Bar Menu

Martinis

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

The Dirty Martini

$12.00

Pomegranate Cosmo

$11.00

Cocktails

Summer Punch

$9.00

Radio Dial

$12.00

Hotel Elevator

$13.00

Wood Fire Old Fashioned

$12.00

Wood Fire Spire

$10.00

Mules

Kentucky Blackberry Mule

$11.00

Pear-fect Mule

$9.00Out of stock

Coconut Mule

$10.00

Midnight Lights Mule

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser Btl

$3.75

Coors Light Btl

$3.75

Mich Ultra Btl

$4.00

Miller Lite Btl

$3.75Out of stock

Stella Artois Btl

$4.50

Yuengling Btl

$3.75

Draft Beer

Coors Banquet Draft

$4.00

Uwharrie Draft

$7.00

NoDa Hop Drop Draft

$7.00

Cabarrus Sew Juicy Draft

$7.00

Red Oak Draft

$5.00

Allagash Draft

$6.00

Wines

Prosecco

$7.00

Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay Reserve

$13.00

Bodegas Rose

$9.00

Ca' Bianca Moscato

$9.00

Conundrum Table Red

$12.00

La Posta Malbec

$10.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$10.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Btl

$90.00

Bodegas Rose Btl

$27.00

Boen Pinot Noir Btl

$38.00

Ca' Bianca Moscato Btl

$36.00

Conundrum Table Red Btl

$42.00

Duckhorn Cabernet Btl

$132.00

Eberle Syrah Btl

$50.00

Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$38.00

Gaia Marcanda Promis

$105.00

La Posta Malbec Btl

$36.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay Reserve Btl

$42.00

Ponzi Chardonnay Btl

$50.00

Quilt Cabernet Btl

$90.00

Rombauer Chardonnay Reserve Btl

$98.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.00

Rain

$5.00

Titos

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Gilbeys

$5.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Tequila

Casamigos Silver

$15.00

Espilon Reposado

$10.00

Montezuma

$5.00

Whiskey & Scotch

1792

$9.00

Benchmark

$6.00

Blantons

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jefferson Ocean

$20.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Oban

$20.00

Woodford

$10.00

Cordials

Baileys

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Non Menu Cocktails

Sparkling Celebration

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Boulevardier

$8.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Cosmo Martini

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island House

$12.00

Long Island Top

$18.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned Traditional

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

The Mule

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Samples

Prosecco

Frenzy Sauv Blanc

Mer Soleil Chard

Bodegas Rose

Ca' Bianca Moscato

Conundrum Table Red

La Posta Malbec

Boen Pinot Noir

Coors Banquet

Uwharrie Brewing

NoDa Hop Drop & Roll IPA

CBC Sew Juicy IPA

Red Oak

Allagash White

Dinner Menu

Drinks

Tea Sweet

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Apps

Crab & Shrimp Scampi Spread

$14.00

Pepper Jack, Herbs, Spices, Toasted Baguettes

Sausage Balls

$11.00

Pepper Jack, Hot Honey Glaze

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Pickled Reds, Arugula, Citrus Balsamic Glaze

Smoked Pork Belly

$10.00

Dukes, Herbs, Spices, Scallions

Extra Baguettes

$3.00

Wood Fire Pizza

Carni

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Pork Belly, Mozz

Herbi

$16.00

Sautéed Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Marinated Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickled Reds, Mozz, Balsamic Glaze

Old School-ish

$12.00

Mozz, Pepper Jack, Hot Honey Glaze

Omni

$15.00

Sausage, Mushrooms, Basil, Mozz

The Penthouse

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Shredded Mozz, Pepper Jack

The Queen

$14.00

Fresh Mozz, Marinated Tomato, Basil

Custom Pizza

$10.00

Salads

The Wedge

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

A-Town Salad

$12.00

Mains

Filet 6oz

$38.00

Ribeye 12oz

$36.00

Flat Iron 8oz

$28.00

Scallops

$26.00

Salmon Cedar Plank

$20.00

Chicken Breast Lemon Pepper

$18.00

Crab Cake

$24.00Out of stock

Sides for the Table

Yukon Skillet Potatoes

$8.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$8.00

Skillet Corn

$10.00

Broccoli Caesar

$7.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Fire Roasted Veggies

$8.00

Desserts

Wood Fire Peaches

$11.00

Chocolate PB Cream Pie

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Chicken & Potatoes

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Steak Bites & Potatoes

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00