Farmer's
With homefries, onions, ham and American cheese
The Chicago OML
Bleu cheese and Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms
Lo Carb Broccoli & Cheese
Steamed broccoli and Cheddar cheese, served with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage, instead of homefries and toast
Vegetarian
Green peppers, mushrooms and onions
The Western
Diced ham, green peppers and onion
Hashlet
Stuffed with our famous corned beef hash
Greek
Tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese and Kalamata olives
Denver
Sausage, green peppers, tomato and onion
Spanish Omelet
Tomato, green peppers and onions. Served with fat-free salsa
Canadian Omelet
Real bacon bits, homefries, onion and American cheese
Italiano
Sausage, green peppers, onion and mushrooms
Egg White Omelet
Spinach, provolone, tomato and onion
BYO Omelet
BYO Scramble (Copy)
Bagelmania
Specials
Miscellaneous
Misc. Meat Add On
Add Bacon
Add Bacon (1pc)
Add CB
Add Chix Whole
Add Chix Half
Add Gyro Meat
Add Ham (breakfast)
Add Ham (deli)
Add Ham (1pc) - (breakfast)
Add Hard Salami
Add Sausage
Add Sausage (1pc)
Add Skewer
Add Soft Salami
Add Turkey Sausage
Add Turkey Sausage (1pc)
Add Deli Turkey Breast
Turkey off the Bone
Misc. Veggie Add On
Misc. Sweet Toppings
Misc. Sauces
Kids Menu
KIDS Chix Tenders
KIDS Burger & Fries
KIDS Turkey-Wich & Fries
KIDS Hot Dog & Fries
KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries
KIDS Spaghetti Dinner
KIDS Fruit Cup
KIDS Hummus w/Carrots, Celery & Pita
KIDS Corned Beef Sandwich
KIDS Grilled Chix Sand
KIDS Pancakes
KIDS French Toast
KIDS Corned Beef Hash
KIDS Egg, Meat, HF & Toast
Deli Case
Deli Meat
Deli meat Brisket
Deli meat Corned Beef
Deli meat Lean Corned Beef
Deli meat Chopped Liver
Deli meat Gyro Meat
Deli meat Ham
Deli meat Hard Salami
Deli meat Soft Salami
Deli meat Hot Dog
Deli meat Lox
Deli meat Pastrami
Deli meat Roast Beef
Deli meat Turkey off the bone
Deli meat Turkey
Deli meat Smoked turkey
Deli Cheese
Deli Salads
Bread and Misc.
Open Food
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
34390 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139