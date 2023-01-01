  • Home
Coleman Lake Restaurant 823 Steven's crossing rd

No reviews yet

823 Steven's crossing rd

Midville, GA 30441

Food

Appetizer

Gator App

$10.99

Fried or Grilled with Remoulade Sauce

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Fried and served with ranch or marinara

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

served with homemade cocktail sauce

Mahi Chunk App

$9.99

Fried or Blackened, with horseradish cream sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.99

served with homemade ranch

Crab Cake App

$12.99

served with roasted red pepper sauce

Pig Wings

$9.99

Lite Fare

Chicken Fingers (LF)

$9.99

4

Burger (LF)

$9.99

5-6oz

Fish Filet (LF)

$11.99

1

Shrimp (LF)

$11.99

6

One trip soup and salad (LF)

$9.99

Grilled Cheese (LF)

$6.99

American Cheese

Land

Ribeye

$34.99

14oz

NY Strip

$28.99

12 oz

Sirloin

$23.99

10 oz

Filet Mignon

$38.99

8oz

Hamburger Steak

$21.99

Water

Shrimp Entree

$18.99

12

Oysters Entree

$23.99

12

Frog Legs

$24.99

6

Catfish Filet

$18.99

Flounder Filet

$18.99

Scallops

$29.99

8

Gator Entree

$25.99

10oz

Crab Cakes Entree

$24.99

3

Double

$24.99

Choice of 2

Triple

$27.99

Choice of 3

All the Way

$32.99

Choice of 4

Shrimp and Grits

$22.99

over grits with garlic toast

Tequila Lime Mahi

$28.99

Sandwiches & Such

Ribeye Sandwich

$15.99

8oz

Burger

$13.99

8oz

Cheese Burger

$13.99

Choice of cheese

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Bacon, Cheese, Fried Egg

Lake of Fire Burger

$14.99

Blackened burger, bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, sriracha mayo

Po'Boy

$13.99

Shrimp, Oyster, or Catfish on a hoagie

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$14.99

A la Carte

A la Carte Srimp

$6.99

6

A la Carte Oysters

$6.99

6

A la Carte Frog Legs

$6.99

4

A la Carte Catfish

$6.99

1

A la Carte Scallops

$6.99

3

A la Carte Flounder Filet

$6.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Add Cheese or Dirty

Rice

$2.99

Regular or Dirty

Vegetable of Day

$2.99

Dessert

Rum Cake

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Allergies

Seafood Allergy

Dairy Allergy

Gluten Allergy

Beer

Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Budlight

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Heinekin

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Natural Light

$3.50

Dos Equis

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber

$4.00

PBR

$3.50

Leinenkugel

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$4.00

White Claw

$3.50

Stella Artois

$4.00

Mean Machine

$4.00

New Wave

$4.00

Canned Beer

Budlight Seltzer

$3.50

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$5.50

Ciroc

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Absolut Peppar

$5.50

New Amsterdam

$5.50

New Amsterdam Flavors

$5.50

Well Vodka DBL

$8.50

Absolut DBL

$11.00

Titos DBL

$11.00

Smirnoff DBL

$11.00

Ciroc DBL

$12.00

Ciroc Flavors DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$12.00

Ketel One DBL

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$5.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Bombay

$5.50

Aviation

$6.00

Well Gin DBL

$8.50

Beefeater DBL

$11.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$12.00

Tanqueray DBL

$11.00

Hendricks DBL

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.50

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.50

Meyers Dark

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Bacardi 151

$5.50

Parrot Bay

$5.50

Parrot Bay Flavors

$5.50

Well Rum DBL

$8.50

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$11.00

Meyers Dark DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan Flavors DBL

$11.00

Bacardi 151 DBL

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

Don Julio Silver

$6.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

El Jimador Anejo

Well Tequila DBL

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Gold DBL

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Siler DBL

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$11.00

Don Julio Silver DBL

$12.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$16.00

Patron Silver DBL

$20.00

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

$20.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$16.00

El Jimador Silver DBL

$16.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.50

Canadian Mist

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.00

R&R

$5.50

JP Wiser

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jack Apple

$6.00

Jim Black

$6.50

Jim Apple

$6.00

Jim Honey

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.50

Jameson

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Early Times

$5.50

Well Whiskey DBL

$8.50

Jack Daniels DBL

$11.00

Jim Beam DBL

$11.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$14.00

Makers Mark DBL

$14.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$12.00

Dickel DBL

$12.00

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Crown Flavors DBL

$13.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.50

Chivas Regal

$5.50

Dewars

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Glenlivit

$6.50

Well Scotch

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$12.00

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr

$16.00

J & B

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

DeKyupers

$4.50

Frangelico

$6.00

St. Brendans Irish Cream

$5.00

Midori

$6.00

Grand Mariner

$6.50

Tequila Rose

$5.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Fire Ball

$12.00

Goldschlager

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Rumplemintz

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Cassis

$12.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

DeKyupers

$8.50

Cognac & Brandy

Martell

$6.00

Couvoursier

$6.50

Paul Masson

$6.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.50

Daiquiri

$6.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.50

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$6.50

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$6.50

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$6.50

Mojito

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Rob Roy

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sidecar

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.50

Whiskey Smash

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$7.00

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Virgin Daquiri

$4.50

Shots

Rattlesnake

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Royal Flush

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

PB&J

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Kamikaze

$5.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Mr. Pibb

$1.99

Tonic

$1.99

Soda

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Wine

Red

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

White

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00
Sunday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Great food, great service, great atmosphere!

823 Steven's crossing rd, Midville, GA 30441

Directions

