Moline restaurants you'll love

Moline restaurants
Moline's top cuisines

American
American
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Steakhouses
Must-try Moline restaurants

Captain's Table image

 

Captain's Table

4801 River Dr, Moline

Takeout
Popular items
Filet 8oz$40.00
8oz Filet, lightly seasoned broiled to your specifications.
Shrimp Alfredo$26.00
Fresh mushrooms, scallions and garlic sautéed in olive oil tossed with al dente pasta and rich garlic cream sauce loaded with Parmesan cheese.
Ribeye 14oz$38.00
12oz Delmonico hand cut ribeye, rubbed with salt and pepper and broiled to perfection.
More about Captain's Table
Restaurant banner

 

Miss Mamies

3925 - 16th Street, Moline

Takeout
Popular items
Horseradish Crusted Salmon$24.99
Grilled and topped with horseradish and breadcrumbs.
Chicken Stix Platter$13.99
Chicken Sticks served with french fries and coleslaw.
Spinach Salad$9.99
Spinach, croutons, bacon, mushrooms, oranges, apples, red onion, and our famous Poppy Seed dressing.
More about Miss Mamies
Galena Brewing Co Moline Ale House image

 

Galena Brewing Co Moline Ale House

1534 River Drive, Moline

More about Galena Brewing Co Moline Ale House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Moline

Salmon

