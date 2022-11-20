A map showing the location of City Tacos Pacific BeachView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

City Tacos Pacific Beach

506 Reviews

$

4516 mission blvd Suite E

San Diego, CA 92109

Order Again

Popular Items

CAMARON ENCHILADO
CARNITAS
MEXICALI

TACOS

$4.50

grilled arrachera, onions & poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese & mashed potatoes, finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle

POLLO CITY

$3.95

grilled chicken breast topped with arugula, diced tomato, golden raisins & toasted almonds finished with a tamarindo aioli

PESCADO

$4.50

golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero & strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$4.75

grilled shrimp with chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipotle aioli

SCALLOP DREAMS

$5.95

pepper cream flambéed scallops topped with Mexican squash, green onions, bacon & cotija cheese on a flour tortilla

CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP

$4.50

Crunch Time Taco!!! Flour Tortilla with bacon and cheese wrapped Shrimp toped with a corn crisp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado drizzle, jalapeno green salsa and crema fresca over melted asadero cheese.

CHORIZO ASADO

$4.50

grilled pork chorizo with caramelized pineapple over melted oaxaca cheese

SURF & TURF

$5.50

grilled arrachera & shrimp over a bed of asadero cheese topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro finished with an avocado slice & lime aioli

AHUEVO TACO

$3.55

sunny-side egg over refried chorizo beans, finished with pico de gallo, avocado & house salsa

POLLO ASADO

$3.85

grilled chicken breast topped with guacamole, onion, tomato & cilantro

CARNITAS

$3.85

slow-cooked pork carnitas topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole & crunchy chicharron (pork grind)

SD CARNE ASADA

$4.50
COCHINITA PIBIL

$3.85

slow cooked pulled pork in a traditional mayan achiote sauce with pickled onions, finished with a semi-spicy, serrano-habanero creamy green salsa

SHANKYOU TACO

$4.50

slow cooked beef rib with potatoes, red onions, and mushrooms in a fried green tomatillo fresh herb salsa

MAHI VERACRUZANA

$4.75

spanish inspired grilled mahi filet topped with sautéed tomatoes, olives, garlic, capers, and chives in a white wine fresh herb sauce over a bed of melted asadero cheese and drizzled with a lime aioli

PAPA CON RAJAS

$6.95

Two Golden fried rolled tacos, served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA Cheese fondue and a semi spicy serrano habanero creamy green salsa. potato and poblano peppers with fresh herbs and cream

CHORIZO CON PAPA

$6.95

two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA beer fondue and a semi-spicy, serrano-habanero creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla (topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro & cotija cheese sprinkle) HOME STYLE CHORIZO AND POTATO

CITY ZUCCHINI

$3.75

golden fried zucchini topped with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, black beans & corn finished with micro greens and lime aioli drizzle over a corn tortilla with grilled asadero cheese

CHILE RELLENO

$3.95

beer battered chile guero filled with Oaxaca & cotija cheeses topped with arugula. diced tomato, onion, cilantro & a lime aioli

PORTOBELLO

$4.50

grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, red onion & tomato over melted oaxaca & cotija cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli (vegan option available)

STEAK QUESITACO

$3.85

grilled asadero cheese quesadillas steak on a flour tortilla

CARNITAS QUESITACO

$3.85

grilled asadero cheese quesadilla with carnitas on a flour tortilla.

CHICKEN QUESITACO

$3.85

grilled asadero cheese quesadilla with chicken on a flour tortilla.

BEAN QUESITACO

$3.85

grilled asadero cheese quesadilla with pinto beans on a flour tortilla.

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

$9.95

cheese crusted spinach wrap filled with your choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, arugula, pico de gallo salsa (tomato, onion, cilantro and serrano chiles) and our lime and chipotle aioli Choice of proteins: • rajas con crema (creamy roasted poblano peppers and onions) • carne asada (grilled steak) • carnitas (pulled pork) • pollo asado (grilled chicken breast) • camarón enchilado (spicy shrimp)

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.50

Green Flour Tortilla with Pinto beans & Cheese.

QUESADILLAS (2)

$3.50

Two Corn Tortilla Quesadillas with grilled Cheese.

Taco Of The Month

$4.50

CHICKEN QUESITACO

$3.85

grilled asadero cheese quesadilla with chicken on a flour tortilla.

CARNITAS QUESITACO

$3.85

grilled asadero cheese quesadilla with carnitas on a flour tortilla.

BEAN QUESITACO

$3.85

grilled asadero cheese quesadilla with pinto beans on a flour tortilla.

STEAK QUESITACO

$3.85

grilled asadero cheese quesadillas steak on a flour tortilla

SIDES

CHURROS

$4.95

traditional street fried dough sticks paired with cajeta (mexican caramel sauce)

ELOTE ASADO

$4.45Out of stock

traditional street corn on the cob covered in a lime aioli, cotija cheese &

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$6.25

pinto beans with pork trio (chorizo, ham, carnitas) oaxaca and cotija cheeses, finished with tomato, onion, cilantro & grilled chili pepper

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

$4.75

pinto beans with oaxaca & cotija cheeses, tomato, onion, cilantro, and grilled cebollitas

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$6.95

fresh made guacamole topped with onion, tomato, cilantro finished with a cotija cheese sprinkle

SIDE OF GUAC PORTION

$0.93

SIDE OF CHIPS

$1.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.25

FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.25

CORN TORTILLA

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

