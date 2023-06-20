Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicago Deli Solon

34390 Aurora Road

Solon, OH 44139

Beverage Menu

Hot Drinks

Flavored Coffee (seasonal)

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Large Coffee (to-go)

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.99

Tazo Assorted Teas

$3.29

Cold Drinks

Milk

$2.99

White or Chocolate

Milkshake

$4.99

Chocolate or Vanilla

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$2.99

Bottle of Water

$1.50

Small Beverage

$1.25

Chocolate Phosphate

$2.99

Grapefruit

$2.99+

Apple

$2.99+

Orange

$2.99+

Raspberry

$2.99+

Tomato

$2.99+

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Raspberry iced tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Sweet Iced tea

$2.99

$2.99

(Can) Coke

$1.75

(Can) Diet Coke

$1.75

(Can) Sprite

$1.75

(Can) Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.75

Black Cherry

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Cream Soda

$2.99

Diet Cream Soda

$2.99

Diet Black Cherry

$2.99

Beer

Corona

$3.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Dortmunder Gold

$4.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Wine

Alamos Red Blend

$19.00+

Proverb Chardonnay

$19.00+

Kreusch Mosel Reisling

$19.00+

Cocktails

Mimosa

$5.95

Champagne (glass)

$7.00

LUNCH/DINNER

Appetizer

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

served with marinara sauce

Zucchini Wedges

$8.99

served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$6.99

Six gigantic onion rings fried to golden perfection

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

served with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings

$9.99

served with your choice of sauce

Chopped Liver Paté

$9.99

served with a slice of onion, tomato, olives and crackers

Tuna Salad Appetizer

$10.99

served over leaf lettuce with tomato, olives and crackers

Chicken Salad Appetizer

$10.99

served over leaf lettuce with tomato, olives and crackers

Egg Salad Appetizer

$8.99

served over leaf lettuce with tomato, olives and crackers

Potato Skins

$9.99

Loaded with bacon and Cheddar served withsour cream

Deli Salads

House Salad

$6.49

Cobb Salad

$12.49+

Charbroiled tender breast of chicken sliced over fresh greens with egg slices, tomatoes, olives and cherry peppers

Tossed Green Salad

$9.49

A bed of greens topped with tomatoes, cherry peppers, olives, and sliced egg

Grilled Veggie Salad

$12.49+

A bed of greens topped with fresh grilled broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, red and green peppers and carrots

Chicago Julienne

$12.49+

Turkey, ham, salami, American and swiss sliced on top of a bed of greens with sliced egg, tomato, olives and cherry peppers

Greek Salad

$8.49+

A bed of greens topped with feta cheese, banana peppers, olives, tomatoes and cucumbers tossed with our homemade Mediterranean dressing

Rush Street Salad

$14.49

A bed of greens topped with grilled chicken, sunflower seeds, avocado, strawberries, crumbled bleu cheeseand cucumber

Caesar Salad

$8.49+

A bed of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, tomato and croutons

Chopped Salad

$14.49

Chopped greens with red and green peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and soft salami topped with shredded mozzarella. Served with crispy Mediterranean pita wedges

Fruit Cup

$6.49

Seasonal

Fruit Bowl

$8.49

Seasonal

Vegetarian

California Grilled Cheese

$10.49

Cheddar, Muenster, and American cheese on grilled Texas toast topped with cucumber, spinach, and avocado

Portabella Melt

$11.49

Balsamic glaze drizzled over portabella mushrooms, tomato, grilled onion, roasted red pepper and spinach. Topped with Muenster cheese on grilled rye withgarlic sauce

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$11.49

Roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, squash and mozzarella all pressed in an Italian flatbread with pesto

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Fresh chopped red and green peppers, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and our homemade Mediterranean dressing wrapped in a pita

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$4.49+

Matzo Ball

$4.49+

Mish Mosh

$5.49+

Soup du Jour

$4.49+

Firehouse Chili

$5.49+

Topped with Cheddar & Onion

Broth

$1.75+

Deli Sandwiches

Hot Corned Beef

$14.49

Grilled Corned Beef

$14.49

Lean Corned Beef

$14.99

Hot Romanian Pastrami

$13.49

Grilled Pastrami

$13.49

Brisket of Beef

$12.49

Hot or Cold

Roast Beef

$11.99

Breast of Turkey

$12.99

Lettuce and Tomato

Grilled Turkey Breast

$14.49

Turkey off the Bone

$14.49

Lettuce and Tomato

Smoked Turkey

$12.99

Lettuce and Tomato

BLT

$9.99

Black Forest Ham

$12.49

Grilled Ham

$12.49

Hard Salami

$11.99

Soft Salami

$11.99

Homemade Chicken Salad Sand.

$11.79

Lettuce and Tomato

Homemade Tuna Salad Sand.

$11.79

Lettuce and Tomato

Homemade Egg Salad

$8.99

Lettuce

Chopped Liver

$11.79Out of stock

Onion

Hand-Breaded Cod Sandwich

$10.49

Lettuce and Tomato

Grilled Cheese

$6.74

American

Certified Angus Beef Hot Dog

$8.49

(1/4 lb)

Eastside Bagel

$14.49

Lox, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion served on a plain bagel

Bagel, Lox & Cream Cheese

$12.99

Lox & Cream Cheese only

1/2 Sandwich

$7.99

1/2 Sandwich GRILLED

$7.99

Specialty Sandwiches, Clubs + Wraps

Solon Square

$13.49

Brisket of beef topped with onion, mushroom and melted Cheddar on grilled rye

Gyro

$11.79

Sliced lamb, tomato, lettuce, onion and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a toasted pita

Reuben

$16.49

Corned beef or turkey topped with Ohio Swiss and sauerkraut on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$12.79

Our homemade tuna salad with American cheese, Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled rye

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Charbroiled center cut ribeye with lettuce and tomato on a garlic toasted bunwith mushrooms

Philly Croissant

$13.99

Grilled slices of ribeye, onion, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese

French Dip

$13.49

Sliced tender beef brisket with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll with a side of au jus

Corned Beef & Pastrami with Swiss

$16.49

Sliced hot corned beef and pastrami served on three slices of rye bread with lettuce, tomato and Swiss

Turkey Panini

$13.99

Roasted turkey-off-the-bone, pepper Jack cheese and cranberry sauce on grilledchallah bread

Turkey Club with Bacon

$16.29

Sliced turkey served on three slices of white bread with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

Chicken Salad Club with Bacon

$15.79

Homemade chicken salad served on three slices of white bread with lettuce, tomatoand bacon

Croissant Club with Swiss

$16.29

Sliced turkey with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon,and mayo

Vermont Gobbler

$13.79

Smoked turkey, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on sourdough

Philadelphian

$15.99

Hot pastrami topped with coleslaw

New Yorker

$16.49

Corned beef topped with coleslaw

King Corned Beef

$16.99

Served on rye

BYO Sandwich

$15.49

All sandwiches include your choice of two meats, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese stacked on three slices of bread with your choice of one side

BYO Platter

$16.49

Our deli platters are piled high with your favorite meat and choice of two sides. Served with fresh rye bread and butter on the side

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$13.49

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pepper Jack and chipotle mayo wrapped in aflour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Chicken tenders topped with hot sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla

George's Turkey Wrap

$13.99

Sliced turkey wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomato, red and green peppers, onion, cucumber and our homemade Mediterranean dressing

California BLT Wrap

$12.49

Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato drizzled with ranch and wrapped in a flour tortilla

Mediterranean Specialties

Hummus Appetizer

$8.49

Chick peas blended with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and tahini.

Tabouli Appetizer

$8.49

hopped parsley, onion, tomato and cracked wheat with lemon juice and olive oil

Baba Ghanoush Appetizer

$9.49

Eggplant blended with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice & tahini

Falafel Appetizer

$9.49

Ground chick peas and fava beans blended with spices and fried to perfection. Servedwith tahini

Grape Leaves

$8.49

Grape leaves stuffed with vegetables and rice and topped with feta cheese

Mediterranean Sampler

$11.49

Pick three: hummus, baba ghanoush, tabouli, falafel or grape leaves. Served with fresh vegetables andpita bread

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

Mediterranean-spiced sliced chicken breast with tahini, onion, tomato and pickles, wrapped in a toasted pita

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

Grilled slices of spiced ribeye with tahini, onion, tomato and pickles, wrapped in atoasted pita

Shish Kebab Wrap

$11.99

Marinated medallions of tenderloin skewered with onion and green peppers, wrapped in a toasted pita with pickles, onion and tomato

Falafel Wrap

$11.99

Our falafel wrapped in a pita with red and green peppers, cucumbers, onion, tomato, lettuce and tahini

Shish Tawook Wrap

$11.99

Our marinated chicken breast skewered with onion and red peppers, wrapped in a toasted pita with pickles, onion, tomato and garlic sauce

Fattoush Salad

$8.49+

A bed of greens with tomato, red and green peppers, cucumbers and onions all tossed with our homemade Mediterranean dressing and pita chips

Side Baba

$4.99

Side of Hummus

$3.99

Side Tabouli

$3.99

Shish Tawook Platter

$15.99

Charbroiled chicken breast skewered with onions and red peppers served over rice or greens with garlic sauce and pita bread and your choice of hummus, baba, tabouli,or fattoush

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$15.99

Mediterranean-spiced tender slices of grilled chicken breast served over rice or greens with tahini sauce and pita bread and your choice of hummus, baba, tabouli, or fattoush

Beef Shawarma Platter

$15.99

Grilled slices of ribeye spiced with Mediterranean seasoning served over rice or greens with tahini sauce and pita bread and your choice of hummus, baba, tabouli, or fattoush

Shish Kebab Platter

$15.99

Marinated medallions of tenderloin skewered with onions and green peppers served over rice or greens with pita bread and your choice of hummus, baba, tabouli, or fattoush

Mediterranean Combo Platter

$22.49

Get all of the above meats over rice or greens with two of the same side choices! Enough for two people to try a little bit of everything and enjoy!

Burgers and Broils

Texas Burger

$14.49

Bacon and American cheese, served with a Side of BBQ sauce

Breakfast Burger

$15.99

Topped with a fried egg, bacon, potato pancake, andAmerican cheese

The Traditional

$14.49

Topped with a fried egg, bacon, potato pancake, andAmerican cheese

Chicago Burger

$14.49

Topped with swiss and bleu cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms

George's Big Burger

$14.49

Two 4 oz beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and George's secret sauce on a sesame seed bun

Patty Melt

$14.49

American and Swiss cheese with grilled onions served on grilled rye (no lettuceand tomato)

Plain Hamburger

$12.99

Lettuce and tomato

Chicken Reuben

$14.49

Sauerkraut and Swiss on grilled rye with 1000 Island dressing on the side.(no lettuce or tomato)

Chicken Club

$14.49

Topped with Ohio Swiss and bacon

Navajo Chicken

$14.99

Served on focaccia bread with avocado, applewood smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese

Chicago Chicken

$14.49

Topped with Swiss and bleu cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms

Chicken Deluxe

$14.49

Topped with mushrooms, mozzarella and bacon

The Naked

$12.99

Lettuce and tomato

Sides

Steak Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Spicy Fries

$3.99

Big Gus Onion Rings

$6.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Homefries

$3.99

Shredded Home Fries

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Baked Potato (after 4pm)

$3.99

Vegetable of the Day

$3.99

Kettle Chips BBQ

$2.49

Kettle Chips Sea Salt

$2.49

Hummus

$3.99

Baba

$4.99

Tabouli

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Pickles

$1.50

1 Slice of Bread

$0.75

2 Slices of Bread

$0.95

Entrees

Hand-Breaded Cod

$16.49

10 oz of center cut Atlantic cod hand-breaded or broiled to perfection with garlic butter and lemon. Served with a side of your choice, vegetable and house salad or a cup of soup

Broiled Cod

$16.49

10 oz of center cut Atlantic cod hand-breaded or broiled to perfection with garlic butter and lemon. Served with a side of your choice, vegetable and house salad or a cup of soup

Fantail Shrimp Dinner

$16.49

Golden fried shrimp with a tangy cocktail sauce and lemon. Served with a side of your choice, vegetable and house salad or a cup of soup

Baby Beef Liver

$16.49

Tender liver sautéed with onions and bacon. Served with a side of your choice, vegetable and house salad or a cup of soup

House Roasted Turkey

$16.49

Tender, juicy breast of turkey, piled high on top of stuffing, with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetable

Chicken Tender Platter

$16.49

Golden fried chicken tenders served with steak fries

Chicken Stir Fry

$16.49

Boneless tender breast of chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce, sautéed with fresh broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini and red and green peppers. Served on herbal rice

Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.49

Vegetable glazed with teriyaki sauce- vegetables sautéed with fresh broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini and red and green peppers. Served on herbal rice

House Specialties

Open-Faced Roast Beef

$14.49

Lean roast beef over two slices of fresh white bread, with coleslaw, mashed potatoesand gravy

Open-Faced Hot Roast Turkey

$14.49

Tasty turkey over two slices of fresh white bread, with coleslaw, mashed potatoesand gravy

Open-Faced Brisket

$14.49

Tender beef brisket over two slices of fresh white bread, with coleslaw, mashed potatoesand gravy

Homemade Potato Pancakes

$3.50+

Served with sour cream or applesauce (both .50 extra)

Beef Latka

$15.49

Corned beef and potato pancake Sandwich

Cheese Blintz

$3.50+

Served with sour cream or applesauce (both .50 extra)

Pasta

Traditional Spaghetti Dinner

$10.99

Topped with our homemade marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast and a house salad

Chicken Parmesan

$16.49

Tender chicken breast hand-breaded with our special blend of herbs and spices, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection. Served with garlic bread, spaghetti marinara and a house salad

Rotating Specials

Open-Faced Prime Rib

$9.99

Open-Faced Pork Loin

$8.99

Prime Rib and Eggs

$8.49

Scramble Special

$7.49

Stuffed Cabbage

$11.49

Authentic recipe done to perfection topped with tomato gravy and served with homemade mashed potatoes and coleslaw

Stuffed Peppers

$11.49

Homemade stuffed peppers topped with tomato gravy. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and coleslaw

Beef Stroganoff

$11.99

Express Menu

Breakfast Express

Good morning America

$6.49

Solon Park

$5.99

City Hall

$6.99

French Connection

$6.99

Grand Slam

$6.99

Ashley is my name

$7.49

The Village Omelet

$7.99

Lunch Express

Soup & Half Sandwich

$8.99

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Salad & Half Sandwich

$8.99

All American Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Mediterranean Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Cheese and Bowl of Chili

$10.99

Tuesday Specials

Stuffed Peppers

$11.49

Homemade stuffed peppers topped with tomato gravy. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and coleslaw

Roasted Pork Loin

$11.99

Tender roasted pork loin topped with our homemade sauce and served with homemade mashed potatoes, vegetable and coleslaw

1/2 stuffed pepper

$8.99

Pulled pork

$11.49

BREAKFAST

Specialty Breakfast

Steak & Eggs

$12.99

A juicy ribeye steak cooked to perfection, served with two farm-fresh eggs (any style), homefries and toast or a bagel

Chicago Scramble

$10.99

Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with tender slices of pastrami and Cheddar cheese, served with homefries and toast or a bagel

Sunrise Breakfast Special M-F 7-11am

$7.99

Two extra large farm-fresh eggs (any style), served with toast, homefries and choice of sausage, bacon, ham or turkey sausage.

Farmer's Scramble

$10.99

Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with potatoes, diced ham, American cheese and onions, served with homefries and toast or a bagel

Garden Scramble

$9.99

Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with mushrooms, onions and green peppers, served with homefries and toast or a bagel

Salami or Corned Beef & Eggs

$9.99

"Pancake style," with homefries and toast or bagel

Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

Our famous fresh hash mixed with potatoes and onions and topped with two eggs (any style), served with toast or a bagel.

Lox & Eggs

$11.99

Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with lox and onions, served with homefries and a bagel

Classic Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Two poached eggs and ham over an English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce, served with homefries

Sunrise Benedict

$10.99

Two poached eggs and bacon over potato pancakes, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce, served with homefries

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$11.99

Two poached eggs and smoked salmon over English muffins, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce, served with homefries

Breakfast Skillet

$10.49

Green peppers, onion, sausage and homefries topped with two eggs (any style), with Cheddar cheese and a ranch drizzle. Served with toast or a bagel

Philly Cheesesteak Skillet

$10.99

Grilled ribeye, onions, peppers and provolone, topped with two eggs (any style), over hashbrowns

Avocado Bagel

$9.99

Smashed avocado with poached eggs, topped with diced tomato and chives on a wheat bagel

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Croissant

$9.99

Bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage, two scrambled eggs and American cheese on a fresh croissant, served with homefries

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage, two scrambled eggs and Cheddar cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with homefries and salsa

Breakfast Pita

$8.99

Two egg whites, spinach, tomato and provolone cheese, rolled in a soft white pita, served with homefries

Breakfast Latkas

$10.99

Corned beef and eggs pancake style between two potato latkas. Served with applesauce or sour cream

Breakfast Muffin

$8.99

Two scrambled eggs on a toasted English muffin topped with a ham slice and American cheese. Served with homefries

Breakfast Bagel

$8.99

Bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage, two scrambled eggs and American cheese on a toasted bagel, served with homefries

Sunrise Salmon Bagel

$11.99

Smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, onions and cap

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

Sausage

$4.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.49

Homefries

$3.99

Toast (Breakfast Side)

$2.49

Croissant

$3.99

Cup Strawberries

$3.99

Bowl Strawberries

$5.99

Small Oatmeal

$4.99

served with toast

Large Oatmeal

$6.99

served with toast

Grits

$3.99+

Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast

Breakfast Bundle

$9.99

Challah French Toast

$7.49+

Three pieces of our incomparable challah bread dipped in rich tapioca and deep fried. With choice of meat for an additional price

Texas Style French Toast

$7.49+

Thick sliced Texas toast dipped in tapioca and grilled to

Golden Pancakes

$7.49+

Three golden brown pancakes with syrup and butter. With choice of meat for an additional price

Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.49

Three golden brown pancakes with syrup and butter. With choice of meat for an additional price

Belgian Waffle w/Strawberries

$7.49

Served with butter and syrup. Add toppings or choice of meat for an additional price

Belgian Waffle

$7.49

Served with butter and syrup. Add toppings or choice of meat for an additional price

Blintzes & Latka

Homemade Cheese Blintz

$3.50+Out of stock

Served with sour cream or applesauce (both .50 extra)

Potato Pancakes

$3.50+

Served with sour cream or applesauce (both .50 extra)

Omelets

The Farmer's

$10.99

With homefries, onions, ham and American cheese

The Chicago OML

$10.99

Bleu cheese and Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms

Lo Carb Broccoli & Cheese

$10.99

Steamed broccoli and Cheddar cheese, served with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage, instead of homefries and toast

Vegetarian

$10.99

Green peppers, mushrooms and onions

The Western

$10.99

Diced ham, green peppers and onion

Hashlet

$10.99

Stuffed with our famous corned beef hash

Greek

$10.99

Tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese and Kalamata olives

Denver

$10.99

Sausage, green peppers, tomato and onion

Spanish Omelet

$10.99

Tomato, green peppers and onions. Served with fat-free salsa

Canadian Omelet

$10.99

Real bacon bits, homefries, onion and American cheese

Italiano

$10.99

Sausage, green peppers, onion and mushrooms

Egg White Omelet

$10.99

Spinach, provolone, tomato and onion

BYO Omelet

$8.99

$8.99

Bagelmania

Bagel

$2.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Eastside Bagel

$14.49

Lox, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion served on a plain bagel

Bagel, Lox & Cream Cheese

$12.99

Lox & Cream Cheese only

Super Bagel

$4.49

Choose one of our homemade cream cheese spreads to pile high on top of your bagel

Cream Cheese

Add Cream Cheese

$0.75

Add CC Chive

$1.25

Add CC Melt

$1.25

Add CC Veggie

$1.25

Specials

Cinnabon FT

$10.99

Miscellaneous

Misc. Meat Add On

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Bacon (1pc)

$0.99

Add CB

$2.95

Add Chix Whole

$5.49

Add Chix Half

$2.99

Add Gyro Meat

$3.00

Add Ham (breakfast)

$1.50

Add Ham (deli)

$2.95

Add Ham (1pc) - (breakfast)

$0.99

Add Hard Salami

$2.95

Add Sausage

$1.50

Add Sausage (1pc)

$0.99

Add Skewer

$2.50

Add Soft Salami

$2.95

Add Turkey Sausage

$1.50

Add Turkey Sausage (1pc)

$0.99

Add Deli Turkey Breast

$2.95

Turkey off the Bone

$1.50

Misc. Veggie Add On

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Banana Pepper

$0.75

Add Broccoli

$0.75

Add Capers

$0.75

Add Cherry Peppers

$1.00

Add Coleslaw

$0.75

Add Cucumber

$0.75

Add Green Peppers

$0.75

Add Lettuce

$0.25

Add Olive

$0.75

Add Onion

$0.75

Add Mushroom

$0.75

Add Red Pepper

$0.75

Add Spinach

$0.75

Add Sunflower Seeds

$0.50

Add Tomato

$0.75

Misc. Sweet Toppings

Add Choc Chips

$0.75

Add BB Glaze

$0.50

Add Maple Syrup

$1.50

Add Peanut Butter

$0.75

Add Pecan

$0.75

Add Pineapple

$0.75

Add Strawberries

$1.50

Add Blueberries

$1.00

Misc. Sauces

Add Chili

$2.00

Add Chix Gravy

$0.75

Add Beef Gravy

$0.75

Add Chix Salad

$3.49

Add Tuna Salad

$2.99

Add Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Add Tahini

$0.50

Add Hummus

$1.00

Add Kraut

$0.75

Add Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Add Marinara

$0.75

Add Ranch

$0.35

Add Salsa

$0.50

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Kids Menu

KIDS Chix Tenders

$4.99

KIDS Burger & Fries

$4.99

KIDS Turkey-Wich & Fries

$4.99

KIDS Hot Dog & Fries

$4.99

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.99

KIDS Spaghetti Dinner

$4.99

KIDS Fruit Cup

$4.29

KIDS Hummus w/Carrots, Celery & Pita

$3.00

KIDS Corned Beef Sandwich

$6.49

KIDS Grilled Chix Sand

$5.49

KIDS Pancakes

$4.99

KIDS French Toast

$4.99

KIDS Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

KIDS Egg, Meat, HF & Toast

$4.99

Desserts

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.95

Lemon Meringue

$5.95

Cream Puff

$4.49

Baklava

$2.75

European Style Cakes

$5.95

Cookies

$2.99

Apple Fritter

$4.29

Fruit Pie

$4.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Bars

$3.99

Deli Case

Deli Meat

Deli meat Brisket

$17.95

Deli meat Corned Beef

$18.95

Deli meat Lean Corned Beef

$19.95

Deli meat Chopped Liver

$15.95

Deli meat Gyro Meat

$11.25

Deli meat Ham

$16.95

Deli meat Hard Salami

$14.95

Deli meat Soft Salami

$14.95

Deli meat Hot Dog

$11.95

Deli meat Lox

$31.95

Deli meat Pastrami

$18.95

Deli meat Roast Beef

$16.95

Deli meat Turkey off the bone

$18.95

Deli meat Turkey

$17.95

Deli meat Smoked turkey

$17.95

Deli Cheese

Chive CC

$9.75

Cream C

$7.95

Meltaway

$9.95

Veggie CC

$9.95

American

$9.45

Bleu Cheese

$9.45

Cheddar

$9.45

Feta

$9.45

Mozzarella

$9.45

Muenster

$9.45

Pepper Jack

$9.45

Provolone

$9.45

Swiss

$9.45

Deli Salads

Baba Ghanoush

$10.25

Chix Salads

$13.95

Coleslaw

$5.50

Dressing

$5.99

Egg Salad

$10.45

Hummus

$9.75

Kraut

$6.45

Mac Salad

$5.50

Potato Pancake Batter

$7.99

Tabuli

$9.75

Tuna Salad

$13.95

Bread and Misc.

½ Bread Loaf

$2.40

Day old Bread

$1.95

Bagels

$0.95

Bread Loaf

$4.65

Pita Whole Bag

$3.95

Ham Glaze

$4.95

Coffee Grounds

$6.95

Open Food

open food

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

34390 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

