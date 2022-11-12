CJ's Pizza imageView gallery
Chicken
Salad
Pizza

CJ's Pizza Clayton

1852 East US Highway 40

Clayton, IN 46118

16" Large
12" Medium
Family Breadsticks

Drinks

2 Liter Sprite

$2.95

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.95

2 Liter Coke

$2.95

20 oz Sprite

$1.95

20 oz Coke

$1.95Out of stock

20 oz Diet Coke

$1.95

Dasini Water

$1.69

Breadsticks & Sides

Our hand tossed dough twisted into bread sticks with your choice of dipping sauce.

Breadsticks

$5.99

5 breadstick twists with your choice of Sauce

Family Breadsticks

$6.99

8 breadstick twists with your choice of 2 dipping sauces

Parmesan Breadsticks

$6.99

5 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.

Family Parmesan Breadsticks

$7.99

8 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.

Cheesebread

$5.99

Hand tossed dough, brushed with garlic butter topped with our cheese blend.

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.99

8 jumbo potato skins covered with cheese, bacon and chives. Served with sour cream on the side.

1\2 Potato Skins

$4.95
Pepperoni Rolls

$9.49

Our hand tossed dough, filled with pepperoni and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls.

1/2 Pepperoni Rolls

$4.99

Our hand tossed dough, filled with pepperoni and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls.

Sausage Rolls

$9.49

Our hand tossed dough, filled with sausage and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls.

1/2 Sausage Rolls

$4.99

Our hand tossed dough, filled with sausage and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls.

Jalapeño Rolls

$9.49

Our hand tossed dough filled with fresh sliced Jalapenos and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls.

1/2 Jalapeno Rolls

$4.99

Our hand tossed dough filled with fresh sliced Jalapenos and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.99

Mozzarella cheese sticks double breaded in house and fried golden brown with pizza dipping sauce.

Mozzarell Sticks (10)

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese sticks double breaded in house and fried golden brown with pizza dipping sauce.

Specialty Pizzas

Veggie 12"

$15.99

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

Meat 12"

$15.99

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon

Chicken Alfredo 12"

$15.99

Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Loaded 12"

$19.49

2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$15.99

Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.

C.J.'s Favorite 12"

$15.99

Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.

Hawaiian 12"

$15.49

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Bacon Cheeseburger 12"

$15.99Out of stock

Ground beef, Bacon and a 3 cheese blend.

Addie's Cheesy Fav. 12"

$15.99

Topped with Mozzarella, Romano, Munster, Parmesan, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese

BBQ 12"

$15.99

Barbeque sauce, topped with dice chicken, bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Supreme 12"

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onions

Jalapeño Popper 12"

$15.99

Sliced Jalapeno peppers, bacon and cream cheese topped with a 3 cheese blend

BLT 12"

$15.99

Our thin crust topped with our house made ranch dressing, bacon and our 3 cheese blend. When baked it is then topped with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"

$15.99

Ranch dressing topped with diced chicken, bacon and a 3 cheese blend

Steak 12"

$15.99

Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green peppers, red onions and 3 cheese blend.

Mango Habanera 12"

$15.99

Mango Habanera sauce topped with our cheese blend, bacon, and diced boneless wings that have been tossed in mango habanera sauce served with 2 ranch cups for dipping.

Taco 12"

$16.99

Refried beans as a base are topped with seasoned ground beef, black olives, and red onions. Topped with cold lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce.

Veggie 16"

$21.99

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

Meat 16"

$21.99

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon.

Chicken Alfredo 16"

$21.99

Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Loaded 16"

$27.99

2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$21.99

Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.

C.J.'s Favorite 16"

$21.99

Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.

Hawaiian 16"

$21.49

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Bacon Cheeseburger 16"

$21.99

Ground Beef, Bacon topped with a 3 cheese blend

Addie's Cheesy Fav. 16"

$21.99

Topped with Mozzarella, Romano, Munster, Parmesan, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese

BBQ 16"

$21.99

Barbeque sauce, topped with dice chicken, bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Supreme 16"

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onions

Jalapeño Popper 16"

$21.99

Sliced Jalapeno peppers, bacon and cream cheese topped with a 3 cheese blend

BLT 16"

$21.99

Our thin crust topped with our house made ranch dressing, bacon and our 3 cheese blend. When baked it is then topped with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.

Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"

$21.99

Ranch dressing topped with diced chicken, bacon and a 3 cheese blend

Steak 16"

$21.99

Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green peppers, red onions and 3 cheese blend.

Mango Habanera 16"

$21.99

Mango Habanera sauce topped with our cheese blend, bacon, and diced boneless wings that have been tossed in mango habanera sauce served with 2 ranch cups for dipping.

Taco 16"

$21.99

Refried beans as a base are topped with seasoned ground beef, black olives, and red onions. Topped with cold lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce.

Veggie 20"

$28.89Out of stock

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

Meat 20"

$31.99

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon.

Chicken Alfredo 20"

$31.99Out of stock

Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Loaded 20"

$36.59

2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 20"

$30.99Out of stock

Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.

C.J.'s Favorite 20"

$30.99Out of stock

Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.

Hawaiian 20"

$28.49Out of stock

Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce and topped with Canadian Bacon and Pineapple