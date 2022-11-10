Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Salad

Franklin Court Grille Casual Beachfront Dinning...

629 Reviews

$$

232 E. Franklin Street

Monroe, NC 28112

Popular Items

Video Dan Philly

Dinner Specials Available After 5PM

Salmon Dinner

$19.95

Five Cheese Ravioli (Not GF)

$13.95Out of stock

Chicken Dinner

$15.95

Creamy Garlic Shaved Steak

$19.95

Starters

* Buffalo Ranch Bacon Fries *

$9.95

A large portion of hand cut fries topped with Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and bacon.

*Fried Pickles*

$8.50

“SWEET” Our bread and butter pickles are breaded, fried and served with ranch dressing.

*Basket Of Chips*

$4.95
Chicken Finger (APP)

$9.95

Hand sliced breast grilled or breaded & fried, tossed in your favorite sauce or with your choice of sauce on the side.

*Fried Yuca Bites*

$7.95

Yuca cut into bite size morsels and deep fried, served with Cilantro Sauce

*Basket Of Fries*

$5.95

A basket full of our hand cut fries, fried to perfection.

*Guacamole & Chips*

$9.95

Our house made guacamole served with fresh fried corn tortilla chips

*Jumbo Chicken Wings*

$12.95+

Bone-in wings hand tossed in your favorite sauce: BBQ, Garlic-Parmesan, Chipotle, Pepper Jelly, Teriyaki or Jamaican Jerk *All Sauces GLUTEN FREE*

*Loaded Nachos*

$12.95

Topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef, pulled NC BBQ chicken or pork, cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes onions and shredded cheddar on top of house made corn chips.

*CUP OF SOUP

$4.95

*BOWL OF SOUP

$6.95

Made fresh daily.

Salads

*Galaxy Salad*

$12.95

Almonds, walnuts, cranberries, Spring mix greens and assorted fresh veggies. 9.95

*Thunderbird Large Salad*

$10.95

Spring mix greens served with fresh carrots, red onions, yellow beets, cherry tomatoes, Cucumbers, topped with cheddar cheese

*Bob's Cobb*

$14.95

Spring MIx Served with Fresh Pear, Gorgonzola, Moscato Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion and Bacon.

Thunderbird Coupe

$6.95

Smaller version of the Thunderbird Salad Spring Mix, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Marinated Beets & Carrots.

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich - '53 Chevy Truck

$10.95

Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken our smoked in house and tossed in our special North Carolina BBQ sauce on top of coleslaw on a Brioche bun.

Video Dan Philly

$13.95

Cut from fresh NY sirloin and grilled onions, red & green peppers and mushrooms topped with melted American and Provolone cheese on a baguette

Carolina Club

$11.95

Sliced turkey, bacon, ham and American cheese on sourdough bread with lettuce, tomatoes and Mayo on the side

Sanguich Cubano (Tampa version)

$11.95

Roast Pork, Swiss, Salami, Sweet Ham, Dill Pickles and Mustard

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.95

Grilled or Fried Served with hand cut fries and choice of dipping sauce. Or have them tossed in your favorite sauce!

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded and fried chicken breast covered in marinara & with mozzarella and Served on a baguette

BLT - 67' Camaro

$10.95

Slow cooked bacon along with fresh lettuce and tomato served on our Sourdough bread with mayo on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Made with American, Provolone and Cheddar cheese, on toasted sourdough bread

Reuben - '48 Ford Pick Up

$12.95

Fresh-cooked corned beef or turkey served on grilled rye bread with Russian dressing, melted swiss, and sauerkraut.

Turkey Melt

$12.95

Slices of baked turkey, bacon and tomato with melted swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough bread.

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Midnight Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$10.95

Our single is 6 oz. of freshly ground Brisket on a Brioche bun that includes your choice of any of these sides: lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made bread and butter pickles, mayo, pickled jalapenos, South Carolina BBQ sauce.

Salmon Cake Burger

$13.95

A house-smoked, burger styled salmon cake served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and Siracha Aioli.

Bacon & Guacamole

$13.95

Fresh made guacamole and slow cooked bacon on one of our house ground burgers.

Carolina Burger - Chevy Nova

$14.95

Fresh ground Brisket patty, bacon, pulled pork, coleslaw, American cheese, Sweet pickles, and South Carolina BBQ sauce. Make is a Double!

Jalapeno Pimento Cheeseburger

$12.95

Homemade jalapeño pimento cheese, fried pickles and ranch served on our in-house ground Brisket Patty

Blue Cheese Burger - '73 Trans Am

$12.95

One of our freshly ground burgers with bleu cheese, bacon and pepper jelly horseradish sauce.

Chipotle Cheese Burger

$12.95

Chipotle mayo, jalapeños, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese on top of a fresh ground burger

Chicken Burger

$10.95

Grilled or fried chicken breast served on our Brioche bun with spicy honey mustard sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Vegan Burger

$12.95

1/4 lb. The Beyond Burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickles on a vegan bun

Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$9.95

sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, pulled pork, pulled chicken, black olives, red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, bacon, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

14" BYO Pizza

$12.95

sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, pulled pork, pulled chicken, black olives, red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, bacon, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.95

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$11.25
10" Meat Pizza

$13.95

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ground Beef and Canadian Bacon.

10" VEGGIE

$12.95

Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red & Green Peppers, and Red Onions.

10" Supreme Pizza

$14.95

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, green and red peppers, red onion and mushrooms.

10" BBQ Ranch Pizza

$12.95

Choice of Pulled BBQ Chicken or Pork, Bacon and Ranch Drizzle.

10" Pear & Gorgonzola

$12.95

pear, Gorgonzola, Gouda, red onion and mozzarella.

10" Three Little Piggies

$12.95

pulled pork, bacon, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

10" BUFFALO Ranch Pizza

$12.95

Choice of Buffalo Smoked Chicken or Pork with Bacon and Ranch Drizzle

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.95

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$14.95
14" Meat

$19.95

Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pepperoni and Canadian Bacon.

14" Veggie

$16.95

mushrooms, red peppers, green peppers and red onions.

14" Supreme

$20.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Green and Red peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives and Mushrooms.

14" BBQ Ranch Pizza

$17.95

pulled chicken, bacon and ranch drizzle.

14" Pear & Gorgonzola

$17.95

Pear, Gorgonzola, Gouda, Red Onion and Mozzarella.

14" Three Little Piggies

$17.95

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Canadian bacon and Pineapple.

14" BUFFALO Ranch Pizza

$17.95

Choice of Smoked Chicken or Pork with Bacon and Ranch Drizzle

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

House Made

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$6.95

Chocolate Overload

$7.95

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$6.95

Limoncello Cake

$6.95

*GLUTEN FREE Chocolate Cake*

$6.50

*GLUTEN FREE Bread Pudding*

$7.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$39.95Out of stock

Whole Sea Salt Carmal Cheesecake

$64.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Hamburger Kids

$6.25
Cheeseburger Kids

$6.50
Chicken Tenders Kids

$6.75
Grilled Cheese Kids

$5.50

Sides

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.75

DRESSING

*Fruit*

$3.75

*Fresh Coleslaw*

$3.75

*Marinated Cucumbers*

$3.75

*Marinated Beets*

$3.75

*Bread & Butter Pickles*

$3.75

*1/2 Order French Fries*

$2.95

Bacon Strips (2)

$1.25

Side Plantains (5)

$2.95

*Side Of Yuca*

$3.95

*Side of Guacamole*

$5.00

3oz Pimento Cheese

$3.95

Piece Of Salmon

$9.95

*HAMBURGER PATTY*

$6.95

Piece Of Chicken

$5.95

*Cup Of Cheese Sauce*

$2.95

*RAMIKIN OF CHEESE SAUCE*

$0.99

*Side Of Marinara*

$1.95

*Side Of Wild Rice* After 5pm

$3.75

*Side Of Mash* After 5pm

$3.75

*Vegetable Of The Day* After 5pm

$3.75

Lunch Specials

Bacon Jam Burger

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$10.95

Grille Cheese & Cup of Soup

$9.95

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

232 E. Franklin Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Directions

