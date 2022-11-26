Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chilango

118 Reviews

$

8944 Columbia Rd

Loveland, OH 45140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SAME TACO BOX (3)
Queso & Chips
MIXED TACO BOX (3)

TODAY

Barbacoa Breakfast Burrito

Barbacoa Breakfast Burrito

$8.95Out of stock

Organic free range eggs, house made shredded beef, cheese, cilantro with side of salsa roja or verde.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$7.95Out of stock

Pastured organic free range eggs, house made chorizo, potatoes with side of salsa roja or verde.

QUESADILLAS

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.95

USDA Choice or higher brisket w/ house pickled onions, fresh jalapeño and choice of side.

Chorizo Quesadilla

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.95

House made chorizo, potatoes +grilled onion and choice of side

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

choice of tinga or grilled marinated chicken +pico +choice of side

Flank Quesadilla

Flank Quesadilla

$11.95

flank steak +salsa verde +grilled onion +choice of side

Poblano Quesadilla

$10.95

fire roasted poblano peppers +caramelized onion + choice of side

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

includes choice of side

Kid's Options

Choice of quesadilla or bean burrito

BOX TACOS

MIXED TACO BOX (3)

$11.00

choose a mix of three tacos per box

SAME TACO BOX (3)

$9.10

*** order 3 of the same tacos per box. choice of corn, flour or bowl with lettuce base.

two tacos + rice & beans

$10.95

*online only. Your choice of two tacos served with rice and beans.

SINGLE TACOS

Mahi Mahi Taco

Mahi Mahi Taco

$3.65Out of stock

Seared Mahi Mahi wild caught from sustainable fisheries, smokey salsa, cabbage slaw, cilantro, crema.

chicken tinga taco

chicken tinga taco

$3.25

Shredded in a tomato chipotle sauce +avocado-tomatillo salsa +pico de gallo +queso fresco +crema

steak toreados taco

steak toreados taco

$3.65

Angus steak + chili toreado +onion +cilantro VERY SPICY *** spicy sauce contains gluten ***

chicken al carbón taco

$3.25

marinated flame grilled amish chicken breast +avocado smash+pico +cilantro

chorizo con papas taco

$3.25

House-made chorizo +potato +queso fresco +crema +salsa verde

poblano rajas taco

$3.25

Fire roasted poblano peppers & onions+queso fresco +cilantro +crema **spice level varies

flank steak taco

$3.65

Angus steak +grilled onion +queso fresco +salsa verde

pork belly taco

pork belly taco

$3.95

seared pork belly +pineapple +pickled red onion +avocado-tomatillo salsa

braised beef taco

$3.65

+pickled onion +queso fresco +crema +salsa verde

cochinita pibil taco

cochinita pibil taco

$3.25

Shredded citrus braised pork +cabbage slaw +pickled red onion +Chilango sauce (spicy)

cerdo piña taco

$3.25

citrus braised achiote pork +pineapple +cilantro +onion

Y MAS

Tostadas

Tostadas

$9.00

2 per order, crispy flat tortilla +refried beans +choice of filling.

Flautas

Flautas

$9.75

Three crispy fried, rolled, corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken or queso panela (cheese) topped with queso fresco and crema. Served with rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.95

three tinga chicken, cheese or bean enchiladas with queso fresco, verde (green) sauce, crema, red pickled onion and served with rice.

The Chilango Salad

The Chilango Salad

$12.95+Out of stock

Romaine, house cilantro-lime dressing, fire grilled chicken, sweet corn, fresh pico de gallo, cotija cheese, organic roasted pepitas, limes.

SIDES

Queso & Chips

$5.95

Choose regular, spicy or with chorizo; includes chips.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$5.95

Fresh from whole avocado; includes chips.

mexican rice (v,gf)

mexican rice (v,gf)

$2.75
Elote off the Cob

Elote off the Cob

$4.25Out of stock

Cooked sweet corn in mixture of mayonnaise, chili lime salt & cotija cheese. known as esquites when off the cob.

refried beans (v,gf)

refried beans (v,gf)

$3.50

We start our beans from scratch, as they should be. The dried beans are simmered for hours with house seasoning to produce a rich, creamy finished product. No cans are harmed in the making of our beans! Topped with house made queso fresco.

chips + salsa

chips + salsa

$3.95

Chips and salsas all made in house daily; includes chips.

8oz Chilango Sauce (spicy)

8oz Chilango Sauce (spicy)

$6.95

iykyk ...

crispy papas

crispy papas

$4.50

Idaho potatoes - fried crispy, with cotija cheese, cilantro, and fresh lime wedge.

chilango salsa trio

chilango salsa trio

$11.00Out of stock

6oz each of your choice of fresh guacamole or queso dip, and two of your favorite salsas. Includes chips.

DRINKS

Imported mineral water.
Horchata

Horchata

$3.95Out of stock

Rice milk beverage with cinnamon and vanilla made here.... from scratch.... no powdered drinks here. ** CONTAINS DAIRY **

mexican coke

mexican coke

$3.50

355ml glass bottle: Real cane sugar Coca Cola. You’ll need a bottle opener, or some creative thinking to get it open. 📸: Mazatlan, Sinaloa

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

355ml glass bottle: Real cane sugar soda. You’ll need a bottle opener, or some creative thinking to get it open. 📸: Playa Roca Blanca, Oaxaca

bottled water

$1.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

355ml glass bottle. Carbonated mineral water from Monterrey Mexico. 📸: Parque La Huasteca, Monterrey

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50

12oz can. 📸: Playa Tangolunda, Huatulco

coke (can)

$1.50
mexican sprite

mexican sprite

$3.00

355ml real cane sugar Sprite. Requires a bottle opener, or some crafty action. 📸: Medano Beach, Cabo San Lucas

Cocktails & Beer

MUST BE 21+ TO PICKUP

Victoria 12oz Bottle

$1.00
fresh margarita (must be 21+)

fresh margarita (must be 21+)

$7.95

House fresh citrus blend. Meal purchase required. Limit three per meal. Must be 21+ to pickup order.

modelo especial

$3.50Out of stock
rhinegeist cans

rhinegeist cans

$3.95
corona light

corona light

$2.25

some other stuff

add to-go utensil

Please add this to your order if you would like us to include plastic cutlery. In an effort to cut down on the use of single use plastics we will only include utensils when requested.

tacos mixtos

tacos mixtos

$10.95

3 tacos with choice of filling, grilled queso (cheese) cilantro, onion and choice of two salsas.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markToilets
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Ingredients + Tasty Fillings +Flavorful Salsas

Website

Location

8944 Columbia Rd, Loveland, OH 45140

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Tierra Taqueria - Springdale #2 - 401 West Kemper Road
orange starNo Reviews
401 West Kemper Road Springdale, OH 45246
View restaurantnext
Mazunte - Catering
orange star5.0 • 26
6216 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45227
View restaurantnext
Mazunte - Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 1,906
5207 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45227
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Bandito - 3543 Columbia Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
3543 Columbia Parkway Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
CABO TACO
orange starNo Reviews
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A CINCINNATI, OH 45255
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Loveland

Tano Bistro - Loveland
orange star4.6 • 2,064
204 W Loveland Ave Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
The Works - Loveland
orange star4.3 • 1,087
20 Greer Millitzer Ln Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Bucks Tavern
orange star4.5 • 731
3299 West State Route 22/3 Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Bishop's Quarter
orange star4.4 • 633
212 West Loveland Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loveland
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston