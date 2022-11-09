Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

TeaDM Fairfax



No reviews yet

9416 Fairfax blvd,

Fairfax, VA 22031

Popular Items

Seasalt Coffee OG
Seasalt Coffee RTD
Red Thai Milk Tea

Energy Booster

Seasalt Coffee OG

Seasalt Coffee OG

$5.25

Traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee. Uses dark roasted robusta coffee bean and is blended with condensed milk before being topped with our signature Seasalt Cream. When mixed together, it creates the perfect sweet and bitter combo! Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed well together. As your ice melts, it will begin to taste better and better! *Item contains hazelnuts and dairy* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included

Seasalt Coffee RTD

Seasalt Coffee RTD

$5.25

(First-Time Recommendation) a Traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee that is the ready to drink version as soon as grabbed. Uses our dark roasted robusta coffee bean that is blended with condensed milk before being topped with our signature Seasalt Cream. Together, it creates a lighter texture for the perfect sweet and bitter combo! Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed together. No need to wait for the ice to melt! *Item contains Hazelnuts and Dairy* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included

Seasalt Black Coffee

Seasalt Black Coffee

$5.25

A traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee filtered through a coffee phin (cà phê đá). Sweetened using dark brown sugar and topped with our signature Seasalt Cream. Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed together. As your ice melts, it will begin to taste better and better! *contains Dairy* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.25

Our Traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee filtered through a coffee phin (cà phê đá). Our dark roast robusta coffee is blended with sweetened condensed milk for the perfect sweet and bitter combo! Does not come with Seasalt Cream. *Contains Hazelnuts* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included

Vietnamese Black Coffee

Vietnamese Black Coffee

$5.25

Traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee filtered through a coffee phin (cà phê đá). It is a very strong and bitter coffee sweetened with dark brown sugar. Does not come with Seasalt Cream. Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included

Seasalt Bac Xiu Coffee

Seasalt Bac Xiu Coffee

$5.75

Also translated as “white coffee”, the Seasalt Bac Xiu uses a smooth mixture of sweetened milk and condensed milk. It is then topped off with our signature Seasalt Cream and a foamed dark roast robusta coffee. This is the least caffeinated option Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed together. No need to wait for the ice to melt! *contains Dairy* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly

Seasalt Coffee Latte

Seasalt Coffee Latte

$5.50

Traditional slow drip Vietnamese dark roast robusta coffee bean blended with condensed milk served with our signature Seasalt Cream. Option to choose your own milk preference of oat or whole. Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed together. No need to wait for the ice to melt! *Contains Hazelnuts and Dairy* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included

Seasalt City

Seasalt City
Seasalt Matcha Green Tea

Seasalt Matcha Green Tea

$5.95

Sweetened Jasmine Green Tea topped with our signature Seasalt Cream and sprinkled with Grade A Matcha. Sugar used is pure cane sugar. Tip: Shake it until the tea, cream and matcha are fully mixed for best taste! Recommended with: aloe vera ***add-ons not included

Seasalt Premium Jasmine Green Tea

$5.95

Sweetened Jasmine Green Tea topped with our signature Seasalt Cream. Sugar used is pure cane sugar Tip: Shake it until the tea and cream are fully mixed for best taste! *contains dairy* Recommended with: aloe vera ***add-ons not included

Seasalt Black Milk Tea

Seasalt Black Milk Tea

$5.95

TeaDM house milk tea with hints of coffee and vanilla extract. Drink is topped off with our signature Seasalt Cream. A rich yet subtle and earthy taste. Tip: Shake it until the tea and cream are fully mixed for best drink *contains hazelnut and dairy* Recommended with: Coffee jelly, Honey boba, or Custard Pudding ***add-ons not included

Seasalt Premium Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.95

TeaDM house Jasmie Milk tea that is paired with our signature Seasalt Cream. A delicious rich and milky taste that has slight floral hints. Tip: Shake until mixed fully for the best taste *contains dairy* ***add-ons not included

Seasalt Butterfly Pea Flower Tea (Caffeine Free)

$5.95

Using our sweetened decaf butterfly pea flower tea (or blue tea), this drink is topped off with the signature Seasalt Cream for a milky but refreshing taste. Great if you want something without caffeine. Tip: Shake until mixed well *contains dairy* Recommended with: Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Milk Tea

TeaDM Milk Tea

TeaDM Milk Tea

$5.25

(Recommended) Daily brewed black tea leaves with hints of coffee and vanilla extract mixed together with our non-dairy creamer. This drink is sweetened with dark brown sugar. Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Premium Jasmine Milk Tea

Premium Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25

Premium jasmine green tea mixed with our non-dairy creamer and sweetened with pure dark brown sugar. Perfect for those who love a slight floral taste! Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Red Thai Milk Tea

Red Thai Milk Tea

$5.95

(Recommended) Uses imported Thai Tea leaves straight from Thailand and topped with your choice of milk: half and half, oat, whole, or almond milk. To extract the most flavor, we brew our leaves carefully for hours and sweeten the mixture with pure cane sugar. Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Green Thai Milk Tea

Green Thai Milk Tea

$5.95

Uses imported Thai Tea leaves straight from Thailand and blended with a non-dairy creamer. Added with a hint of Grade A Matcha for that boost of energy and slightly earthy taste. Recommended with: Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.95

Premium strawberry blended with jasmine green tea, non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with pure dark brown sugar Recommended with: Seasalt cream or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95

Premium jasmine green tea mixed with our non-dairy creamer and delicious taro (a purple sweet potato). This drink is sweetened with pure dark brown sugar. Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

New Orleans Style Coffee Milk Tea

New Orleans Style Coffee Milk Tea

$5.95

Our house blended TeaDM Milk Tea with a shot of black New Orleans–Style Coffee blend and ground chicory. Sweetened with pure dark brown sugar. *Contains Dairy* Recommended with: Coffee Jelly or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Brown Sugar Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.95

Roasted and daily brewed oolong tea mixed with our non-dairy creamer. This drink is sweetened with pure dark brown sugar. Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Brown Sugar Organic Oatmilk Tea

Brown Sugar Organic Oatmilk Tea

$5.95

Imported Assam black tea blended with organic oat milk, and sweetened with dark brown sugar. The perfect truly non-dairy option with that milk like flavor! Recommended with: Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.95

Premium jasmine green tea mixed with our non-dairy creamer and wintermelon. Best way to describe the taste is sweet cereal milk or a sweet cucumber with some hint of vanilla. Recommended with: Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Choco Mint Milk Tea

Choco Mint Milk Tea

$5.95

Chocolate mint java chips blended with premium jasmine green tea, non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Best way to describe the taste is like mint chocolate icecream! Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.95

Premium Mango blended with jasmine green tea, non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Recommended with: Mango Jelly, Seasalt Cream, or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Japanese Matcha Milk Tea

Japanese Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95

Our imported Grade A Matcha straight from Japan is carefully blended with non-dairy creamer, jasmine-green tea, and then sweetened with pure cane sugar. Recommended with: Honey boba and Custard Pudding ***add-ons not included

TeaDM Vibes

Anteaoxidant

Anteaoxidant

$5.50

Local flower honey, lemon, and crushed ginger blended with premium jasmine green tea, garnished with chia seeds. Recommended with: aloe vera *Add-ons NOT included

Moonlight Mango

Moonlight Mango

$4.95

Tea flavored with mango and peach! One of the best sellers that is highly recommended as a first time drink for those who want something refreshing. Recommended with: strawberry jelly or mango jelly ***add-ons not included

Peach Partea

Peach Partea

$6.45

A oolong peach flavored tea that is both simple yet refreshing! This drink includes chia seeds and fresh peach bits to add onto the wonderful experience! Recommended with: aloe vera or crystal boba

Kumon Honey

Kumon Honey

$4.95

Tea flavored with Kumquat and Honey! This is one of our sweeter drinks due to the honey and generally is loved by children. Recommended with: lychee jelly or aloe vera ***add-ons not included

Shooting Star

Shooting Star

$4.95

Tea flavored with passion fruit and strawberry! This drink is slightly tart due to the passionfruit but makes a great first drink for kids. Recommended with: lychee jelly ***add-ons not included

Cosmopolitea

Cosmopolitea

$4.95

Tea flavored with Strawberry and Lychee, a fun yet simply amazing drink to try! Recommended with: lychee or strawberry jelly ***add-ons not included

Green Iceland

Green Iceland

$4.95

Tea flavored with Green Apple and Lychee! This drink is slightly tart due to the Green Apple. Recommended with: lychee jelly ***add-ons not included

Pass&Go

Pass&Go

$4.95

Tea flavored with passionfruit and mango! This drink is slightly tart due to the passion fruit but still is highly recommended by staff! Recommended with: strawberry jelly ***add-ons not included

MC Loving

MC Loving

$4.95

Tea flavored with Mango, Raspberry, and Lychee! A best seller and highly recommended by the TeaDM Staff. Recommended with: lychee or strawberry jelly ***add-ons not included

Boba Master

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.70

Assam Black Tea

$4.70

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.70

Butterfly Blue Tea (Caffeine-Free)

$4.70

Caffeine-Free

Color Switch Lemonade

Color Switch Lemonade

$5.50

With freshly squeezed lemon juice at the bottom, this drink is topped off with Decaf butterfly pea tea to create a beautiful color when mixed together! Perfect for kids and as a first time drink it is one of TeaDM’s best sellers. Recommended with: lychee or strawberry jelly ***Add-ons not included

Brown Sugar Milk

Brown Sugar Milk

$5.95

This drink is drizzled with dark brown sugar around the cup for a tiger effect before being filled with your choice of milk (whole, oat, and almond). This drink is great for those with sweet tooths and looking for something completely caffeine free. Recommended with: Honey Boba ***Add-ons not included

Mango MILK (No Tea)

Mango MILK (No Tea)

$5.95

Your choice of milk (whole, oat, and almond) blended with mango flavor. Perfect drink for someone looking for mango without the tea and slush texture. This drink is completely non-caffeinated. Recommended with: Honey Boba, Seasalt Cream, or Mango Jelly ***Add-ons not included.

Smoothies

Mango Snow

Mango Snow

$6.25

Made with ripe fresh Thai mango and your choice of milk (whole, oat, or almond) creates the perfect mango smoothie you’ve been looking for! The smoothie is sweetened with pure cane sugar and makes the perfect for a refreshing and non-caffeinated drink! Recommended with: mango jelly ***add-ons not included

TangoMango

TangoMango

$6.25

A combo of fresh strawberries and ripe thai mangos, creates that perfect middle you never know existed! Pick between your choice of milk (whole, oat, and almond) as we sweeten the smoothie with pure cane sugar! This is the best refreshing and non-caffeinated drink. Recommended with: strawberry or mango jelly ***add-ons not included

Strawberry Snow

Strawberry Snow

$6.25
Taronado

Taronado

$6.75

Made with freshly steamed taro root (a popular asian purple potato) and blended with your choice of milk (whole, oat, or almond). This drink is sweetened with pure cane sugar and makes the perfect refreshing and non-caffeinated drink! Recommended with: Honey Boba ***add-ons not included

Icy Avolcano

Icy Avolcano

$6.75

An avocado smoothie that is inspired by the traditional Vietnamese dessert (Sinh to Bo). Ripe avocados, condensed milk, honey and your choice of milk (whole, oat, and almond) creates the perfect thick and smooth smoothie that is perfect all year round. Recommend with: Aloe Vera or Crystal Boba ***add-ons not included

Matcha Snow

Matcha Snow

$6.25

A combo between Grade A matcha imported from Japan and your choice of milk (whole, oat, and almond), this drink is then sweetened with pure cane sugar! The perfect drink for that earthy but refreshing drink! Recommended with: aloe vera ***add-ons not included

Simplici-Teas (Plain)

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.70

Assam Black Tea

$4.70

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.70

Butterfly Blue Tea (Caffeine-Free)

$4.70

MISC

Bag

$0.05

Extra Bag

$0.15

Bag of Ice

$0.75

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Extra Sealed Cup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some premium bubble tea! Text order: 571-310-1848 Phone call-in order: 571-488-4089

Location

9416 Fairfax blvd,, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

TeaDM Fairfax image
TeaDM Fairfax image

