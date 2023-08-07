Vibrant Coffeehouse & Kitchen East Village
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nothing fancy, just delicious. Whether you’re in the mood for an iced latte and a bagel sandwich, an energy drink or smoothie, or a salad for you and ice cream for the kiddos, we’ve got you covered—with wildly flattering lighting and comfy chairs that will make you want to stay for a refill. Walk-up, carry out, or lounge in front of the fireplace in your new favorite pullover (you’ll find it in our merch store, FYI).
Location
6600 44th Avenue, Moline, IL 61265
