Chicken
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Chicken Ranch 515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10

No reviews yet

515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Strips
BBQ Salad
Chinese Salad

Signature Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00
Chicken Ranch Margarita

Chicken Ranch Margarita

$14.00

tequila, triple sec, muddled orange, lime and lemon, lime juice

Texas Ranger

$14.00

bourbon, fresh grapefruit, basil

Moscow Mule

$14.00

vodka, lime, ginger beer

Kentucky Mule

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Whiskey, lime juice, ginger beer. mint

Hit Me

$14.00

Adult Arnold Palmer

Mojito

$14.00
Pineapple Coconut martini

Pineapple Coconut martini

$14.00

muddled pineapple, lime ,Malibu Rum and coco lopez

CR Cosmo Rocks

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Michelada Beer

$10.00

Blue cheese olives martini

$14.00

Strawberry spicy margarita on the rocks

$14.00

Cucumber martini

$14.00

Coco Lopez Mojito

$14.00

Gin Bee's Knees

$14.00

Spicy Tamirand Mango

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Glass-Grand Imperial

$9.00

Mezcal Habanero margarita

$15.00

Beer

Modelo Especial.

Modelo Especial.

$7.00
Modelo Negra.

Modelo Negra.

$7.00
Lagunitas.

Lagunitas.

$7.00
Hop Cloud Hazy

Hop Cloud Hazy

$7.00

anchor steam beer

$7.00

Hanger 24 orange Wheat

$7.00

ballast point Big Gus

$7.00

Ballast Point Wee Gus

$7.00

Coors light

$7.00Out of stock

ballast point Longfin

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Coors Edge

$7.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$7.00

Heineken NA 0.0

$7.00

Red Wine

Carmel Road Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Murphy good Bottle

$36.00

LA CREMA Bottle pinot noir

$36.00

Murphy good cab Glass

$13.00

Carmel Road Cabernet Glass

$9.00

LA Crema pinot glass

$13.00

Bubbles

Chandon Split Brut

$13.00

Chandon Split Brut Rose

$13.00

Grand Imperial Bottle

$25.00

Chandon bottle

$45.00

kenwood bottle

$28.00

Grand Imperial glass

$8.00

Chandon Spritz

$13.00

Liquor

Gray Goose

Gray Goose

$14.00
Gray Goose lemon

Gray Goose lemon

$14.00
Seagrams sweet tea

Seagrams sweet tea

$9.00
Titos

Titos

$12.00
Belvedere

Belvedere

$14.00

Cucumber vodka

$11.00
Well Made vodka

Well Made vodka

$9.00

kettle one

$13.00
Cazadores

Cazadores

$13.00
Patron

Patron

$14.00

do julio anejo

$14.00

Well Made

$9.00

1942

$30.00

casamigos blanco

$14.00
Early times

Early times

$9.00

makers mark

$14.00
Tanqueray

Tanqueray

$12.00
Seagrams Gin

Seagrams Gin

$9.00

Bombay

$13.00

Nolets

$13.00
Ron rio

Ron rio

$9.00
Malibu

Malibu

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Small Pellegrino

$7.00

Large Pellegrino

$10.00

Fiji water

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Strawberry lemonade

$4.50

Tonic

$2.00

cherry coke

$4.00

Shirley temple

$4.00
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

white wine

Chasing Venus Bottle

$40.00

Carmel Road bottle

$28.00

Martin Ray Rose Bottle

$40.00

La Cream Bottle

$40.00

Chandon Bottle

$45.00

Grand Imperial Bottle

$28.00

Freemark Abbey

$40.00

Benvolio Bottle

$28.00

Wispering Angel Bottle

$40.00

Camden Chardonnay

$40.00

Camden glass

$12.00

Chasing Venus Glass

$13.00

Carmel Glass Chard

$9.00

Martin Ray Glass

$13.00

La Crema Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Whispering Rose

$13.00

Chandon Split

$13.00

Freemark Abbey Chardonnay

$13.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Kenwood Glass

$9.00

Gay Pride

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Top Shelf Bottle

$175.00

table

$250.00

Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$23.00Out of stock

A whole brined and rotisserie roasted Gone Straw Farm chicken served with lavash bread and home made tomatillo salsa.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Half a brined and rotisserie roast Gone Straw Farms chicken served with lavash bread and tomatillo salsa.

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$10.00

Brined and rotisserie roasted white quarter of Gone Straw Farms chicken, served with lavash bread and homemade tomatillo salsa.

Leg & Thigh

Leg & Thigh

$8.00

Brined and rotisserie roast Gone Straw Farms dark quarter of chicken served with lavash bread and home made tomatillo salsa.

Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$14.00

Free Range white meat tenders

Chicken Wok

Chicken Wok

$18.00

diced chicken tenders stir-fried with red & yellow peppers green and yellow zucchini asparagus. gluten free soy sauce

Cold chopped chicken

$7.00

Scoop of Chicken salad

$9.00

Fried vegetarian Chciken patty

$9.00
Chicken Meatball with Marinara sauce

Chicken Meatball with Marinara sauce

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Ranch Sandwich

Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

rotisserie chicken breast, butter lettuce, tomatoes, ranch

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

chopped dark and white meat with red onion ,celery , parsley tomato, lettuce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken, slaw, pickles, sriracha aioli

Bahn Mi Sandwich

Bahn Mi Sandwich

$15.00

Rotisserie chicken breast, pickled carrots & cucumbers, sriracha mayo, sweet chili sauce, fresh cilantro and jalapenos, on a crispy banh mi bun

Oven Roasted Chicken BLT

Oven Roasted Chicken BLT

$15.00

oven roasted chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, whole grain mustard aioli

Vegetarian fried chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$11.00

organic mixed greens, farmers market carrots, tomato, cucumber, radish, homemade garlic herb croutons I balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00

organic romaine, red & yellow tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, avocado, bacon, fried shallots / ranch or bleu cheese

Chinese Salad

Chinese Salad

$11.00

napa cabbage, red & yellow peppers, carrots, oranges, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, wonton chips /orange ginger vinaigrette

BBQ Salad

BBQ Salad

$11.00

organic romaine, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Avocado, fried shallots / ranch & BBQ

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

farmers market kale, Asian pear, cranberries, slivered toasted almonds, beets lemon vinaigrette

Beet & Goat Cheese

Beet & Goat Cheese

$13.00

organic butter lettuce, red & yellow beets, matchstick radish, oranges, goat cheese, candied pecans/champagne vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Organic Romaine, Red onion, cherry tomatoes red & yellow bell bellpeppers cucumber, Kalamata Olives ,feta cheese and croutons Red Wine Vinaigrette

Half mixed greens (small)

$5.00
Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$12.00

Chicken Soup

$16.00

Sides

Thick Cut Fries

Thick Cut Fries

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$8.00
Rotisserie Roasted Yams

Rotisserie Roasted Yams

$8.00
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00Out of stock
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Green Compostable silverware

$1.00

Side Of White Rice

$5.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Our classic personal size Key Lime Pie in a graham cracker crust served with sweetened whipped cream and a slice of lime.

Toasted Coconut Pineapple Gelato

$10.00

Chocolate Gelato

$10.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$10.00

1 ice cream sandwich vannilla

$6.00Out of stock

1 ice cream sandwich chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Happy Hour Food

Fire Cracker Orange Chicken Bowl

Fire Cracker Orange Chicken Bowl

$14.00
Tinga Tacos

Tinga Tacos

$13.00
Flat bread

Flat bread

$12.00
Cheese Sticks W/Sauce

Cheese Sticks W/Sauce

$11.00
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00Out of stock
BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
Thick Cut Fries

Thick Cut Fries

$6.00

Side Sauces and Xtras

Tomatillo

$1.00

Bbq

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Balsamic vinaigrette

$1.00

Ginger vinaigrette

$1.00

Champagne vinaigrette

$1.00

Lemon vinaigrette

$1.00

Side oil and vinegar

$1.50

Side of mayo

$1.00

Dijon mustard

$1.00

Blue cheese

$1.00

Grain mustard aioli

$1.00

Sweet chili sauce

$1.00

Half avocado

$3.00

Side pickles

$1.00

Side oranges

$1.00

Side Shallots

$1.00

Side almonds

$1.00

Side pickled carrots & cucumber (banh mi)

$1.00

Side pecorino cheese

$1.50

Side cheddar

$1.00

Side of blue cheese crumbles

$1.00

Flour tortilla warm

$1.50

Toasted brioche w/side butter

$2.00

Toasted baguette w/side butter

$2.00

lavash bread

$2.00

Side of chopped chicken 5 oz cold light and dark meat

$6.00

side of white rice

$5.00

Side Feta cheese.

$1.00

EGGS 30 each

$14.00

CHICKEN RANCH T. SHIRT

$25.00

pint of dressing

$24.00

Quart of dreesong

$48.00

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga Taco rice Bowl

$15.00

chicken Tinga soft tacos

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Directions

Gallery
Chicken Ranch image

