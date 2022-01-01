- Home
Ketchie Creek Bakery and Cafe Mocksville
1,115 Reviews
$$
844 Valley Rd
Mocksville, NC 27028
Bakery
Chocolate Truffle Cookie
$1.39
Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie
$2.59
Dog Treat
$1.49
Gluten Free Vanilla Cupcake
$3.49
Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake
$3.49
Gluten Free Straw Cupcake
$3.49
Gluten Free Brownie
$4.59
Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk
$1.99
Gluten Free Chocolate Chewy
$1.99
Five Flavor Pound Slice
$4.89
Shadow Slice
$4.89
Coconut Cake Slice
$4.89
Carrot Cake Slice
$4.89
Red Velvet Slice
$4.89
Triple Chocolate Slice
$4.89
Chocolate Pound Slice
$4.89
Traditional Pound Slice
$4.89
Lemon Pound Slice
$4.89
Marble Pound Slice
$4.89
Amaretto Pound Slice
$4.89
Vanilla Slice
$4.89
Key Lime Pie Slice
$4.89
Cheesecake Slice
$4.89
Chess Pie Slice
$2.89
Pineapple Cake Slice
$4.89
Pink Lemonade Slice
$4.89
German Chocolate Slice
$4.89
Italian Cream Slice
$4.89
Caramel Cream Slice
$4.89
Ambrosia Slice
$4.89
Double Fudge Mound Slice
$4.89
Chocolate Raspberry Slice
$4.89
Choc Peanut Butter Cake Slice
$4.89
Cherry Pound Slice
$4.89Out of stock
Strawberry Pound Slice
$4.89Out of stock
Fresh Strawberry Cake Slice
$4.89Out of stock
Apple Pound Slice
$4.89
Strawberry with Cream cheese Slice
$4.89
Iced Chocolate Brownie
$3.15
Cream Cheese Brownie
$3.15
Cream Horn
$3.15
Eclair
$3.15
Lemon Square
$3.15
Wonderbar
$3.15
Mini Cheesecake
$3.35
Gourmet Mini Cheesecake
$3.15
Specialty Brownie
$4.39
Coconut Macaroon
$3.15
Pecan Tart
$2.89
Vanilla Keto Cheesecake Bomb
$2.89
Chocolate Keto Cheesecake Bomb
$2.89
Dark Chocolate Bear Claw
$3.99
Dark Chocolate Turtle
$1.99
Cannoli
$3.69
Chocolate Chip Dough Scoop
$3.49
Specialty Cream Horn
$3.69
Vanilla Cupcake
$2.49
Shadow Cupcake
$2.99
Chocolate Cupcake
$2.49
Special Cupcake
$2.99
Seasonal Special Cupcake
$3.39
Petit Four
$2.89
Chocolate Cream Tart
$3.69
Coconut Cream Tart
$3.69
Pumpkin Tart
$3.69
Orange Cranberry Nut Muffin
$2.15
Banana Nut Muffin
$2.15
Apple Streusel Muffin
$2.15
Cream Cheese Muffin
$2.15
Blueberry & Cream Muffin
$2.15
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
$2.15
Cherry Pie Muffin
$2.15
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$2.15
Almond Raspberry Muffin
$2.15
Strawberry Muffin
$2.15
Pumpkin Muffin
$2.15
Gingerbread Muffin
$2.15
Assorted Muffin
$2.15
Oatmeal
$3.99
Honey Almond Crisp
$1.85
Cinnamon Roll
$3.59
Butter Croissant
$2.59
Acai Bowl
$6.50
Side of Fruit
$2.75
Old Fashioned Chess Pie
$15.00
Lemon Chess Pie
$15.00
Chocolate Chess Pie
$15.00
Pecan Pie
$21.00
Key Lime Pie
$36.00
Apple Caramel Pie
$21.00
Apple Pie
$21.00
Cherry Pie
$21.00
Chocolate Cream Pie
$21.00
Chocolate Meringue Pie
$18.00
Coconut Cream Pie
$21.00
Coconut Meringue Pie
$18.00
Pumpkin Pie
$21.00
Cranberry Nut Fruit Bread
$5.50
Banana Nut Fruit Bread
$5.50
Apple Struesel Fruit Bread
$5.50
Cream Cheese Fruit Bread
$5.50
Blueberry & Cream Fruit Bread
$5.50
Chocolate Chip Fruit Bread
$5.50
Lemon Poppyseed Fruit Bread
$5.50
Strawberry Fruit Bread
$5.50
Pumpkin Fruit Bread
$5.50
Gingerbread Fruit Bread
$5.50
French Loaf
$3.50
Crostini
$7.25
24 Piece Dessert Tray
$26.00
40 Piece Dessert Tray
$38.00
60 Piece Dessert Tray
$56.00
80 Piece Dessert Tray
$72.00
100 Piece Dessert Tray
$88.00
Small Tray
$7.00
Large Tray
$9.00
1 pound Cheese Straws
$18.00
Half pound Cheese Straws
$10.00
Quarter pound Cheese Straws
$5.00
9 Fruit Pizza
$38.00
12 Fruit Pizza
$44.00
16 Fruit Pizza
$52.00
Deli
#1 Whole Black Forest Ham
$7.25
#2 Whole Deluxe Ham
$7.25
#3 Whole Ovengold Turkey
$7.25
#4 Whole Turkey & Ham
$7.25
#5 Whole Cracked Pepper Turkey
$7.75
#6 Whole Sandwich Feature
$7.25
#7 Whole Roast Beef
$7.75
#8 Whole Pastrami
$7.75
#9 Whole Italian
$7.75
#10 BBQ Chicken Cheddar Melt
$8.75
#11 Whole Chicken Salad
$7.25
#12 Whole Tuna Salad
$7.75
#13 Whole Veggie
$7.25
#14 Whole Pimento Cheese
$7.25
#15 Whole Rotisserie Chicken
$7.75
#16 Whole Egg Salad
$7.25
#17 A Whole Reuben
$7.75
#17 B Whole TURKEY Reuben
$7.75
#18 Whole Buff Chicken
$7.75
#19 Whole Cajun Chicken
$7.75
#20 Whole Ketchie Club
$8.75
#21 Whole BLT
$7.25
#22 Whole Adult Grilled Cheese
$4.75
#23 Whole Seasonal Chicken Salad Sandwich
$6.50
#1 Half Black Forest Ham
$5.25
#2 Half Deluxe Ham
$5.25
#3 Half Ovengold Turkey
$5.25
#4 Half Turkey & Ham
$5.25
#5 Half Cracked Pepper Turkey
$5.75
#6 Half Sandwich Feature
$5.95
#7 Half Roast Beef
$5.75
#8 Half Pastrami
$5.75
#9 Half Italian
$5.75
#10 Half BBQ Chicken Cheddar Melt
$5.95
#11 Half Chicken Salad
$5.25
#12 Half Tuna Salad
$5.75
#13 Half Veggie
$5.25
#14 Half Pimento Cheese
$5.25
#15 Half Rotisserie Chicken
$5.75
#16 Half Egg Salad
$5.25
#17 A Half Reuben
$5.75
#17 B Half Turkey Reuben
$5.75
#18 Half Buff Chicken
$5.75
#19 Half Cajun Chicken
$5.75
#20 Half Ketchie Club
$5.95
#21 Half BLT
$5.25
#22 Half Adult Grilled Cheese
$3.75
1/2 Sandwich & Soup/Salad/Side
$8.50
Grazer's Salad - 2
$7.25
Grazer's Salad - 3
$9.25
**Chef Salad- Ham and Turkey
$8.95
Small Garden Salad
$4.59
Large Garden Salad
$6.95
Chicken Salad Tart
$4.50
Small Caeser Salad
$4.59
Large Caesar Salad
$6.95
Small Fruit & Gorgonzola Salad
$5.25
Large Fruit & Gorgonzola Salad
$8.25
Small Chick Caeser Salad
$5.25
Lg Chicken Caesar Salad
$8.25
Small BLT Salad
$4.59
Large BLT Salad
$6.95
Small Greek Salad
$5.25
Large Greek Salad
$8.25
Small Southwestern Chicken Salad
$5.25
Large Southwestern Chicken Salad
$8.25
Large Strawberry Spinach Salad
$8.25
Small Strawberry Spinach Salad
$5.25
Slice Broccoli Chicken Quiche
$3.49
Slice Vegetable Quiche
$3.49
Slice Ham / Spinach Quiche
$3.49
Slice Chicken Pie
$3.49
Whole Ham & Spinach Quiche
$20.00
Whole Fritatta
$24.00
Whole Broccoli Chicken Quiche
$20.00
Whole Veggie Quiche
$20.00
Whole Chicken Pie
$20.00
Bowl of Soup
$4.00
Plain Chips
$1.79
Salt & Vinegar Chips
$1.79
BBQ Chips
$1.79
Pasta Salad Side
$3.25
Cucumber Salad Side
$3.25
Fruit Salad Side
$3.25
Broccoli Salad Side
$3.25
Cauliflower Ranch Salad Side
$3.25
Thai Noodle Salad Side
$3.25
German Potato Salad Side
$3.25
Corn Salad Side
$3.25
Mac and Cheese Side
$3.25
Kids Grilled Cheese
$4.95
Kids Ham & Cheese
$4.95
Kids Turkey & Cheese
$4.95
Kids Mac and Cheese
$4.95
LBS Pasta Salad
$10.95
LBS Cucumber Salad
$10.95
LBS Fruit Salad
$10.95
LBS Pimento Cheese
$10.95
LBS Chicken Salad
$10.95
LBS Egg Salad
$10.95
LBS Broccoli Salad
$10.95
LBS Cauliflower Ranch Salad
$10.95
LBS Tuna Salad
$12.95
LBS Thai Noodle Salad
$12.95
LBS German Potato Salad
$10.95
LBS Seasonal Chicken Salad
$12.95
LBS Liverwurst
$7.50
LBS Hickory Smoked Chicken Breast
$12.99
LBS Cracked Pepper Turkey
$12.99
LBS Ovengold Turkey
$12.99
LBS Salsalito Turkey
$9.99
LBS Genoa Salami
$11.99
LBS Black Forest Ham
$10.99
LBS Deluxe Ham
$10.99
LBS Roast Beef
$15.99
LBS Pastrami
$15.99
LBS American Cheese
$7.99
LBS Provolone Cheese
$9.99
LBS Cheddar Cheese
$10.99
LBS Havarti Cheese
$10.99
LBS Baby Swiss Cheese
$11.99
Beverages
Sweet Tea
$1.79
Unsweet Tea
$1.79
Half and Half Tea
$1.79
Water
$0.25
Large Sweet
$2.79
Large Unsweet
$2.79
Lemonade
$2.25
Large Lemonade
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
$2.25
Bottled Drinks
$2.39
Le Bleu Water
$2.39
Cheerwine
$2.39
Topo Chico
$2.39
Gingerale
$2.39
Apple Juice
$2.39
Orange Juice
$2.39
Milk
$1.99
Ketchie Drip
$2.50+
Organic Drip
$2.50+
Coffee Box
$16.99
Latte
$3.50+
Cappucino
$3.50+
Caffe Mocha
$4.00+
White Chocolate Mocha
$4.00+
Caramel Macchiato
$4.00+
Cinn Honey Latte
$4.00+
Chai Latte
$3.50+
Americano
$2.50
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$4.00+
Single Shot
$1.25
Double Shot
$2.25
Strawberry Smoothie
$4.59
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$4.59
Mixed Berry Smoothie
$4.59
Mango Smoothie
$4.59
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.59
Peach Smoothie
$4.59
Vanilla Frappe
$4.59
Mocha Frappe
$4.59
Caramel Frappe
$4.59
Mocha Peanut Butter Frappe
$4.59
Pumpkin Frappe
$4.59
Frozen Lemonade
$4.59
Green Protein Smoothie
$5.59
Plant Based Green Protein Smoothie
$5.99
Gallon Sweet
$7.00
Gallon UnSweet
$7.00
Gallon Lemonade
$12.00
Gallon Water
$2.00
Holiday
Leinbach Moravian Sugar Cake
$8.00
Gingerbread House Large
$65.00
Gingerbread Scraps
$11.00
Small Christmas Cookie Tray
$25.00
Large Christmas Cookie Tray
$34.00
1/2 lb Old Fash Hard Candy
$2.50
1/2 lb Spice Drops
$2.50
1 lb Old Fashioned Hard Candy
$5.00
1 lb Spice Drops
$4.75
Seasonal 1/2 lb Pretzels
$4.00
Seasonal 1 lb Pretzels
$8.00
Holiday Trail Mix
$10.00
Peppermint Pretzels
$8.00
1/2 lb Peppermint Bark
$8.00
1/2 lb Rocky Road
$8.00
Fruit Cake 1 lb
$8.95
Fruit Cake 3 lb
$25.00
Fruit Cake 5 lb
$36.00
6 Yule Log
$20.00
9 Yule Log
$28.00
12 Yule Log
$36.00
Large Cheeseball
$13.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$8.00
Catering
Breakfast Tray
$4.75
Sandwich Tray w/Sides
$10.00
Bread
Trimmings
Catering Sides
Gallons Drinks
Paper
Sandwich Tray - no sides
$8.50
Bread
Trimmings
Gallons Drinks
Paper
Deli Tray w/Sides
$10.00
Bread
Trimmings
Catering Sides
Gallons Drinks
Paper
Deli Tray - no sides
$8.50
Bread
Trimmings
Gallons Drinks
Paper
Fruit Tray
$4.00
Pint Fruit Dip
$6.00
Boxed Lunch
$12.00
Chef Salad Bar
$9.95
Quart Chicken Noodle Soup
$14.00
Quart Tomato Bisque
$14.00
Quart Chili
$14.00
Quart Chicken Enchilada
$14.00
Quart Broccoli & Cheese
$14.00
Quart Potato Bacon
$14.00
Paper Products
Paper Products For Catering
Cups
Plates
Napkins
Spoons
Forks
Knives
Serving Utensils
Ice
Lemons
Small Coffee Cups
Stirrers
Sugar
Splenda
To Go Creamer
8 in board
$0.50
10 in board
$0.75
12 in board
$1.00
16 in board
$1.25
1/4 Sheet Board
$0.75
1/2 Sheet Board
$1.10
Full Sheet Board
$1.50
6 in board
$1.00
12 in board
$1.25
16 in board
$1.50
8x8x5 Cake Box
$1.00
12x12x6 Cake Box
$1.50
Small Sheet Cake Box
$3.00
Full Sheet Cake Box
$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
844 Valley Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028
Gallery
