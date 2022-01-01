Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Chloez Cafe

300 Reviews

$$

5622 Ox Road

Unit F

Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Rye Rueben
Onion Rings
Hawaiian Salad

Cold Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Almond Milk

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$3.50

Barqs rootbeer

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Beverages

Double Espresso

$5.25

Americano

$5.25

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cafe Latte

$6.00

Cafe Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

French press

$12.50

Smoothies

Chloez Choice

$8.00

Mocha Delight

$8.00

Protein Blitz

$9.00

Kale Creation

$9.00

Green Monster

$8.50

Create your own Smoothie

$8.50

Cinnamon Roll Protein Smoothie

$9.50

Beer & Wine

Mimosa

$8.50

Apple Cider Mimosa - Seasonal

$9.50

Chelada

$8.50

Import & Premium

$6.00

Domestic Beer Special (Tuesday Night)

$3.00

Import & Premium Beer Special (Tuesday Night)

$5.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$8.50

Mimosa Kit

$56.99

Red or White Wine Bottle

$18.00

Red Wine & Rose By Glass

$6.50

Wine - Wine Bottle Special

$15.00

White Wine & Chardonnay By Glass

$6.50

Golden Margarita

$8.99Out of stock

Raspberry Lime-Arita

$9.50

Vodka Mule (Can)

$6.50

Kona Brew Beer

$6.00

Bold Rock Hard Lemonade

$3.00

Glass of Champagne

$6.00

MAN-MOSA

$10.50

Coffee Beans

Cervantes Coffee - 12 oz Whole Bean Honduras San Marcos

$15.25

Cervantes Coffee - 12 oz Whole Bean Decaf

$15.25

Chloez’ Specialties

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Breakfast Burritos

$10.25

Bacon & Broccoli Egg Burrito Low-Carb

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Eggs Florentine

$13.50

Belgian Waffles (2)

$7.00

Belgian Waffles (4)

$10.00

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$5.00

Egg Whites Substitution

$2.00

Omelets

Omelet

$10.50

Steak Omelet

$13.00

Greek Omelet

$13.00

Western Omelet

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$13.00

Backyard Veggie Omelet

$12.50

Breakfast Combos

Two Buttermilk Pancakes

Two Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.50
French Toast

French Toast

$10.50
Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffles

$11.50

Breakfast Sides

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.50

Sausage Links

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Sausage Links

$4.50

Cup Of Fresh Fruit

$4.25

Home Fries, Plain

$4.50

Smothered Home Fries W/ Onion & Cheese

$6.00

Pancakes Only (2)

$7.00

French Toast Only (2)

$7.50

Toast

$2.50

Toasted English Muffin

$2.50

Extra Egg

$2.50

Extra Hollandaise

$2.00

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

6 delicious poppers filled with cream cheese, served with Ranch dressing.

Fried Zucchini Stix

$8.50

12 Pieces of golden brown deep-fried zucchini sticks served with Ranch dressing.

Fried Mozzarella Stix

$9.00

8 pieces of battered and deep fried thick cut Mozzarella served with our homemade Marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.50

Hearty portion of deep-fried mushrooms served with Ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Healthy portion of battered onion rings.

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.50

Eight different cheeses - Romano, Parmesan, American, Aged White Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Fontina, Cheddar and Smoked Gouda.

Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries

$9.50

5 Chicken Tenders & Fries served with Honey Mustard, Hickory BBQ or Spicy Honey BBQ sauce.

Chicken Tenders (10) & Fries

$15.50

10 Chicken Tenders & Fries served with Honey Mustard, Hickory BBQ or Spicy Honey BBQ sauce.

Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$8.50

12 Chicken Wings

$16.50

18 Chicken Wings

$23.00

6 Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.50

12 Boneless Chicken Wings

$16.50

18 Boneless Chicken Wings

$23.00

Fries Department

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Italian Fries

$9.00

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Your choice of hickory or spicy BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Your own HOT Buffalo wing sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our homemade blue cheese dressing.

Rye Rueben

$12.50

Pile of grilled Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing with lots of melted Swiss cheese.

Badda Bing

$12.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast wrapped in ham & bacon with melted Swiss cheese and spicy Dijon Mustard.

Hoagies

All American

$12.00

Philly steak, Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed red onion & American Cheese

BBQ Steak & Bacon

$11.00

Philly Steak, Applewood Smoked bacon, sautéed red onions & hickory BBQ sauce.

Chicken Royal

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, sautéed red onions, avocados, Provolone cheese.

Flying Buffalo Wing

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, our own Buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions with our own blue cheese dressings.

New Yorker

$12.00

Grilled pastrami, corned-beef, red onions, spicy Dijon mustard and melted Swiss cheese.

Steak & Cheese Supreme

$12.00

Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and Provolone cheese.

Super Club

$11.00

Your choice hot or cold, Smoked Turkey, Ham & Bacon with Swiss cheese.

Super Italian

$11.00

Ham, Genoa salami, Mortadella, and Provolone cheese. Served Hot or Cold.

Sides

Homemade Turkey Chili

$7.50

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Homemade Salsa & Chips

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Potato Chips

$4.50

Side dressing

Gourmet Burgers

Just A Burger

$10.00

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo. Add your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone cheese $1.00.

American Burger

$11.50

Applewood smoked bacon, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo.

Western Burger

$12.50

American cheese, fried egg, your choice of bacon or ham with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo.

Bleu Burger

$12.50

Mixed with blue cheese crumbles & topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our Homemade blue cheese dressing.

Italian Burger

$12.00

Sautéed red onions and black olives then topped with melted Mozzarella & Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, banana peppers & our own house dressing.

Bronx Burger

$12.50

Grilled Pastrami, sautéed red onions, sauerkraut, 1000 Island & melted Swiss cheese.

Greek Burger

$12.50

Gyro meat, Feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our own Tzatziki cucumber sauce.

Hawaiian Burger

$12.50

Grilled pineapple, bacon, jalapeno & melted Swiss cheese.

Swiss Burger

$11.50

Sautéed red onions, mushrooms and melted Swisss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

Mexican Burger

$12.50

Topped with our own chili, red onions, jalapeño, avocado & melted cheese on top.

Salads

House Salad

$8.50

Spring mix lettuce, green pepper, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and black olives. Dressing served on the side.

Hawaiian Salad

$12.50

Marinated Grilled chicken breast, pineapple chunks & bacon on top of spring mix, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded whole milk Mozzarella cheese served with our own honey mustard dressing.

Chicken Berry Salad

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast, dried organic cranberries with red onions, tomatoes, Feta cheese, black olives served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette.

Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Your choice of regular or Buffalo, fresh crispy spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, shredded cheese served with our own house dressing, ranch or blue cheese.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Spring mix lettuce, Greek Feta cheese, red onions, green peppers, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek olives, pepperoncini, served with our own house dressing. Add chicken $6.00.

Spinach Salad With Apple Vinaigrette

$12.00

Fresh spinach & apple served with our homemade Apple Vinaigrette, topped with Bacon.

Chef Salads

$12.50

All of our Chef Salads are made with spring mix lettuce, green peppers, red onions, hard-boiled eggs, fresh mushrooms & shredded whole milk Mozzarella cheese.

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.50
Beignets

Beignets

$7.50
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Muffin

$5.00

Small Bowl of Ice Cream

$3.50

Cupcakes (2)

$7.00

DINNER

Hamburger Special

Hamburger Special

$7.00

Veggie Burger Special

$7.00

Chloez Chop House Burger

$14.00

Steak Fajita Dinner for One

$20.00

Chicken Fajita Dinner for One

$18.00

Shrimp Fajita Dinner for One

$19.00

Specials

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Crab Omelet

$19.99

Chloez Hat

$22.00

Chloez T-Shirt

$25.00

Chloez Sweatshirt

$35.00

Chloez Tumbler

$32.00

El Presidente Breakfast Burrito

$16.99

Steak & Eggs

$24.99

Steak & Eggs w/ Smothered Home Fries

Corned beef hash breakfast-2 eggs & toast

$13.99

Winky’s Honey

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5622 Ox Road, Unit F, Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Directions

Gallery
Chloez Cafe image
Chloez Cafe image
Chloez Cafe image

