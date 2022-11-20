City Tacos Pacific Beach

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

$9.95

cheese crusted spinach wrap filled with your choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, arugula, pico de gallo salsa (tomato, onion, cilantro and serrano chiles) and our lime and chipotle aioli Choice of proteins: • rajas con crema (creamy roasted poblano peppers and onions) • carne asada (grilled steak) • carnitas (pulled pork) • pollo asado (grilled chicken breast) • camarón enchilado (spicy shrimp)