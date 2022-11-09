TeaDM Fairfax

Seasalt Coffee RTD

$5.25

(First-Time Recommendation) a Traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee that is the ready to drink version as soon as grabbed. Uses our dark roasted robusta coffee bean that is blended with condensed milk before being topped with our signature Seasalt Cream. Together, it creates a lighter texture for the perfect sweet and bitter combo! Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed together. No need to wait for the ice to melt! *Item contains Hazelnuts and Dairy* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included