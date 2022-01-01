Cloverleaf Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BEER

Mich Light

$3.25+

Summit

$4.00+

Paulaner Hefe

$4.00+

Fulton

$4.00+

Castle Danger

$4.00+

Bent

$4.00+

Coors Light

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.25

Mich Light

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Miller Highlife

$3.75

Miller Gen Draft

$3.75

Pabst Can

$3.25

Busch lt NA

$3.25

Corona

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Redds

$4.25

Heineken

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.25

Nordeast

$4.00

Premium

$4.00

Summit

$4.75

Export

$3.25

Bells Two Hearted

$4.50

Corona

$3.50

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

LIQUOR

Karkov

$3.50

Smirnoff

$4.00

Titos

$5.00

Kettle One

$5.00

Absolute

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

UV Blue

$4.00

Kinky

$4.50

Smirnoff blueberry

$4.00

Smirnoff raz

$4.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.00

Smirnoff Mango

$4.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Jermiah Weed

$4.25

Smirnoff Citron

$4.00

UV Cherry

$4.00

Stoli Lime

$5.00

Stoli Cucumber

$5.00

Stoli Elit

$7.50

New Am Grapefruit

$4.50

Bacardi

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Malibu

$4.25

Bacardi O

$4.00

Bacardi Razz

$4.00

Captain Grapefruit

$4.00

Meyers Dark

$4.50

Windsor

$3.50

Jack Daniels

$4.75

Jim Beam

$4.25

Crown

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Segrams VO

$4.75

C.Club

$4.25

Southern Comfort

$4.25

Four Roses

$5.00

Revel Apple

$4.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Four Roses

$5.00

English Guard

$3.50

Tangueray

$4.75

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Tanq Rangpur

$4.75

Sloe Gin

$3.75

Fireball

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.50

Peppermint

$3.75

Dr. Menthol

$4.00

Dr. Cherry

$4.00

Irish Cream

$4.00

Rumpleminz

$4.50

Dr. Rootbeer

$4.00

Amaretto

$3.75

Frangelico

$4.50

Rumchata

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.25

Mothers Cherry

$3.75

Mothers Grape

$3.75

Mothers Apple

$3.75

Mothers Raspberry

$3.75

Goldschlager

$4.25

Mothers Peach

$3.75

Blue Curacao

$3.75

Melon

$3.75

Butterscotch

$3.50

Disaronno

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.50

Don Julio Silver

$6.00

Casa Noble

$7.50

Don Julio 1942

$15.00

E & J

$3.50

CB

$4.00

Blackberry

$3.75

J & B

$4.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.25

WINE

Chardonay

$4.25

Pinot Grigio

$4.25

Merlot

$4.25

Cab

$4.25

White Zin

$4.25

COOLERS & SELTZERS

W Claw Blk Cherry (Copy)

$4.50

W Claw Mango (Copy)

$4.50

W Claw Raspberry (Copy)

$4.50

W Claw Grapefruit

$4.50

W Claw Lime

$4.50

Mikes Leonade (Copy)

$4.50

Mikes Cran

$4.50

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slamer

$4.75

Apple Jack

$5.00

Apple Sauce

$5.00

Baby Guiness

$5.00

Bazooka Joe

$4.50

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bomb Pop

$4.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.75

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Chuck Norris

$5.50

Cinn Crunch

$5.00

Colorado Bulldog

$5.75

Fuzzy Navel

$4.25

Gimlet

$5.75

Grape Ape

$4.00

Grape Bomb

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.50

Iron Butterfly

$5.75

Jag Bomb

$5.50

Kamakaze

$4.50

Klondike Bar

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Cocain

$5.25

Long Island

$6.75

Long Island Top Shelf

$8.50

Manhatten

$5.75

Margarita

$5.25

Martini

$5.75

Mimosa

$3.50

Mudslide

$5.75

Nuts & Berry

$5.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.25

Pancake

$5.25

Pineapple Upsidedown

$5.00

Purple Hooter

$5.00

Red Head Slut

$5.00

Rootbeer Barrel

$4.50

Royal Flush

$5.50

Salted Nut Roll

$5.00

Salty Dog

$4.00

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sex on Beach

$4.75

Slippery Nipple

$4.75

Sloe Screw

$4.75

Tequlia Sunrise

$5.25

Tom Collins

$4.00

Tootsie Roll

$4.25

Vegas Bomb

$5.75

Vodka Collins

$4.00

Washington Apple

$5.50

Water Moccasin

$4.50

White Russian

$5.75

Southern Hosp

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Executive

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.75

NON-ALCOHLIC

Odoul's Green

$3.75

Odoul's Amber

$3.75

Heineken 00

$4.00

NA Bloody Mary

$3.75

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

BEVERAGES

16 oz Pop

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

16oz Lemonade

$2.75

16oz tea

$2.75

16oz juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

16oz Milk

$2.75

12oz Milk

$1.75

16oz Chocolate Milk

$2.75

12oz Chocolate Milk

$1.75

12oz Juice

$1.75

Can Pop

$1.00

Apps

Cheese curds

$8.25

Pretzels (4)

$6.50

Pretzels (2)

$4.50

Quesadilla

$10.95

Nacho Grande full

$11.50

Nacho Grande half

$8.75

Mozz Sticks

$9.25

Pickles

$8.25

Shrimp

$8.75

Poppers

$7.75

Chicken tenders

$9.75

Mini Corndogs

$5.75

Mushrooms

$8.25

Cheese Bread

$5.25

Popcorn

$1.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken wings

$7.55Out of stock

Baskets

FF Basket full

$6.95

FF Basket half

$4.00

Waffle Basket full

$7.25

Waffle Basket half

$4.25

O-Rings Basket full

$8.25

O-Rings Basket half

$6.25

Tots Basket full

$7.25

Tots basket half

$4.25

Chili Cheese FF half

$6.50

Chili Cheese FF full

$8.50

Tortilla Chips

$4.15

Salads

Side salad

$3.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.95

Taco Salad-Chicken

$9.95

Taco Salad-Beef

$9.95

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.95

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.45

Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.45

Burgers

Bacon Cheese

$9.95

Cali

$9.50

build your own burger

Cali Bac Cheese

$10.95

Cali Cheese

$9.95

Cheeseburger

$9.25

burger of the day

Hamburger

$8.25

Jalapeno Burger

$9.50

4oz pattie, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted garlic aioli

Mush & Swiss

$9.95

Patty Melt

$11.25

burger of the day

Western

$12.25

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Philly Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$9.95

Cod Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Tender Sand

$8.95

French dip

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Chicken Melt

$9.95

Buff Chick Sand

$9.95

Rueben

$8.55Out of stock

Wraps

Philly Beef wrap

$10.50

Chicken Philly wrap

$10.50

Grilled Chicken wrap

$9.95

Fried Chicken wrap

$9.95

Grilled Buffalo Chicken wrap

$10.45

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken wrap

$10.45

Grilled Chipotle Chicken wrap

$10.45

Bbq Chicken wrap

$10.45

BLT wrap

$8.75

Fried Buffalo Chicken wrap

$10.45

Fried Teriyaki Chicken wrap

$10.45

Fried Chipotle Chicken wrap

$10.45

Specials

Corned beef dinner

$14.99

Reuben

$9.95

Taco Bar Starter

$150.00

Pizzas

Heggies sausage

$7.50

Heggies Cheese

$7.50

Kids Menu

KIds Cheeseburger

$5.25

Kids Chicken Tends

$4.25

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.25

Kids Corn Dogs

$4.25

Soups/Chili

Bowl Chili

$4.95

Cup Chili

$3.95

Bowl Soup

$4.95

Cup Soup

$3.95

Dinners

Fish Dinner

$11.45

Entree

1 Chili Cheese Dog

$4.75

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

Hats

Purple

$18.00

Sweatshirts

Red\green

$45.00

Purple\gold

$45.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$40.00

T-Shirts

Small

$17.00

Medium

$17.00

Large

$17.00

XL

$17.00

XXL

$17.00

XXXL

$17.00

Emp Tee

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2146 Hastings ave, Newport, MN 55055

Directions

