American
Sandwiches
Steakhouses

Harmancos

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1407 East Main St

Albemarle, NC 28001

Popular Items

Hamburger Steak
Boneless Wings
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Bloomin' Onion

$10.99

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Chicken Wings - 10 Piece

$13.99

Chicken Wings - 20 Piece

$26.99

Chicken Wings - 5 Piece

$7.99

Classic Beef Nachos

$9.99

Crab Cakes

$10.99

Famous Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Baby Shrimp

$9.99

Fried Jalapenos

$7.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Nachos And Queso Cheese Dip

$7.99Out of stock

Onion Ring - APP

$6.00

Potato Skins - BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Potato Skins - Regular

$8.99

Pub Chips - APP

$5.00

Quesadillas - BEEF

$9.99

Quesadillas - CHEESE

$7.99

Quesadillas - CHICKEN

$9.99

Quesadillas - PHILLY

$9.99

Red Pepper Hummus W/ Pita Points

$9.99Out of stock

Sampler Platter

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99Out of stock

Sweet and Spicy Shrimp

$10.99

.75 Wings

$0.75

Dessert

Apple Pie

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$2.50Out of stock

Butterfinger Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Death By Chocolate Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Fresh Strawberry Cake

$5.99Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Hershey Bar Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Honeybun Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Milkshakes

$4.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.79Out of stock

Old Fashion Yellow Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$2.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Sun Drop Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Entrees

10oz Ribeye

$18.99

8oz Sirloin Steak

$17.99

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Chicken Platter

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Gyro Platter

$16.99

Hamburger Steak

$12.99+

Mardi Gras Chicken

$16.99

Open Face Turkey

$10.99

Pork Chops

$15.99

Sirloin Tips

$16.99

Veggie Plate

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.49

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti Noodles

$5.99

Kids Weenie Plate

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

OPEN FOOD

*BULK* 1lb Chix Salad

$8.99

1/2 lb Chix Salad

$4.99

Add Chili (no beans)

$2.00

Add Extra Beef Pattie

$5.99

Add Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Black Olives

$1.00

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Celery

$1.50

Croutons

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Flounder (1 piece)

$8.99Out of stock

Extra Gravy

$0.75

Extra Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Tilapia (1 Piece)

$8.99

Feta Cheese

$2.50

Fried Onions

$2.99

Green Olives

$0.75

Loaded

$2.00

Meatballs w/Marinara

$5.99

Nacho Chips

$2.00

Pickle Spears

$1.00

Pita Bread

$1.50

Queso Side

$2.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.25

Side of Garlic Toast

$1.50

Slice of Bologna

$3.99

Toasted Hamburger Bun

$1.00

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$12.99Out of stock

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99+

Kickn Pasta

$10.99+

Lasagna

$12.99

Spaghetti

$10.99+

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

PICK 2

Soup and Salad Combo

$12.99

Soup and Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Salads

Apple & Nut Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Chef Salad

$8.99+

Chicken Salad Platter

$11.99

Garden Salad

$4.50+

Greek Salad

$7.99+

Taco Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches

*Prime Rib Sandwich*

$12.99Out of stock

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Classic Burger

$10.99

Classic Cheese Burger

$11.99

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Famous Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Foot Long Hot Dog

$9.99

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Original Gyro

$11.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Philly Chicken

$10.99

Philly Steak

$12.99

Po' Boy

$10.99

Reuben - Corned Beef

$11.99

Reuben - Turkey

$11.99

Turkey & Cheese

$8.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Veggie Delight Wrap

$7.99

Bratwurst w/ Sauerkraut

$9.99

Bratwurst w/ no Sauerkraut

$9.99

Seafood

Fish Platter

$13.99+

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.99

Seafood Platter

$24.99

Oysters

$16.99

Side Items

Asparagus

$4.00Out of stock

Baked Potato

$3.50

Black Eyed Peas

$3.50

Broccoli Casserole

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Fried Squash

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Grilled Brussel Sprouts

$4.00Out of stock

Homemade Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$3.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Lima Beans

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$3.50Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.00

Pub Chips - SIDE

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Slaw

$3.50

Small Salad

$4.99

Sweet Baked Potato

$3.50

Sweet Potato TOTS

$3.50

Twice Baked Potato

$4.00Out of stock

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Baked Beans

$3.50

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar

$5.99+Out of stock

Chili

$5.99+

Tomato Bisque

$5.99+

Tuscan Soup

$5.99+Out of stock

Vegetable Beef

$5.99+

Potato Soup

$8.99+Out of stock

Chicken Dumplins

$8.99+Out of stock

Specials

2 Piece Fried Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

8 oz Filet Mignon

$27.99

BBQ Baked Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Casserole

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Blue

$10.99Out of stock

Corn beef

$12.99Out of stock

Egg Plant Parm

$10.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Livers

$9.99

Gumbo - CUP

$8.99

Gumbo - ENTREE w/rice

$11.99

Ham Plate

$11.99Out of stock

Jambalaya Over Rice

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Meatloaf

$10.99Out of stock

Prime Rib

$23.99Out of stock

Red Beans and Rice

$10.99Out of stock

Ribs

$14.99+

Shrimp Alla Vodka w/Salad and Garlic Bread

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp and Ham Jambalaya

$14.99Out of stock

Slim-Jim Sandwich

$10.99

Smothered Chicken- w/ one side

$10.99Out of stock

Spaghetti Catering

$175.00Out of stock

Stew Beef over rice

$11.99Out of stock

Stir Fry

STUFFED Baked Potato

$9.99

Surf N Turf

$21.99

4 jumbo Shrimp and a 10 oz Ribeye

Western BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Rib Basket

$8.99

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.49

Arnold Palmer - Sweet

$2.49

Arnold Palmer - Unsweet

$2.49

Bottle Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Cheerwine

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Fruit Shots

$1.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Ginger Ale

$2.49

HOT Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Mist Twist

$2.49

Monster Cans

$3.50Out of stock

Mt. Dew

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Orange Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Rockstar Cans

$3.50

Starbucks Drinks

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Trop Fruit Punch

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Water Bottle

$1.50

32oz Jumbo cup

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.49

Family Deal - Gallon Tea

Family Gallon - Sweet Tea

Family Gallon - Unswt Tea

Bottle Zip Cooler

Colored Zip Cooler

$6.00

Can Coolers

Colored Can Cooler

$5.00

Gift Certificates

25 Dollar

$25.00

50 Dollar

$50.00

100 Dollar

$100.00

T-Shirts

Baby

$15.00

Car Tags

$10.00

Cotton Tee

$20.00

Silky Tee

$20.00

Special Print

$20.00

Youth Sizes

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Loving our neighbors one meal at a time!

Location

1407 East Main St, Albemarle, NC 28001

Directions

Gallery
Harmancos image
Harmancos image

Map
