CJ's Pizza Clayton

Drinks
Breadsticks & Sides
Breadsticks
5 breadstick twists with your choice of Sauce
Family Breadsticks
8 breadstick twists with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
Parmesan Breadsticks
5 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.
Family Parmesan Breadsticks
8 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.
Cheesebread
Hand tossed dough, brushed with garlic butter topped with our cheese blend.
Loaded Potato Skins
8 jumbo potato skins covered with cheese, bacon and chives. Served with sour cream on the side.
1\2 Potato Skins
Pepperoni Rolls
Our hand tossed dough, filled with pepperoni and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls.
1/2 Pepperoni Rolls
Our hand tossed dough, filled with pepperoni and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls.
Sausage Rolls
Our hand tossed dough, filled with sausage and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls.
1/2 Sausage Rolls
Our hand tossed dough, filled with sausage and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls.
Jalapeño Rolls
Our hand tossed dough filled with fresh sliced Jalapenos and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls.
1/2 Jalapeno Rolls
Our hand tossed dough filled with fresh sliced Jalapenos and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls.
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Mozzarella cheese sticks double breaded in house and fried golden brown with pizza dipping sauce.
Mozzarell Sticks (10)
Mozzarella cheese sticks double breaded in house and fried golden brown with pizza dipping sauce.
Specialty Pizzas
Veggie 12"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
Meat 12"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
Chicken Alfredo 12"
Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Loaded 12"
2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.
Buffalo Chicken 12"
Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.
C.J.'s Favorite 12"
Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.
Hawaiian 12"
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Bacon Cheeseburger 12"
Ground beef, Bacon and a 3 cheese blend.
Addie's Cheesy Fav. 12"
Topped with Mozzarella, Romano, Munster, Parmesan, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese
BBQ 12"
Barbeque sauce, topped with dice chicken, bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Supreme 12"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onions
Jalapeño Popper 12"
Sliced Jalapeno peppers, bacon and cream cheese topped with a 3 cheese blend
BLT 12"
Our thin crust topped with our house made ranch dressing, bacon and our 3 cheese blend. When baked it is then topped with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.
Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"
Ranch dressing topped with diced chicken, bacon and a 3 cheese blend
Steak 12"
Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green peppers, red onions and 3 cheese blend.
Mango Habanera 12"
Mango Habanera sauce topped with our cheese blend, bacon, and diced boneless wings that have been tossed in mango habanera sauce served with 2 ranch cups for dipping.
Taco 12"
Refried beans as a base are topped with seasoned ground beef, black olives, and red onions. Topped with cold lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce.
Veggie 16"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
Meat 16"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon.
Chicken Alfredo 16"
Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Loaded 16"
2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.
Buffalo Chicken 16"
Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.
C.J.'s Favorite 16"
Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.
Hawaiian 16"
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Bacon Cheeseburger 16"
Ground Beef, Bacon topped with a 3 cheese blend
Addie's Cheesy Fav. 16"
Topped with Mozzarella, Romano, Munster, Parmesan, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese
BBQ 16"
Barbeque sauce, topped with dice chicken, bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Supreme 16"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onions
Jalapeño Popper 16"
Sliced Jalapeno peppers, bacon and cream cheese topped with a 3 cheese blend
BLT 16"
Our thin crust topped with our house made ranch dressing, bacon and our 3 cheese blend. When baked it is then topped with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.
Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"
Ranch dressing topped with diced chicken, bacon and a 3 cheese blend
Steak 16"
Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green peppers, red onions and 3 cheese blend.
Mango Habanera 16"
Mango Habanera sauce topped with our cheese blend, bacon, and diced boneless wings that have been tossed in mango habanera sauce served with 2 ranch cups for dipping.
Taco 16"
Refried beans as a base are topped with seasoned ground beef, black olives, and red onions. Topped with cold lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce.
Veggie 20"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
Meat 20"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon.
Chicken Alfredo 20"
Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Loaded 20"
2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.
Buffalo Chicken 20"
Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.
C.J.'s Favorite 20"
Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.
Hawaiian 20"
Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce and topped with Canadian Bacon and Pineapple