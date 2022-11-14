Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza King - Clayton 48 E. Kentucky St.

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

48 E. Kentucky St.

Clayton, IN 46118

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Large Build Your Own
Breadsticks (x6)
14" Medium Build Your Own

Starters

Breadsticks (x3)

$4.40

3 Freshly Baked Breadsticks; includes 1 dipping sauce of your choice.

Breadsticks (x6)

$6.60

Freshly Baked; includes 2 dipping sauces of your choice.

Pretzel Breadsticks (3)

$6.54

3 Pretzel Breadsticks Freshly Baked and Lightly Salted. Includes 1 dipping sauce of your choice.

Potato Skins (3)

$5.15

Crispy Potato Skins loaded with Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese and served with 1 side of Sour Cream

Extra Breadstick

$1.10

Add to your 3 or 6 stick order. Pretzel Breadsticks excluded

Garlic Cheese Bread-1/2 order

$4.40

Half of a Sub Roll Baked with butter and our special Blend of Mozzarella Cheese.

Garlic Cheese Bread-Full Order

$6.60

A Full Sub Roll Baked with butter and our special Blend of Mozzarella Cheese.

PK Cheesy Garlic Strips

$7.16

Our homemade dough topped with garlic infused butter sauce and a signature cheese.

Nacho Cheese Dipping Sauce

$1.42

Nacho Cheese

Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce

$1.42

Garlic Butter

Marinara Dipping Sauce

$1.42

Marinara Dipping Sauce

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$1.42

Ranch Dressing/Dipping Sauce

BBQ Dipping Sauce

$1.42

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.42

Blue Cheese Dressing/Dipping Sauce

Italian Dressing

$1.42

Italian Dressing/Dipping Sauce

French Dressing

$1.44

French Dressing

Buffalo Wings by the pound

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Stromboli-Half

$7.17

Baked and served hot with: Zesty Sausage, Cheese, Onions and Tomato Sauce

Stromboli-Whole

$9.65

Baked and served hot with: Zesty Sausage, Cheese, Onions and Tomato Sauce

Ham and Cheese

$5.50

Baked and served hot with: Slices of ham and mozzarella cheese.

Texas BBQ-Half

$7.17

Baked and served hot with: Zesty Sausage, Cheese, Onions and BBQ Sauce

Texas BBQ-Whole

$9.65

Baked and served hot with: Zesty Sausage, Cheese, Onions and BBQ Sauce

The Wreck-Half

$7.17

Baked and served hot with: Zesty Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzerella, Onion, Jalapenos, and Nacho Cheese Sauce

The Wreck-Whole

$9.65

Baked and served hot with: Zesty Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzerella, Onion, Jalapenos, and Nacho Cheese Sauce

Submarine Sandwich-Half

$7.17

Baked and served hot with: Spiced Ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, Cheese and tomato sauce.

Submarine Sandwich-Whole

$9.65

Baked and served hot with: Spiced Ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, Cheese and tomato sauce.

Salads

Tossed Salad

$3.59

Lettuce, Radish, Carrot, Cheese, and Croutons. Includes your choice of 1 Dressing

PK Salad

$7.49

Ham, Bacon, Carrot,Radishes, Cheese, and Croutons. Includes your choice of 1 Dressing, and 1 piece of garlic bread.

Pizza

10" Small Build Your Own

$8.81

Build Your Own Pie

14" Medium Build Your Own

$15.42

Build Your Own Pie

16" Large Build Your Own

$18.73

Build Your Own Pie

Cauliflower Crust-10"

$13.22

Build Your Own Pie

Specialty Deluxe-10"

$13.22

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper

Specialty Deluxe-14"

$22.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper

Specialty Deluxe-16"

$26.45

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper

Specialty Deluxe Cauliflower Crust 10"

$17.63

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper

Specialty Meat Lovers-10" Small

$13.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, and Bacon

Specialty Meat Lovers-14" Medium

$20.72

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, and Bacon

Specialty Meat Lovers-16" Large

$25.13

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, and Bacon

Specialty Meat Lovers Cauliflower Crust 10"

$17.41

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, and Bacon

Specialty Veggie-10" Small

$12.12

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Bannana Pepper, and Black Olives

Specialty Veggie-14" Medium

$19.83

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Bannana Pepper, and Black Olives

Specialty Veggie-16" Large

$24.24

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Bannana Pepper, and Black Olives

Specialty Veggie Cauliflower Crust 10"

$16.53

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Bannana Pepper, and Black Olives

Specialty Hawaiian-10" Small

$12.13

Ham and Pineapple

Specialty Hawaiian-14" Medium

$19.83

Ham and Pineapple

Specialty Hawaiian-16" Large

$24.24

Ham and Pineapple

Specialty Cauliflower Hawaiian-10"

$15.60

Ham and Pineapple

Specialty BBQ Chicken -10" Small

$14.39

Specialty BBQ Chicken -14" Medium

$21.59

Specialty BBQ Chicken-16" Large

$28.74

Specialty Chicken Bacon Ranch-14" Medium

$25.99Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Soft Drink-Small

$1.82

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mr. Pibb, Minute Maid Lemonade, or Fanta Orange

Fountain Soft Drink-Medium

$2.19

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mr. Pibb, Minute Maid Lemonade, or Fanta Orange

Fountain Soft Drink-Large

$2.49

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mr. Pibb, Minute Maid Lemonade, or Fanta Orange

2 Liter Bottles

$3.32Out of stock

Specials

Monday Special

$13.00

One Small 1 topping Pizza and 1 PK Salad.

Tuesday Special

$16.00

2 Whole Stromboli Sandwiches

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50Out of stock
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thank You for CHOOSING Pizza King Clayton. We hope your meal exceeded your expectations. If we fell short, please contact Angie or Steve and we will make sure to make it right!!

48 E. Kentucky St., Clayton, IN 46118

