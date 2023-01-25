Main picView gallery

The Brick Oven Pizzeria

2650 LEWISVILLE CLEMMONS RD

Clemmons, NC 27012

Order Again

Drinks*

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Cheerwine

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dink Lemonade

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.79

Appetizers *

Loaded Potato Chip Nachos

$10.99

Sliced Potato Chips, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream

Homemade Chips

$6.99

Sliced Potato Chips

Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Rosemary Coated French Fries

Toasted Ravioli

$8.99

6 Breaded Ravioli, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

6 Italian Breaded Mozzarella Bread Sticks

Mozzarella Bread

$6.99

4 Pieces of Garlic Bread, Mozzarella Cheese

Onion Ribbons

$8.50

Bread Sticks

$8.99

Italian Bread Sticks, Mozzarella Cheese

Mussels

$11.99

Pound of Mussels, Garlic, Lemon, White Wine, Garlic Bread

Feta & Tomatoes

$8.99

Feta Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar

Italian Meatballs

$8.99

Three 2oz Italian Meatballs, Marina Sauce, Garlic Bread

Calamari

$10.99

Freshly breaded Calamari, served with lemon and marinara sauce

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Rosemary coated french fries, bacon, yellow cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Salads *

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Grilled or Fried Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Egg

Greek Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Egg, Cucumbers, Greek Dressing

Chef Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$8.99

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Red Onions, Diced Roma Tomato, Diced Cucumbers, Shredded Egg, Yellow Cheddar Cheese

Side Salad

$6.29

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Red Onions, Diced Roma Tomato, Diced Cucumbers, Shredded Egg, Yellow Cheddar Cheese

Side Caesar

$6.29

Soup Cup

$5.99

Soup of the Day

Soup Bowl

$8.99

Soup of the Day

Stromboli & Calzone *

Traditional Stromboli

$12.00

Dough stuffed with Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese

Steak Stromboli

$14.00

Dough stuffed with Steak, Mozzarella Cheese

Stromboli

$10.99

Dough stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese

Tradtional Calzone

$12.00

Ham, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Calzone

$10.99

RIcotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza*

10" Cheese

$8.50

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

12" Cheese

$11.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

16" Cheese

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Gluten Free

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

12" Gluten Free

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

14" Gluten Free

$16.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Specialty Pizza*

10" House Special

$14.50

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Yellow Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Spinach Specialty

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Bacon, Feta, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

10" White Specialty

$14.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes

10" Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Cheeseburger

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, Sliced Dill Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumble

10" Basil Pesto

$14.00

Basil Pesto Spread, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes

10" Vegetarian

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli

12" House Special

$16.50

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Fresh Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

12" Spinach Specialty

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Bacon, Feta, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

12" White Specialty

$16.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes

12" Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

12" Cheeseburger

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, Sliced Dill Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumble

12" Basil Pesto

$16.00

Basil Pesto Spread, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes

12" Vegetarian

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli

16" House Special

$22.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Fresh Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

16" Spinach Specialty

$22.00

Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Bacon, Feta, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

16" White Specialty

$19.50

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes

16" Grilled Chicken

$22.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Pizza Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

16" Cheeseburger

$22.00

Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, Sliced Dill Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumble

16" Basil Pesto

$19.99

Basil Pesto Spread, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes

16" Vegetarian

$22.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli

Handhelds*

Cheeseburger

$11.99

8oz Angus Chuck, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Onion Ribbons, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Applewood Smoked Bacon Burger

$12.99

8oz Angus Chuck, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Brioche Bun

Grecian Burger

$12.99

8oz Angus Chuck, Feta Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

8oz Angus Chuck, Jalapenos, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Ribbons, Ranch Dressing, Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger

$13.00

Plant Based Veggie Burger, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Ribbons, Yellow Cheddar Cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

8oz Angus Chuck, Sauteed Bourbon Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche Bun

Rico Burger

$12.59

8oz Angus Chuck, Caramelized onions, Runny Egg, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Pepperjack Cheese, Brioche Bun

Brick Oven Combo

$12.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Angus Top Roast Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, White American, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onions, Mayo, Baguette Bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche Roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

12" Flour Tortilla, Fried Chicken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Lettuce, Yellow Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

12" Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.59

Breaded Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Baguette Bread

French Dip

$11.99

Thinly Layers of Angus Top Angus Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Au Jus, Baguette Bread

Italian Supreme

$11.99

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Dressing, Baguette Bread

Meatball Sub

$12.50

Italian Meatballs, Marinara, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese, Baguette Bread

Cheese Steak

$12.50

Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese, Baguette Bread

Philly Steak

$12.99

Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, White American Cheese, Baguette Bread

Vegetarian

$10.99

Lettuce, Yellow Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italian Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Baguette Bread

Reuben

$12.99

8oz of Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Marble Rye Bread

Turkey Club

$12.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Wheat Berry Bread

Turkey Sub

$11.99

Wings*

10 Wings

$14.00

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings

15 Wings

$21.00

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings

25 Wings

$33.00

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings

50 wings

$61.00

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings

100 Wings

$108.00

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings

10 Boneless

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Chunk

15 Boneless

$16.00

Breaded Chicken Chunk

25 Boneless

$26.00

Breaded Chicken Chunk

50 Boneless

$51.00

Breaded Chicken Chunk

100 Boneless

$101.00

Breaded Chicken Chunk

Pasta*

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti Pasta, Meatsauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99

Spagheitti Pasta, Marinara Sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

6 Jumbo Shrimp, White Wine, Lemon, Butter, Angel Hair

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccine Pasta, Alfredo Sauce

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Ziti Pasta, Meatsauce, Parmesan, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Lasagna

$11.99

Homemade Lasagna, Meatsauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Manicotti

$9.99

Two Pasta Tubes Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Meatsauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Stuffed Ricotta Shells

$9.99

3 Pasta Shells Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Baked Spaghetti

$11.50

Spaghetti, Meatsauce, Mozzarella Cheese

House Specialties*

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Sliced Breaded Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Piccata

$15.99

Sauteed Chicken, Lemon White Wine, Capers

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Sauteed Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Demi Glace

Seafood Pasta

$16.59

Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, Garlic Wine Sauce, Linguine Pasta

Mussels with Linguine

$15.59

Mussels, Garlic Wine, Butter, Linguine Pasta

Chicken and Broccoli

$15.99

Breaded Chicken Tenderloin, Garlic, White Wine, Broccoli, Angel Hair Pasta

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

12oz Angus Chuck

Chicken Tenders

$12.79

Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders

Sides*

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Portion Rosemary coated fries

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side order of Grilled Chicken

Side Meatballs

$3.50

Two 2oz Italian Meatballs

Side Onion Ribbons

$3.50

Thinly Sliced breaded onions

Side Chips

$3.00

Sliced Potato Chips

Side Shrimp

$4.00

Side Celery/Carrots

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

16oz Ranch

$6.99

16oz Blue Cheese

$6.99

Children's Menu*

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.50

Kids Baked Ziti

$6.50

Kids Lasagna

$6.50

Kids Manicotti

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Tenders

$6.50

Lunch Specials*

Lunch Spaghetti

$6.99

Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.99

Lunch Baked Ziti

$7.99

Dessert *

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Limoncello Cake

$7.99

Limoncello cake with Mascarpone Cream

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.99

Cheesecake, Nuts, Caramel, Chocolate, Powder Sugar

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.99

Cannolis

$7.99

2 Chocolate Covered Italian Cannolis, Chocolate Chip Cannoli Cream

Cake Special

$8.99

Bottle Beer *

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.99

Heineken

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Freak of Nature

$5.00

Dogfish Head 90 Minute

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Guiness Stout

$5.50

Foothills People's Porter

$5.50

Foothills Hoppyum

$5.50

Peroni

$4.50

Craft Bucket

$15.00

Domestic Bucket

$12.00

Draft Beer*

Bud Light

$3.75+

Blue Moon

$4.00+

Red Oak

$5.00+

Rotation

$5.00+

Wine *

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Merlot

$8.00+

Malbec

$7.00+

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Chianti

$7.00+

Very Dry, Medium-Bodied Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Crisp Usually Dry White Wine

Riesling

$7.00+

Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Moscato

$7.00+

White Zinfandel

$7.00+

Off-Dry to Sweet Rose Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Medium-Bodied Dry Wine

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2650 LEWISVILLE CLEMMONS RD, Clemmons, NC 27012

