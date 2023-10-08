Los Muelles Mexican Seafood & Grill 2391 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd
Menu
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Los Muelles Dip
Bean, ground beef, cheese dip and pico de gallo
Chori Dip
Elote Dip
Corn, cheese dip, pico de gallo and queso fresco
XL Cheese Dip
Steak Fries
Spinach Dip
Seafood Dip
Cheese Nachos
Nachos Ground Beef
Chicken Nachos
Guacamole Fresco
6 Wings
12 Wings
Special marinations, buffalo, bbq, mango habanero, spicy chili
Ostinones En Su Concha (6)
Ostiones En Su Concha (12)
Ostiones Preparados (6)
Ostiones Preparados (12)
Camarones Cucarachitas Small
Camarones Cucarachitas Large
Camarones Los Muelles Small
Camarones Los Muelles Large
Shrimp Dip
Sides
Pico De Gallo
Sour Cream
Half Order Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Queso Fresco
Jalapenos Vinegar
Chile Toreado (3)
Chile Toreado Relleno (3)
Chile Toreado Relleno (1)
Nopal (1)
Nopal (3)
Pan (3)
Tortillas Maiz
Tortillas Harina
Rice
Beans
Rice & Beans
Chile Relleno (1)
French Fries
Aguacate
Taco Salads
Taco Salad
Ground beef or shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Grilled steak or grilled chicken with bell peppers, onion, tomato, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream
Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
Shrimp with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream
Nachos
Coctel
Grande Coctel de Camaron
Chico Coctel de Camaron
Grande Coctel de Pulpo y Camaron
Chico Coctel de Pulpo y Camaron
Grande Vuelve A La Vida
Chico Vuelve a La Vida Grande
Grande Coctel Campechano
Chico Coctel Campechano
Grande Coctel Ostiones
Chico Coctel Ostinoes
Tostadas
Aguachiles
Ceviche
Caldos
Caldo 7 Mares
Half Caldo 7 Mares
Caldo De Camaron
Half Caldo De Camaron
Caldo De Pescado
Half Caldo De Pescado
Caldo De Langosta
Caldo De Pulpo
Caldo de Huachilango
Caldo De Mojoarra
Caldo Los Muelles
Half Caldos Los Muelles
Caldo de Pollo
Carne Asadas
Carne Asada
Two steak slices with a Chile toreado, chambray onion, rice, beans and salad
Carne Asada Especial
Two steak slices served with Chile toreado, chambray onion, nopal, queso fresco, rice, beans and salad
Cecina Enchilada
Two piece cecina enchilada de puerco a la plancha, served with queso fresco, rice, beans and salad
Carnitas
Pork served with rice, beans and salad
Fajitas
Fajita Carnitas
Pork with bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes; served with rice, beans and salad
Chicken Fajita
Chicken with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes; served with rice, beans and salad
Steak Fajita
Steak with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes; served with rice, beans and salad
Shrimp Fajita
Shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes; served with rice, beans and salad
Fajita Texana
Chicken, steak, shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes; served with rice, beans and salad
Super Fajita
Chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes; served with rice, beans and salad
Fajita Del Mar
Octopus, scallops, shrimp, fillet, calamari with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes; served with rice, beans and salad
Pollo Muelles
Two chicken breast with bacon, pineapple, yellow cheese, white cheese, barbecue sauce and bell peppers
Los 3 Muelles
Costillas Los Muelles
Vegetarian Fajita
Bull Fajita
Fajita chicken and steak
Dinner
Huachiango Frito
Fried red snapper served with white rice and salad
Huachinango Zarandeado
Grilled red snapper topped with special house sauce; sered with french fries, white rice and salad
Salmon a La Parrilla
Grilled salmon served with white rice, steamed vegetables and salad
Salmon en Salsa de Cilantro
grilled salmon with special cilantro sauce; served with white rice, steamed vegetables and salad
Salmon en Salsa Chipotle
Grilled salmon with chipotle sauce; served with white rice, steamed vegetables and salad
Filete a La Parrilla
Grilled filet marinated in special house spices; served with white rice, salad and bread
Filete Empanizado
Fried filet served with white rice, salad and bread
Filete a la Diablo
Grilled filet topped with spicy house sauce; served with white rice, salad and bread
Filete al Ajo
Filet with special garlic sauce; served with white rice, salad and bread
Godorniz Frita
Fried gordorniz served with rice, beans and salad
Godorniz al Ajo
Filet Gorornix marinated with special garlic sauce; served with rice, beans and salad
Godorniz a la Diabla
Fried gordorniz with your choice of spicy sauce; served rice, beans and salad
Pollo Parilla
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans and salad
Choripollo
Chicken with chorizo and topped with cheese dip; served with rice, beans and salad
Polo Los Muelles
Chicken with bacon, yellow cheese, white cheese and barbecue sauce; served with rice, beans and salad
Pollo Chipotle
Chicken with chipotle house sauce; served with rice, beans and salad
Pollo a la Creama
Chicken with special house sauce; served with rice, beans and salad
Paella Marina
Camarones Empanizados
Camarones Rey
Bandeja Paisa
Quesabirrias
Chimichanga Shredded Chicken
Chimichanga Ground Beef
Chimichanga Grilled Chicken
Chimichanga Steak
Chimichanga Shrimp
Chimichanga Texana
Camarones a la Diabla
Camarones al Ajo
Camarones a la Mantequilla
Camarones Chipotle
Mojarra Frita
Pina Mariscos
Pulpos
Mocajetes
Molcajete Los Muelles
Carne asada, chicken, grilled cheese, grilled sausage, cactus, chile toreado relleno, and chambray onion. Served with rice, beans and salad
Molcajete Barbacoa
Three sopes, three quesadillas, a Mexican barbacoa. Served with a side of the Mexican barbacoa consume
Molcajete Alambron
Grilled chicken, carne asada, bell peppers, onion and melted cheese on top.
Molcajete Santa Barbara
Grilled chicken, pork, beef ribs, carne asada, chorizo, shrimp, Chile toreado relleno, chambray onion, and ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad
Molcajete La Noria
Shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, cactus, fresh cheese, and chile toreado relleno. Served with rice, beans and salad
Molcajete Guanajuato
Baby ribs, beef ribs, pork, langostino, blue crab, and crab leg. Served with rice, beans and salad
Molcajete Tu Molcajete
Create your own combination, choose on in each section
Molcajete Frio Mariscos
Shrimp, octopus, breaded squid, scallop, oysters and ceviche mix
Molcajete Caliente Mariscos
Full Shrimp, shrimp, octopus, green mussels, baked oysters, fried tilapia, crab leg and imitation crab
Molcajete Oazacaqueno
Chicken, steak, baby ribs, chorizo, cecina enchilada (pork), beef ribs, 6 Chile toreados rellenos, 6 cactus, 3 sopes, grilled cheese, and shrimp in special house sauce; served with rice, beans and salad
Burritos
Burrito California
8" flour tortilla with bell peppers, onion and tomato with your choic eof steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with rice and house salad
Burrito el Muelle
12" flour tortilla with grilled chicken, spring mix, lettuce, black beans and chili spaisy. Served with French fries and carrots
Burrito Guanajuato
12" flour tortilla with refried beans, steak, French fries. American cheese, special house sauce. Served with pico de gallo
Burrito Carne Asada
12" flour tortilla with steak, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with french fries
Burrito Ta'Chingon
12" flour tortilla with grilled sausage, bacon, ham, al pastor, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, special house sauce and Oaxaca cheese. Served with French fries
Burrito Callejero
12" flour tortilla with refried beans, pico de gallo, rice, steak, pickled jalapenos, with your choice of green, red, habanero sauce
Grilled Chicken Burrito
8" four tortilla with grilled chicken and topped with cheese dip; served with rice and beans
Mexican Cheese Steak Burrito
Two 8" flour tortilla with Philly steak and topped with cheese dip; served with rice and salad
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla que American cheese or Mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French Fries, rice or beans
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken or Steak with bell peppers, onions and tomato; served with rice and salad
Fajita Quesadilla Texana
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp with bell peppers, onion and tomato; served with rice and salad
Carne Asada Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with carne asada with American cheese or Mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either french fries, rice or beans
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
8" Flour tortilla with grilled chicken with American cheese or mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French fries, rice or beans
Al Pastor Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with Al pastor with American cheese or mozzarella. Served with your choice of either fresh fries, rice or beans
Shrimp Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with shrimp with American cheese or mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French fries, rice or beans
Barbacoa Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with Mexican barbecue with American cheese or Mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French fries, rice or beans
Beef Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with beef with American cheese or mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French fries, rice or beans
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with shredded chicken with American cheese or mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French fries, rice or beans
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with shredded beef with American cheese or mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French fries, rice or beans
Quesadilla Hawaiiana
8" flour tortilla with grilled chicken with pineapple, bacon and onion; served with rice
Tripa Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with tripa with American cheese or mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French fries, rice or beans
Lengua Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with lengua with American cheese or mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French fries, rice or beans
Cabeza Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with cam cabeza with American cheese or mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French fries, rice or beans
Lunch
Lunch ACP
Bed of rice with chicken and topped with melted cheese
Lunch ACC
Bed of rice with shrimp, squash and zucchini topped with melted cheese
Lunch AC'TEX
Bed of rice with chicken, steak and shrimp topped with melted cheese
Lunch Arroz Fuego
Bed of rice and steak and chorizo topped with melted cheese
Lunch Arroz Hawaiano
Bed of rice with chicken, bacon and pineapple topped with melted cheese
Lunch AC'VEGI
Bed or rice with bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, green bell peppers, squash, zucchini, broccoli, onion and spinach topped with melted cheese
Lunch ACS
Bed of rice with steak topped with melted cheese
Lunch Arroz Los Muelles
Bed or rice with chicken, squash, zucchini, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, green bell peppers, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, and spinach topped with melted cheese
Lunch Marroz Marino
Bed of rice with shrimp, scallops, and octopus topped with melted cheese
Lunch arroz steak and chicken
Huevos rancheros
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch Chicken & Steak Fajita
Chicken or steak with bell peppers, onion, and tomato served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Lunch Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp with bell peppers, onion, and tomato served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Lunch Vegetarian Fajitas
Squash, zucchini, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, green bell peppers, onion and tomato; served with rice, beans, and salad. Includes tortillas
Lunch Mix Fajitas
Chicken and steak with bell peppers, onion and tomato. Served with rice, beans and salad; includes tortillas
Lunch Fajitas Texana
Chicken, steak and shrimp with bell peppers, onion and tomato. Served with rice, beans and salad. Includes tortillas
Lunch Carne Asada
Steak with two spring onions and chile toreado; served with rice, beans and salad. Including tortillas
Express Lunch
Lunch #1
Beef or shredded chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans
Lunch #2
Beef or shredded chicken burrito served with rice or beans
Lunch #3
Soft taco or hard taco with beef or shredded chicken served with rice and beans
Lunch #4
Chile relleno with beef or shredded chicken served with rice and beans
Lunch #5
Cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans. Extra Charge for beef or shredded chicken
Lunch #6
Beef or shredded chicken tostada served with rice or beans
Lunch #7
Beef or shredded chicken chimichanga served with rice and beans
Speedy Gonzalez
Soft or Hard Tacos with beef or shredded chicken and beef or shredded chicken enchilada served with rice and beans