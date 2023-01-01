Coffee House 915 - Millers Creek
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2939 Hwy 16 North, Miller Creek, NC 28651
Gallery
