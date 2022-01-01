Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colony Woodstock

review star

No reviews yet

22 Rock City Rd

Woodstock, NY 12498

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Merchandise

Rolling Papers

$3.00

Colony Hat

$15.00

Colony Hoodie

$40.00

Colony Mask

$10.00

Colony Mug

$15.00

Colony Shirt

$20.00

Colony Tank Top

$15.00

Colony the Flame Thrower!

$2,000.00

... the kids are gonna love this one

Colony Tote

$10.00

Colony Water Bottle

$12.00

Double Shot Stein

$10.00+

19.5 oz Satin Etched Mug

$25.00+

Colony Bag

$10.00

Tickets

Ticket

$22.00

Vip

$120.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The Smartest Rendezvous in The Catskills! High capacity, outdoor, socially distanced beer garden with food, drinks, and amazing music to keep your feet tapping while you enjoy your meal. info@colonywoodstock.com

Website

Location

22 Rock City Rd, Woodstock, NY 12498

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oriole 9
orange star4.4 • 847
17 Tinker St Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext
The Mud Club - 43 Mill Hill Road
orange starNo Reviews
43 Mill Hill Road Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext
Que Lo Que - Woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
1 Tinker Street Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext
Moonrise Bagels - 68 Tinker St.
orange starNo Reviews
68 Tinker St. Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext
Pearl Moon
orange star4.4 • 69
52 Mill Hill Rd Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext
Medo Woodstck
orange starNo Reviews
83 Mill Hill Road Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodstock

Oriole 9
orange star4.4 • 847
17 Tinker St Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext
Pearl Moon
orange star4.4 • 69
52 Mill Hill Rd Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext
A & P Bar - Woodstock
orange star4.2 • 5
83 Mill Hill Road Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodstock
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fishkill
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston