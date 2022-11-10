Franklin Court Grille Casual Beachfront Dinning...
629 Reviews
$$
232 E. Franklin Street
Monroe, NC 28112
Dinner Specials Available After 5PM
Starters
* Buffalo Ranch Bacon Fries *
A large portion of hand cut fries topped with Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and bacon.
*Fried Pickles*
“SWEET” Our bread and butter pickles are breaded, fried and served with ranch dressing.
*Basket Of Chips*
Chicken Finger (APP)
Hand sliced breast grilled or breaded & fried, tossed in your favorite sauce or with your choice of sauce on the side.
*Fried Yuca Bites*
Yuca cut into bite size morsels and deep fried, served with Cilantro Sauce
*Basket Of Fries*
A basket full of our hand cut fries, fried to perfection.
*Guacamole & Chips*
Our house made guacamole served with fresh fried corn tortilla chips
*Jumbo Chicken Wings*
Bone-in wings hand tossed in your favorite sauce: BBQ, Garlic-Parmesan, Chipotle, Pepper Jelly, Teriyaki or Jamaican Jerk *All Sauces GLUTEN FREE*
*Loaded Nachos*
Topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef, pulled NC BBQ chicken or pork, cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes onions and shredded cheddar on top of house made corn chips.
*CUP OF SOUP
*BOWL OF SOUP
Made fresh daily.
Salads
*Galaxy Salad*
Almonds, walnuts, cranberries, Spring mix greens and assorted fresh veggies. 9.95
*Thunderbird Large Salad*
Spring mix greens served with fresh carrots, red onions, yellow beets, cherry tomatoes, Cucumbers, topped with cheddar cheese
*Bob's Cobb*
Spring MIx Served with Fresh Pear, Gorgonzola, Moscato Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion and Bacon.
Thunderbird Coupe
Smaller version of the Thunderbird Salad Spring Mix, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Marinated Beets & Carrots.
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich - '53 Chevy Truck
Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken our smoked in house and tossed in our special North Carolina BBQ sauce on top of coleslaw on a Brioche bun.
Video Dan Philly
Cut from fresh NY sirloin and grilled onions, red & green peppers and mushrooms topped with melted American and Provolone cheese on a baguette
Carolina Club
Sliced turkey, bacon, ham and American cheese on sourdough bread with lettuce, tomatoes and Mayo on the side
Sanguich Cubano (Tampa version)
Roast Pork, Swiss, Salami, Sweet Ham, Dill Pickles and Mustard
Chicken Tender Basket
Grilled or Fried Served with hand cut fries and choice of dipping sauce. Or have them tossed in your favorite sauce!
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken breast covered in marinara & with mozzarella and Served on a baguette
BLT - 67' Camaro
Slow cooked bacon along with fresh lettuce and tomato served on our Sourdough bread with mayo on the side.
Grilled Cheese
Made with American, Provolone and Cheddar cheese, on toasted sourdough bread
Reuben - '48 Ford Pick Up
Fresh-cooked corned beef or turkey served on grilled rye bread with Russian dressing, melted swiss, and sauerkraut.
Turkey Melt
Slices of baked turkey, bacon and tomato with melted swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough bread.
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Midnight Sandwich
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
Our single is 6 oz. of freshly ground Brisket on a Brioche bun that includes your choice of any of these sides: lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made bread and butter pickles, mayo, pickled jalapenos, South Carolina BBQ sauce.
Salmon Cake Burger
A house-smoked, burger styled salmon cake served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and Siracha Aioli.
Bacon & Guacamole
Fresh made guacamole and slow cooked bacon on one of our house ground burgers.
Carolina Burger - Chevy Nova
Fresh ground Brisket patty, bacon, pulled pork, coleslaw, American cheese, Sweet pickles, and South Carolina BBQ sauce. Make is a Double!
Jalapeno Pimento Cheeseburger
Homemade jalapeño pimento cheese, fried pickles and ranch served on our in-house ground Brisket Patty
Blue Cheese Burger - '73 Trans Am
One of our freshly ground burgers with bleu cheese, bacon and pepper jelly horseradish sauce.
Chipotle Cheese Burger
Chipotle mayo, jalapeños, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese on top of a fresh ground burger
Chicken Burger
Grilled or fried chicken breast served on our Brioche bun with spicy honey mustard sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Vegan Burger
1/4 lb. The Beyond Burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickles on a vegan bun
Pizza
10" BYO Pizza
sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, pulled pork, pulled chicken, black olives, red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, bacon, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
14" BYO Pizza
sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, pulled pork, pulled chicken, black olives, red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, bacon, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
10" Cheese Pizza
10" Pepperoni Pizza
10" Meat Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ground Beef and Canadian Bacon.
10" VEGGIE
Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red & Green Peppers, and Red Onions.
10" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, green and red peppers, red onion and mushrooms.
10" BBQ Ranch Pizza
Choice of Pulled BBQ Chicken or Pork, Bacon and Ranch Drizzle.
10" Pear & Gorgonzola
pear, Gorgonzola, Gouda, red onion and mozzarella.
10" Three Little Piggies
pulled pork, bacon, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
10" BUFFALO Ranch Pizza
Choice of Buffalo Smoked Chicken or Pork with Bacon and Ranch Drizzle
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Pepperoni Pizza
14" Meat
Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pepperoni and Canadian Bacon.
14" Veggie
mushrooms, red peppers, green peppers and red onions.
14" Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Green and Red peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives and Mushrooms.
14" BBQ Ranch Pizza
pulled chicken, bacon and ranch drizzle.
14" Pear & Gorgonzola
Pear, Gorgonzola, Gouda, Red Onion and Mozzarella.
14" Three Little Piggies
Pulled Pork, Bacon, Canadian bacon and Pineapple.
14" BUFFALO Ranch Pizza
Choice of Smoked Chicken or Pork with Bacon and Ranch Drizzle
Desserts
Peanut Butter Pie
House Made
Bourbon Bread Pudding
Chocolate Overload
Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake
Limoncello Cake
*GLUTEN FREE Chocolate Cake*
*GLUTEN FREE Bread Pudding*
Ice Cream Scoop
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Whole Sea Salt Carmal Cheesecake
Sides
SIDE OF RANCH
DRESSING
*Fruit*
*Fresh Coleslaw*
*Marinated Cucumbers*
*Marinated Beets*
*Bread & Butter Pickles*
*1/2 Order French Fries*
Bacon Strips (2)
Side Plantains (5)
*Side Of Yuca*
*Side of Guacamole*
3oz Pimento Cheese
Piece Of Salmon
*HAMBURGER PATTY*
Piece Of Chicken
*Cup Of Cheese Sauce*
*RAMIKIN OF CHEESE SAUCE*
*Side Of Marinara*
*Side Of Wild Rice* After 5pm
*Side Of Mash* After 5pm
*Vegetable Of The Day* After 5pm
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
232 E. Franklin Street, Monroe, NC 28112