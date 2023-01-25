The Brick Oven Pizzeria
2650 LEWISVILLE CLEMMONS RD
Clemmons, NC 27012
Drinks*
Appetizers *
Loaded Potato Chip Nachos
Sliced Potato Chips, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream
Homemade Chips
Sliced Potato Chips
Seasoned Fries
Rosemary Coated French Fries
Toasted Ravioli
6 Breaded Ravioli, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Italian Breaded Mozzarella Bread Sticks
Mozzarella Bread
4 Pieces of Garlic Bread, Mozzarella Cheese
Onion Ribbons
Bread Sticks
Italian Bread Sticks, Mozzarella Cheese
Mussels
Pound of Mussels, Garlic, Lemon, White Wine, Garlic Bread
Feta & Tomatoes
Feta Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar
Italian Meatballs
Three 2oz Italian Meatballs, Marina Sauce, Garlic Bread
Calamari
Freshly breaded Calamari, served with lemon and marinara sauce
Cheese Fries
Rosemary coated french fries, bacon, yellow cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese
Garlic Bread
Salads *
Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled or Fried Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Egg
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Egg, Cucumbers, Greek Dressing
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
House Salad
Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Red Onions, Diced Roma Tomato, Diced Cucumbers, Shredded Egg, Yellow Cheddar Cheese
Side Salad
Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Red Onions, Diced Roma Tomato, Diced Cucumbers, Shredded Egg, Yellow Cheddar Cheese
Side Caesar
Soup Cup
Soup of the Day
Soup Bowl
Soup of the Day
Stromboli & Calzone *
Traditional Stromboli
Dough stuffed with Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese
Steak Stromboli
Dough stuffed with Steak, Mozzarella Cheese
Stromboli
Dough stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese
Tradtional Calzone
Ham, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Calzone
RIcotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza*
Specialty Pizza*
10" House Special
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Yellow Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Spinach Specialty
Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Bacon, Feta, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
10" White Specialty
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes
10" Grilled Chicken
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions
10" BBQ Chicken
Pizza Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Cheeseburger
Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, Sliced Dill Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Buffalo Chicken
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumble
10" Basil Pesto
Basil Pesto Spread, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes
10" Vegetarian
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli
12" House Special
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Fresh Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
12" Spinach Specialty
Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Bacon, Feta, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
12" White Specialty
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes
12" Grilled Chicken
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions
12" BBQ Chicken
Pizza Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
12" Cheeseburger
Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, Sliced Dill Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumble
12" Basil Pesto
Basil Pesto Spread, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes
12" Vegetarian
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli
16" House Special
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Fresh Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
16" Spinach Specialty
Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Bacon, Feta, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
16" White Specialty
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes
16" Grilled Chicken
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Spread, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions
16" BBQ Chicken
Pizza Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
16" Cheeseburger
Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar, Sliced Dill Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese
16" Buffalo Chicken
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumble
16" Basil Pesto
Basil Pesto Spread, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes
16" Vegetarian
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli
Handhelds*
Cheeseburger
8oz Angus Chuck, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Onion Ribbons, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Applewood Smoked Bacon Burger
8oz Angus Chuck, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Grecian Burger
8oz Angus Chuck, Feta Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Jalapeno Burger
8oz Angus Chuck, Jalapenos, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Ribbons, Ranch Dressing, Brioche Bun
Impossible Burger
Plant Based Veggie Burger, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Ribbons, Yellow Cheddar Cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
8oz Angus Chuck, Sauteed Bourbon Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Rico Burger
8oz Angus Chuck, Caramelized onions, Runny Egg, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Pepperjack Cheese, Brioche Bun
Brick Oven Combo
Oven Roasted Turkey, Angus Top Roast Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, White American, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onions, Mayo, Baguette Bread
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche Roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
12" Flour Tortilla, Fried Chicken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Lettuce, Yellow Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
12" Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Baguette Bread
French Dip
Thinly Layers of Angus Top Angus Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Au Jus, Baguette Bread
Italian Supreme
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Dressing, Baguette Bread
Meatball Sub
Italian Meatballs, Marinara, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese, Baguette Bread
Cheese Steak
Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese, Baguette Bread
Philly Steak
Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, White American Cheese, Baguette Bread
Vegetarian
Lettuce, Yellow Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italian Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Baguette Bread
Reuben
8oz of Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Marble Rye Bread
Turkey Club
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Wheat Berry Bread
Turkey Sub
Wings*
10 Wings
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
15 Wings
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
25 Wings
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
50 wings
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
100 Wings
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
10 Boneless
Breaded Chicken Chunk
15 Boneless
Breaded Chicken Chunk
25 Boneless
Breaded Chicken Chunk
50 Boneless
Breaded Chicken Chunk
100 Boneless
Breaded Chicken Chunk
Pasta*
Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Pasta, Meatsauce
Spaghetti Marinara
Spagheitti Pasta, Marinara Sauce
Shrimp Scampi
6 Jumbo Shrimp, White Wine, Lemon, Butter, Angel Hair
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Pasta, Alfredo Sauce
Baked Ziti
Ziti Pasta, Meatsauce, Parmesan, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Lasagna
Homemade Lasagna, Meatsauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Manicotti
Two Pasta Tubes Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Meatsauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Stuffed Ricotta Shells
3 Pasta Shells Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti, Meatsauce, Mozzarella Cheese
House Specialties*
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
Sliced Breaded Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed Chicken, Lemon White Wine, Capers
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Demi Glace
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, Garlic Wine Sauce, Linguine Pasta
Mussels with Linguine
Mussels, Garlic Wine, Butter, Linguine Pasta
Chicken and Broccoli
Breaded Chicken Tenderloin, Garlic, White Wine, Broccoli, Angel Hair Pasta
Hamburger Steak
12oz Angus Chuck
Chicken Tenders
Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders
Sides*
Side Fries
Side Portion Rosemary coated fries
Side Chicken
Side order of Grilled Chicken
Side Meatballs
Two 2oz Italian Meatballs
Side Onion Ribbons
Thinly Sliced breaded onions
Side Chips
Sliced Potato Chips
Side Shrimp
Side Celery/Carrots
Side Broccoli
Side Potato Salad
Side Pasta Salad
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Garlic Bread
16oz Ranch
16oz Blue Cheese
Children's Menu*
Dessert *
Bottle Beer *
Bud Light
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Adams Seasonal
Stella Artois
Heineken
Corona
Modelo
Freak of Nature
Dogfish Head 90 Minute
Angry Orchard
Guiness Stout
Foothills People's Porter
Foothills Hoppyum
Peroni
Craft Bucket
Domestic Bucket
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
2650 LEWISVILLE CLEMMONS RD, Clemmons, NC 27012