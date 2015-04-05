Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Italian

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel WESLEY CHAPEL

review star

No reviews yet

6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A

Wesley Chapel, NC 28104

Popular Items

“The New York Original”
Wings
Mozzarella Sticks

Pastas

Tomato Sauce

$8.50

Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce! Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine--Homemade rustic sauce with fresh tomatoes- With Meatballs or Sausage 10.95

Meat Sauce

$11.00

Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce! Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine---Plum tomato sauce with beef

Butter

$7.00

Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce! Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine

Garlic & Oil

$7.95

Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce! Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine--Fresh garlic & extra virgin olive oil

Meatball (2)

$11.95

Sausage

$11.95

Alfredo

$12.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.50

With choice of dressing: House Italian • Ranch • Vinaigrette • Blue Cheese Thousand Island • Oil & Vinegar • Honey Mustard- Add Grilled Chicken to any salad 3.00 Lettuce, tomato, carrots, onions & cucumbers

Greek Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini & carrots with a red wine vinaigrette dressing

Antipasto Salad

$12.25Out of stock

Same as our garden salad, but topped with: salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, red onions, pepperoncini, artichokes & Kalamata olives, served with our balsamic Italian dressing

Venetian Salad

$12.75

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, artichokes & Kalamata olives, served with our balsamic Italian dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & homemade croutons tossed with Caesar salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

(not tossed)

Appetizers

6 Garlic Knots

$3.45

Comes with 6 knots

12 Garlic Knots

$6.90

6 Mozzarella Garlic Knots

$4.50

12 Mozzarella garlic knots

$9.00

Pin Wheel

$4.95

Pepperoni & cheese wrapped in pizza 3.25 ea

Arancini (Rice Ball)

$3.75Out of stock

A risotto mixture stuffed with meat and peas, rolled, breaded and fried. Served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce

Wings

ONLY ONE FLAVOR PER COUNT NO SPLITTING YOU WILL BE CHARGED PER 10

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Add Chees for $1

Garlic bread w/ cheese

$4.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Fries

$2.75

Fried Calamari

$7.95

Served with lemon & marinara sauce.

Zucchini Fries

$6.50

Soup

$4.25Out of stock

This is a seasonal item and could change daily

Desserts

Cannoli

$1.50

6 Cannoli's

$8.00

Italian Cookies

$6.95Out of stock

Pizzas

“The New York Original”

$15.75

16" round thin crust cheese pizza, cut in 8 slices

Sicilian (Square thick crust)

$19.00

Thick, light pizza crust topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

“Brooklyn’s Sicilian”

$19.00

Thick, light crust with mozzarella cheese UNDER our pizza sauce and finished with a sprinkle of Romano cheese

Nonna’s pizza

$20.00

Square thin crust topped with mozzarella & our specialty Nonna sauce made of crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic & olive oil. Just like Nonna (grandma) used to make!

Grandpa’s Pizza

$21.00

Just like our Nonna's but topped with caramelized onions & Toasted Breadcrumbs

Gluten-Free Pie with 3 Toppings

$9.99

Baked Pasta

Manicotti (3)

$9.75

Crêpe-style pasta filled with ricotta cheese

Baked Ziti

$11.00

Ziti pasta mixed with meat sauce & ricotta cheese blanketed by mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti Siciliana

$11.00

Ziti pasta mixed with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese & pieces of eggplant blanketed by mozzarella cheese

Lasagna

$12.50

Lasagna noodles layered with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, sausage & beef covered with mozzarella

Side Items

Broccoli

$4.50

Spinach

$4.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Sausage

$4.95

Meatball (ea)

$2.00

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Ravioli

$5.25

Kids Manicotti

$4.95

Chicken Tender Basket with Fries

$6.95

Boneless Basket with Fries

$7.99

Kids Penne Butter

$3.95

Kids Penne Tomato Sauce

$4.25

Kids Penne Meatsauce

$4.95

Kids Penne Meatball

$5.25

Kids Penne Sausage

$5.25

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$3.95

Kids Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$4.25

Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce

$4.95

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$5.25

Kids Spaghetti Sausage

$5.25

Kids Spagetti Alfredo

$6.95

Kids Penne Alfredo

$6.95

Kids Spagetti Vodka

$6.95

Kids Penne Vodka

$6.95

Gourmet Pizzas

“Buffalo Wing” Pizza

$23.00

Chicken marinated in our special wing sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

The “Brooklyn Bridge” Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & onions

Veggie Pie

$21.00

Spinach, onions, mushrooms & green peppers

White Pizza

$20.00

Creamy spiced ricotta & mozzarella cheese- *A portion of profits from the sale of this pie will be donated to charities that advocate for childhood cancer treatment

“Meatza” Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef & ham

Hawaiian Luau Pizza

$23.00

Ham, pineapple, bacon & caramelized onions

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$23.00

Beef, American cheese & bacon

The “Eggplant Marinara” Pie

$22.00

Breaded eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella cheese & fresh crushed tomato sauce

Pomodoro Pizza

$22.00

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil (no sauce)

1/2 Specialty 1/2 Specialty

$23.00

1/2 CHEESE 1/2 SPECIAL

$18.75

Penne Vodka Pie

$23.00

Entrees

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

$13.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

With your choice of pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

With your choice of pasta

Tuscan Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh basil tossed in a fettuccine alfredo

Penne ala Vodka

$12.00

Tube pasta in a pink cream sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Eggplant Parmigiana - NO PASTA

$7.95

Chicken Parmigiana - NO PASTA

$7.95

Calzones

Calzone

$8.25

Pizza dough pocket filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese- Additional Toppings (ea) 1.25 Choose from any pizza toppings (limit of 3)

Extras

Side of Buffalo Wing Sauce

$1.00

Stuffed Pizzas

The Stuffed “Meatlover”

$28.00

Pepperoni, sausage & meatballs

Stuffed Your Way

$28.00

Your choice of any 3 toppings

The Stuffed Chicken

$28.00

Heros

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$8.75

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$8.75

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$8.75

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Hero

$8.75

“The Broadway Bird”

$8.75

Breaded chicken with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & Italian dressing (No Sauce)

Chicken Philly

$9.25

Chicken with cheese, mushrooms, onions & mayo. We no longer offer steak philly's.

“The Brooklyn Bomber”

$8.25

Toasted or Cold) Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our homemade italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$8.75

Boneless, breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo wing sauce

“The Coney Island” Special Parmigiana Hero

$8.75

Mozzarella cheese, sausage, peppers & onions in our homemade tomato sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Stuffed Breads (Stromboli)

Brooklyn’s “Famous”Sausage Bread

$8.50

Sausage, pepperoni & mozzarella

Chicken Roll

$8.50

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce & mozzarella

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
PROVIDING CHARLOTTE AMAZING PIZZA FOR OVER 15 YEARS

6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A, Wesley Chapel, NC 28104

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel image

