Chloez Cafe
300 Reviews
$$
5622 Ox Road
Unit F
Fairfax Station, VA 22039
Popular Items
Cold Beverages
Hot Beverages
Smoothies
Beer & Wine
Mimosa
Apple Cider Mimosa - Seasonal
Chelada
Import & Premium
Domestic Beer Special (Tuesday Night)
Import & Premium Beer Special (Tuesday Night)
Cranberry Mimosa
Mimosa Kit
Red or White Wine Bottle
Red Wine & Rose By Glass
Wine - Wine Bottle Special
White Wine & Chardonnay By Glass
Golden Margarita
Raspberry Lime-Arita
Vodka Mule (Can)
Kona Brew Beer
Bold Rock Hard Lemonade
Glass of Champagne
MAN-MOSA
Coffee Beans
Chloez’ Specialties
Omelets
Breakfast Sides
Appetizers
Jalapeno Poppers
6 delicious poppers filled with cream cheese, served with Ranch dressing.
Fried Zucchini Stix
12 Pieces of golden brown deep-fried zucchini sticks served with Ranch dressing.
Fried Mozzarella Stix
8 pieces of battered and deep fried thick cut Mozzarella served with our homemade Marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Hearty portion of deep-fried mushrooms served with Ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
Healthy portion of battered onion rings.
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites
Eight different cheeses - Romano, Parmesan, American, Aged White Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Fontina, Cheddar and Smoked Gouda.
Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries
5 Chicken Tenders & Fries served with Honey Mustard, Hickory BBQ or Spicy Honey BBQ sauce.
Chicken Tenders (10) & Fries
10 Chicken Tenders & Fries served with Honey Mustard, Hickory BBQ or Spicy Honey BBQ sauce.
Wings
Fries Department
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of hickory or spicy BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Your own HOT Buffalo wing sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our homemade blue cheese dressing.
Rye Rueben
Pile of grilled Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing with lots of melted Swiss cheese.
Badda Bing
Marinated grilled chicken breast wrapped in ham & bacon with melted Swiss cheese and spicy Dijon Mustard.
Hoagies
All American
Philly steak, Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed red onion & American Cheese
BBQ Steak & Bacon
Philly Steak, Applewood Smoked bacon, sautéed red onions & hickory BBQ sauce.
Chicken Royal
Grilled Chicken, sautéed red onions, avocados, Provolone cheese.
Flying Buffalo Wing
Marinated grilled chicken breast, our own Buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions with our own blue cheese dressings.
New Yorker
Grilled pastrami, corned-beef, red onions, spicy Dijon mustard and melted Swiss cheese.
Steak & Cheese Supreme
Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and Provolone cheese.
Super Club
Your choice hot or cold, Smoked Turkey, Ham & Bacon with Swiss cheese.
Super Italian
Ham, Genoa salami, Mortadella, and Provolone cheese. Served Hot or Cold.
Sides
Gourmet Burgers
Just A Burger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo. Add your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone cheese $1.00.
American Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo.
Western Burger
American cheese, fried egg, your choice of bacon or ham with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo.
Bleu Burger
Mixed with blue cheese crumbles & topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our Homemade blue cheese dressing.
Italian Burger
Sautéed red onions and black olives then topped with melted Mozzarella & Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, banana peppers & our own house dressing.
Bronx Burger
Grilled Pastrami, sautéed red onions, sauerkraut, 1000 Island & melted Swiss cheese.
Greek Burger
Gyro meat, Feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our own Tzatziki cucumber sauce.
Hawaiian Burger
Grilled pineapple, bacon, jalapeno & melted Swiss cheese.
Swiss Burger
Sautéed red onions, mushrooms and melted Swisss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Mexican Burger
Topped with our own chili, red onions, jalapeño, avocado & melted cheese on top.
Salads
House Salad
Spring mix lettuce, green pepper, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and black olives. Dressing served on the side.
Hawaiian Salad
Marinated Grilled chicken breast, pineapple chunks & bacon on top of spring mix, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded whole milk Mozzarella cheese served with our own honey mustard dressing.
Chicken Berry Salad
Grilled chicken breast, dried organic cranberries with red onions, tomatoes, Feta cheese, black olives served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette.
Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad
Your choice of regular or Buffalo, fresh crispy spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, shredded cheese served with our own house dressing, ranch or blue cheese.
Greek Salad
Spring mix lettuce, Greek Feta cheese, red onions, green peppers, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek olives, pepperoncini, served with our own house dressing. Add chicken $6.00.
Spinach Salad With Apple Vinaigrette
Fresh spinach & apple served with our homemade Apple Vinaigrette, topped with Bacon.
Chef Salads
All of our Chef Salads are made with spring mix lettuce, green peppers, red onions, hard-boiled eggs, fresh mushrooms & shredded whole milk Mozzarella cheese.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
5622 Ox Road, Unit F, Fairfax Station, VA 22039